Toronto Raptors vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Toronto Raptors (8-10) play against the Memphis Grizzlies (8-8) at FedExForum
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Wednesday November 24, 2021
Toronto Raptors 15, Memphis Grizzlies 23 (Q1 04:24)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
There might be some change on the court, because Steven Adams is dropping dimes out there – 8:27 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
WE GOT ENERGY, GOT A LOT OF ENERGY. pic.twitter.com/yJFGuTlo9v – 8:18 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
twice now the grizzlies have blown by the ball pressure and have had no one to contest them at the rim – 8:16 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Pascal Siakam has now hit seven of his last 10 three-point attempts. One of the best stretches of his career. – 8:14 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
CRIB VIBES ARE BACK. LET’S GET IT.
📺 @GrizzOnBally
📻 @929espn pic.twitter.com/iJRMYWuyVJ – 8:11 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
a nice applause for former Tiger Precious Achiuwa in pregame intros — really cool for him to get that warm welcome after the limited fans during his rookie season – 8:06 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
first five out vs. @Toronto Raptors
🏇 @Ja Morant
🦆 @Dillon Brooks
🐸 @Desmond Bane
🐶 @Jaren Jackson Jr.
🐈 @RealStevenAdams
@Verizon | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/NJoUQ7H5gB – 7:58 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
The TL: “What’s on 12’s feet tonight?
Us: pic.twitter.com/RL2KHNRoYF – 7:54 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Starting 5
Raptors- VanVleet, Trent, Barnes, Siakam, Precious (s/o Memphis)
Grizzlies- Ja, Bane, Brooks, Jackson, Adams – 7:54 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Here are your officials for Grizzlies vs. Raptors both with heritage in Canada.
James Capers
Mitchell Ervin
Robert Hussey.
Somewhere in the upper Midwest, @badunclep has some kind of turkey joke about this crew. – 7:50 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
3 guarantee in life
• Death
• Taxes
• Finding Raptors fan in any road arena
#WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/Er1wFuq1PU – 7:49 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Grizzlies say Dillon Brooks (Hamstring Soreness) will start for the Grizzlies tonight vs Toronto. – 7:36 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Superstar point guard Ja Morant getting shots up in front of famous commercial actor Tee Morant pic.twitter.com/91BAQcOLwP – 7:29 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Ja Morant out here getting loose. No idea which Kyrie’s he’s rockin tonight but these are FUEGO 🔥 pic.twitter.com/3vwgh3mdgr – 7:20 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Somewhat predictable Raptors starters, all things considered
VanVleet, Trent, Barnes, Siakam, Achiuwa – 7:09 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
*siri play way 2 sexy by @Drake*
@cintronworld | #GrxNxtGen pic.twitter.com/9gJqwJAERg – 7:07 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
That feeling when Yuta Watanabe is back pic.twitter.com/1Pp0vcfhqp – 7:06 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
🗣️ @wacchi1013’s back!
Open Gym: Moment presented by @Bell pic.twitter.com/sDekEbuxq4 – 6:59 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors questions answered
Yuta in, Achuiwa in
Birch out, Anunoby out – 6:39 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
OG Anunoby and Kyle Birch are OUT for the Raptors tonight.
Precious Achiuwa will play. – 6:34 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Precious Achiuwa and Yuta Watanabe will play for Raptors against Memphis tonight. Khem Birch and OG Anunoby are out. – 6:34 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Achiuwa and Yuta are playing for Raptors tonight. Anunoby and Birch out – 6:33 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Taylor Jenkins on Desmond Bane’s more featured role as defenses gear towards Ja: Des has been “big time” and he plays within the offense. They called plays for him to be a playmaker, and he runs the floor really well. He’s put in a lot of work to grow as a 3-level scorer – 6:26 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
I asked Taylor Jenkins about the Raptors’ sizable lineups and the challenges and opportunities it poses. He said creates 50/50 opportunities in offensive rebounds and in transition. They want to create mismatches with pacing, rather than matchup – 6:25 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Taylor Jenkins expects Dillon Brooks to be fully back once he makes his return – 6:23 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Taylor Jenkins says the Raptors defensive pressure puts an emphasis on ball security — whether they’re going man or zone. They want to emphasize spacing in that regard – 6:22 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Taylor Jenkins first saw the Ja Morant Nike commercial in a college basketball game, and said it was a special moment for everyone – 6:21 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Dillon Brooks is a game-time decision for tonight’s game, per Jenkins – 6:21 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
We are hosting a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination event at Rock ‘n’ Soul Museum (next to @FedExForum) on Friday, Nov. 26, from 5-7 p.m.
Details ⬇️ nba.com/grizzlies/news… – 4:34 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
“It’s not going to be a smooth rise for them,” Precious Achiuwa said. “But I think Penny always does a great job of figuring out talent and how to make it work. The good news is that they play defense and they play hard. You can never go wrong with that.” dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 3:08 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐩 𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐤𝐢𝐩 with Trip 💧
@hibbettsports | @Jaren Jackson Jr. pic.twitter.com/qs53vgSz4v – 2:58 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
During the last road trip, Ziaire Williams played 50 minutes and traveled 3.60 miles at an average of 4.01 MPH.
@FedEx | #PlayerTracker pic.twitter.com/P1zRoIdHKy – 2:19 PM
