Boston Celtics vs. San Antonio Spurs: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Boston Celtics (10-9) play against the San Antonio Spurs (13-13) at AT&T Center
Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Friday November 26, 2021
Boston Celtics 37, San Antonio Spurs 52 (Half)
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
the fellas are ballin halfway through! 🤙
#PorVida pic.twitter.com/ca0i34VJVl – 9:46 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
KELDON JOHNSON WITH THE POSTER FINISH 📸💪
pic.twitter.com/UGflsXfype – 9:46 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
We’ve seen those types of early Spurs leads evaporate completely in one large swing all too often this season. Really nice job staving off that Celtics run to end the half. – 9:45 PM
RJ Marquez @KSATRJ
Yo Keldon relax, this dude has a family. #PorVida #Spurs pic.twitter.com/CLni5GPmIE – 9:43 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Excellent defense in the paint from San Antonio in that first half, holding Boston to 33% accuracy.
BOS also cold from three with 22% acc.
Good shot selection from Spurs in first half pic.twitter.com/jpJuvJgbhF – 9:42 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
LET EM KNOW BOUT THE BIG BODY!! 😤💥
#PorVida | #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/cgqr6Df5Dk – 9:42 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics got the Spurs 24-point lead down to as few as six points.
Spurs closed on a 10-2 run and that helped push the lead back to 15 at the break.
Good news is the Celtics can’t possibly shoot as badly in the second half as they did in the first half. 28% is almost unreal. – 9:40 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jayson Tatum over last 1.5 games: 5-of-25 from the field, 1-of-10 from 3-point range. – 9:40 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Half: Spurs by 15
After BOS got within 7, the Spurs pushed the lead back to 15
Spurs winning the paint by 12
Spurs with 54% of their points from the paint, 29% from 3PT pic.twitter.com/OcoejWDfKj – 9:39 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Spurs end Q on a 10-2 run, lead #Celtics 52-37 at half. BOS recovered after putrid 1Q but then slipped in final minute. Brown 9, Tatum 3 on 1-for-9 FG; Murray 12, White 11. – 9:38 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Spurs lead 52-37 at the half
Brown – 9 points
Nesmith – 5 points
Parker – 9 points
Celtics – 28% shooting
Celtics – 4-18 three-pointers
Murray – 12 points
White – 11 points
Johnson – 9 points
Spurs – 49% shooting
Spurs – 5-14 three-pointers – 9:38 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
The was a big final two minutes of the second quarter for the Spurs on both ends. They’ll take a 52-37 lead into halftime after things seemed to be teetering a bit. – 9:38 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
That was arguably another flagrant on Poeltl for the hit to the face on Tatum that wasn’t called. He already had one tonight. – 9:37 PM
Ryan McDonough @McDNBA
The Celtics always struggle when they play the Tropics in Flint pic.twitter.com/XSVPWMnTwt – 9:37 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
If the Poeltl foul was a Flagrant 1, then the Horford foul is a Flagrant 1.
It was basically the same play. – 9:36 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Flagrant 1 on Horford on Murray’s 3 attempt. #Celtics #Spurs – 9:35 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Mess of a finish to Q2 for the Celtics.
