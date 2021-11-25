USA Today Sports

Daily statistical milestones: Kevin Durant in scoring and more

Milestones

November 25, 2021- by

By |

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.

Kevin Durant No. 25 in points now

Moved ahead of Allen Iverson with 24,388 points. He’s now 117 away from Ray Allen

Mike Conley No. 48 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Dan Majerle with 1,363 three-pointers. He’s now 23 away from Antoine Walker

Rudy Gobert No. 56 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Marc Gasol with 1,259 blocks. He’s now 8 away from James Donaldson

Dwight Howard No. 57 in points now

Moved ahead of Eddie Johnson with 19,204 points. He’s now 44 away from Bob Lanier

James Harden No. 59 in steals now

Moved ahead of Manu Ginobili with 1,394 steals. He’s now 8 away from Clifford Robinson

LaMarcus Aldridge No. 64 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Sam Lacey with 1,161 blocks. He’s now 22 away from Elmore Smith

Stephen Curry No. 65 in assists now

Moved ahead of Raymond Felton with 5,100 assists. He’s now 10 away from Mike Conley

JaVale McGee No. 66 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Bob McAdoo with 1,148 blocks. He’s now 12 away from Sam Lacey

CJ McCollum No. 66 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Derek Fisher with 1,249 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from CJ Miles and Shane Battier

Wayne Ellington No. 86 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Metta World Peace and Jameer Nelson with 1,156 three-pointers. He’s now 7 away from Antawn Jamison

Damian Lillard No. 95 in points now

Moved ahead of Chris Bosh with 17,217 points. He’s now 14 away from Jeff Malone

Bojan Bogdanovic No. 97 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Evan Fournier and Mo Williams with 1,095 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Robert Covington

Rudy Gay No. 100 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Dana Barros and Russell Westbrook with 1,092 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Maurice Williams

Russell Westbrook No. 105 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Kevin McHale with 7,129 rebounds. He’s now 8 away from Alonzo Mourning

Nikola Vucevic No. 109 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Kobe Bryant with 7,060 rebounds. He’s now 50 away from Olden Polynice

Jrue Holiday No. 112 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Allen Iverson with 1,061 three-pointers. He’s now 7 away from Andre Iguodala

Myles Turner No. 114 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Antoine Carr with 926 blocks. He’s now tied with Bismack Biyombo

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope No. 123 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of James Posey with 1,037 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Steve Blake

Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 148 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Vin Baker with 799 blocks. He’s now tied with Jerome Kersey

Rudy Gobert No. 150 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Marcin Gortat with 6,422 rebounds. He’s now 2 away from Rony Seikaly

Jordan Clarkson No. 152 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Raymond Felton with 927 three-pointers. He’s now 7 away from Chucky Atkins

Kyle Lowry No. 156 in points now

Moved ahead of Hersey Hawkins and Ricky Pierce with 14,474 points. He’s now 48 away from Bill Russell

D’Angelo Russell No. 159 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Rasual Butler with 913 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Brandon Jennings

Draymond Green No. 160 in assists now

Moved ahead of Vlade Divac with 3,542 assists. He’s now 1 away from Darren Collison

Justin Holiday No. 174 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Sam Perkins with 852 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Arron Afflalo

Devin Booker No. 178 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Reggie Jackson with 837 three-pointers. He’s now 8 away from John Stockton

Jonas Valanciunas No. 180 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Andre Iguodala and Emeka Okafor with 5,977 rebounds. He’s now 19 away from Alton Lister

Bradley Beal No. 187 in points now

Moved ahead of Predrag Stojakovic with 13,652 points. He’s now 138 away from Bill Laimbeer

Clint Capela No. 193 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Jim Chones, John Henson and Dominique Wilkins with 644 blocks. He’s now 6 away from Terry Cummings

Mike Conley No. 194 in points now

Moved ahead of Baron Davis and Cliff Hagan with 13,460 points. He’s now 56 away from Dave Cowens

Donovan Mitchell No. 198 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Jodie Meeks and Byron Scott with 776 three-pointers. He’s now tied with James Jones

Danny Green No. 214 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Jamaal Magloire with 604 blocks. He’s now 3 away from Carmelo Anthony and Armen Gilliam

Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 216 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Otto Moore with 5,581 rebounds. He’s now 1 away from Chris Kaman

Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 219 in points now

Moved ahead of Sidney Wicks and Lamar Odom with 12,809 points. He’s now tied with Paul Westphal

Davis Bertans No. 232 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Chandler Parsons and Mike James with 688 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Tony Snell

Jrue Holiday No. 232 in points now

Moved ahead of Jack Marin with 12,544 points. He’s now tied with Otis Birdsong

Mason Plumlee No. 234 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Lonnie Shelton with 560 blocks. He’s now tied with Ed Davis

DeMar DeRozan No. 234 in steals now

Moved ahead of Tom Chambers with 886 steals. He’s now 1 away from Greg Anthony

Al Horford No. 237 in points now

Moved ahead of Mark Jackson with 12,492 points. He’s now 15 away from Mike Newlin

