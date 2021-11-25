LeBron James on blow to Isaiah Stewart: 'Definitely accidental'

“There was a boxout on the free throw line. His elbow got kind of high, it got me — if you look, if you watch the film — it got me off balanced a little bit, and his elbow lifted my arm, and I basically tried to swim move, swim down on him, on his arm,” James said. “And when I swung down on his arm, he got off balance and the left side of my hand grazed his face. And I knew right away. So, I knew right away I had caught some part of his head. So, I went over to apologize to him, and obviously, you guys saw what happened after that. But definitely accidental.”
Source: Dave McMenamin @ ESPN
Zach Lowe
Thanksgiving Lowe Post podcast: State of the NBA monologue touching on almost every team (hot Wolves, streaking Suns!), then @Kevin Arnovitz on LeBron-Beef Stew, Kings, vomiting, Bulls, Wiz, much more:
Apple: apple.co/3nIzdKO
Spotify: spoti.fi/3xv33pv – 9:42 AM
Justin Kubatko
Giannis Antetokounmpo last night:
✅ 33 PTS
✅ 7 REB
✅ 5 AST
✅ 12-17 FG
It’s the 26th time Antetokounmpo has scored at least 30 points while shooting 70% from the field.
The only active players with more such games are LeBron James and Dwight Howard, both with 32. pic.twitter.com/7gNk8sTWqG – 9:41 AM
Tim Reynolds
LeBron’s closing act last night: stepback 3, left wing, The Silencer …
I feel like we’ve seen this before.
Then: youtube.com/watch?v=YI1GLB…
Now: youtube.com/watch?v=dP19h5… – 9:25 AM
Justin Kubatko
LeBron James last night:
✅ 39 PTS
✅ 5 REB
✅ 6 AST
It’s the 156th time James has recorded at least 35p/5r/5a in a game.
The only player in NBA history with more such games is Oscar Robertson. pic.twitter.com/eywrfCTQ1X – 9:21 AM
Kurt Helin
LeBron calls blow to Stewart “accidental,” says suspension “some bulls***” nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/25/leb… – 8:00 AM
Eurohoops
Giannis and LeBron dominant in wins, Cedi Osman shines with 23 points in loss
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/12… – 4:36 AM
Emiliano Carchia
Fans ejected by LeBron said they hoped Bronny dies in a car accident? sportando.basketball/en/fans-ejecte… – 4:24 AM
Emiliano Carchia
LeBron James has two fans sitting courtside ejected https://t.co/IGfRuVnyat pic.twitter.com/8iAuu4QmdR – 3:42 AM
Marc Berman
LeBron James, who returned in Indy Wednesday to lead Lakers to victory, told ESPN about missing Knicks game at Garden: “I was devastated. It’s my favorite place in the world to play so I was looking forward to it.” – 3:28 AM
Ric Bucher
Setting Straight The ‘Who Fears LeBron’ Debate shows.acast.com/bucher-and-fri… via @acast – 2:25 AM
Dave McMenamin
New story: LeBron James spoke to ESPN about the first suspension of his career – how he found out about it, how he reacted to it, and how it affected the Lakers road trip in the end – after dominant performance in a come-from-behind win in Indy es.pn/3HPgrJD – 2:10 AM
Chris Palmer
What a wild road trip for LeBron: Kanter. Elbow. Stewart breaking tacklers. Suspension. Ejecting fans. Clutch threes. 39 big points. – 1:39 AM
Kurt Helin
Watch LeBron drain 3 to force overtime, take over late to lead Lakers past Pacers nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/25/wat… – 1:09 AM
Rob Perez
Radio Roulette Hotline is LIVE @TwitterSpaces, presented by @UnderdogFantasy.
Dubs, Ant Dunk, LeBron, Lakers win, Suns, Mini Golf Dates 👍🏼
Bulls, Succession S3, refs, Magnus Lund, Thanksgiving eve high school crushes 👎🏼
Taking your calls all night ⬇️
twitter.com/i/spaces/1vAGR… – 12:44 AM
Scott Agness
Reviewed the video & asked LeBron about the incident with courtside fans. Something definitely happened on the previous possession; he tried to alert an official.
LeBron: “There’s moments where it goes outside the line with obscene gestures & words that shouldn’t be tolerated” pic.twitter.com/XbSjBB50zt – 12:36 AM
Kyle Goon
LeBron James can’t do everything he used to do. But he still hits big shots as well as anybody.
