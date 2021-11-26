Chicago Bulls vs. Orlando Magic: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Chicago Bulls (13-7) play against the Orlando Magic (16-16) at Amway Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Friday November 26, 2021
Chicago Bulls 123, Orlando Magic 88 (Final)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
LIVE: Bulls postgame media availability following tonight’s win over the Magic twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 9:46 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Billy Donovan pleased by Bulls’ response and consistency against Orlando after subpar performances against Pacers and Rockets. Praised ball movement, defensive disruption and coming out better in third quarter – 9:36 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
LIVE: Bulls postgame media availability following tonight’s win over the Magic twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 9:35 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
Wendell Carter Jr. was a -2 in 30 minutes. The Magic were outscored by 33 in the 18 minutes he sat. – 9:33 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Final: Bulls 123, Magic 88.
DeMar DeRozan: 23/5/4
Zach LaVine: 21/4/5
Nikola Vučević: 16/8/3
Coby White: 20/42
Lonzo Ball: 13/4/6/5 steals
The Bulls are now 13-7. – 9:21 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
IF I COULD BE LIKE TROY
@NBCSChicago | @Troy Brown pic.twitter.com/OsrorflqHW – 9:21 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Final: Bulls 123, Magic 88
DeRozan: 23 pts, 4 ast
LaVine: 21 pts, 5 ast
Vucevic: 16 pts, 8 reb, 3 ast
Lonzo: 13 pts, 6 ast, 5 stl, 4-7 3P
Coby: 20 pts, 9-11 FG
Caruso: 4 stl
Five in double-figures, 17-34 from 3
Bulls are 13-7. Home for Heat tomorrow – 9:21 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls win ! Bulls win ! Bulls win ! Bulls 123 Orlando 88. 55%-50%-3s. – 9:20 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls 123, Magic 88
DeRozan 23 pts, 5 rebs, 4 assts
LaVine 21 pts, 5 assts
White 20 pts; 9-11 FGs
Ball 13 pts, 6 assts, 5 steals
Vucevic 16 pts, 8 rebs, 3 assts
Carter Jr. 26 pts, 10 rebs, 2 blocks in 3 quarters – 9:19 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Bulls blowing the doors off Orlando, with a date at home against Miami tomorrow. Starters getting rest. Should be fun tomorrow – 9:14 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bull 104-72 with 5:54 left. White: 20pts..the 3rd 20 pt scorer tonight for the @Chicago Bulls DeRozan with 23. 21-LaVine. Wennington with 27. ( Just making sure you’re paying attention-lol) – 9:08 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Alex Caruso watches hips and moves his feet at close range better than anyone I’ve watched on the Bulls since Jimmy Butler. They both have ridiculous hands and anticipation. – 9:08 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
DeMar with the scoop!
@NBCSChicago | @DeMar DeRozan pic.twitter.com/QHRU0GnEL7 – 9:05 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls having fun in Orlando—we’re open for questions and we will answer them on @670TheScore @Audacy app and @Chicago Bulls radio network – 9:02 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Though not as loud and pronounced as in Denver, a “Let’s go, Bulls” chant has broken out here at Amway Center. – 9:00 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Who had Dayton vs. Belmont in the championship game down in Orlando?? – 8:55 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
The Magic are challenging the charge on Terrence Ross, but their bench got T’d up in the process, so either way they’re giving up points 🙃 – 8:54 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Officials assessed a technical foul to Magic bench during this timeout. – 8:53 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls with 10 steals -5 by Ball. Lonzo’s line: 10-4-6-5 steals. LaVine with 21. DeRozan with 18. White-16. Vucevic: 14-6-3. Carter: 26-10-2. Bulls: 90-69- we go to the 4th. – 8:52 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bamba returns for Magic. Had been questionable to return with back spasms. – 8:52 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Time to close.
Five Bulls players are in double figures already 💪 pic.twitter.com/Fjt9hfk8Ov – 8:51 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
On Wednesday, Bulls lost third quarter 35-18 to Rockets, turning a nine-point halftime lead into an eight-point deficit
Tonight, Bulls outscored Magic 35-23 in the third, extending a nine-point halftime lead to 21 entering the fourth – 8:50 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
END OF 3RD QUARTER BOX: Chicago 90, Orlando 69 pic.twitter.com/jfI7qde1Eg – 8:50 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Caruso with the fancy move to get Vooch a bucket! 👀
@NBCSChicago | @Nikola Vucevic pic.twitter.com/U17I0UsT5c – 8:48 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Derrick Jones Jr. barely notches 10 minutes on the court before fouling out. He was noticeably outsized in that matchup with Wendell Carter, Jr. and gambled too much in the timing of his challenges when he got beat around the rim. – 8:45 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
✈️ -mode taking off!
