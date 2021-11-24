Phoenix Suns vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Phoenix Suns (14-3) play against the Cleveland Cavaliers (9-9) at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Wednesday November 24, 2021
Phoenix Suns 61, Cleveland Cavaliers 68 (Q3 11:11)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Cavs 66 #Suns 61 Half.
This is after #Spurs scored 67 points in 2nd half Monday, a point Monty Williams made before tonight’s game.
PHX: Booker 24, Ayton 10. Team: 22-of-43 FGs (Started 11-of-13). 5-of-13 on 3s (Started 3-of-5).
CLE: Allen 18, Rubio 12. Team: 47.3% FG. – 8:22 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Jarrett Allen is 7-7 from the field in the first half. He’s already had two games this season without missing a field goal. – 8:21 PM
Rick Noland @RickNoland
Have followed Rubio career pretty closely. Other than international play, do not recall this much aggressiveness shooting-wise – 8:16 PM
Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG
High-scoring 1H in CLE – #Cavs up, 66-61, trying to snap PHX’ 13-gm win streak; PHX, 51%FG, CLE, 47%; CLE, just 4 T.O.; 10 ties, 10 lead-changes; Allen, 18pts, 7-7FG, game-hi 9reb; Rubio, 12pts, 2-4 3ptFG, team-hi +14; Love, 10pts, 4-6FG, 2-3 3ptFG, 5reb; Garland, 10pts, 4asst. – 8:11 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs have a 66-61 lead over the Suns at the half. Jarrett Allen has been everywhere tonight, as he has 18 pts, 9 rebounds and 2 assists.
Ricky Rubio has 12 points and 3 assists, after going scoreless in the first quarter. – 8:09 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Halftime: CLE 66, PHX 61
Booker: 24 Pts, 9-13 FG
Ayton: 10 Pts, 5 Reb
Paul: 4 Pts, 8 Ast
Allen: 18 Pts, 9 Reb, 7-7 FG
Cavs up 30-11 in bench points – 8:08 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns have 10 turnovers and most of ’em have been messy. Cavs have 8 offensive rebounds. That’s the difference in the first half even though Booker has 24. – 8:08 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
That was some kind of second quarter for #Cavs Ricky Rubio, who stepped up in a big way when Darius Garland went out with his third foul. After going scoreless in the first quarter, Rubio poured in 12 points and Cavs outscored Phoenix by 11 points in 11 minutes with him on court – 8:08 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker still perfect. 7-of-7, but #Cavs hitting 3s. Up 3 on #Suns – 7:54 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns starters back in with Crower completing 3-point play. #Suns up one. – 7:53 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Cavs are flying around and the Suns are not quite locked in enough to match it right now, which is allowing Cleveland to lead. More simple execution and they’d be up by a handful. – 7:48 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
McGee looks a little winded. Expect Ayton back in within the next minute or two. #Suns – 7:45 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Cam Johnson up and under move off the bounce.
Draws contact, gets to line. Hits FTs. #Suns up 40-38. – 7:44 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
QB1 → WR1
📺 #CavsSuns on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/yQbKg7uRyv – 7:44 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Bridges, Paul check back to go with McGee, Shamet, and Johnson. #Suns – 7:43 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
First time Booker has played the entire first quarter and then stayed for the start of the 2nd this season. Looks like he’s gonna check out tho after 90 seconds. – 7:42 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Love with that long pass to find Garland for a bucket. Tie game.
Timeout #Suns 10:26 left in half – 7:41 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
At the end of the first, the Suns lead the #Cavs 36-33. Jarrett Allen led the team in scoring with 12 points and three rebounds.
Cavs shot 51.9 percent from the field (14-of-27) and 33.3 percent from 3 (3-of-9). – 7:38 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Heating up. 🔥
@Devin Booker is up to 15 PTS and 6/6 FG thus far. pic.twitter.com/aeIMnZgREY – 7:37 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns were 13-of-19 from the field in the first quarter but only lead by 3. Cavs had 8 more shot attempts and shot 54%.
