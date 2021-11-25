Daily statistical milestones: Kevin Durant in scoring and more

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.
Kevin Durant No. 25 in points now
Moved ahead of Allen Iverson with 24,388 points. He’s now 117 away from Ray Allen
Mike Conley No. 48 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Dan Majerle with 1,363 three-pointers. He’s now 23 away from Antoine Walker
Rudy Gobert No. 56 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Marc Gasol with 1,259 blocks. He’s now 8 away from James Donaldson
Dwight Howard No. 57 in points now
Moved ahead of Eddie Johnson with 19,204 points. He’s now 44 away from Bob Lanier
James Harden No. 59 in steals now
Moved ahead of Manu Ginobili with 1,394 steals. He’s now 8 away from Clifford Robinson
LaMarcus Aldridge No. 64 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Sam Lacey with 1,161 blocks. He’s now 22 away from Elmore Smith
Stephen Curry No. 65 in assists now
Moved ahead of Raymond Felton with 5,100 assists. He’s now 10 away from Mike Conley
JaVale McGee No. 66 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Bob McAdoo with 1,148 blocks. He’s now 12 away from Sam Lacey
CJ McCollum No. 66 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Derek Fisher with 1,249 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from CJ Miles and Shane Battier
Wayne Ellington No. 86 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Metta World Peace and Jameer Nelson with 1,156 three-pointers. He’s now 7 away from Antawn Jamison
Damian Lillard No. 95 in points now
Moved ahead of Chris Bosh with 17,217 points. He’s now 14 away from Jeff Malone
Bojan Bogdanovic No. 97 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Evan Fournier and Mo Williams with 1,095 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Robert Covington
Rudy Gay No. 100 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Dana Barros and Russell Westbrook with 1,092 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Maurice Williams
Russell Westbrook No. 105 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Kevin McHale with 7,129 rebounds. He’s now 8 away from Alonzo Mourning
Nikola Vucevic No. 109 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Kobe Bryant with 7,060 rebounds. He’s now 50 away from Olden Polynice
Jrue Holiday No. 112 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Allen Iverson with 1,061 three-pointers. He’s now 7 away from Andre Iguodala
Myles Turner No. 114 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Antoine Carr with 926 blocks. He’s now tied with Bismack Biyombo
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope No. 123 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of James Posey with 1,037 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Steve Blake
Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 148 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Vin Baker with 799 blocks. He’s now tied with Jerome Kersey
Rudy Gobert No. 150 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Marcin Gortat with 6,422 rebounds. He’s now 2 away from Rony Seikaly
Jordan Clarkson No. 152 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Raymond Felton with 927 three-pointers. He’s now 7 away from Chucky Atkins
Kyle Lowry No. 156 in points now
Moved ahead of Hersey Hawkins and Ricky Pierce with 14,474 points. He’s now 48 away from Bill Russell
D’Angelo Russell No. 159 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Rasual Butler with 913 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Brandon Jennings
Draymond Green No. 160 in assists now
Moved ahead of Vlade Divac with 3,542 assists. He’s now 1 away from Darren Collison
Justin Holiday No. 174 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Sam Perkins with 852 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Arron Afflalo
Devin Booker No. 178 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Reggie Jackson with 837 three-pointers. He’s now 8 away from John Stockton
Jonas Valanciunas No. 180 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Andre Iguodala and Emeka Okafor with 5,977 rebounds. He’s now 19 away from Alton Lister
Bradley Beal No. 187 in points now
Moved ahead of Predrag Stojakovic with 13,652 points. He’s now 138 away from Bill Laimbeer
Clint Capela No. 193 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Jim Chones, John Henson and Dominique Wilkins with 644 blocks. He’s now 6 away from Terry Cummings
Mike Conley No. 194 in points now
Moved ahead of Baron Davis and Cliff Hagan with 13,460 points. He’s now 56 away from Dave Cowens
Donovan Mitchell No. 198 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Jodie Meeks and Byron Scott with 776 three-pointers. He’s now tied with James Jones
Danny Green No. 214 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Jamaal Magloire with 604 blocks. He’s now 3 away from Carmelo Anthony and Armen Gilliam
Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 216 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Otto Moore with 5,581 rebounds. He’s now 1 away from Chris Kaman
Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 219 in points now
Moved ahead of Sidney Wicks and Lamar Odom with 12,809 points. He’s now tied with Paul Westphal
Davis Bertans No. 232 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Chandler Parsons and Mike James with 688 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Tony Snell
Jrue Holiday No. 232 in points now
Moved ahead of Jack Marin with 12,544 points. He’s now tied with Otis Birdsong
Mason Plumlee No. 234 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Lonnie Shelton with 560 blocks. He’s now tied with Ed Davis
DeMar DeRozan No. 234 in steals now
Moved ahead of Tom Chambers with 886 steals. He’s now 1 away from Greg Anthony
Al Horford No. 237 in points now
Moved ahead of Mark Jackson with 12,492 points. He’s now 15 away from Mike Newlin
Karl-Anthony Towns No. 237 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Carlos Delfino with 679 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Mickael Pietrus and Austin Rivers
Alex Len No. 247 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Maurice Lucas with 539 blocks. He’s now tied with Aaron Williams
