Nikola Vucevic: 'Never will I ever have any bad feelings toward Orlando'

That’s why Orlando and the Magic will always hold a special place in his heart. Not only did the city and organization raise him, but when it was time to leave the nest it was on his terms in a business where players are often treated more like commodities rather than family. “Yeah, it wasn’t a situation where they traded me out of nowhere,’’ Vucevic said of the deal that sent him from the only NBA home he really knew to the Bulls last season. “It was something that we discussed a lot and it was mutually agreed. It wasn’t a situation where they told me I wasn’t going to get traded, and then I get traded. A lot of it came from my communication with them, so it wasn’t a surprise for me. “Never will I ever have any bad feelings toward Orlando. It will always be positive. It was time for the team to go in a different direction. It was time for something new to happen. It wasn’t working the way we wanted it, and I think it worked out for both parties in the end.’’
Source: Joe Cowley @ Chicago Sun-Times
Source: Joe Cowley @ Chicago Sun-Times
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
It will be an emotional return to Orlando for the Vooch, but the deal that made him a Bull was a huge message sent by the AK front office that could carry on for years.
Have a happy Thanksgiving to you and your families, and Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2021/11/… – 10:10 AM
It will be an emotional return to Orlando for the Vooch, but the deal that made him a Bull was a huge message sent by the AK front office that could carry on for years.
Have a happy Thanksgiving to you and your families, and Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2021/11/… – 10:10 AM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
The Vooch was back, but so was the third-quarter lethargic meltdown … questions … concerns … bad calls … this had it all. Between tears …
… Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2021/11/… – 11:33 PM
The Vooch was back, but so was the third-quarter lethargic meltdown … questions … concerns … bad calls … this had it all. Between tears …
… Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2021/11/… – 11:33 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Nikola Vucevic said Bulls need to stress playing with more intensity and focus in third quarters — calling back to Portland game as an additional example to tonight
“We can’t do that. We have to play for 48 minutes… We’re a good team when we do that.” – 11:06 PM
Nikola Vucevic said Bulls need to stress playing with more intensity and focus in third quarters — calling back to Portland game as an additional example to tonight
“We can’t do that. We have to play for 48 minutes… We’re a good team when we do that.” – 11:06 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Nikola Vucevic said he was only supposed to play 20 minutes tonight, but felt good enough in first game back to stretch to 26 with Bulls in a bind. He fouled out with 2:46 to play – 11:05 PM
Nikola Vucevic said he was only supposed to play 20 minutes tonight, but felt good enough in first game back to stretch to 26 with Bulls in a bind. He fouled out with 2:46 to play – 11:05 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Nikola Vucevic, via Zoom from Houston, said he told Billy Donovan he felt good enough to exceed his roughly 20-minute limit. Played 26. – 11:04 PM
Nikola Vucevic, via Zoom from Houston, said he told Billy Donovan he felt good enough to exceed his roughly 20-minute limit. Played 26. – 11:04 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Rockets 118, Bulls 113
Rockets snap 15-game losing streak
Rockets place 8 in doubles, led by House Jr.’s 18 pts and Wood’s 16 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists
LaVine 28 pts
Ball 19-5-5
Vucevic double-double
Caruso 15 pts, 3 3s
Those last two returned from absences – 10:28 PM
Rockets 118, Bulls 113
Rockets snap 15-game losing streak
Rockets place 8 in doubles, led by House Jr.’s 18 pts and Wood’s 16 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists
LaVine 28 pts
Ball 19-5-5
Vucevic double-double
Caruso 15 pts, 3 3s
Those last two returned from absences – 10:28 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Vucevic fouls out with 14 points, 13 rebounds and 4 assists in 26 minutes. – 10:16 PM
Vucevic fouls out with 14 points, 13 rebounds and 4 assists in 26 minutes. – 10:16 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Gordon trying to hold the kids together down the stretch. Vooch fouls out. – 10:15 PM
Gordon trying to hold the kids together down the stretch. Vooch fouls out. – 10:15 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Vucevic is playing way more than I thought he would—and hits a huge 3. – 10:13 PM
Vucevic is playing way more than I thought he would—and hits a huge 3. – 10:13 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Nikola Vucevic at the half:
9 points (4-11 FG, 1-2 3P), 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 turnovers
Signs of offensive life in the second quarter, when he scored 7 points on 3-6 shooting. But also got the business from Alperen Sengun on the other end of the floor for a stretch – 9:04 PM
