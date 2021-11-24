Portland Trail Blazers vs. Sacramento Kings: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Portland Trail Blazers (10-8) play against the Sacramento Kings (12-12) at Golden 1 Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Wednesday November 24, 2021
Portland Trail Blazers 33, Sacramento Kings 26 (Q1 01:52)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Casey Holdahl @CHold
First quarter double-double for @Jusuf Nurkic, whose fiancé and future in-laws are in Sacramento for tonight’s game. – 10:29 PM
Jay Allen @PDXjay
The @Jusuf Nurkic has 14 pts. and 9 rebs. in the 1st quarter against the Kings. It’s the most he’s scored in a quarter this season. #RipCity – 10:28 PM
Jason Quick @jwquick
Best Nurkić has played this season. Has 14 points and 7 rebounds in first 9 minutes at Sacramento and looks confidant, fluid. – 10:26 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Nurkic is crushing the Kings. 14 points, 6 rebounds with 3:42 remaining in 1Q. – 10:23 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers go on a 14-2 run to take a 26-24 lead late-ish in the first quarter. They’re still giving themselves double-digit holes to contend with, but they’re getting quicker at digging out. – 10:23 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
All 5 starters are on the board for Kings. 22 points in 5 minutes. – 10:19 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Hot start for the Kings, who lead the Blazers 18-12 after 3:49. Sacramento is 7 of 10 from the field and 3 of 4 from 3-point range. – 10:16 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Starting 5 in Sactown.
0⃣ @Damian Lillard
3⃣ @CJ McCollum
2⃣4⃣ @Norman Powell
3⃣3⃣ @Robert Covington
2⃣7⃣ @bosnianbeast27
#RipCity | @stormxio pic.twitter.com/bgKdotlGsP – 10:03 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Anthony Davis for Buddy Hield: Who says no, @Harrison Faigen ? AK – 9:54 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Tonight’s Starting Lineup powered by @Verizon ⬇️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @Tyrese Haliburton
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 @Moe Harkless
👑 @Alex Len pic.twitter.com/SQgYkurY0d – 9:54 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Which outfit do you love more 👇
❤️ for @Tyrese Haliburton
🔁 for @Damian Jones
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip #JOYWINS pic.twitter.com/J38jwZScjp – 9:41 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Alex Len will take Richaun Holmes place in the starting rotation tonight vs. Trail Blazers. – 9:37 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings starters vs. Blazers:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Tyrese Haliburton
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Moe Harkless
C – Alex Len – 9:35 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Starters:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Tyrese Haliburton
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Moe Harkless
C – Alex Len – 9:32 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Richaun Holmes officially out tonight with a right eye contusion.
Alex Len will start in his place. – 9:31 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Tonight is Native American and Indigenous Heritage Night, presented by @CacheCreekCR! pic.twitter.com/T6Cv5BEb0U – 9:15 PM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Blazers announce:
Anfernee Simons (upper-respiratory illness) is out for tonight’s game at Sacramento. – 9:06 PM
Blazers announce:
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Anfernee Simons is out for tonight at Sacramento. pic.twitter.com/IgLJ6dW6Dm – 9:03 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
🏀 #RipCity vs @Sacramento Kings
⌚️ 7:00PM
📺 ROOT SPORTS Plus | https://t.co/yBftNpfldh
📻 @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/6Mj1bdyfSL – 8:56 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Chauncey Billups says @Anfernee Simons, who is questionable with an upper-respiratory illness, has been feeling under the weather for the last few days and that he’s a game-time decision versus Kings. – 8:36 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings coach Alvin Gentry is really emphasizing pace, saying “we want to be a running team” and “we can’t become a halfcourt team, especially in the fourth quarter.” – 8:33 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Alvin Gentry said Richaun Holmes is questionable and probably won’t play after getting poked in the eye in the loss to Philly. – 8:30 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
According to Alvin Gentry, Richaun Holmes is questionable with an eye issue and it’s very likely he does not play tonight. – 8:30 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Richaun Holmes is unlikely to play tonight after getting poked in the eye, according to interim coach Alvin Gentry. – 8:30 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings coach Alvin Gentry says Richaun Holmes is questionable for tonight’s game after taking a shot to the eye in Monday’s game. “I would say he’s probably not going to play tonight.” – 8:30 PM
Jay Allen @PDXjay
The #Blazers say Anfernee Simons is questionable for tonight’s game in Sacramento with an upper-respiratory illness. @RipCityRadio620 – 8:02 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Team Hoodie or Team Crewneck? 🤔
🏀 @socioshoops 🏀 pic.twitter.com/q1fTkrvumo – 6:00 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Davis had yet to miss a game this season, though he did leave the Portland game after 7 minutes (stomach illness).
Vogel said that they will play some zone, and that both centers (DJ, DH) will be needed. LeBron is also capable of “doing all of it” on defense. – 5:39 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Pop @Tristan Thompson coming in sturdy for your #WallpaperWednesday
Presented by @Ankr | 📲 🔥 pic.twitter.com/LtKH3ZFWk8 – 5:15 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Portland’s downtown has its issues, but at least, as far as I know, you can still buy beer in convenience stores, unlike here in Sacramento – 4:51 PM