@NBCSChicago | @Derrick Jones Jr. pic.twitter.com/xw52oA2zOe – 8:41 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Magic have some nice, young pieces. Injuries are hurting them. And they’re young. But Franz Wagner looks like he will be something, as does Cole Anthony when he’s healthy. And as previously mentioned, Wendell looks like different player. Athletic and confident. – 8:39 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Granted, I didn’t grow up a Magic fan like @Nick Friedell but these uniforms are the best in franchise history – 8:38 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
We love our Bulls Nation..where are you listening? @Audacy @670TheScore @Chicago Bulls radio network. – 8:35 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls 76-61. 5:20-3rd. DeRozan and LaVine each with 18. Carter with a 24-10-2 game. – 8:34 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
DeMar is COOKIN’ from deep (3-3 from 3PT range) ☔️
@NBCSChicago | @DeMar DeRozan pic.twitter.com/DWdpQBbCzo – 8:32 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
What a peak Lonzo Ball game
Midway through the third quarter, he has 10 points, 6 assists, 5 steals and 3 rebounds. He’s shooting 3-for-6, with all of his attempts coming from 3-point range – 8:29 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Back to back to back jacks for @DeMar DeRozan (3-3-3s)—Bulls 73-54 with 7:26 LEFT 3RD. – 8:28 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls play Miami in Chicago tomorrow—Heat haven’t played since Wednesday—Bulls are an hour flight from Miami but we go to Chicago to play the Heat..hmmm. – 8:24 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Wendell Carter Jr. is working on a 20-10 game early 3rd. With 2 blocks and 2 assists. – 8:24 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Javonte with the steal AND slam 💯
@NBCSChicago | @Javonte Green pic.twitter.com/kMFZ8NvIWN – 8:24 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
At shootaround this AM, Carter said he still talks to LaVine.
LaVine is doing plenty of good-natured talking at Carter during this one. – 8:23 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
that franz to wendell connection tho 👀 pic.twitter.com/5eZUg17hvV – 8:23 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
The Vooch effect…Orlando is averaging 15-thousand a game..tonight in his first game back. 18-thousand 236. @670TheScore @Audacy @Chicago Bulls radio network. Bulls by 9 at half. – 8:14 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
“Best birthday gift ever”
@Nikola Vucevic 🤝 Magic fans pic.twitter.com/Ni6EqPElge – 8:14 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Magic say center Mo Bamba is questionable to return tonight against Chicago due to low back spasms. – 8:10 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
🚨 INJURY UPDATE:
@Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba is questionable to return tonight against Chicago due to low back spasms.
#MagicTogether – 8:09 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
Wendell Carter Jr. is the only Magic player with a pulse. Orlando fortunate to only be down 9 at halftime. Chicago’s 16-0 run to start the second quarter may be decisive. – 8:08 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
HALFTIME BOX: Chicago 55, Orlando 46 pic.twitter.com/BnjE5H1QDc – 8:07 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Starting the second half with the lead. pic.twitter.com/KPbBy5aiOs – 8:06 PM
Starting the second half with the lead. pic.twitter.com/KPbBy5aiOs – 8:06 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
At half: Bulls 55-46. White and LaVine each with 14. Ball: 10. Orlando: Carter : 18-9-2. – 8:05 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls 55, Magic 46 at half
LaVine 14 pts
White 14 pts
Ball 10 pts
Carter Jr. 18 pts, 9 rebs, 3 blocks, 2 assists – 8:04 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Vooch gave the bench a quick staredown after this bucket 😤 pic.twitter.com/tboeyjVfTZ – 7:58 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
all the feels
thank you @Nikola Vucevic for everything ♥️ pic.twitter.com/bVouO8Wn0z – 7:48 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Caruso made it look easy on both ends 💪
@NBCSChicago | @Alex Caruso pic.twitter.com/TqxTmrrMar – 7:47 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Bulls begin second quarter on 16-0 run to open a 43-27 lead in Orlando. Forcing turnovers and getting out on the break left and right. Coby White has 14 points in nine minutes – 7:46 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Bulls go on a 16-0 run to take a 43-27 lead over the Magic with 8:18 left in the second quarter. Live ball turnovers once again an issue for Orlando during the run. – 7:46 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
The Magic haven’t scored since their fans failed to give Nikola Vučević a standing ovation between the first and second quarters. The basketball gods are real and they are just. – 7:45 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls on an 18-0 run. Lead 43-27. Coby with 14 points in 9 min off the bench. – 7:45 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls on 16-0 run. Most of it coming off strong defense turning into offense. – 7:44 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Coby with the AND-1 👀
@NBCSChicago | @CobyWhite pic.twitter.com/NvWxrb3j2o – 7:41 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Coby White with strong first rotational turn. Has scored 9 points with confident offense and solid defense.
