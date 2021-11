Frank Kaminsky to return this season?

Within a two-week span, Suns backup big Frank Kaminsky went from scoring a career-high 31 points to being ruled out indefinitely with a stress reaction to his right knee. The 7-footer didn’t make the four-game road trip Phoenix (14-3) continues Wednesday night against the Cavaliers (9-9). Sources informed The Republic that Kaminsky isn’t ruled out for the season, as the Suns are evaluating and determining a timetable for his return Source: Duane Rankin @ Arizona Republic