Couple of pretty badly missed calls on Tatum drives too. – 9:35 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Dejounte Murray has certainly improved as a 3-point shooter, but man you still don’t want to foul him out there. – 9:35 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
RIP Grant Williams after that Keldon Johnson dunk. It was a good run for Grant. – 9:33 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Derrick serves up some leftover STUFFING 😳🚫
@Derrick White | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/bTSvfBZr5x – 9:32 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics have to close the half well. Don’t want to let the Spurs go to the break back up double-digits. – 9:31 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
21-4 Celtics after an 8-0 Spurs run to start the 2nd quarter. 42-35 Spurs now. C’s defense has intensified and the shots are starting to fall – 9:28 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Hello Aaron Nesmith! There’s that baseline pullup he showed at Summer League! – 9:27 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics on a 19-2 run and have gotten within striking distance (42-35). Udoka has already played 10 players looking for a spark. #Spurs – 9:27 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Box score doesn’t show a ton, but that was a great run by Enes Kanter. – 9:25 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Celtics have tied the Spurs in 3PT scoring and that Spurs 24 point lead is down to 11 – 9:25 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Celtics end up getting a six-point play out of that Poeltl flagrant. Shots are starting to fall and Boston cuts the lead to 12 – 9:22 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics defense is locked in right now. Spurs aren’t getting anything clean. – 9:22 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Spurs are still up 15, but man they’re having to fight through some tough whistles. – 9:21 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
KBD to the bucket! 🙌
@Keita Bates-Diop | #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/JmpSaip6mo – 9:20 PM
Michael C. Wright @mikecwright
Dennis Schroder rolled his ankle on the top of Jakob Poeltl’s foot coming down from his shot. – 9:18 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Schroder hits a jumper but is undercut by Poeltl and is getting up slowly. Play is being reviewed. #Celtics #Spurs – 9:18 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Dejounte Murray got called for the rare leg-kickout offensive foul. – 9:18 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Dejounte Murray is the 1st Spurs player in double figures with 10 points.
8 paint points
2 mid-range points for Murray
SA by 21 – 9:17 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
At least it’s not an effort thing for the Celtics tonight. They are playing hard. They just can’t shoot. At all. – 9:16 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Looked like Jaylen Brown was holding onto his hamstring and flexing his leg after that last layup. Let’s see if that means anything – 9:15 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
In the latest edition of scoreboard follies: the AT&T Center scoreboard has the #Spurs with 2 extra points and leading 42-19. It’s actually 40-19. #Celtics 7-for-35 FG. – 9:15 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Tre is hoopin!! 🔥
@Tre Jones: 8 PTS & 4/4 FG in 5 min! pic.twitter.com/baV4Z9tfy4 – 9:15 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Dejounte Murray made a layup when he couldn’t see with one eyes.
The Celtics have made approximately zero layups tonight with both eyes available. – 9:14 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics down big to the Spurs? This happened last time. Might need it again. pic.twitter.com/wUl82K7X9C – 9:11 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
We are 14 minutes in and Tre Jones has already had probably his best game in the NBA. – 9:09 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Josh Primo, 18, and Tre Jones, 21, manning (pun intended) the backcourt. – 9:08 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
This is the 4th 20 point lead for the Spurs this season.
San Antonio enters 2-1 when leading by 20 – 9:08 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Celtics layups are all rimming out and falling off.
The Spurs layups are bouncing on the rim five times and falling in.
Been that kind of night so far. – 9:07 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
1Q: Spurs by 16
SA holds Boston to 14 points in the 1Q
Spurs winning 3PT line by 9 pts
Spurs winning paint by 6 pts
White 8 pts
Murray 6 pts
Keldon, Lonnie 5 pts each – 9:05 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Spurs lead 30-14 after one
Parker – 5 points
Celtics – 5-26 shooting
Celtics – 4-17 on shots in the paint
White – 8 points
Murray – 6 points
Spurs – 4-8 three-pointers
Spurs – 5 offensive rebounds – 9:04 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Jabari Parker scores 5 late points to salvage a terrible opening Q for #Celtics. SAS 30, BOS 14.
BOS 5-for-26 FG. Tatum 1-for-7. – 9:04 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
This 19 point lead for the Spurs is their largest lead since the 11/10 game against the Kings. – 9:03 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Tatum just missed a dunk…and the ball went over the backboard.
That’s how this one is going so far. – 9:01 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Early Jabari Parker minutes tonight. He played with good energy and helped Boston briefly rally vs the Nets on Wednesday. – 9:00 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
TV says the score is 26-9.
NBA box score says 26-7.
This is at least the fifth time this season the scores haven’t matched during a Celtics game.
How does that keep happening? – 8:56 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Another rough start. The Celtics have missed 18 of 21 to start and trail 26-9.
As indifferent as they’ve have been to playing at home or away (virtually identical numbers), they’ve been an elite 2nd and 3rd quarter team no matter where they’ve played.
