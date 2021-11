Marc Gasol officially returns to Spain

After contemplating his future for more than two months, Marc Gasol has decided to return to Girona Basket . As it was announced by Catalunya Radio, 36-year-old Gasol could make his debut on December 3. Gasol is also the owner and the president of the Girona club and will spend the whole season in the LEB Oro, the second Spanish basketball division. -via BasketNews / November 19, 2021