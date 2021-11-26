Detroit Pistons vs. Los Angeles Clippers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Detroit Pistons (4-14) play against the Los Angeles Clippers (8-8) at STAPLES Center
Game Time: 3:30 PM EST on Friday November 26, 2021
Detroit Pistons 94, Los Angeles Clippers 107 (Q4 00:28)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Lue finally feels he has enough to win as Winslow comes in to relieve George.
Lue finally feels he has enough to win as Winslow comes in to relieve George.
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
The lob to @Isaiah Hartenstein!
The lob to @Isaiah Hartenstein!
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
You really thought you would get a full game today huh…
Dwane Casey brings back Jerami Grant and Cade Cunningham, Bledsoe throws a pick-six to Cunningham, and LA lead is below 20 for first time in second half.
You really thought you would get a full game today huh…
Dwane Casey brings back Jerami Grant and Cade Cunningham, Bledsoe throws a pick-six to Cunningham, and LA lead is below 20 for first time in second half.
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
That anticipation and steal from Cade Cunningham got him a fist-bump from Dwane Casey. – 5:35 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
They’re doing the wave here at Staples with the Clippers up 94-73 and 5:42 to play, in case you’ve lost interest at home. – 5:34 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Paul George just stood and did the wave with the crowd when it came to him. – 5:34 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
The Clippers crowd is doing the wave. First wave I’ve seen all year. – 5:34 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
LA leads Pistons 94-69 with 6:41 left to play. Terance Mann leads all scorers with 16 points in a second half pumped with tryptophan – 5:30 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
End of 3.
🔹 @Jerami Grant: 13 PTS / 9 REB / 4 AST
🔹 @Cory Joseph: 10 PTS / 2 REB / 4 AST
End of 3.
🔹 @Jerami Grant: 13 PTS / 9 REB / 4 AST
🔹 @Cory Joseph: 10 PTS / 2 REB / 4 AST
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Dwane Casey is giving Luka Garza minutes against the Ibaka/Hartenstein lineup – 5:23 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Stuffin’ it. 💪
Stuffin’ it. 💪
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers lead Pistons 82-62, but that was a bad third quarter for LA. Only 18 points on 26 shots.
The good thing for LA is that they kept turnovers down (only 10 through 3 quarters) and they’re playing an offensively inept Pistons team (32.8% FGs, 25.9% 3s). – 5:21 PM
Clippers lead Pistons 82-62, but that was a bad third quarter for LA. Only 18 points on 26 shots.
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The Clippers end the third quarter leading 82-62 yet were outscored in the final minutes 14-5 by Detroit. The margin is just close enough that I wonder how many minutes Lue will play his starters to put the game out of reach. – 5:19 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
End of 3: Clippers 82, Pistons 62.
Grant: 13 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists
Joseph, Frank Jackson: 10 points each
End of 3: Clippers 82, Pistons 62.
Grant: 13 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists
Joseph, Frank Jackson: 10 points each
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
END OF 3Q: Clippers 82, Pistons 62
END OF 3Q: Clippers 82, Pistons 62
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Power Serge. ⚡
Power Serge. ⚡
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Paul George field goals ended a stretch of 3.5 minutes of game time and seven straight LAC possessions without points.
George finally added a 3 to increase lead to 82-56 with 2:30 left in third quarter.
Paul George field goals ended a stretch of 3.5 minutes of game time and seven straight LAC possessions without points.
George finally added a 3 to increase lead to 82-56 with 2:30 left in third quarter.
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
PG gets his first 3 to fall in six attempts with 2:31 to play in the third … and the Clippers are up a lot: 82-56. – 5:13 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
As easy as 1…2…3!
As easy as 1…2…3!
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers failed to score between timeouts. They’re up 77-54, but George/Morris/Jackson all have more field goal attempts (31) than points (27) – 5:07 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers were looking adequate for most of third, but then Jackson/Bledsoe went on a 7-0 run and LA is up 29.
Clippers were looking adequate for most of third, but then Jackson/Bledsoe went on a 7-0 run and LA is up 29.