On a night in Indiana that didn’t turn back the clock, but showed how James can still will the Lakers to a win when they need it: ocregister.com/2021/11/24/leb… – 11:35 PM
Kyle Goon
Here’s LeBron’s explanation of what he thought happened in the scuffle with Isaiah Stewart. He understood why he was ejected, but did not agree with the league’s decision to suspend him: pic.twitter.com/mu01aLUDa9 – 11:34 PM
Ryan Ward
Russell Westbrook on LeBron: “Being able to close. He’s been doing this his whole career.” – 10:59 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers
Quick @LockedOnLakers postgame video reaction to the Lakers’ 124-116 OT win over the Pacers. Huge game from LeBron down the stretch, with a lot of minutes at center. Vogel should consider more of this look. @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork pic.twitter.com/sOQLVvphQs – 10:58 PM
Mike Trudell
LeBron said there are some lineups that have been working well, and some things they can apply moving forward, but they’re still piecing things together, due in part to injuries:
“Getting healthy is the most important thing in our league … we haven’t (been healthy) yet.” – 10:57 PM
LeBron said there are some lineups that have been working well, and some things they can apply moving forward, but they’re still piecing things together, due in part to injuries:
Ryan Ward
LeBron believes Chris Duarte is “beyond his years” and said when the Lakers worked him out “he didn’t miss a shot.” – 10:56 PM
Ryan Ward
LeBron James said he has not been able to talk to Isaiah Stewart since the incident. – 10:53 PM
Ryan Ward
LeBron said hitting Isaiah Stewart was “definitely accidental” and that he’s “not that type of player.” He didn’t think the suspension was warranted. – 10:52 PM
Ryan Ward
LeBron said “frustration” and being “eager” to get back on the floor after the suspension helped motivate him tonight. – 10:50 PM
Mike Trudell
Vogel marveled at how LeBron (39 points, including most of LAL’s crunch time hoops) was able to QB the defense and still control everything on the offensive end. – 10:14 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel on LeBron’s performance: “What LeBron did tonight was a performance for the ages. … Obviously, he gets the game ball.” – 10:12 PM
Ryan Ward
Malik Monk on what LeBron means to this Lakers team: “Everything, man. Everything.” – 10:07 PM
Mike Trudell
Malik Monk on @LeBron James calling out coverages as the QB on defense, especially when they went super small late:
Ryan Ward
Malik Monk says situations like this with LeBron is what he “dreamed of” growing up. – 10:06 PM
Dave McMenamin
Malik Monk: “It’s Bron … He’s the Jordan of our generation. We feed off of him” – 10:05 PM
Ryan Ward
Malik Monk on LeBron’s heroics: “That’s what he does. That’s why he the GOAT, man. … He’s like our Jordan. Our generation.” – 10:03 PM
StatMuse
Games with 30+ points, 5+ rebounds, 5+ assists, 5+ threes after turning 35:
7 — LeBron James
4 — Rest of NBA history combined pic.twitter.com/qieUYQYiIz – 10:03 PM
Michael Lee
LeBron kept hitting the Pacers that old “Strive for Greatness” 3 & every time it dropped, they kept acting like it was the first time they’d seen it. – 10:02 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers
Interesting point from LeBron during the @SpectrumSN postgame interview with @Mike Trudell. He said when he’s at center defensively, he’s able to call out coverages to teammates very early, alluding to his ability to recognize looks and sets. AK – 10:00 PM
Allen Sliwa
Lakers get a much needed W, 124-116 in OT…10-10 on the Season…Lebron carries the LakeShow
-LBJ 39pts 6ast 5rebs
-Russ 20pts 5ast 7rebs
-Monk 17pts 8rebs
-Melo & Ellington 14pts each
Next Game, Fri vs Kings at Staples…Have a Good Thanksgiving Laker Fans
@ESPNLosAngeles – 9:58 PM
Ryan Ward
Impressive night by LeBron. Clutch shots down the stretch to end any kind of chance for the Pacers to get the W. Lakers get a much-needed W!
LBJ: 39 pts, 6 asts, 5 rebs, 2 blks – 9:57 PM
Scott Agness
A dry spell, no closer and going against LeBron. This Pacers team has made progress, but struggling to score late was costly.
Pacers lose 124-116, outscored 12-4 in OT and with LeBron scoring a season-high 39pts. Brogdon had 28.