Karl-Anthony Towns No. 237 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Carlos Delfino with 679 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Mickael Pietrus and Austin Rivers

Alex Len No. 247 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Maurice Lucas with 539 blocks. He’s now tied with Aaron Williams


What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Mike Conley @mconley11 Happy Thanksgiving, everyone pic.twitter.com/KJa5HT0BAQ11:34 AM

JD Shaw @JShawNBA NBA’s best from November 24:
– L. James: 39 pts, 5 reb, 6 ast
– A. Edwards: 33 pts, 14 reb, 6 ast
– Giannis: 33 pts, 7 reb, 5 ast
– T. Young: 31 pts, 7 reb, 11 ast
– J. Nurkic: 28 pts, 17 reb, 12-17 fg
– B. Portis: 28 pts, 10 reb, +17
– S. Curry: 25 pts, 10 ast, +29 – 11:28 AM
Dwight Jaynes @dwightjaynes You can blame CJ all you want but there was blame all over the place. Dame had two empty hero-ball possessions late in the game and missed that FT. Defensive mistakes by all. Should have had Kings put away long before final minutes. Still too much iso. 1/2 – 9:52 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko Damian Lillard last night:
✅ 32 PTS
✅ 6 REB
✅ 10 AST
Lillard has recorded 38 career 30-point, 10-assist games, double that of any other player in @Portland Trail Blazers history (Clyde Drexler, 19). pic.twitter.com/ZkHoCRmg4L9:51 AM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko Giannis Antetokounmpo last night:
✅ 33 PTS
✅ 7 REB
✅ 5 AST
✅ 12-17 FG
It’s the 26th time Antetokounmpo has scored at least 30 points while shooting 70% from the field.
The only active players with more such games are LeBron James and Dwight Howard, both with 32. pic.twitter.com/7gNk8sTWqG9:41 AM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko Stephen Curry last night:
✅ 25 PTS
✅ 10 AST
✅ 6-11 3P
Curry has recorded at least 10 assists and five 3PM in a game 40 times, the second-most such games in NBA history (James Harden, 56).
Curry has 23 more such games than all other players in @Golden State Warriors history combined. pic.twitter.com/2VRTac5KO59:31 AM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer Good morning and happy Thanksgiving. Last night the Nets crushed the Celtics by starting LaMarcus Aldridge, Patty Mills staying hot and Cam Thomas growing up. On the changes BK made and their immediate results. Subscribe through our Black Friday deal: theathletic.com/2978140/2021/1…8:12 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando Kevin Durant passes Allen Iverson for No. 25 on all-time career points list
sportando.basketball/en/kevin-duran…7:24 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet Kevin Durant passes Allen Iverson on NBA’s all-time scoring list
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/12…6:47 AM
Stephen Curry @StephenCurry30 Family things! Happy Thanksgiving 🦃 pic.twitter.com/O9m8Mr8bjB2:34 AM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis Ime Udoka, a #Nets assistant last year, on Aldridge going through his heart issue: “Literally he was there for 5, 6 hours w/ his heart racing, slowing down…He should’ve reached out to our team doctors. That’s what made him walk away was because of how scared he got that night.” – 2:19 AM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen Seth Curry on facing his brother Steph over the course of their careers:
“It’s always cool. It’s not always fun.” – 1:41 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis #Nets finding their identity after rout of #Celtics. Harden: “If we don’t guard, we can’t win. If we don’t give ourselves a chance on the defensive end, offensively, we’re not able to get out and be ourselves. So [this] was a great example of that.” #NBA nypost.com/2021/11/24/sur…1:33 AM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS Once down 19, Warriors come back for a 116-96 win over the 76ers.
-Curry 25, Wiggins 19, Poole 17
-JTA and Porter HUGE off the bench (25 pts, 10/11 FG)
-Record moves to 16-2 – 12:42 AM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher Kind of ridiculous defense from Davion on Dame to close. Kings ran higher coverage and Dame had Davion on his hip throughout the fourth.
He needs to play more. – 12:40 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham Jusuf Nurkic fouls out after CJ McCollum slapped with a 5 second violation. Portland derailing and the Kings taking advantage – 12:36 AM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee Off Night vs. Dame Time – 12:26 AM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe Curry got lucky when Korkmaz corner 3 rimmed out. Poole wasn’t so lucky. With Draymond in the lane, not sure why they’re so far off corner shooters – 12:25 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA Mitchell abuses McCollum again. 114-111 Kings with 3:04 remaining. – 12:22 AM
Rudy Gobert @rudygobert27 Great win tonight! 🙏🏽Also got my @metab_nft 🔥🔥🔥. Love this project. #dontmissout #ontothenextone pic.twitter.com/5oInHJZdnu12:17 AM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham Marvin Bagley defending Damian Lillard leading to a Blazers turnover. pic.twitter.com/bTy7ULKT9o12:16 AM

