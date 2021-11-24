Nikola Vucevic to return tonight after COVID-19 absence

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Bulls Nikola Vucevic to return tonight vs Rockets sportando.basketball/en/bulls-nikol… – 3:36 PM
Bulls Nikola Vucevic to return tonight vs Rockets sportando.basketball/en/bulls-nikol… – 3:36 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Bulls say Nikola Vucevic and Alex Caruso are available for tonight’s game against the Rockets. Vucevic has missed the last 7 games after testing positive for COVID, a wrist injury kept Caruso from playing on Monday – 3:36 PM
Bulls say Nikola Vucevic and Alex Caruso are available for tonight’s game against the Rockets. Vucevic has missed the last 7 games after testing positive for COVID, a wrist injury kept Caruso from playing on Monday – 3:36 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Tonight on @Chicago Bulls radio @670TheScore @Audacy At halftime @Nikola Vucevic speaks for the first time as he returns from a two week absence Join us at 6:45 pre. Always a pleasure. – 3:21 PM
Tonight on @Chicago Bulls radio @670TheScore @Audacy At halftime @Nikola Vucevic speaks for the first time as he returns from a two week absence Join us at 6:45 pre. Always a pleasure. – 3:21 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Bulls have both Nikola Vucevic and Alex Caruso listed as available tonight vs HOU – 3:10 PM
Bulls have both Nikola Vucevic and Alex Caruso listed as available tonight vs HOU – 3:10 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Vooch talks, you listen. Big man is ready to take on the Rockets tonight after missing 7 games.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2021/11/… – 3:08 PM
Vooch talks, you listen. Big man is ready to take on the Rockets tonight after missing 7 games.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2021/11/… – 3:08 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Going to be an emotional trip for Vucevic … first, returning tonight after the Covid sidelined him, and then returning to Orlando on Friday – the place that raised him. – 1:59 PM
Going to be an emotional trip for Vucevic … first, returning tonight after the Covid sidelined him, and then returning to Orlando on Friday – the place that raised him. – 1:59 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Vooch went through shoot, had a meeting with Billy Donovan and medical on the court, and came away with the news he wanted. – 1:16 PM
Vooch went through shoot, had a meeting with Billy Donovan and medical on the court, and came away with the news he wanted. – 1:16 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Vooch will play tonight … limited minutes … wants to give it a run since he’s been cleared. Said it’s been tough to sit and miss this amount of time. – 1:14 PM
Vooch will play tonight … limited minutes … wants to give it a run since he’s been cleared. Said it’s been tough to sit and miss this amount of time. – 1:14 PM
More on this storyline
Rob Schaefer: Bulls list Nikola Vucevic and Alex Caruso as available vs. Rockets tonight -via Twitter @rob_schaef / November 24, 2021
Shams Charania: Sources: There’s optimism 76ers star Joel Embiid will return on Saturday vs. Minnesota following a three-week absence due to COVID-19. Embiid has been ramping up this week. If unable on Saturday, second game of home stand (Monday vs. Orlando) is possible. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / November 24, 2021
Shams Charania: Return target set for 76ers star Joel Embiid after missing three weeks due to COVID-19: Saturday against the Timberwolves. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / November 24, 2021