Up next: Friday vs Raptors. – 9:55 PM
StatMuse
LeBron James tonight:
39 PTS
5 REB
6 AST
5 3PT
The Lakers are 6-3 when Bron plays this season. pic.twitter.com/YzMgm7dr9R – 9:55 PM
Brad Turner
LeBron James has 39 points in 43 minutes to lead Lakers to 124-116 OT win over Pacers. – 9:55 PM
Dave McMenamin
The Lakers salvage a 2-3 road trip by coming back from down 12 in the 3rd Q to win in IND 124-116 in OT. LeBron 39p 6a 4r 2b 1SamCasselldance 1Silencer; Russ 20p 7r 5a 9-of-11 FTs; Monk 17p 8r; Melo 14p; Ellington 14p on 4-of-6 from 3 5r; DweAndre Howdan 12p 20r – 9:54 PM
Mike Richman
Full LeBron experience in Indy: Loses his man in late game defense, gets courtside fans kicked out, aces an extremely difficult 3. – 9:51 PM
Rob Perez
LEBRON. AGAIN.
Pulls out The Silencer!!! pic.twitter.com/EW8Jl3nmAW – 9:50 PM
Mark Montieth
I don’t understand why the Pacers insist on switching so casually 40 feet from the basket and defending LeBron with a center. – 9:50 PM
Sam Quinn
LeBron becoming more reliant on 3’s isn’t a detriment if he’s gonna shoot like a Curry brother lol. – 9:50 PM
Brad Turner
LeBron hits back-to-back 3s, the last to give Lakers 120-114 lead. Then he has palms down three times and shakes head towards fans. – 9:49 PM
Scott Agness
LeBron got a courtside fan kicked out and then hits ANOTHER huge 3.
Mike Trudell
Deep, deep triple from @LeBron James, his second in a row, to put LAL up 120-114. James has 37.
Still a lot of time, with 1:52 to play, into Indy’s time out. – 9:49 PM
Mike Trudell
LeBron has played 38 minutes, including almost the entire 4th Q, at center on defense containing Sabonis in the paint. – 9:43 PM
Mike Trudell
LAL opted not to take a foul with Indy dribbling inside the 3-point line, and the rookie, Chris Duarte, threw in a corner 3 to tie the game with 6.5 seconds left (Bradley may have been called for a foul had it not fallen).
LeBron then missed a deep 3 for the win. OT coming. – 9:42 PM
LAL opted not to take a foul with Indy dribbling inside the 3-point line, and the rookie, Chris Duarte, threw in a corner 3 to tie the game with 6.5 seconds left (Bradley may have been called for a foul had it not fallen).
John Hollinger
What a shot by Duarte to tie it and he probably got fouled too. Set up by previous BLOB where LeBron lost Holiday and Indy got an open 3. – 9:42 PM
Brad Turner
Chris Duarte makes wild 3-pointer over Avery Bradley and LeBron James misses 3, leaving the game tied at 112-112, sending to OT. – 9:41 PM
Rob Perez
LEBRON. with a little Sam Cassell and HMD cele on top. pic.twitter.com/YlxAyZo0sG – 9:37 PM
Tony Jones
LeBron reminded of who he is tonight. Understandably he doesn’t want to have to hit that gear night after night – 9:35 PM
Jabari Davis
Bron doing the Cassell is absolutely the content I come here for – 9:35 PM
Sam Quinn
The LeBron at center lineup looked really promising for a few minutes against Boston and it’s been great tonight. That might have to become a staple if LeBron and Russ aren’t gonna be fully staggered, and it might even be worth exploring when LeBron plays without AD and Russ. – 9:33 PM
Mike Trudell
LAL’s biggest lead of the night comes at the right time. It’s a 107-102 margin with 1:42 to play, after a transition layup from LeBron, courtesy of the 11th Indy turnover, and their most costly.
TO’s now even for the night. – 9:31 PM
LAL’s biggest lead of the night comes at the right time. It’s a 107-102 margin with 1:42 to play, after a transition layup from LeBron, courtesy of the 11th Indy turnover, and their most costly.
Mike Prada
This Lakerlineup is built to run LeBron-Russ pick and rolls. Over/under 0.5 in these last three minutes – 9:26 PM
Mike Trudell
Super small LAL group here: LeBron, Westbrook, THT, Monk and Ellington. Indy up 4, 5 min. left. – 9:19 PM
Mike Trudell
Two misses at the rim from LeBron after getting Sabonis switched onto him, plus Brogdon FT’s and a Holiday 3 in transition, and LAL are back down by 5 after tying it up on an Ellington 3.