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Cunningham, Bey and Grant are a combined 7 of 33. Clippers up 77-48. – 5:01 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Eric Bledsoe is having the type of day on offense where he can chuck the ball at the rim anticipating a foul and it goes in. – 5:00 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Ha! Bledsoe is having a good one — just tossed a ball rimward, trying to draw a foul.
Ha! Bledsoe is having a good one — just tossed a ball rimward, trying to draw a foul.
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
There goes that Mann!!
There goes that Mann!!
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
This was LA’s most complete non-Timberwolves half of the season.
Clippers lead Pistons 64-40 at halftime, with Mann scoring 11 2nd quarter points.
This was LA’s most complete non-Timberwolves half of the season.
Clippers lead Pistons 64-40 at halftime, with Mann scoring 11 2nd quarter points.
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
At the half.
🔹 @SaddiqBey: 9 PTS / 2 REB / 1 AST
🔹 @Trey Lyles: 8 PTS / 2 REB / 3-3 FG
At the half.
🔹 @SaddiqBey: 9 PTS / 2 REB / 1 AST
🔹 @Trey Lyles: 8 PTS / 2 REB / 3-3 FG
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Terance Mann has been grabbing at the back of his neck some — but still he’s got 11 points on 4-for-9 shooting — his first-half field goal attempts more than he’s taken in 15 other games this season, and five shy of the 14 he took in the Clips’ win over OKC on Nov. 1. – 4:38 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Clippers 64, Pistons 40 | Half | The Pistons came in this afternoon shooting 40.7% from the field, and 29.5% from 3 — league-worsts, both. Today doesn’t seem like it’ll help: Detroit is 15 for 46 (32.6%) and 5 for 19 from deep (26.3%).
Clippers 64, Pistons 40 | Half | The Pistons came in this afternoon shooting 40.7% from the field, and 29.5% from 3 — league-worsts, both. Today doesn’t seem like it’ll help: Detroit is 15 for 46 (32.6%) and 5 for 19 from deep (26.3%).
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Halftime: Clippers 64, Pistons 40. Detroit shot 32.6% overall (15-46) and 26.3% (5-19) from 3.
Bey: 9 points
Lyles: 8 points
Joseph: 7 points, 3 assists
Halftime: Clippers 64, Pistons 40. Detroit shot 32.6% overall (15-46) and 26.3% (5-19) from 3.
Bey: 9 points
Lyles: 8 points
Joseph: 7 points, 3 assists
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Halftime: Clippers 64, Pistons 40
Halftime: Clippers 64, Pistons 40
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
HALFTIME: Clippers 64, Pistons 40.
HALFTIME: Clippers 64, Pistons 40.
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Clippers are shooting 50/50/92 en route to a 58-37 lead over Detroit with 2 minutes before halftime.
Clippers are shooting 50/50/92 en route to a 58-37 lead over Detroit with 2 minutes before halftime.
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
The gap between the NBA’s top-23 teams and bottom seven teams is big. The league is very deep. The Pistons won’t have many easy, or even, matchups this season. Doesn’t excuse being down 20 before halftime, but there may not be a point where the schedule gets easier. – 4:30 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
For all of the interest in the double-center lineup off the bench, Ivica Zubac has been excellent today playing off of Paul George. They’ve developed some PNR chemistry, whether it’s led to a Zubac shot or a kick-out on the short roll. – 4:28 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
MANN SLAM!
MANN SLAM!
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
That was Jerami Grant’s first make of the night. He’s 1-for-8 – 4:25 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
To their credit, there was quite a bit of clapping and encouraging in the Pistons’ huddle as they awaited further instruction from Coach Dwane Casey.
To their credit, there was quite a bit of clapping and encouraging in the Pistons’ huddle as they awaited further instruction from Coach Dwane Casey.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Saben Lee has been the mouse in the house against Morris and Ibaka, which is just rude.
Saben Lee has been the mouse in the house against Morris and Ibaka, which is just rude.
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
The big man connection.
