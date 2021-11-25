LeBron James on blow to Isaiah Stewart: 'Definitely accidental'

Lakers get a much needed W, 124-116 in OT…10-10 on the Season…Lebron carries the LakeShow-LBJ 39pts 6ast 5rebs-Russ 20pts 5ast 7rebs-Monk 17pts 8rebs-Melo & Ellington 14pts eachNext Game, Fri vs Kings at Staples…Have a Good Thanksgiving Laker Fans