LeBron will rest at the 6:18 mark, as Westbrook returns to try and turn the tide … again. – 9:17 PM
Two misses at the rim from LeBron after getting Sabonis switched onto him, plus Brogdon FT’s and a Holiday 3 in transition, and LAL are back down by 5 after tying it up on an Ellington 3.
Mike Trudell
LAL, who’ve been fighting uphill battles for most of this road trip, have pushed back again to get within range, down 93-90 after a pair of 3’s from Monk, then Ellington, both on LeBron assists as they picked and popped to 3.
Still 8:23 to play. – 9:11 PM
LAL, who’ve been fighting uphill battles for most of this road trip, have pushed back again to get within range, down 93-90 after a pair of 3’s from Monk, then Ellington, both on LeBron assists as they picked and popped to 3.
Mike Trudell
LAL dodged a few bullets with open Pacers misses, and took advantage on the other end, with a timely 7-0 run to cut the margin back to 3 at 83-80 as LeBron gets some rest on the bench.
Monk had 5 of his 9 points off the pine. – 8:54 PM
LAL dodged a few bullets with open Pacers misses, and took advantage on the other end, with a timely 7-0 run to cut the margin back to 3 at 83-80 as LeBron gets some rest on the bench.
Scott Agness
Rookie didn’t shy away from the moment. First time playing the Lakers, Chris Duarte got picked up by LeBron on a switch, challenged him and sank the jumper. – 8:47 PM
Brandon Rahbar
Great stat from @NBA_AU:
Josh Giddey, LaMelo Ball and LeBron James are the only teenagers in NBA history to reach 100 assists and 100 rebounds in their first 20 games. – 8:45 PM
Great stat from @NBA_AU:
Mike Trudell
Good wide screen from Jordan to free LeBron for a 3, which he nailed, as LAL trim what was back to a 12-point lead down to 5 at 76-71 at the 5:38 mark of the 3rd Q. – 8:42 PM
Scott Agness
It’s Pacers 66-60 over the Lakers at the break. Back from suspension, LeBron has 17pts. Lakers took 11 more FTs (+8).
Both teams shooting 50%. Brogdon has 14p, 5a. And the Pacers turned it over just once in each quarter. – 8:14 PM
It’s Pacers 66-60 over the Lakers at the break. Back from suspension, LeBron has 17pts. Lakers took 11 more FTs (+8).
Allen Sliwa
At the Half, Pacers up 66-60…
-LBJ 17pts 3ast
-Westbrook 12pts 3ast
-Melo 12pts
-Dwight 6pts 5rebs
@ESPNLosAngeles – 8:13 PM
Mike Trudell
Indy got B2B contested 3’s from Brogdon to stem what’s been an extended Lakers push behind LeBron (17 points) and ‘Melo (12), where they’ve allowed limited good looks to Indy. – 8:12 PM
Mike Trudell
Important glass work from Westbrook in this small lineup (LeBron 5, ‘Melo 4), as he kept Sabonis on his back side, drawing the 3rd PF on Domantas, and earning bonus FT’s in the process.
LAL within 3 at 55-52.
It’s now 21-all on the backboards tonight. Jordan/Howard = 5 apiece. – 8:05 PM
Important glass work from Westbrook in this small lineup (LeBron 5, ‘Melo 4), as he kept Sabonis on his back side, drawing the 3rd PF on Domantas, and earning bonus FT’s in the process.
LAL within 3 at 55-52.
Scott Agness
Really good defense on the perimeter of LeBron by Myles Turner. Down in a stance, hand in his face and didn’t jump into a foul. Well done. – 7:23 PM
Mike Trudell
LAL have a chance to tie the game at 11 with 2 LeBron FT’s coming out of the first time out, at the 6:54 mark as things get underway in Indiana.
This despite 4 early TO’s (Indy has just 1), with the Pacers hitting only 5 of their 13 FG’s. – 7:19 PM
LAL have a chance to tie the game at 11 with 2 LeBron FT’s coming out of the first time out, at the 6:54 mark as things get underway in Indiana.
Mike Trudell
Another new starting lineup for the Lakers, with Davis out for the first game this season:
Westbrook, Bradley, THT, LeBron, Jordan – 6:40 PM
Another new starting lineup for the Lakers, with Davis out for the first game this season:
Jovan Buha
Lots of uncertainty exists as far as who is a go and who’s out on Thanksgiving eve. It sound like LeBron is in, AD is OUT and Darius Garland is good to go. SGA is OUT for OKC, which makes me giddy about a certain rookie’s assist + rebound prop. From @WagerTalk #NBA Tip-Off Show: pic.twitter.com/mXjFeAZCVl – 6:37 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Davis had yet to miss a game this season, though he did leave the Portland game after 7 minutes (stomach illness).