The big man connection.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Not a bad debut for the Clippers breaking out power forward Serge Ibaka (in front of Ibaka’s former Raptors coach, Dwane Casey)
Not a bad debut for the Clippers breaking out power forward Serge Ibaka (in front of Ibaka’s former Raptors coach, Dwane Casey)
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Trey Lyles’ hot shooting has followed him to LA. He’s got eight points in six minutes. Pistons down 10. – 4:18 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
It’s Black Friday. So we go from Lions on Thanksgiving to reviewing clear path on Pistons after some pass interference on the outlet to Serge Ibaka
It’s Black Friday. So we go from Lions on Thanksgiving to reviewing clear path on Pistons after some pass interference on the outlet to Serge Ibaka
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Lue has played the Ibaka-Hartenstein pairing about as you would think offensively, asking Ibaka mostly beyond the three-point arc as a spacer and Hartenstein running around as a screener. But last possession, Ibaka stayed low and got a dunk out of it off a feed from Hartenstein. – 4:12 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Reverse slam from Hami!
Reverse slam from Hami!
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
+12 after one.
+12 after one.
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
That’s 1 in the books.
🔹 @SaddiqBey: 4 PTS / 1 REB / 2-5 FG
🔹 @Cory Joseph: 4 PTS / 1 REB / 2 AST
That’s 1 in the books.
🔹 @SaddiqBey: 4 PTS / 1 REB / 2-5 FG
🔹 @Cory Joseph: 4 PTS / 1 REB / 2 AST
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Clips 30, Pistons 18 | End 1 | Eric Bledsoe leading his side, going 4 for 6, 3 for 3 from 3. L.A. is shooting 10 for 22; Pistons are 7 for 23. – 4:09 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers get off to a strong start after having two days off for the first time this month, lead Pistons 30-18 after the first quarter.
Clippers get off to a strong start after having two days off for the first time this month, lead Pistons 30-18 after the first quarter.
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
First quarter: Clippers 30, Pistons 18
First quarter: Clippers 30, Pistons 18
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Serge Ibaka has his first 3 of the season.
Serge Ibaka has his first 3 of the season.
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
END OF 1Q: Clippers 30, Pistons 18
END OF 1Q: Clippers 30, Pistons 18
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
End of 1: Clippers 30, Pistons 18
End of 1: Clippers 30, Pistons 18
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Now we will see the lineup Ty Lue said he didn’t exactly hope to play, a few weeks ago: Ibaka next to another center in Isaiah Hartenstein. – 4:04 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Hartenstein up off the bench, checking in for … PG.
So that means the Clippers on the court are:
Hartenstein up off the bench, checking in for … PG.
So that means the Clippers on the court are:
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Not much time for practices (or shootarounds, in Tues. case) for the Clippers in the past several weeks and you’re seeing some issues that could have been ironed out taking place in games. Ibaka and PG felt each should have been in a different position on a recent poss. – 4:02 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Zu slams it in for two!
Zu slams it in for two!
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
… and we are about to see Ibaka play meaningful minutes next to a center for the first time since he got here. Hartenstein is going to check in for Paul George next dead ball. – 4:02 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Ibaka gets the initial backup center minutes, immediately blocks Frank Jackson – 4:00 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons are coming out of the timeout with CoJo, Frank, Hami, Jerami and Stew – 3:59 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Pistons failed to score in their five possessions in between timeouts. Clippers only scored twice in same stretch, but that was enough to boost lead to double digits.
Pistons failed to score in their five possessions in between timeouts. Clippers only scored twice in same stretch, but that was enough to boost lead to double digits.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I’ve only watched a few full games before today, but the Pistons need someone who can organize them on offense. It’s a lot to ask of Cade Cunningham, as he learns the NBA. And the other guys don’t seem overly interested in setting up everyone else. Lots of ugly offense from them. – 3:55 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
On the Pistons broadcast, the talk is about a pregame introduction between top pick Cade Cunningham and Jerry West, who, the broadcast duo agrees, “looks really good, obviously the man works out.” – 3:54 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers will spend last 6:36 of first quarter in bonus.
Clippers will spend last 6:36 of first quarter in bonus.
