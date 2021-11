LeBron James on blow to Isaiah Stewart: 'Definitely accidental'

James, who said he has not spoken to Stewart since the incident, said his case was only made stronger in the days since the Lakers-Pistons game, pointing out how Russell Westbrook got a bloody lip from the Knicks’ Quentin Grimes on Tuesday and how James himself was hit in the face by Domantas Sabonis in the Pacers game, requiring a bandage on his eyelid afterward. “I hate to see that, what escalated after that,” James continued. “I didn’t think it warranted [a suspension]. I thought it warranted an ejection because of what happened after that. Having me, probably, still in the game and the excitement from the fans and what could possibly happen after that, obviously. But a suspension, I didn’t think it was warranted. But the league made that call, and we’re here today.” -via ESPN / November 25, 2021