Vogel said that they will play some zone, and that both centers (DJ, DH) will be needed. LeBron is also capable of “doing all of it” on defense. – 5:39 PM
Davis had yet to miss a game this season, though he did leave the Portland game after 7 minutes (stomach illness).
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
LeBron James will play tonight vs the Pacers. Anthony Davis (illness) is likely out. pic.twitter.com/uZ9QULuUV4 – 5:38 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron will start tonight, after serving his suspension last night. – 5:34 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
LeBron available but AD listed as questionable but most likely out, per Vogel. Fever returned – 5:32 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Imagine telling someone before the start of the season that, in a game they sorta need, the Lakers (w/ LeBron and Russ and likely AD all in the lineup) would be getting 5 points against an 8-11 Pacers team on Thanksgiving Eve … And that you still not confident taking LA! lol pic.twitter.com/ipcITcfQrA – 4:38 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Five observations from New York for @The Athletic:
— “We aren’t good enough to turn it off and on.”
— THT first three games: 70 points. Last three games: 10 points.
— The Lakers’ 4-7 record without LeBron James.
— Russ, Avery Bradley and more:
theathletic.com/2975021/2021/1… – 3:20 PM
Tas Melas
𝓷𝓮𝔀 𝓷𝓸 𝓭𝓾𝓷𝓴𝓼
@SethPartnow on whether LeBron + Lakers are in trouble, teams we’re thankful for, biggest NBA turkeys, Wedgie Jackson makes history + more!
📼: https://t.co/uT5uiE6WXT
🍎: https://t.co/XjSclyJYjS
✳️: https://t.co/YpCkqbnDWC
🅰️: https://t.co/v1qudKTb56 pic.twitter.com/LwtROzlnBX – 2:11 PM
Mark Medina
Lakers list LeBron James and Anthony Davis as questionable for tonight’s game in Indiana – 1:52 PM
Jeff Goodman
The Backlash of LeBron James Vs. Isaiah Stewart | Bob Ryan & Jeff Goodman Podcast w/ @Gary Tanguay presented by @calm & @LinkedIn twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 1:00 PM
John Gonzalez
My position was purposefully misrepresented. My position was LeBron should have gotten more games than Stewart. I don’t blame Stew for being pissed. My lawyers demand a retraction @Michael_Levin & @SpikeEskin – 12:20 PM
Todd Whitehead
Working on my first Big Data Bowl entry: tracking Isaiah Stewart’s 46-yard run against the Detroit coaching staff on Sunday 🤣 pic.twitter.com/W8rUdL64vH – 11:23 AM
Chris Mannix
NEW @TheCrossover Pod w/@Howard Beck: LeBron/Stewart reaction, Lakers at one month, Kings fire Walton, the recent surge in Boston, more.
Links: bit.ly/2w1G5e2
YouTube: youtu.be/t9DvH6bacTE – 11:05 AM
Zach Lowe
Lowe Post podcast: State of the NBA monologue touching rapid-fire on almost every team at the quarter mark, then @Kevin Arnovitz on LeBron-Stewart, Kings drama, Bulls and Wiz, more:
Apple: apple.co/3nIzdKO
Spotify: spoti.fi/3xv33pv – 10:02 AM
Rod Beard
News & Views: With Isaiah Stewart suspended, how will #Pistons deal with less size?: https://t.co/sTof8Rt0q3 pic.twitter.com/fi9Jyh7krK – 8:03 AM
Michael Scotto
Anthony Davis was surprised the NBA suspended LeBron James.
“The report came out and said his hit to the face caused the incident, which is weird because he can’t control how a guy is going to react. Guys get hit in the face all the time.”
Isaiah Stewart faces LeBron on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/285Q1ADTJ8 – 11:12 PM
Vincent Goodwill
Feel like there’s some local designers missing a golden opportunity with the image of a bloody Isaiah Stewart from Sunday night… – 8:05 PM
Bob Garcia
Shaquille O’Neal strongly backs Isaiah Stewart’s aggressive retaliation against LeBron James.
