Philadelphia 76ers vs. Golden State Warriors: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

November 24, 2021- by

By |

The Philadelphia 76ers (10-8) play against the Golden State Warriors (2-2) at Chase Center

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Wednesday November 24, 2021

Philadelphia 76ers 19, Golden State Warriors 13 (Q1 03:39)

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Seth Curry’s first 8 minutes tonight:
Game-high 10 points
3-5 FG / 4-4 FT – 10:30 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Danny Green and Shake Milton are the @Philadelphia 76ers‘ first subs tonight, replacing Niang and Thybulle. – 10:26 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Danny Green, back from his hamstring injury, and Shake Milton are the Sixers’ first subs tonight. – 10:26 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Seth Curry is currently getting the best of the Curry battle. He has eight of the Sixers’ 14 points on 2-4 shooting and making all four of his foul shots. Steph Curry has 5 of the Warriors’ 11 points while making 2-3 shots. – 10:25 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Rough start for Andrew Wiggins: Misses his first 6 shots, 2 3-pointers, 4 free throws.
Warriors trail 76ers 14-11, 6:05 Q1 – 10:24 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
First-quarter Seth Curry is percolating. He’s got eight of the Sixers’ first 12 points. – 10:20 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Matisse Thybulle is so impressive as a defender. It is absolutely insane to watch him on that end of the floor. That block was crazy. #Sixers10:20 PM
Adam Lauridsen @GSWFastBreak
Curry on Curry violence. – 10:19 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Matisse Thybulle is guarding Steph Curry tonight. pic.twitter.com/bdAwjQBpOn10:16 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Andrew Wiggins pulled a Nick Anderson. – 10:15 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Wiggins, even after encouraging applause from Chase Center, misses his fourth consecutive free throw to start the game – 10:15 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Wiggins has missed four consecutive free throws in the first 90 seconds. – 10:14 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
What is the click-clack sound on Warriors-Sixers on ESPN? It’s awful. – 10:14 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Things that sound fun:
1. Curry vs. Thybulle – 10:14 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Warriors starters: Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney, Jordan Poole, Steph Curry. – 9:58 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
LeBron becoming more reliant on 3’s isn’t a detriment if he’s gonna shoot like a Curry brother lol. – 9:50 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA column: How far are the #Sixers capable of going this season with the currebt roster if there isn’t a big trade? Plus links to other #76ers’ columns: https://t.co/TmqtTeQM4s pic.twitter.com/D8rQAwFtfe9:50 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers starters: Matisse Thybulle, Georges Niang, Andre Drummond, Seth Curry and Tyrese Maxey. This is the Sixers’ 11th different starting lineup in 19 games. – 9:37 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Seth Curry getting warmed up here at Chase Center. He is back from a one-game absence with back stiffness.
Doesn’t the other team also have a dude with the last name Curry? pic.twitter.com/mNi0KZG8Mt8:49 PM

Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
In response to Klay’s “championship or bust!” proclamation, Kerr smiled and said, “Sounds like a guy who hasn’t played in 2 1/2 years.” Kerr said Klay can say whatever he wants right now. “I don’t know of a guy who loves to play as much as he does.” – 8:45 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Seth Curry, Danny Green, and Tobias Harris were listed as questionable coming into the Warriors-Sixers game. Per Sixers PR, Curry and Green are available. Harris is out. – 8:29 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Tobias Harris will not play at Golden State tonight. Seth Curry and Danny Green are both in. – 8:26 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Sixers say Tobias Harris (left hip soreness) is out and Seth Curry and Danny Green are available tonight against Golden State. – 8:26 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers SG Seth Curry and SF Danny Green will be available to play tonight vs. the Warriors.
PF Tobias Harris is out – 8:25 PM
Austin Kent @AustinKent
Heard voices in the kids’ room after bedtime and it’s just @CassieK53 giving the 5yo a scouting report on Klay Thompson. TGMI – 8:25 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Tobias Harris is out tonight. Seth Curry and Danny Green are in. #Sixers8:25 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Per a Sixers official, Tobias Harris (hip) is out tonight, while Danny Green (hamstring) and Seth Curry (back) are available. – 8:25 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Seth Curry and Danny Green will both play tonight for the #sixers. Tobias Harris and Joel Embiid remain out. – 8:25 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Danny Green and Seth Curry are playing tonight. Tobias Harris is out #Sixers8:25 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Kerr says Iguodala (knee soreness) is unlikely for Friday’s game vs. Blazers. He still hasn’t been able to get back on the court yet. – 8:24 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Andre Iguodala is out tonight and unlikely to play Friday, per Steve Kerr. – 8:24 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers SG Seth Curry and SG Danny Green will be available to play tonight vs. the Warriors.
PF Tobias Harris is out – 8:24 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Gary Payton II is available tonight. – 8:16 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
With his first 3-pointer, Duncan Robinson extended his franchise record to 66 consecutive games with at least one conversion, which also is the NBA’s second-longest streak to Stephen Curry. – 8:12 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: “Optimism” Joel Embiid could return to 76ers Saturday nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/24/rep…7:02 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
By The Numbers | Warriors vs. 76ers pic.twitter.com/b8kamosH6M6:45 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Mark Daigneault on Aaron Wiggins starting tonight: “If you leave the training wheels on, you’re left wondering if they can ride the bike.” – 6:39 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Daigneault is calling it a “spot start” for Aaron Wiggins. – 6:38 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Aaron Wiggins is starting! This isn’t a drill! pic.twitter.com/XyscoXK5BY6:35 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Thunder starters tonight:
– Giddey
– Dort
– Wiggins
– Bazley
– JRE
First-career start for Aaron Wiggins – 6:35 PM
Andre Iguodala @andre
Will there be red zoning, gentrification, etc in the Metaverse??? – 6:09 PM
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
Let @Kerith Burke and I get you ready for tonight’s #Sixers #Warriors game!
Plus, this Tyrese Maxey stat blew my mind 🤯
Locked on Sixers pod ⬇️
🎧 on Apple pods here: https://t.co/I8J6eWkFmX
Everywhere else
https://t.co/JTqtPprnV1 pic.twitter.com/BRha7mr4xF5:53 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing
Ime Udoka said it was nice to experience “the real NBA” in Brooklyn and Philadelphia after dealing with “all the Boy Scouts” while with the Spurs lol. He thinks his time with the Nets and 76ers was invaluable for different reasons than his time with San Antonio. – 5:52 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Looks like Danny Green has announced he will play tonight with this Instagram post #Sixers pic.twitter.com/vu6abO304J5:06 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers vs. #GoldenStateWarriors injury report: pic.twitter.com/9gKI8CCndR4:27 PM

Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
After #Lakers loss to Knicks, Shaquille O’Neal said if they “keep playing like this,” thinking they can flip switch, they’ll either be 8th in West and “get blown out” by Golden State or 7th and have same results versus Utah.
So is he saying #Suns won’t finish 1st or 2nd in West? pic.twitter.com/qOsDJ6OgtS4:04 PM