About his only blemish is turning ball over after incredible save pass from Lonzo Ball, who caught ball in air and fired an on-target, behind-back pass while falling OB – 7:40 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
So—-Bulls 33-27. LaVine with 12. White-9pts. Carter with 12. 10:14 left 1st half. – 7:39 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
That’s a really solid first quarter by Coby White. 7 points on 3-4 shooting (two comfortable off-the-dribble jumpers + a contested layup), and very engaged defensively getting over screens and staying in front of guys 1-on-1 – 7:35 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls 27-27. LaVine with 132. White. 7. Orlando: Carter: 12pts 5 reb. – 7:34 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Nikola Vucevic stands and acknowledges the crowd following video tribute to him. Loud applause for the well-liked big man. – 7:34 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
END OF 1ST QUARTER BOX: Orlando 27, Chicago 27 pic.twitter.com/rdbxWpD40J – 7:33 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Entertaining 1st quarter. Only two TOs whole period, one for each team. LaVine and Carter Jr. each have 12. – 7:33 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Zach’s stepback is trouble.
@NBCSChicago | @Zach LaVine pic.twitter.com/DZ7DjP8cTc – 7:28 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Cole Anthony and Mo Bamba attempt the Whisper Challenge. pic.twitter.com/o7SU6wbN1d – 7:26 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
LaVine talked smack at Wendell Carter Jr. after hitting that stepback 3 in his grill. – 7:25 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Wendell Carter Jr. with AUTHORITY 🔨
pic.twitter.com/DPpaZkSjHy – 7:24 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Coby White’s shown he can make things happen on the offensive end, but his defense off screen action to force that shot clock violation is a really important part of his game to keep building. – 7:24 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Great defense by Coby White on Gary Harris to help force a shot clock violation – 7:22 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
WENDELL CARTER JR. 😤
📺: https://t.co/Byjt19M44c pic.twitter.com/fJcFyKmGdV – 7:22 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Wendell Carter always wanted to be a four. He told the old front office that and the coaching staff. They ignored it. – 7:22 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Zo’s heating up early with back-to-back threes🔥
@NBCSChicago | @Lonzo Ball pic.twitter.com/KVdvoS2DlX – 7:21 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Wendell Carter Jr. has 8 points, 3 rebounds and a block in first six minutes. Buried two 3-pointers and got Vucevic in air with another shot fake from behind arc, which led to driving dunk
He had 19-12 with 4 ast, two steals and a block in his first game against Bulls with Magic – 7:21 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Bulls with a bit of a sloppy start in Orlando. Chicago struggling with sluggish energy to open first and second halves alike this week. – 7:21 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Wendell Carter Jr. stepping into trail 3-pointer on the break a possession after pump-faking and dunking. Wow. – 7:19 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Fancy, Franz
📺: https://t.co/Byjt19M44c pic.twitter.com/nzFOuFC511 – 7:17 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Random Fact: In their first meeting after the trade last season in Chicago, Wendell Carter Jr. and Nikola Vucevic were the first two players to score. The same thing occurred in tonight’s meeting in Orlando. Per the mind of @Josh_Cohen_NBA. – 7:13 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Wendell Carter Jr. opens with a 3. Shooting 40% on career-high attempts.
More here from WCJ: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 7:12 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,149 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
#MagicTogether – 7:11 PM
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,149 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Partial standing O and chants of “Vooch” as Nikola Vucevic is introduced. – 7:07 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
🤯🤯🤯
@Derrick Jones Jr. | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/fGIqHC2lVx – 7:04 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Getting ready to bounce back in Orlando.
@betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/JFHWANYVgT – 6:49 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
“Will Vooch score a point or grab a rebound first?”
Answer right in the @ATT BullsIQ game found in the Bulls App and you could win a Vooch jersey! – 6:45 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls starters: Ball, DeRozan, Green, Vucevic and LaVine.
Orlando: Bamba, Carter, Harris, Suggs, Wagner.