#Lakers #NBA #LakeShow
Rod Beard
#Pistons Dwane Casey on rebounding without Isaiah Stewart: “It’s got to be gang rebounding … all the guards have to come in and help rebound.” – 5:51 PM
James Edwards III
Casey on Isaiah Stewart as a person: “He’s a beautiful young man. Great family. … A sweetheart. … It’s in the rear-view mirror now. It’s behind us.” – 5:50 PM
Rod Beard
#Pistons Dwane Casey on Isaiah Stewart: “He’s a tremendous young man that you want to take home to your family…he’s a sweetheart and (the situation) is unfortunate.” – 5:49 PM
Rod Beard
News & Views: With Isaiah Stewart suspended, how will #Pistons deal with less size?: https://t.co/sTof8Rt0q3 pic.twitter.com/omtn0aEltw – 5:43 PM
Anthony Chiang
The Pistons have posted the NBA’s fourth-worst net rating this season and they’ll be without two starters in Killian Hayes and Isaiah Stewart tonight.
Meanwhile, three Heat starters are questionable vs. Pistons: Bam Adebayo, Duncan Robinson and P.J. Tucker.
So, yeah. – 1:53 PM
Rod Beard
#Pistons’ Isaiah Stewart suspended 2 games, LeBron James banned for 1, after altercation: https://t.co/rutjCsd8LA pic.twitter.com/DiXW58Wz9j – 9:02 AM
Adam Zagoria
Now on @ForbesSports
LeBron James To Miss Only Game This Season At Madison Square Garden With One-Game Suspension, Isaiah Stewart Suspended Two Games
forbes.com/sites/adamzago… – 8:32 AM
Alex Kennedy
As a result of LeBron James’ one-game suspension, he will forfeit about $284,000 in salary. Isaiah Stewart, who was suspended two games, will lose about $45,000.
This is the first time that LeBron has been suspended in his 19-year career: basketballnews.com/stories/nba-su… – 11:33 PM
Duane Rankin
It got ugly and bloody.
So suspensions were inevitable for Isaiah Stewart and LeBron James. pic.twitter.com/aPGZjY8TtO – 7:35 PM
Larry Lage
LeBron James was suspended for 1 game and Isaiah Stewart for 2 games by the NBA for their roles in the melee Sunday apnews.com/article/lebron… – 6:32 PM
Rod Beard
#Pistons’ Isaiah Stewart suspended 2 games, LeBron James banned for 1, after altercation: https://t.co/l3TyQr1TB3 pic.twitter.com/arT3CRecnr – 6:20 PM
Ryan Ward
Details on the suspensions of LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart: pic.twitter.com/aXmHDSTSo7 – 6:20 PM
Anthony Chiang
Pistons won’t have center Isaiah Stewart tomorrow vs. Heat, as expected. pic.twitter.com/Gv0tpn8ZiP – 6:16 PM
Bill Oram
With suspensions being handed down for LeBron James (one game) and Isaiah Stewart (two), here again was my look at last night’s festivities. theathletic.com/2970597/2021/1… – 6:10 PM
Ben Golliver
NBA suspends Lakers’ LeBron James one game for “recklessly hitting” Pistons’ Isaiah Stewart in the face.
– This is the first time James has been suspended during his 19-year career.
– James will miss Tuesday game vs. Knicks at MSG.
– Stewart suspended two games for aftermath. – 6:10 PM
CBS NBA
LeBron James suspended one game, Isaiah Stewart suspended two games for roles in Lakers-Pistons brawl
cbssports.com/nba/news/lebro… – 6:09 PM
Marc Stein
No Madison Square Garden for LeBron James on Tuesday night. James gets a one-game suspension for “recklessly hitting” Detroit’s Isaiah Stewart “in the face.” Stewart was suspended two games for “escalating” Sunday’s “on-court altercation.”
More from me: https://t.co/A6ycVmnrjq pic.twitter.com/mJ98x9SeR6 – 6:07 PM
Vincent Goodwill
LeBron James, Isaiah Stewart suspended for roles in Sunday’s Pistons-Lakers altercation. Both will be available for Sunday’s rematch in Los Angeles sports.yahoo.com/lebron-james-i… – 6:07 PM
Ira Winderman
As expected, no Isaiah Stewart on Tuesday for Pistons vs. Heat: pic.twitter.com/uUP9ruvXi7 – 6:07 PM
Kurt Helin
LeBron suspended one game for “recklessly hitting Stewart in the face and initiating an on-court altercation.” He will not play against the Knicks at MSG Tuesday.
