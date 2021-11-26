Dwane Casey on Isaiah Stewart incident: That was not a portrait of who he is as a man

Melissa Rohlin: Casey on Isaiah Stewart, part 1: “Isaiah is no where near what you saw in the video. I think if you put 9 men in that same situation, they probably would’ve reacted – right, wrong or indifferent – in the same manner. Maybe not as extended as Isaiah took it, which was unfortunate”
Source: Twitter @melissarohlin
Source: Twitter @melissarohlin
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Sounded like Isaiah Stewart got the biggest pop from visitor starting lineups today – 3:36 PM
Sounded like Isaiah Stewart got the biggest pop from visitor starting lineups today – 3:36 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Isaiah Stewart received some fairly warm applause during starting introductions at Staples Center. – 3:36 PM
Isaiah Stewart received some fairly warm applause during starting introductions at Staples Center. – 3:36 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Isaiah Stewart gets a sizable cheer here in Staples Center during starting lineup announcement. – 3:36 PM
Isaiah Stewart gets a sizable cheer here in Staples Center during starting lineup announcement. – 3:36 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Today’s starting five:
Cory Joseph
Cade Cunningham
Saddiq Bey
Jerami Grant
Isaiah Stewart – 3:18 PM
Today’s starting five:
Cory Joseph
Cade Cunningham
Saddiq Bey
Jerami Grant
Isaiah Stewart – 3:18 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Today’s Clips-Pistons matinee:
LAC
Paul George
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Eric Bledsoe
Reggie Jackson
DET
Saddiq Bey
Jerami Grant
Isaiah Stewart
Cade Cunningham
Cory Joseph – 3:04 PM
Today’s Clips-Pistons matinee:
LAC
Paul George
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Eric Bledsoe
Reggie Jackson
DET
Saddiq Bey
Jerami Grant
Isaiah Stewart
Cade Cunningham
Cory Joseph – 3:04 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Casey on Isaiah Stewart, part 1: “Isaiah is no where near what you saw in the video. I think if you put 9 men in that same situation, they probably would’ve reacted – right, wrong or indifferent – in the same manner. Maybe not as extended as Isaiah took it, which was unfortunate” – 2:28 PM
Casey on Isaiah Stewart, part 1: “Isaiah is no where near what you saw in the video. I think if you put 9 men in that same situation, they probably would’ve reacted – right, wrong or indifferent – in the same manner. Maybe not as extended as Isaiah took it, which was unfortunate” – 2:28 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Pistons coach Dwane Casey said Isaiah Stewart, who returns today from a two-game suspension from the incident w LeBron, was remorseful and what happened was in no way a reflection of who he is. – 2:12 PM
Pistons coach Dwane Casey said Isaiah Stewart, who returns today from a two-game suspension from the incident w LeBron, was remorseful and what happened was in no way a reflection of who he is. – 2:12 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Isaiah Stewart has six or seven stitches across his eye. Casey: “I told him they were beauty marks.” – 2:10 PM
Isaiah Stewart has six or seven stitches across his eye. Casey: “I told him they were beauty marks.” – 2:10 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Casey said the Pistons missed Stewart’s rebounding and energy this week. “Isaiah Stewart is nowhere near what you saw in that video.” – 2:09 PM
Casey said the Pistons missed Stewart’s rebounding and energy this week. “Isaiah Stewart is nowhere near what you saw in that video.” – 2:09 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Dwane Casey on Isaiah Stewart’s return: “We missed his energy and his toughness inside.” – 2:08 PM
Dwane Casey on Isaiah Stewart’s return: “We missed his energy and his toughness inside.” – 2:08 PM
More on this storyline
Melissa Rohlin: Casey on Isaiah Stewart, part 2. “That situation is in no way a reflection of who he is. Or I don’t think LeBron’s a dirty player. I think it’s an unfortunate situation for both men. But he reacted and he was remorseful for it. -via Twitter @melissarohlin / November 26, 2021
Melissa Rohlin: Casey on Isaiah Stewart, part 3: “Great kid, young man. The kind of kid you want to take home to your family. Again, that was not a portrait of who he is as a man. Love him. He’s a part of our family. And for us, that’s in the rear view mirror.” -via Twitter @melissarohlin / November 26, 2021
“There was a boxout on the free throw line. His elbow got kind of high, it got me — if you look, if you watch the film — it got me off balanced a little bit, and his elbow lifted my arm, and I basically tried to swim move, swim down on him, on his arm,” James said. “And when I swung down on his arm, he got off balance and the left side of my hand grazed his face. And I knew right away. So, I knew right away I had caught some part of his head. So, I went over to apologize to him, and obviously, you guys saw what happened after that. But definitely accidental.” -via ESPN / November 25, 2021