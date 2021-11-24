PJ Dozier done for the season?

Adrian Wojnarowski: Denver Nuggets guard P.J. Dozier is feared to have suffered an ACL tear to his left knee, sources tell ESPN. More evaluation needs to be done today, but initial imaging late Tuesday in Portland suggested a possible end to his season.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Source: Twitter @wojespn
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Just awful news about PJ Dozier. He’s become a key rotation player for the Nuggets. Dozier was also in line for a nice contract bump as a FA this summer.
Denver’s season has been wrecked by injuries. Dozier might be the third rotation player out for the season now. – 8:59 AM
Just awful news about PJ Dozier. He’s become a key rotation player for the Nuggets. Dozier was also in line for a nice contract bump as a FA this summer.
Denver’s season has been wrecked by injuries. Dozier might be the third rotation player out for the season now. – 8:59 AM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
PJ Dozier just got carried to the locker room in Portland and wasn’t putting any pressure on his left knee/leg. Didn’t look good. – 10:35 PM
PJ Dozier just got carried to the locker room in Portland and wasn’t putting any pressure on his left knee/leg. Didn’t look good. – 10:35 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Man I really hope this isn’t serious for PJ Dozier. He deserves better – 10:33 PM
Man I really hope this isn’t serious for PJ Dozier. He deserves better – 10:33 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Reeeeaaallly awkward landing for PJ Dozier. He’s still down, grabbing his left knee and appears to be in real pain. – 10:33 PM
Reeeeaaallly awkward landing for PJ Dozier. He’s still down, grabbing his left knee and appears to be in real pain. – 10:33 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
PJ Dozier looks like he hurt his knee very badly. Been down for a while. – 10:33 PM
PJ Dozier looks like he hurt his knee very badly. Been down for a while. – 10:33 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
25% of PJ Dozier’s minutes have been at power forward so far. – 4:44 AM
25% of PJ Dozier’s minutes have been at power forward so far. – 4:44 AM
More on this storyline
When P.J. Dozier landed awkwardly on his left knee off a drive late in the first quarter, it was hard to believe the Nuggets’ stunning string of bad luck. Dozier was carried off the court by two team teammates, and the beleaguered Nuggets fell, 119-100 to Portland, losing their fifth game in a row. “I thought the key to this game was the last three minutes or so of that second quarter,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “They close on an 18-3 run. The most disappointing thing about that run by Portland was that everything that was working for us to that point – the ball movement, making the extra pass, executing – went out the window, and all the sudden we became a selfish basketball team.” -via Denver Post / November 24, 2021
Harrison Wind: PJ Dozier (left elbow sprain) is probable for the Nuggets tonight in Utah. Vlatko Cancar (left hip strain) is out. -via Twitter @HarrisonWind / October 26, 2021