Pistons’ Isaiah Stewart suspended two games for “escalating an on-court altercation.” – 6:07 PM
Melissa Rohlin
Isaiah Stewart has been suspended 2 games without pay “for escalating an on-court altercation by repeatedly and aggressively pursuing” LeBron James. James has been suspended 1 game without pay “for recklessly hitting Stewart in the face and initiating an on-court altercation.” – 6:06 PM
Rod Beard
Here’s the NBA’s official release on the #Pistons Isaiah Stewart and LeBron James incident. pic.twitter.com/LP1N7WoZOT – 6:06 PM
David Aldridge
LeBron/Isaiah Stewart suspensions announced by the NBA: pic.twitter.com/yChCyG5nW3 – 6:05 PM
Brad Turner
LeBron James suspended one game for altercation with Pistons forward Isaiah Stewart, who who suspended 2 games. James will miss Lakers game at New York Tuesday night. – 6:05 PM
Marc J. Spears
Entire NBA release for LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart suspensions. pic.twitter.com/4PEuIoJChV – 6:04 PM
Mark Medina
Isaiah Stewart suspended for two games. LeBron James suspended for one – 6:03 PM
Chris Mannix
LeBron James has been suspended one game for his altercation with Isaiah Stewart, per NBA. Stewart has been suspended two games. – 6:03 PM
Kevin Chouinard
LeBron James was suspended one game and Isaiah Stewart was suspended for two. pic.twitter.com/H5SFXHYTHX – 6:03 PM
Omari Sanfoka II
Isaiah Stewart has been suspended two games, and LeBron James has been suspended one game after their altercation during last night’s game. Looks like Stewart will be able to play in next Sunday’s rematch against the Lakers. – 6:03 PM
Steve Aschburner
Two games for Detroit’s Isaiah Stewart, one for Lakers’ LeBron James for Sunday’s altercation-plus. pic.twitter.com/JFUGaDXV3k – 6:03 PM
Cody Taylor
The NBA announced Isaiah Stewart has been suspended for 2 games. LeBron James has been suspended for 1 game. pic.twitter.com/9qh2QjW1DT – 6:03 PM
Vincent Goodwill
Isaiah Stewart suspended two games, LeBron James suspended one game for their respective roles in Sunday night’s Lakers-Pistons altercation, the NBA announced – 6:03 PM
Adam Wexler
Pistons Isaiah Stewart suspended 2 games w/o pay for escalating on-court altercation by repeatedly & aggressively pursuing Lakers LeBron James in an unsportsmanlike manner. James suspended 1 game w/o pay for recklessly hitting Stewart in the face & initiating on-court altercation – 6:02 PM
Michael Scotto
LeBron James has been suspended one game and Isaiah Stewart has been suspended two games for their altercation, the NBA announces. pic.twitter.com/2eHm1yjddP – 6:02 PM
Kyle Goon
LeBron James is being suspended tomorrow’s game for striking Isaiah Stewart. pic.twitter.com/BZzNc0N4Uc – 6:02 PM
Scott Agness
LeBron has been suspended one game for hitting Isaiah Stewart, who has been suspended two games.
Didn’t think LeBron would be suspended considering Tuesday he plays at MSG for the only time this season … and on TNT.
