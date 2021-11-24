Utah Jazz vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Utah Jazz (11-6) play against the Oklahoma City Thunder (11-11) at Paycom Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Wednesday November 24, 2021
Utah Jazz 14, Oklahoma City Thunder 16 (Q1 03:26)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Hassan Whiteside apparently wanted to start Thanksgiving early, he got tossed after just 3 minutes.
Hassan Whiteside apparently wanted to start Thanksgiving early, he got tossed after just 3 minutes.
David Locke @DLocke09
Lu Dort gives Donovan Mitchell as much trouble as any defender in the NBA. Last two years Donovan is 12 of 36 when Dort is primary defender and 5 of 19 from three. He is 1 for 5 and 0 for 3 from three to start. – 8:26 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Jazz down 16-14…..Whiteside barking at the officials..happy thanksgiving y’all – 8:26 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Jazz center Hassan Whiteside has been ejected. Picks up one technical, says something else, and is tossed. – 8:26 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Hassan Whiteside got two straight techs and ejected from the game.
In related news, Hassan Whiteside apparently plays for the Utah Jazz. – 8:25 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Hasaan Whiteside has been ejected from the game and the Jazz don’t have a third center with them so we will see the Jazz play small with Paschall and Gay at the center – 8:25 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Theo Maledon, after a stint with the OKC Blue, is checking in for the Thunder here in the first. – 8:24 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Aus with the sauce
@Josh Giddey | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/UxglLxYEMl – 8:19 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
9-0 run vs the Jazz by Lu Dort, Darius Bazley, a 1st round rookie and two 2nd round rookies. – 8:18 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
6:20 remaining in the first quarter: the Jazz lead OKC 12-11…Utah got off rona 10-2 start and then the Thunder started making shots. But already an offensive rebound and made three means second chance points. Utah has to avoid those – 8:18 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
when they say their mac & cheese recipe has raisins 🚫
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/PGcupdSvHc – 8:17 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
First career start for @Aaron Wiggins
Presented by @EnableMidstream pic.twitter.com/fWIF574rwe – 8:10 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Tre Mann welcomes the OKC crowd and wishes Thunder fans a safe and happy Thanksgiving.
And then he said I’m gonna drop 30 tonight and dropped the mic. – 8:10 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
“We tossed around Poku, Luguentz … settled on AJ.”
Mark Daigneault is back on the Thunder sideline as a new dad: oklahoman.com/story/sports/2… – 8:00 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Get those pies in 🥧
#StartingLineup | @ZionsBank pic.twitter.com/zwFvSZHIRL – 8:00 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Here are your officials for Grizzlies vs. Raptors both with heritage in Canada.
James Capers
Mitchell Ervin
Robert Hussey.
Somewhere in the upper Midwest, @badunclep has some kind of turkey joke about this crew. – 7:50 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Congratulations to Mark Daigneault and his wife Ashley on the birth of their son, AJ! 💙
(Although, Luguentz/Poku Daigneault really rolls off the tongue) pic.twitter.com/F8FDo70LNr – 7:47 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Atlanta saw six Hawks score 10+ in its last outing against OKC. The Hawks, who have had six players tally 10+ in back-to-back outings and three of its past four games, are 5-1 this season when six players score in double figures. – 7:15 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Sam Presti and the OKC Thunder are slowly attacking their rebuild with a cast of unusually talented players. @J. Kyle Mann breaks down their roster, homing in on the dynamic between Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey: youtu.be/qSvieH2lfnw – 7:09 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Quin Snyder remembered one of his first big conversations with Rudy Gobert came on the team plane.
He told him:
“You’re a good player right now and you’ve got a chance to be a great player. And if you want to go beyond that, you can be an elite player, which he has become.” – 6:40 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Mark Daigneault on Aaron Wiggins starting tonight: “If you leave the training wheels on, you’re left wondering if they can ride the bike.” – 6:39 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Theo Maledon will play tonight, Daigneault said. Tre Mann isn’t in the planned rotation, but obviously things can change during the game. – 6:37 PM
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
Lots of uncertainty exists as far as who is a go and who’s out on Thanksgiving eve. It sound like LeBron is in, AD is OUT and Darius Garland is good to go. SGA is OUT for OKC, which makes me giddy about a certain rookie’s assist + rebound prop. From @WagerTalk #NBA Tip-Off Show: pic.twitter.com/mXjFeAZCVl – 6:37 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Mark Daigneault says SGA is progressing and wouldn’t rule out Friday or Monday for his return, but thinks it may be just after that. Says it’s nothing long term.
“I just saw him in the hallway, jogging to the court. We’re obviously playing the long game.” – 6:36 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Mark Daigneault said there’s a chance SGA (right ankle sprain) is back Friday or Monday, but it doesn’t sound likely.
Daigneault said it’s nothing too serious, but that they’re playing “the long game.” – 6:36 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Aaron Wiggins is starting! This isn’t a drill! pic.twitter.com/XyscoXK5BY – 6:35 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Thunder starters tonight:
– Giddey
– Dort
– Wiggins
– Bazley
– JRE
First-career start for Aaron Wiggins – 6:35 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Taylor Jenkins said the 9-man rotation was how they wanted to create advantages against Utah with sub patterns – 6:24 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Thankful for friends, family, and Zyia activewear— the official outfitter of our Jazz Dancers🖤
#TakeNote | @ZyiaActive pic.twitter.com/BlDnZpBYoz – 5:01 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Prep for the game by watching the 5 best plays of the last week ⏪
#InstantRewind | @socioshoops pic.twitter.com/sTIhO73KUn – 4:32 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
After #Lakers loss to Knicks, Shaquille O’Neal said if they “keep playing like this,” thinking they can flip switch, they’ll either be 8th in West and “get blown out” by Golden State or 7th and have same results versus Utah.
So is he saying #Suns won’t finish 1st or 2nd in West? pic.twitter.com/qOsDJ6OgtS – 4:04 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Join us for a special Thanksgiving themed episode as Aaron Wiggins joins the pod to discuss the early stages of his rookie season. The Thunder Basketball Universe is presented by @COOPAleWorks
Apple | https://t.co/ljLXwAODBt
Spotify | https://t.co/R7iKXdOisb pic.twitter.com/jVWNBfNrjw – 4:00 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Have enjoyed looking around @Shot_Quality. Looks like the Kings are the NBA’s ‘process but not results’ league leaders right now. Top-10 in shot quality and rim + 3s rate, but only 6-12 so far. Rockets and Thunder are 3rd and 4th in rim + 3s rate. – 2:59 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Akil Mitchell reportedly signing with Brose Bamberg sportando.basketball/en/akil-mitche… – 2:48 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
📹| Real teammates crash each other’s interviews 😆
#ShootaroundInterviews | @ZionsBank – 2:36 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Teams the Thunder have beat this year: Rockets, Kings, Spurs, Pelicans and the Lakers twice – 2:32 PM