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Eric Bledsoe: 11 points, 4-5 overall, 3-3 from 3
Eric Bledsoe: 11 points, 4-5 overall, 3-3 from 3
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Eric Bledsoe leads Pistons 11-10 with 6:49 left in the first quarter
Eric Bledsoe leads Pistons 11-10 with 6:49 left in the first quarter
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
After a slow offensive start, Pistons get a few buckets to fall. Saddiq Bey leads the way with four points. Clippers up 7. – 3:49 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
If the Clippers had Kawhi, I think I’d pick them to come out of the West. I think.
If the Clippers had Kawhi, I think I’d pick them to come out of the West. I think.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
First game with 3 3s for Bledsoe since May
First game with 3 3s for Bledsoe since May
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Eric Bledsoe has started 4-for-4 after finishing his last two games a combined 2-6 from the field. – 3:45 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Eric Bledsoe for 3 and 3 more and 3 more.
3 for 3 from 3.
Eric Bledsoe for 3 and 3 more and 3 more.
3 for 3 from 3.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Eric Bledsoe has already taken as many shots today as he did all Tuesday night vs Mavericks.
Eric Bledsoe has already taken as many shots today as he did all Tuesday night vs Mavericks.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Interesting to see how rotations will go today.
Amir Coffey is inactive today, and looks like Brandon Boston Jr. is with Keon Johnson in the G.
Interesting to see how rotations will go today.
Amir Coffey is inactive today, and looks like Brandon Boston Jr. is with Keon Johnson in the G.
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Cade Cunningham got some smattered cheers from the LA crowd during introductions. Saw him sign a few jerseys and take photos with Pistons fans pregame – 3:41 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Pregame with PG ft. City Edition.
Pregame with PG ft. City Edition.
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Amir Coffey is out here in sweats – but not the same warmups as the rest of the Clips, FWIW. Got a cool hoodie on, though, with his orange pants. – 3:39 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Sounded like Isaiah Stewart got the biggest pop from visitor starting lineups today – 3:36 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Isaiah Stewart received some fairly warm applause during starting introductions at Staples Center. – 3:36 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Isaiah Stewart gets a sizable cheer here in Staples Center during starting lineup announcement. – 3:36 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Let’s hoop.
Let’s hoop.
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Pregame chat with @Cade Cunningham, Arn Tellem, and @NBA Legend Jerry West. #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/R1cXKwSCr1 – 3:22 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Today’s starting five:
Cory Joseph
Cade Cunningham
Saddiq Bey
Jerami Grant
Today’s starting five:
Cory Joseph
Cade Cunningham
Saddiq Bey
Jerami Grant
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Stew is back in the Starting 5️⃣
Stew is back in the Starting 5️⃣
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Warming up in LA
Warming up in LA
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Lue estimated that the Clippers had “17-18 possessions” against Mavericks Tuesday night where Clippers “didn’t make the right play… get into the paint, not making the right pass. In transition, not converting.”
Lue estimated that the Clippers had “17-18 possessions” against Mavericks Tuesday night where Clippers “didn’t make the right play… get into the paint, not making the right pass. In transition, not converting.”
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The Clippers are starting Paul George, Marcus Morris, Ivica Zubac, Eric Bledsoe and Reggie Jackson vs. Detroit today. Tipoff in 30 minutes at Staples. – 3:05 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Today’s Clips-Pistons matinee:
LAC
Paul George
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Eric Bledsoe
Reggie Jackson
DET
Saddiq Bey
Jerami Grant
Isaiah Stewart
Cade Cunningham
Today’s Clips-Pistons matinee:
LAC
Paul George
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Eric Bledsoe
Reggie Jackson
DET
Saddiq Bey
Jerami Grant
Isaiah Stewart
Cade Cunningham
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Paul George gets up some shots before playing the Pistons pic.twitter.com/BV4Q2TIMBL – 2:54 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Dwane Casey’s Pistons lost two relatively close games to the Clippers last season in games that Kawhi Leonard did not play in.
Dwane Casey’s Pistons lost two relatively close games to the Clippers last season in games that Kawhi Leonard did not play in.
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
📍 City of Angels
📍 City of Angels
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Pregame prep.
Pregame prep.