Booker 6-for-6 with 15 points. – 7:37 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: PHX 36, CLE 33
Booker: 15 Pts, 6-6 FG
Bridges: 5 Pts
Paul: 4 Pts, 4 Ast
Allen: 12 Pts, 3 Reb, 5-5 FG – 7:36 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker determined to get to basket, gets foul call.
Then extends his hands out as if to say, come on. that’s a foul as fans boo him.
#Suns up 36-33 at end of 1st quarter. – 7:35 PM
Booker determined to get to basket, gets foul call.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
We’re approaching “memorable night” territory already for Devin Booker. Up to 13 points on 6-6 FG in this first quarter – 7:34 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Got Booker lone starter with McGee, Shamet, Payne and Johnson.
This is becoming the closing lineup for 1st quarter.
#Suns up 32-26 with 2:18 left in 1st. – 7:31 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Doing @Jarrett Allen things! 😤
9 MIN
12 PTS
3 REB
5-5 FG pic.twitter.com/FdkJpm4J2n – 7:30 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Jarrett Allen is feasting early with 12 points on 5-of-5 shooting, plus 3 rebounds, all on the offensive end – 7:30 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Jarrett Allen already has 12 points and all three of his rebounds are offensive. Suns up 5, – 7:28 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Just one of those games where #Cavs Jarrett Allen is EVERYWHERE and doing EVERYTHING. Has 12 points and 3 rebounds. Giving Ayton some problems with his activity level. – 7:28 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns 11-of-13 FGs, 3-of-5 on 3s, but again, only up five, 28-23. 3:20 left in 1st quarter.
#Cavs 10-of-20 FGs, 1-of-5 on 3s. – 7:27 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
After that dunk, #Cavs Jarrett Allen has an early 12 points here with 3:20 left in the first quarter. – 7:27 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker just threw up a one handed shot going out of bonds after the whistle and hit off glass and in.
5-of-5 on counted FGs. Hit his only 3. #Suns up 24-19. – 7:24 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Denzel Valentine has kind of become Lamar Stevens — as in the sub that J.B. Bickerstaff calls on when he doesn’t like the team’s defensive intensity and energy. Valentine is in the game in the first six minutes. – 7:22 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams having far more chatter with the refs than I’ve seen this early in the game.
Now Garland is called for a tech. Paul hits tech FT. #Suns up 15-12 – 7:20 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Darius Garland just picked up a technical foul for slapping the basketball out of frustration. – 7:20 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Teams try to defend the 3 and the paint.
#Suns are getting both in taking 14-12 lead.
#Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff has seen enough. Timeout Cleveland with 8:11 left in 1st quarter – 7:17 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Looking forward to seeing Isaac Okoro guarding Devin Booker tonight.
Booker took the rookie to school in their first matchup last season. #Suns #Cavs – 7:08 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Devin Booker on big screen on #NBA75 video giving his salute to the late, great Kobe Bryant. #Suns pic.twitter.com/cfMxYN2Qxf – 7:04 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Darius Garland is a go.
The starting five for tonight against the Suns: Darius Garland, Isaac Okoro, Lauri Markkanen, Dean Wade and Jarrett Allen – 6:37 PM
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns point guard Chris Paul ‘really excited’ for Boost Mobile #HBCU Challenge at Footprint Center azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 6:24 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Best news: DG is a go tonight!
Over his last six games, he’s averaged 22.2 PPG, 6.2 APG and 1.5 SPG.
#LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/dtxijNgfLo – 6:20 PM
Best news: DG is a go tonight!
Over his last six games, he’s averaged 22.2 PPG, 6.2 APG and 1.5 SPG.
#LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/dtxijNgfLo – 6:20 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Phoenix Suns current winning streak started with a win against #Cavs — a game in which Phoenix went on a 50-12 run to completely flip the game. – 6:18 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“He’s a really good passer, I think first and foremost, and, obviously, on the outside looking in, you don’t get to see all of those things.”
#Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff on giving JaVale McGee playmaking opportunities, something that Monty Williams has continued with him. #Suns pic.twitter.com/lsNWJLRBif – 6:11 PM
“He’s a really good passer, I think first and foremost, and, obviously, on the outside looking in, you don’t get to see all of those things.”
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“You can see the guys have bought in and all they care about is each other and winning. I think that’s the, from a coach’s standpoint that’s what you love about the game and that’s you respect so much about Monty and the guys over there.” #Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff on #Suns. pic.twitter.com/ncs3Bx9jeS – 6:07 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Darius Garland WILL PLAY tonight, a source tells @clevelanddotcom – 6:03 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“If I felt like I needed to steer them away from something, it would be based on my past of making mistakes with organization change, but not tell them what to do cause it was unchartered territory for all of us.” Monty Williams talks with #Suns about Robert Sarver allegations. pic.twitter.com/nlx8WdmqGQ – 5:59 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Having a job.
Free #NBA socks.
Family.
Kids.
His players.
Monty Williams could go on and on. but those are things he’s thankful for with #Thanksgiving being tomorrow.
#Suns will be in New York as they play #Knicks and #Nets in a Friday-Saturday back-to-back. #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/sibbcozHwW – 5:49 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
I’m hearing — and sensing — optimism when it comes to #Cavs Darius Garland playing tonight. But have yet to get the official word here. – 5:43 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
There is the setup for Zoom here in Cleveland. See @Kellan Olson name on the top row. #Suns pic.twitter.com/EqD4kzQc3y – 5:28 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff didn’t have an update yet on if Darius Garland will play or not after Garland was listed as questionable. Cleveland is already without Evan Mobley and Collin Sexton. – 5:20 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Darius Garland needs to go thru some pregame stuff before a determination is made about his status. – 5:19 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
After #Lakers loss to Knicks, Shaquille O’Neal said if they “keep playing like this,” thinking they can flip switch, they’ll either be 8th in West and “get blown out” by Golden State or 7th and have same results versus Utah.
So is he saying #Suns won’t finish 1st or 2nd in West? pic.twitter.com/qOsDJ6OgtS – 4:04 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Phoenix #Suns evaluating timetable for Frank Kaminsky’s return from knee injury as he didn’t make four-game road trip that continues tonight vs. #Cavs (w/videos) #LetEmKnow #NBA75 azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 3:37 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
What matchup are you watching tonight? 👀
🆚 @Phoenix Suns
🕖 7:00PM ET
📺 @BallySportsCLE
@betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/3bte7qSNgX – 3:30 PM
What matchup are you watching tonight? 👀
🆚 @Phoenix Suns
🕖 7:00PM ET
📺 @BallySportsCLE
@betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/3bte7qSNgX – 3:30 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Chris Paul is shooting 47% from the field despite only having taken FIVE shots at the rim in 17 games, per @Ben Falk. Five.
That’s with a 32% mark from 3 too that will go up.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Golden State has #NBA top record at 15-2.
Phoenix 2nd at 14-3.
#Warriors 1st in defensive rating.
#Suns 3rd
Both top 10 in 3PT%
Each team has elite primary defender in Draymond Green and Mikal Bridges.
Can early case be made they’ll meet in WCF? https://t.co/Ud8GQnkXXG pic.twitter.com/F89eBFMFFY – 2:21 PM
Golden State has #NBA top record at 15-2.
Phoenix 2nd at 14-3.
#Warriors 1st in defensive rating.
#Suns 3rd
Both top 10 in 3PT%
Each team has elite primary defender in Draymond Green and Mikal Bridges.
Can early case be made they’ll meet in WCF? https://t.co/Ud8GQnkXXG pic.twitter.com/F89eBFMFFY – 2:21 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Lauri’s put up 20+ points in his last two appearances 🔥
@KeyBank | #LetEmKnow – 1:30 PM
Lauri’s put up 20+ points in his last two appearances 🔥
@KeyBank | #LetEmKnow – 1:30 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