Nikola Vucevic at the half:
9 points (4-11 FG, 1-2 3P), 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 turnovers
Signs of offensive life in the second quarter, when he scored 7 points on 3-6 shooting. But also got the business from Alperen Sengun on the other end of the floor for a stretch – 9:04 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls 47-43. Vucevic with a 9-3-2 game..you’ll hear from him at half @670TheScore @Audacy @Chicago Bulls radio network Where are you listening to Bulls ball. 6:44 left 1st half. – 8:48 PM
Bulls 47-43. Vucevic with a 9-3-2 game..you’ll hear from him at half @670TheScore @Audacy @Chicago Bulls radio network Where are you listening to Bulls ball. 6:44 left 1st half. – 8:48 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Coby White and Nikola Vucevic built some nice two-man chemistry down the stretch of last season. Seeing that a bit early in this one. Coby assisted a Vucevic floater and 3-pointer, then Vucevic returned the favor with a hand-off that turned into a Coby 3 – 8:42 PM
Coby White and Nikola Vucevic built some nice two-man chemistry down the stretch of last season. Seeing that a bit early in this one. Coby assisted a Vucevic floater and 3-pointer, then Vucevic returned the favor with a hand-off that turned into a Coby 3 – 8:42 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Looks like Donovan might split Vooch’s night into six-minute shifts. The goal for the night is to let him work back into rhythm without wearing him out past a point where he can perform. – 8:40 PM
Looks like Donovan might split Vooch’s night into six-minute shifts. The goal for the night is to let him work back into rhythm without wearing him out past a point where he can perform. – 8:40 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Vooch put his hands together in prayer after he hit that little hook. Been a rough re-entry. – 8:39 PM
Vooch put his hands together in prayer after he hit that little hook. Been a rough re-entry. – 8:39 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Derrick Jones Jr. gets first rotation turn at backup center. Billy Donovan discovering that look was a silver lining of Vucevic’s absence – 8:25 PM
Derrick Jones Jr. gets first rotation turn at backup center. Billy Donovan discovering that look was a silver lining of Vucevic’s absence – 8:25 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Nikola Vucevic’s 1st stint after 7-game absence:
6:29; 1-5 FGs (0-1 from 3); 2 rebs; 1 assist; 2 points – 8:22 PM
Nikola Vucevic’s 1st stint after 7-game absence:
6:29; 1-5 FGs (0-1 from 3); 2 rebs; 1 assist; 2 points – 8:22 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Vooch gets his first points since his COVID-19 diagnosis with a finish at the rim off a lob from up top by DeRozan. – 8:19 PM
Vooch gets his first points since his COVID-19 diagnosis with a finish at the rim off a lob from up top by DeRozan. – 8:19 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Vooch being taken to the Wood-shed … see what I did there. That’s four years of college kids! – 8:18 PM
Vooch being taken to the Wood-shed … see what I did there. That’s four years of college kids! – 8:18 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Nikola Vucevic made nice read and assisted Javonte Green’s 3 on opening possession but has missed two bunnies since. He struggled with those shots before his absence too. – 8:14 PM
Nikola Vucevic made nice read and assisted Javonte Green’s 3 on opening possession but has missed two bunnies since. He struggled with those shots before his absence too. – 8:14 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Nikola Vucevic picks up an assist on first offensive possession back. Found Javonte Green for a corner 3 on short roll – 8:12 PM
Nikola Vucevic picks up an assist on first offensive possession back. Found Javonte Green for a corner 3 on short roll – 8:12 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
We are on the air for Bulls ball….@Nikola Vucevic at halftime.. @670TheScore @audacy @Chicago Bulls radio network. – 8:00 PM
We are on the air for Bulls ball….@Nikola Vucevic at halftime.. @670TheScore @audacy @Chicago Bulls radio network. – 8:00 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls starters: LaVine, DeRozan, Vucevic, Green and Ball. Rockets: Gordon, Tate, Wood, Porter, Green. – 7:46 PM
Bulls starters: LaVine, DeRozan, Vucevic, Green and Ball. Rockets: Gordon, Tate, Wood, Porter, Green. – 7:46 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Like Donovan’s decision on lineup. Fits with Vooch back. Caruso likely remains in closing lineup, Altho should that be needed tonight? Tune in @NBCSChicago – 7:35 PM
Like Donovan’s decision on lineup. Fits with Vooch back. Caruso likely remains in closing lineup, Altho should that be needed tonight? Tune in @NBCSChicago – 7:35 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Speaking from Houston via Zoom, Billy Donovan said Nikola Vucevic will be on a minutes restriction as he returns from missing 7 games in health and safety protocols. Vucevic will play “shorter stints” as he tries to regain game conditioning. – 6:32 PM