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Casey on Isaiah Stewart, part 3: “Great kid, young man. The kind of kid you want to take home to your family. Again, that was not a portrait of who he is as a man. Love him. He’s a part of our family. And for us, that’s in the rear view mirror.” – 2:31 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Casey on Isaiah Stewart, part 2. “That situation is in no way a reflection of who he is. Or I don’t think LeBron’s a dirty player. I think it’s an unfortunate situation for both men. But he reacted and he was remorseful for it. – 2:30 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Casey on Isaiah Stewart, part 1: “Isaiah is no where near what you saw in the video. I think if you put 9 men in that same situation, they probably would’ve reacted – right, wrong or indifferent – in the same manner. Maybe not as extended as Isaiah took it, which was unfortunate” – 2:28 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Serge Ibaka and Marcus Morris Sr., back at it. pic.twitter.com/s2m5E6poFL – 2:18 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Marcus Morris gets some shots up before the Clippers play the Pistons. pic.twitter.com/2GrPt2WtiB – 2:16 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Dwane Casey on Reggie Jackson’s playoff performance with the Clippers: “Unbelievable. I was so happy for him as a young man. Finally his body was healthy and cooperating with him, and that always was the key for him when he was in Detroit, was his health.” – 2:12 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Pistons coach Dwane Casey said Isaiah Stewart, who returns today from a two-game suspension from the incident w LeBron, was remorseful and what happened was in no way a reflection of who he is. – 2:12 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Casey on Reggie Jackson’s playoff performance: “I was so happy for him.” Said the key with him was always his health. – 2:11 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Isaiah Stewart has six or seven stitches across his eye. Casey: “I told him they were beauty marks.” – 2:10 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Casey said the Pistons missed Stewart’s rebounding and energy this week. “Isaiah Stewart is nowhere near what you saw in that video.” – 2:09 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Casey said Killian Hayes is out tonight. Frank Jackson will play – 2:08 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Dwane Casey on Isaiah Stewart’s return: “We missed his energy and his toughness inside.” – 2:08 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Casey said Frank Jackson will play but Killian Hayes will not. Casey added Hayes is getting fitted for a splint. “When he gets that, he’ll be ready to go.” – 2:08 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Casey said he’s been pleased with the progress Cade Cunningham has made facing blitzes. – 2:06 PM
Nicolas Batum @nicolas88batum
Mon multiplex/ My Black Friday:
• 11h @ASMonaco_Basket vs @LDLCASVEL 💪🏽
• 11h30 @FRABasketball 🇫🇷 💪🏽 vs 🇲🇪
Mon multiplex/ My Black Friday:
• 11h @ASMonaco_Basket vs @LDLCASVEL 💪🏽
• 11h30 @FRABasketball 🇫🇷 💪🏽 vs 🇲🇪
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Today’s @HenryFordNews status/injury report against the LA Clippers: pic.twitter.com/kPy3NzqCR6 – 1:56 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Ty goes back to his favorite Tyson line when asked about a plan to limit Paul George minutes with another 5 in 7 starting Sunday morning:
Ty goes back to his favorite Tyson line when asked about a plan to limit Paul George minutes with another 5 in 7 starting Sunday morning:
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue says before today’s tip vs. Detroit that Nico Batum (health and safety protocols) is still feeling “good.” – 1:47 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
On location.
On location.
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
If you’re spending your Friday eating Thanksgiving leftovers and watching our afternoon game against the Clippers, you’re our kind of people.
If you’re spending your Friday eating Thanksgiving leftovers and watching our afternoon game against the Clippers, you’re our kind of people.
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
For today’s item of the game, we’re taking 20% off everything!
🔗: https://t.co/ono7yZIc91 pic.twitter.com/nNFeI4xkOL – 1:05 PM
For today’s item of the game, we’re taking 20% off everything!
PROMO CODE: BFCM20
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
We’ve got the Clippers this afternoon. ☀️
We’ve got the Clippers this afternoon. ☀️
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Post-Thanksgiving hoops!
Post-Thanksgiving hoops!
🕧 12:30PM PT
🆚 @Detroit Pistons
📺 @BallySportWest
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Detnews‘ Rod Beard (20-year wedding anniversary) is OUT for the #Pistons west-coast road trip. – 10:47 AM