His first game back: Wed. in Indy. – 6:02 PM
Ian Begley
LeBron James suspended one game and Isaiah Stewart suspended two games, NBA announces: pic.twitter.com/cF1e9Sk8vb – 6:01 PM
Kristian Winfield
NBA announces both Isaiah Stewart has been suspended 2 games and LeBron James has been suspended 1 game for the altercation in Detroit last night. – 6:01 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski
Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart will be suspended two games for his role in the roughhousing with LeBron James on Sunday. James was suspended one game. – 6:01 PM
Tim Bontemps
The NBA says Isaiah Stewart has been suspended for two games and LeBron James for one for yesterday’s incident. pic.twitter.com/R8yNEyKcDW – 6:01 PM
Keith Smith
Two-game suspension for Isaiah Stewart. One-game suspension for LeBron James. – 6:01 PM
Tim Reynolds
2 game suspension for Isaiah Stewart, 1 game for LeBron James. – 6:01 PM
Rod Beard
#Pistons Isaiah Stewart is suspended two games and #Lakers LeBron James one game for their scuffle on SUnday. – 6:00 PM
Shams Charania
LeBron James has been suspended one game and Isaiah Stewart receives two-game suspension for roles in altercation during Lakers-Pistons. – 6:00 PM
Lang Greene
Almost 24 hours later and still believe Isaiah Stewart overreacted to the LeBron foul. – 5:39 PM
Kurt Helin
LeBron reportedly tried to track down Isaiah Stewart to apologize nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/22/leb… – 5:29 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers
For the sickos who like to watch, Monday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast, YouTube version! Among the topics, could the “LeBron v. Isaiah Stewart” incident actually serve as a rallying point for the Lakers? @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
youtu.be/8O46Nbj3kt0?t=… – 4:52 PM
For the sickos who like to watch, Monday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast, YouTube version! Among the topics, could the “LeBron v. Isaiah Stewart” incident actually serve as a rallying point for the Lakers? @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Dave McMenamin
New video: “It could have made us unravel or it could have brought us together,” DeAndre Jordan said in the aftermath of the LeBron James-Isaiah Stewart incident on Sunday. L.A. believes it was a moment that ended up making it a better team. My @SportsCenter report from Detroit pic.twitter.com/SiVjBFkFDV – 4:23 PM
Rod Beard
Monday column: Right or wrong, expect #Pistons Isaiah Stewart to bear brunt of punishment from dustup with LeBron James: https://t.co/00mMDdsMDX pic.twitter.com/kkABZjcgHd – 12:15 PM
Rod Beard
When #Pistons Isaiah Stewart was charging toward LeBron James, it was Cade Cunningham who tried three times to put himself between Stewart and James. I asked him what he was thinking.
His response: “I’m trying to stop him from maybe getting into trouble … I don’t know.” – 11:47 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers
Monday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We broke down a bizarre win over Detroit, LeBron v. Isaiah Stewart, whether this can be a rallying point and why Anthony Davis has to be the Lakers’ best player. #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/leb… – 11:38 AM
Sirius XM NBA
Listen to today’s episode of The Starting Lineup with @Frank Isola & @Brian Scalabrine on Pandora!
🤼♂️ LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart Ejected
🎙️ Battle of the Broadcasters
🏀 Tonight’s Preview
🔊 https://t.co/RnjGbIpHLe pic.twitter.com/cw9jGkSN5S – 11:17 AM
Listen to today’s episode of The Starting Lineup with @Frank Isola & @Brian Scalabrine on Pandora!
Arash Markazi
LeBron James opens as the favorite if he and Isaiah Stewart want to settle their feud in a boxing ring, according to @BovadaOfficial. pic.twitter.com/v77Z0bckY2 – 10:34 AM
Arash Markazi
Here are some LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart odds for the Lakers-Pistons game on Nov. 28 from @BovadaOfficial. pic.twitter.com/gUg03NwZGB – 10:31 AM
James Edwards III
Royce Da 5’9 is going to have an Isaiah Stewart bar eventually and I can’t wait to see how he does it. – 9:24 AM
Rod Beard
#Pistons Dwane Casey to Isaiah Stewart on LeBron James altercation: ‘Don’t let this define who you are’: https://t.co/pRmlDtu7X4 pic.twitter.com/yZiujY1LVP – 8:59 AM
Rod Beard
LeBron James, Isaiah Stewart ejected after bloody scrap; #Lakers edge #Pistons: https://t.co/iRpJ4LZBEH pic.twitter.com/PLNU7ucUkE – 8:54 AM
More on this storyline
James, who said he has not spoken to Stewart since the incident, said his case was only made stronger in the days since the Lakers-Pistons game, pointing out how Russell Westbrook got a bloody lip from the Knicks’ Quentin Grimes on Tuesday and how James himself was hit in the face by Domantas Sabonis in the Pacers game, requiring a bandage on his eyelid afterward. “I hate to see that, what escalated after that,” James continued. “I didn’t think it warranted [a suspension]. I thought it warranted an ejection because of what happened after that. Having me, probably, still in the game and the excitement from the fans and what could possibly happen after that, obviously. But a suspension, I didn’t think it was warranted. But the league made that call, and we’re here today.” -via ESPN / November 25, 2021
LeBron James was napping in the city that never sleeps on Monday when the NBA announced that the Los Angeles Lakers star would be suspended for the first time in his 19-year career and have to miss Tuesday’s game against the New York Knicks. “Rob [Pelinka] called me. I missed his call,” James told ESPN of the Lakers vice president of basketball operations and general manager dialing in the bad news. “As soon as when I checked my phone and it was a missed call, I was like, ‘I know I’m suspended.’ “I mean, it’s some bulls—. But whatever.” -via ESPN / November 25, 2021