1st quarter? Not so much pic.twitter.com/wLBOQ0owk8 – 8:55 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs have led by 15 points in 6 of their 18 games this season.
SA enters 3-2 when leading by 15 – 8:54 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
D3RRICK WHIT3 👌
@Derrick White is catching fire! 8 PTS & 2 3PM in 8 MIN pic.twitter.com/4FpSsNVxGF – 8:54 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I think we’re having score issues again. I think Boston is actually down 19-5. I don’t think the Smart basket counted, but NBC Sports Boston is still showing it. – 8:52 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs have led by double digits in 9 of their 18 games this season.
SA enters 4-4 when leading by double digits – 8:52 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Dejounte Murray runs over and gives Ime Udoka a hug before the timeout ends. #Celtics #Spurs – 8:49 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
10-3 Spurs to open the game. Boston open 1-12 from the field. Spurs are 5-13 and getting those shots mostly at the rim. This is not an ideal start. – 8:49 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics are 1-for-12 to open this game and seven of this misses have come in the paint. – 8:47 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Celtics and Spurs have missed a bunch of layups to start this game. – 8:46 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
noche de fiesta numero dos 🎉✌️
#ULTRADrip | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/XxIR89TG6n – 8:32 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Dennis Schroder
Spurs starters:
Jakob Poeltl
Keita Bates-Diop
Keldon Johnson
Derrick White
Dejounte Murray – 8:28 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics at Spurs – AT&T Center – Nov. 26, 2021 – Starters
Boston – Smart, Schroder, Brown, Tatum, Horford
San Antonio – Dejounte Murray, Derrick White, Keldon Johnson, Keita Bates-Diop, Jacob Poeltl
OUT: Boston: Richardson, R. Williams SA: D. Vassell, D. McDermott, Z. Collins pic.twitter.com/kgLmOzNXcI – 8:17 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Popovich on Jayson Tatum during Team USA: “Jayson was spectacular, he along with (Durant) became our go-to guys. He was a joy. I’m indebted to Jayson and had a really had a good time with him there because he was a great teammate and played wonderfully for us.” #Celtics #Spurs – 7:37 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Pop praised Enes Kanter for speaking up about human rights abuses around the world.
“I am glad that Enes speaks up when he feels like it. I think it’s great. No reason not to.” – 7:32 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Ime Udoka says Josh Richardson (non-COVID illness) may meet us tomorrow in San Antonio to fly with us to Toronto. Rob Williams (non-COVID illness) is a couple of days behind Richardson in his recovery. – 7:09 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Per Ime Udoka, Josh Richardson stayed home in Boston today but will meet Celtics in SA to travel to Toronto with the hope of playing. Rob Williams remaining in isolation as of now because he got the flu a few days after Richardson. – 7:08 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
“He’s always had that leadership in him.” – Coach Ime Udoka says of Dejounte Murray stepping up as the Spurs’ leader with all the past veterans on the team now gone. – 7:06 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Pop says McDermott (knee) and Vassell (quad) “won’t be out long.” – 7:02 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Doug McDermott and Devin Vassell are OUT tonight for #Spurs. #Celtics – 6:52 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Greg Popovich on Ime Udoka: “As true as the day is long, you trust him.” #Spurs #Celtics – 6:49 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Celtics are favored by 4.5 today against the Spurs.
Boston ranks 19th on offense (106.5 pp/100). The Spurs rank 20th on defense (108.7 pp/100).
San Antonio ranks 21st on offense (105.6 pp/100). Celtics rank 10th on defense (105.4 pp/100) – 6:13 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
On Tuesday, some of the guys joined our @SpursGive team to distribute 200 Thanksgiving meals from @HEB to families at the @safoodbank!! 🍽🦃
The SA Food Bank serves 90,000 individuals a week with a food benefit, totaling to more than 750,000 unique individuals a year! 👏 pic.twitter.com/DHH2AW4SuJ – 5:08 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Boston Celtics @celtics
