Kevin Durant passes Allen Iverson on NBA career scoring list

Nets star Kevin Durant said it “means the world” to him to pass Hall of Famer Allen Iverson for 25th on the NBA’s all-time scoring list during Brooklyn’s 123-104 victory over the Celtics here at TD Garden on Wednesday night. “I mean, it means the world. I dedicated my life to this game at an early age … so I watched all these guys that I’m like passing up,” Durant said after scoring 21 points for the Nets, who improved to an Eastern Conference-leading 14-5.
Source: Tim Bontemps @ ESPN
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
sportando.basketball/en/kevin-duran… – 7:24 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/12… – 6:47 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
KD after passing fellow DMV product Allen Iverson for 25th on the #NBA scoring list: “I was a center, power forward on my young team & we all were long-crossing & double-crossing…To pass him on the list and to be up there w/ some of the greats on that list is incredible.” #nets – 11:33 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kevin Durant and Patty Mills echo James Harden that this was the Nets’ most complete win of the year. – 10:41 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Durant said he was exchanging in friendly banter with Ime Udoka during the game, and that he grew close with him over last year with Brooklyn and then with Team USA. Said he always enjoys winning here, because it’s a tough place to play, but Udoka being here “makes it sweeter.” – 10:40 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Kevin Durant says,
“The great teams limit their mistakes — And I think we’re doing a solid job.” – 10:39 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“I don’t think that it’s going to tell us too much on what’s going to happen down the line.”
⁃Kevin Durant on where teams stand right now. – 10:38 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Kevin Durant said passing Allen Iverson on the all-time scoring list means the world to him. He was a little kid in the DC area when Iverson was starring at Georgetown, and said he emulated his crossovers while being a power forward and center on his childhood teams. – 10:37 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“He’s always ready — We feed off him a lot … Being able to kick out to him is a luxury.”
⁃Kevin Durant on Patty Mills. – 10:36 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Kevin Durant says,
“We’re going to need all our bigs for the entire year no matter what — We’re gonna need him (Blake Griffin) to be ready so we could be the team we want to be.” – 10:35 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Kevin Durant says,
“I’m just being more physical — Taking pride in one-on-one defense too.” – 10:34 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“It means the world. I dedicated my life to this game at an early age. I watched all of these guys that I’m passing up.”
⁃Kevin Durant on passing Allen Iverson at #25 on the all-time scoring list. – 10:33 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kevin Durant on passing Allen Iverson on the all-time scoring list: “I watched all of these guys that I’m passing. Iverson was a pantheon for me.” – 10:32 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics get pounded by the #Nets 123-104. Not a good performance. Smart 20, Tatum 15, Brown 13, Schroder 10; Mills 23, Durant 21, Harden 20, Aldridge 17. – 10:06 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Final: Nets beat the Celtics 123-104. Complete game from the Nets. Cam Thomas, Patty Mills and LaMarcus Aldridge shined. Blake Griffin DNPed. The defense held. Kevin Durant did KD things and the Celtics fans were silent on Kyrie Irving. Happy Thanksgiving to all. Coverage coming. – 10:06 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
FINAL: Nets 123, Celtics 104
Patty Mills (23 PTS, 7 3PM), Kevin Durant (21 PTS, 8 ASTS), James Harden (20 PTS, 11 ASTS) & the Nets make it FOUR straight wins. The short-handed Nets led by as many as 29 in the contest while not even allowing Boston to build a lead of their own. – 10:06 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant switches hands under the rim and finishes through the contact with some English to kill Boston’s momentum. Jayson Tatum just exited the game and got on the stationary bike. – 9:50 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Nash is subbing Kevin Durant back into the game. The Celtics have cut the Nets’ lead down to 14 here in the 4th quarter and now have momentum. – 9:43 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
End of 3rd QTR: Nets 97, Celtics 76
Patty Mills (17 PTS, 5 3PM) , LaMarcus Aldridge (17 PTS, 9 REBS), Kevin Durant (16 PTS, 7 ASTS) & the Nets are embarrassing the Celtics at TD Garden. The Nets are putting on a masterclass defensively & offensively, everyone is getting involved. – 9:33 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Apparently Ime Udoka got a technical foul heading into the locker room. Durant missed the FT – 9:04 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Kevin Durant is on pace for his first scoring title (and highest scoring average) in 8 years. It would be the longest ever between scoring titles. – 8:59 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Nets lead 62-49 at the half
Tatum – 9 points
Schroder – 9 points
Smart – 7 points
Kanter – 7 points
Celtics – 7-27 3PAs
Celtics – 4 turnovers
Durant – 12 points
Mills – 12 points
Thomas – 8 points
Nets – 8-14 3PAs
Nets – 2 turnovers – 8:50 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
HALF: Nets 62, Celtics 49
Patty Mills (12 PTS, 4 3PM), Kevin Durant (10 PTS, 2 ASTS) & the Nets are working the Celtics. Boston is being held to 37% shooting from the field and 26% accuracy from deep. Brooklyn’s hot shooting from downtown though (57%) continues to shine. – 8:49 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets lead 62-49 at the break on a dozen from Durant and Patty Mills. They held the #Celtics to 37 percent shooting, 7-of-27 from deep. Cam Thomas showed well with eight points but more importantly two assists, a block and solid D. – 8:49 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Halftime: Nets 62, Celtics 49. Brooklyn is shooting 8-14 from 3-point range, as Durant and Harden each has 12 points to lead the Nets. Celtics started hitting 3s in the second, but are still 7-27 for the game from deep. Tatum and Schroder each have 9 to lead Boston. – 8:48 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Halftime: Nets lead the Celtics 62-49. Durant and Mills each with 12. Cam Thomas with eight. Celtics getting a lot of open looks from 3 and simply aren’t hitting them. The Nets are. BK is shooting 57 percent from 3. Without Joe Harris. Do we see Blake Griffin in the second half? – 8:48 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Nets lead #Celtics 62-49 at halftime. Mills 12, Durant 12, Bembry 7, Harden 7; Tatum 9, Smart 7, Kanter 7. – 8:48 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kevin Durant is down after taking landing awkwardly in a tangle-up with Grant Williams. He appears to be ok. – 8:43 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant just hit the ground and immediately grabbed for his back. He took his time getting up but appears to be fine. #Nets – 8:43 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Nets’ Kevin Durant passes Allen Iverson for 25th place on all-time NBA scoring list
