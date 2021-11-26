Atlanta Hawks vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Atlanta Hawks (10-9) play against the Memphis Grizzlies (9-9) at FedExForum
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday November 26, 2021
Atlanta Hawks 29, Memphis Grizzlies 28 (Q2 10:29)
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
That defense from Ziaire Williams on Trae at the end of the 1st was probably his best 1v1 defense all season – 8:40 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
end of 1st
hawks 29
grizzlies 21
Brooks: 7 points
Trip: 4 points, 3 rebounds
Tyus: 4 points – 8:38 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Ja Morant exits the game with an injury. Hope this isn’t serious. Kings play in Memphis on Sunday.
pic.twitter.com/9u4GTi6kGk – 8:36 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Ja Morant’s injury was kind of a weird one. Collins moved over to double him on defense, Ja looked like he stepped on Collins’ foot with his right foot but as he was hopping to his left foot and he seemed to be grabbing his left knee as a result. – 8:35 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Grizzlies star Ja Morant got helped to the locker room, putting no pressure on his left leg. He limped off the floor in the middle of a play in obvious pain. – 8:32 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
melt doing melt stuff in the most melt way possible. pic.twitter.com/lQNAhi0n3O – 8:32 PM
Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston
Oh no, Ja Morant looked like he twisted his ankle then immediately hobbled off the court and is headed to the locker room. – 8:29 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Ja Morant is heading back to the locker room… not entirely sure what happened pic.twitter.com/HXC9apqViI – 8:28 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Ja Morant just limped to the bench. He is down on the ground. Looks like it’s his left ankle. – 8:28 PM
Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston
Is there a rule prohibiting Ja Morant from doing anything offensively? Never seen the Grizzlies go out of their way to avoid him like they have so far tonight. – 8:26 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Kyle Anderson and De’Anthony Melton in for Jaren Jackson and Dillon Brooks out of the timeout – 8:22 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Morant guarding Trae Young early (not vice versa). Young scored or assisted on 4 of first 5 Hawks buckets. – 8:22 PM
Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA
Great back door back action from Bogi as the Hawks are shredding with the pick and roll offensively. – 8:20 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Steven Adams is a master at clamping his man when a teammate drives near the rim but not in the figurative way. – 8:19 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Ja Morant setting a high pick for Jaren Jackson Jr. Haven’t seen that much. Jaren got tot eh rim and scored. – 8:16 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Kevin Huerter is getting the first crack at guarding Ja Morant. – 8:13 PM
Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA
Which PF can stay out of foul trouble best tonight, Collins or JJJ? – 8:12 PM
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
Was just reliably informed that Steven Adams leads the NBA in jump balls won this season – 8:11 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
okay now let’s hoop @Jaryd Wilson
📺 @GrizzOnBally
📻 @929espn pic.twitter.com/qNn3zqYBXY – 8:11 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Dillon Brooks gets the Grizzlies on the board for the 1st bucket of the game! – 8:11 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
A pregame reminder that we love you grizz gang. pic.twitter.com/rY5RMYObhK – 8:04 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
first five tonight vs. @Jaryd Wilson
🥷 @Ja Morant
🎯 @Dillon Brooks
⬆️ @Desmond Bane
🦄 @Jaren Jackson Jr.
🥝 @RealStevenAdams
@Verizon | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/eL7dN8jB3a – 7:59 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Your starters for Hawks vs. Grizz.
ATL: Kevin Huerter, John Collins, Capela, Bogdanovic and Trae Young.
Grizz start Dillon Brooks, JJJ, Ja, Adams and Desmond Bane – 7:56 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Here are your officials for tonight’s post-Thanksgiving tilt between the Hawks and the Grizzlies: Sean Wright, Michael Smith and Danielle Scott. These would have been endorsed by @badunclep if he wasn’t in turkey hibernation. – 7:54 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
I’ve got a quick break so @Chris Herrington is covering the game tonight.
Working on some more good Grizz stuff. In the meantime, a feature on the city’s star of the show, Ja Morant: dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 7:48 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
starting 5’s on both sides
hawks: trae – huerter – bogdanovic – collins – capela
grizzlies: ja – bane – brooks – jackson – adams – 7:48 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
A first game he will never forget @Ja Morant 💙 pic.twitter.com/3MOm2s53JQ – 7:44 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Ja Morant with some outside work in the corner pocket before tonight’s game pic.twitter.com/amb0XrSTvE – 7:28 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Trae Young, who posted his NBA-leading third 30+ point / 10+ assist outing on 11/24 (34th career), has poured in 30-or-more points in back-to-back contests.
Young is the only player in the NBA to be averaging at least 25.0 PPG and 9.0 APG. – 7:26 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
the post turkey day fits are all gravy
@cintronworld | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/IAd3vpxmbq – 6:59 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Bogdan Bogdanovic and Trae Young are good to go for tonight’s game – 6:57 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Clint Capela enters tonight’s game ranked No. 2 in offensive RPG (3.8), No. 4 in total RPG (12.0) and No. 4 in double-doubles (13).
Capela swiped a career-best 5 steals on 11/24, becoming the only fourth Hawk to ever finish a game with 10+ PTS, 10+ REB, 5+ STL and 3+ BLK. – 6:40 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
McMillan says that Trae Young and Bogdan Bogdanovic are warming up and are gametime decisions. – 6:34 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Dillon Brooks is good to go tonight, getting some warmup jumpers in pic.twitter.com/0De6gFaDce – 6:03 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
A season-best eight Hawks scored 10+ in the team’s victory on 11/24. Atlanta has posted three straight games of six-or-more players finishing with double digit scoring efforts and holds a 6-1 record this season when doing so. – 6:00 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Brandon Clarke getting some floaters in before tonight’s game. He’s reached double digits in scoring in 4 of the past 5 games on 76.7% shooting pic.twitter.com/FSe0AHAXcp – 5:59 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Atlanta enters tonight’s contest on a six-game winning streak – the longest in the East and second longest in the NBA.
Over those six wins, the Hawks are averaging 118.5 PPG, .510 FG%, .408 3FG% and 26.0 APG, winning by an average margin of +14.8 PPG (118.5-103.7). – 5:30 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Most shots this year in the first 6 seconds of the shot clock
1. LaMelo Ball 58% EFG
2. Westbrook 45%
3. Giannis 66% EFG
4. Stephen Curry 69% EFG
5. Anthony Edwards 70% EFG
6. Ja Morant 63% EFG
7. Trae Young 59% EFG
8. LaVine 76% EFG
9. Dejounte 70% EFG
10. Booker 54% EFG – 3:23 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
What’s been the key to reducing fouls for Jaren Jackson Jr.? Better timed aggressiveness and quicker feet.
dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 2:57 PM