Speaking from Houston via Zoom, Billy Donovan said Nikola Vucevic will be on a minutes restriction as he returns from missing 7 games in health and safety protocols. Vucevic will play “shorter stints” as he tries to regain game conditioning. – 6:32 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Billy Donovan says Nikola Vucevic will “definitely” be on a minutes restriction. Focus is on finding balance between easing him in but also ramping up conditioning – 6:32 PM
Billy Donovan says Nikola Vucevic will “definitely” be on a minutes restriction. Focus is on finding balance between easing him in but also ramping up conditioning – 6:32 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Donovan confirms both Caruso and Vucevic are available tonight on Houston; Vuc minutes will be limited. #Bulls – 6:31 PM
Donovan confirms both Caruso and Vucevic are available tonight on Houston; Vuc minutes will be limited. #Bulls – 6:31 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Vucevic and Caruso are good to go. @Chicago Bulls radio. @670TheScore @Audacy 6:45 pre – 6:31 PM
Vucevic and Caruso are good to go. @Chicago Bulls radio. @670TheScore @Audacy 6:45 pre – 6:31 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
According to Billy Donovan, Vooch (health and safety) and now Alex Caruso (wrist) are officially available tonight. The gang is almost all together again! – 6:30 PM
According to Billy Donovan, Vooch (health and safety) and now Alex Caruso (wrist) are officially available tonight. The gang is almost all together again! – 6:30 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Bulls Nikola Vucevic to return tonight vs Rockets sportando.basketball/en/bulls-nikol… – 3:36 PM
Bulls Nikola Vucevic to return tonight vs Rockets sportando.basketball/en/bulls-nikol… – 3:36 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Bulls say Nikola Vucevic and Alex Caruso are available for tonight’s game against the Rockets. Vucevic has missed the last 7 games after testing positive for COVID, a wrist injury kept Caruso from playing on Monday – 3:36 PM
Bulls say Nikola Vucevic and Alex Caruso are available for tonight’s game against the Rockets. Vucevic has missed the last 7 games after testing positive for COVID, a wrist injury kept Caruso from playing on Monday – 3:36 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Tonight on @Chicago Bulls radio @670TheScore @Audacy At halftime @Nikola Vucevic speaks for the first time as he returns from a two week absence Join us at 6:45 pre. Always a pleasure. – 3:21 PM
Tonight on @Chicago Bulls radio @670TheScore @Audacy At halftime @Nikola Vucevic speaks for the first time as he returns from a two week absence Join us at 6:45 pre. Always a pleasure. – 3:21 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Bulls have both Nikola Vucevic and Alex Caruso listed as available tonight vs HOU – 3:10 PM
Bulls have both Nikola Vucevic and Alex Caruso listed as available tonight vs HOU – 3:10 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Vooch talks, you listen. Big man is ready to take on the Rockets tonight after missing 7 games.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2021/11/… – 3:08 PM
Vooch talks, you listen. Big man is ready to take on the Rockets tonight after missing 7 games.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2021/11/… – 3:08 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Bulls list Nikola Vucevic and Alex Caruso as available vs. Rockets tonight – 2:52 PM
Bulls list Nikola Vucevic and Alex Caruso as available vs. Rockets tonight – 2:52 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Going to be an emotional trip for Vucevic … first, returning tonight after the Covid sidelined him, and then returning to Orlando on Friday – the place that raised him. – 1:59 PM
Going to be an emotional trip for Vucevic … first, returning tonight after the Covid sidelined him, and then returning to Orlando on Friday – the place that raised him. – 1:59 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Vooch went through shoot, had a meeting with Billy Donovan and medical on the court, and came away with the news he wanted. – 1:16 PM
Vooch went through shoot, had a meeting with Billy Donovan and medical on the court, and came away with the news he wanted. – 1:16 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Vooch will play tonight … limited minutes … wants to give it a run since he’s been cleared. Said it’s been tough to sit and miss this amount of time. – 1:14 PM
Vooch will play tonight … limited minutes … wants to give it a run since he’s been cleared. Said it’s been tough to sit and miss this amount of time. – 1:14 PM
More on this storyline
As for Vucevic, Friday will be his first return to Orlando since the deal. His entire family was coming in for the game, and he knows it will be an emotional reunion. “It’s definitely going to be a tough game for me I think emotionally,’’ Vucevic said. “To see all the people that I built a great relationship with all those years, some of my ex-teammates as well. It will be great to be back there for sure. “I’m sure there’s going to be a lot of emotion that I have to control as the game goes on.’’ -via Chicago Sun-Times / November 25, 2021