Washington Wizards vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Washington Wizards (11-6) play against the New Orleans Pelicans (16-16) at Smoothie King Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Wednesday November 24, 2021
Washington Wizards 13, New Orleans Pelicans 27 (Q1 04:14)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
turn around. swish.
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/XeOJAk9djv – 8:26 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
Josh Hart is one of the few guys on this team who has consistently proven they’re capable of a larger role. – 8:24 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Through the first five minutes against the Wizards, the Pelicans have not had a turnover nor given up an offensive rebound.
Fucking glorious. – 8:23 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
19-5 start for the Pelicans and that’s enough for Wes Unseld, TO. New Orleans is 6-6 from the line already, getting eeeeeasy looks in the paint – 8:17 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards are down 17-5 early in New Orleans. pic.twitter.com/pLdMTf2qHe – 8:16 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Herb with the steal & the basket 🏀
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/4yFZIzvLCX – 8:14 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
He’s already guarded a slew of All-Stars less than 20 games into his #NBA career. Tonight’s assignment for Herbert Jones is Bradley Beal. Josh Hart on Dinwiddie, while Graham gets KCP, who is primarily a spot-up shooter – 8:12 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
The focus. Let’s go.
#DCAboveAll | @Spencer Dinwiddie pic.twitter.com/M7BoGmXFZM – 8:11 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Jonas Valanciunas hits a three-pointer, off a good pass from BI, and we’re underway. – 8:11 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Here’s a look inside the Smoothie King Center, where the Wizards will face the Pelicans in about 12 minutes. pic.twitter.com/MXjW6g4vuI – 8:01 PM
Josh Martin @LonzoWire
Terry Rozier put Aaron Holiday on skates in Monday night’s victory. lonzowire.usatoday.com/2021/11/23/wat… – 8:00 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
S/O to these kids chanting “Let’s go Kyle” 😂
#DCAboveAll | @Kyle Kuzma pic.twitter.com/w4o6jxs7gb – 7:52 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Showing off the range before heading to the locker room!
#DCAboveAll | @Davis Bertans pic.twitter.com/HSVcY1z6o3 – 7:36 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Tonight’s starting 5⃣
#Pelicans | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/WKNYXWWCZC – 7:31 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Tonight’s starting 🖐 #DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/yA0fR4KzNv – 7:30 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
The Pelicans are 3.5 point underdogs for tonight’s home game vs Wizards. – 7:27 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters tonight:
Devonte’ Graham
Josh Hart
Brandon Ingram
Herb Jones
Jonas Valanciunas
Graham is back after missing the last few games and Herb Jones moves into the starting lineup – 7:23 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Starters:
Devonte’ Graham
Josh Hart
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:21 PM
New Orleans Pelicans PR @PelicansPR
Devonte’ Graham is available for tonight’s game against Washington. – 7:17 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Almost time for the game! Be sure to download the #Pelicans app to keep up with all of the action.
📲: https://t.co/4bmEJzuiPI
@Verizon| #WBD pic.twitter.com/MgvuKIjjCR – 7:15 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Opening up the road trip in 1️⃣ hour!
📍 New Orleans
🎙 @Team980
📺 @NBCSWashington
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 7:00 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
#Pelicans await results of Zion Williamson’s Wednesday foot scans: https://t.co/yPgKSZJO3p pic.twitter.com/cLWNju31Nb – 6:56 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Ready for the night 🦾
@MichelobULTRA | #UltraDrip pic.twitter.com/jf3Lq70TFX – 6:50 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
The early group in NOLA.
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/aobHj5w4s6 – 6:50 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Get a handle on tonight’s game!
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/OHPz7UhQ8N – 6:48 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT vs ORL
PJ Washington (L Elbow Hyperextension) is AVAILABLE!