6:45 pre @670TheScore @Audacy @Chicago Bulls radio network. – 6:38 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
STARTING LINEUPS:
November 26 vs Chicago
#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/X9kp6saAep – 6:34 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Marcus Garrett, Markieff Morris and Victor Oladipo only Heat players on injury report for tomorrow’s game vs. Bulls. All remain out. – 6:32 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat injury update for Saturday in Chicago:
Markieff Morris (neck) out.
Victor Oladipo (knee) out.
Marcus Garrett (G League) out.
No other players listed. – 6:32 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Tonight’s starters in Orlando.
@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/9ngFRnEMmX – 6:30 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Heat road weary and road dreary as trip delivers them to Chicago. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 6:27 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
#Bulls could really use a win because they have Miami at home looming on Saturday. Back to back and 5th game in 7th nights for Bulls, while Heat hasn’t played since Wed – 6:24 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Orlando is 4-15, but this will be an interesting matchup for #Bulls and their small front line. Magic start 6-10 Wendell Carter, 6-10 Franz Wagner and 7-0 Mo Bamba. Homecoming for Vucevic, obviously. – 6:23 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls ball tonight @Orlando Magic 6:45 pre @670TheScore @Audacy @Chicago Bulls radio network. @Nikola Vucevic returns ! Always a pleasure. pic.twitter.com/eGVVbSf4u9 – 6:16 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Vooch can’t walk 5 feet without getting some love. pic.twitter.com/YnmBSFYHdm – 6:09 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Evan Mobley is listed as PROBABLE tomorrow against the Magic after missing the previous four games (Cavs went 0-4) with a sprained right elbow. – 6:08 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
ACTIVE LISTS:
November 26 vs Chicago
#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/lgRkvXBYSk – 6:06 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Magic say guard Terrence Ross (low back spasms) will play tonight vs Chicago. Cole Anthony (sprained right ankle) will not play. – 5:41 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
🚨 INJURY UPDATE:
@Orlando Magic guard Terrence Ross (low back spasms) will play tonight vs Chicago.
Cole Anthony (sprained right ankle) will not play.
#MagicTogether – 5:40 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Evan Mobley is listed as probable for tomorrow’s game against the Magic. – 5:34 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Terrence Ross (back) remains a game-time decision tonight for the @Orlando Magic against the Chicago Bulls. – 5:19 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
TONIGHT’S STARTERS
GAME 20 vs CHICAGO
2️⃣2️⃣F: @Franz Wagner
3️⃣4️⃣F: @Wendell Carter Jr.
5️⃣C: @TheRealMoBamba
1️⃣4️⃣G: @Gary Harris
4️⃣G: @jalensuggs
⏰7 p.m.
📺@BallySportsFL (coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.)
📲Bally Sports App
📻@1045thebeat
#MagicTogether – 5:19 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Every time @Chicago Bulls play the @Orlando Magic I recall the Bulls pre draft June 2018 workout … I think @TheRealMoBamba wing span is slightly better than mine. .. just an inch or three 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/bo7AWIh7AT – 4:58 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Most shots this year in the first 6 seconds of the shot clock
1. LaMelo Ball 58% EFG
2. Westbrook 45%
3. Giannis 66% EFG
4. Stephen Curry 69% EFG
5. Anthony Edwards 70% EFG
6. Ja Morant 63% EFG
7. Trae Young 59% EFG
8. LaVine 76% EFG
9. Dejounte 70% EFG
10. Booker 54% EFG – 3:23 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
We debut our City threads on Saturday night!
Download the Bulls app to join our giveaway at 1pm CT on Saturday for a chance to win a SIGNED Zach jersey & a pair of @zennioptical Chi City frames. – 3:17 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat road weary and road dreary as trip delivers them to Chicago sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Erik Spoelstra, “Obviously we’re still on the road and we’re trying to get better in bringing our best game against really good competition on the road.” – 2:48 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
GAME DAY
🆚: @Chicago Bulls
📍: @AmwayCenter
🕖: 7 p.m.
📺: https://t.co/Byjt19M44c
📻: @1045thebeat pic.twitter.com/EJHcCiIstv – 2:26 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Bruce Brown is probable for tomorrow’s game against Phoenix. Told us he rolled his ankle on that fall he took against the Magic. Begged Nash to play him in Boston. Practiced today and worked with the Stay Ready Group. – 1:49 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Caught up with Wendell Carter Jr., who is clearly in a good place mentally for reasons beyond his 40% 3-point shooting.
For @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 1:44 PM
Sam Smith @SamSmithHoops
Ask Sam about the Bulls weak week, and why the Bulls and Billy won’t be meek.
nba.com/bulls/features… – 1:22 PM