cbssports.com/nba/news/nets-… – 8:37 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Harden is 1-of-5 & KD has taken 3 shots, yet the Nets still lead by 15. – 8:31 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Watch Durant pass Iverson for 25th on NBA all-time scoring list nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/24/wat… – 8:28 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Nets lead 29-22 after one
Horford – 5 points
Tatum – 4 points
Kanter – 4 points
Smart – 4 points
Celtics – 2-13 3PAs
Celtics – 3 turnovers
Durant – 10 points
Mills – 9 points
Bembry – 5 points
Nets – 8-10 FTAs
Nets – 1 turnover – 8:16 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Nets 29, Celtics 22 after 1. Differences so far: Boston is 2-13 from 3, while Brooklyn is 3-6, and Brooklyn has a 7-2 edge in points off turnovers. Kevin Durant, De’Andre Bembry and Patty Mills are 8-9; the rest of the Nets are 1-12. Six different guys have scored for C’s so far. – 8:15 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the first quarter: Nets lead the Celtics 29-22. Durant with 10, Mills with nine. Mills has cooled off since his hot start. LaMarcus Aldridge off to an 0-for-4 start. – 8:15 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
End of 1st QTR: Nets 29, Celtics 22
Kevin Durant (10 PTS, 2 ASTS), Patty Mills (9 PTS, 3PM) & the Nets are making the most out of their offensive possessions. Brooklyn has only turned over the ball once while shooting it at 50% from three. They’ve also shot 10 free throws so far. – 8:14 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Poor Grant got shoved down the slip and slide trying to defend KD 😂 pic.twitter.com/cghr0eAjYt – 8:03 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I think Grant embellished it quite a bit, but Durant did push off on this last possession. – 8:01 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Jayson Tatum drives to the hoop and draws a quick second foul on James Harden a few minutes in. Steve Nash, however, leaves him in the game, while Kevin Durant and Patty Mills are a combined 6-for-6 so far. – 7:56 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The only guy who can consistently guard KD’s turnaround from the mid-post is Giannis. And that’s only because Giannis is enormous and long. Even then, it’s not like KD misses it a lot. – 7:55 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Nets say With his first basket of the game, Kevin Durant (24,369 points) has moved past Allen Iverson (24,368 points) into 25th place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. pic.twitter.com/1yW3jO9pFo – 7:52 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Kevin Durant (24,369 points) has moved past Allen Iverson (24,368 points) into 25th place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. – 7:51 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Remember after the US won gold in basketball, Ime told Kevin Durant he knew how to shut Patty Mills down? Well it hasn’t happened yet. Mills has 9 pts in 3:23 and #Nets race to 12-5 lead over #Celtics – 7:50 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Kevin Durant is now 25th on the all-time scoring list, passing Allen Iverson in the process. – 7:48 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Three Rick Barnes disciples on the court tonight in Kevin Durant, LaMarcus Aldridge and Grant Williams. – 7:48 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant with some early trash talk to former Nets assistant coach Ime Udoka ahead of tipoff. Durant pointed at him and started talking shit from midcourt. #Nets – 7:46 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kevin Durant hugs his fellow USA teammate Jayson Tatum before the opening tip and points toward Ime Udoka on the Celtics bench. – 7:45 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Boos for James Harden and Kevin Durant as expected pic.twitter.com/3QHbpk16hk – 7:43 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
The second unit will be powered by whichever of Kevin Durant, James Harden, LaMarcus Aldridge or Patty Mills that Steve Nash leaves in the game.
Nash is not going to go with a full platoon swap. The 2nd unit will be fine. He will stagger stars with bench. I’m not worried. #Nets – 7:36 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Nets at Celtics – TD Garden – November 24, 2021 – Starting Lineups
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, G. Williams
Brooklyn – James Harden, Patty Mills, DeAndre Bembry, Kevin Durant, LaMarcus Aldridge
OUT: Boston: Richardson Brooklyn: Kyrie Irving, Joe Harris, Bruce Brown pic.twitter.com/UxZJu53Hny – 7:14 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
The Nets’ Starters vs. the Celtics:
👨🏿🍳James Harden
👷🏾♂️Patty Mills
🔒DeAndre’ Bembry
🪣Kevin Durant
🎯LaMarcus Aldridge – 7:04 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets starters in Boston: Harden, Mills, Durant, Bembry and Aldridge. Steve Nash officially giving LA the nod over Blake. – 7:01 PM
Jeremy Woo @JeremyWoo
I’ve never quite been sure what KD Johnson’s pro upside is but I’m pretty sure that guy is going to get the most out of his talent. He played like this in prep school too. Maybe a chance he’s an outlier in spite of the size. Has dominated this game with straight up want – 5:02 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
I’m going to start betting on Auburn exclusively because of how hard KD Johnson plays – 5:01 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Immanuel Quickley has made 24 of his last 50 three-point attempts (48%) and 25 of his last 27 FT’s.
Dating back to the first week of November, only three qualified players are shooting over 45% from downtown and over 90% from FT line:
Kevin Durant,
Trae Yong,
Immanuel Quickley – 9:19 AM