#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/LHZS6EhzYt – 6:34 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Reminder to play Courtside Challenge on the Pelicans App 📱
Answer five timed trivia questions to win two club seats to attend the Pelicans play Detroit on 12/10, courtesy of @SeatGeek🎟
Play now on the Pelicans app: https://t.co/o9NQ2Qn2gW pic.twitter.com/tFndFRQNOT – 6:32 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Willie Green says the team is still waiting for a specialist to review the scans on Zion Williamson’s foot.
He says the team is hopeful he’ll be able to ramp up his work with the team soon. – 6:24 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Zion Williamson has been playing 1 on 1, 3 on 3. Pels are waiting on the specialist to process latest round of scans. Should know the results in the next few days. – 6:22 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Willie Green says the team is still waiting the specialist to review Zion Williamson’s latest scans.
It’s still wait-and-see. Mentioned Williamson has been doing 3-on-3 work. Still waiting clearance to move to full team drills. – 6:22 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Willie Green says that Zion Williamson had his scans today, but the Pelicans are waiting for the results from the specialists. – 6:22 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Watch Live: Willie Green
#Pelicans | @Verizon
twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 6:16 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
PJ Washington will be a game time decision. James Borrego said he’s not sure yet if Washington will play. He will go through pregame workouts and see where he’s at.
“He got a workout in yesterday,” Borrego said. “I liked his workout. He looked much more comfortable yesterday.” – 5:48 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Congrats to Louisiana native Zaila Avant-garde (@Basketballasart) on being named the 2021 @SIKids SportsKid of the Year! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/XbwsBiKIg7 – 5:38 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
New #JetLife – Pelicans collab launching Saturday 🔥
@Nickeil Alexander-Walker trying on all the beanies 😍
@CurrenSy_Spitta pic.twitter.com/iaWhJBOAwk – 4:57 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
We’ve got a deal for you!
No fees + 20% off individual game tickets 👀
Order your tickets NOW ⬇️ – 4:00 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
We saw the comments on our last few wallpapers. Figured we needed to give the people what they want:
❌ DENI ❌ lockdown for your lock screen 🔒
#WallpaperWednesday | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/Y1YLtd3niD – 3:45 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Wizards center Thomas Bryant made an appearance on the newest season of “Selling Sunset” which debuted today on Netflix.
Bryant sold his 5 bedroom, 6 bathroom, 5,800 sqft home and put an offer in on a smaller home with a better view and an easier commute.
[@Thomas Bryant] pic.twitter.com/FjsMvxBs4J – 3:22 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Battle of the bigs in the Big Easy.
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/D4iDqWRlSY – 3:20 PM
Sopan Deb @SopanDeb
Hey, are the Wizards maybe, kind of sort of good this year? Spent some time with the team over the weekend to take their temperatures.
https://t.co/CJqWXPLwAi pic.twitter.com/k7Z4I37woO – 3:05 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Wizards would improve to 12-6 with a victory over the Pelicans tonight in New Orleans. Here are my keys to the game. (Click on the screen shot for the full list.) pic.twitter.com/3lFY1roZap – 3:03 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Over the weekend we gave back with our Thankful Meals event where members of the @MSE basketball family gathered to provide hot meals, turkeys, clothing items and more to the D.C. community!
#DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/icjnEY9noL – 2:34 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Teams the Thunder have beat this year: Rockets, Kings, Spurs, Pelicans and the Lakers twice – 2:32 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Devonte’ Graham checks in with media after today’s shootaround 🏀
#WBD | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/KyTzu92tmR – 2:23 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
On today’s episode, @Ben Golliver of the Washington Post joins @dsallerson to talk about the Pelicans and what’s going on around the NBA.
Full episode: https://t.co/G2tsElQYfH
#Pelicans | @SeatGeek pic.twitter.com/4hxjGWFNHD – 2:00 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
“You definitely want to be on the floor with him and not against him.” – @Bradley Beal on @Montrezl Harrell as a teammate and competitor.
🎙LISTEN: https://t.co/G78RnkpnGc
@Chris Miller | @AlibabaGroup pic.twitter.com/Z50HTUI7fC – 2:00 PM
