Dwane Casey on Isaiah Stewart incident: That was not a portrait of who he is as a man

November 26, 2021- by

By |

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Sounded like Isaiah Stewart got the biggest pop from visitor starting lineups today – 3:36 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Isaiah Stewart received some fairly warm applause during starting introductions at Staples Center. – 3:36 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Isaiah Stewart gets a sizable cheer here in Staples Center during starting lineup announcement. – 3:36 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Today’s starting five:
Cory Joseph
Cade Cunningham
Saddiq Bey
Jerami Grant
Isaiah Stewart – 3:18 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Today’s Clips-Pistons matinee:
LAC
Paul George
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Eric Bledsoe
Reggie Jackson
DET
Saddiq Bey
Jerami Grant
Isaiah Stewart
Cade Cunningham
Cory Joseph – 3:04 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Casey on Isaiah Stewart, part 1: “Isaiah is no where near what you saw in the video. I think if you put 9 men in that same situation, they probably would’ve reacted – right, wrong or indifferent – in the same manner. Maybe not as extended as Isaiah took it, which was unfortunate” – 2:28 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Pistons coach Dwane Casey said Isaiah Stewart, who returns today from a two-game suspension from the incident w LeBron, was remorseful and what happened was in no way a reflection of who he is. – 2:12 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Isaiah Stewart has six or seven stitches across his eye. Casey: “I told him they were beauty marks.” – 2:10 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Casey said the Pistons missed Stewart’s rebounding and energy this week. “Isaiah Stewart is nowhere near what you saw in that video.” – 2:09 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Dwane Casey on Isaiah Stewart’s return: “We missed his energy and his toughness inside.” – 2:08 PM

“There was a boxout on the free throw line. His elbow got kind of high, it got me — if you look, if you watch the film — it got me off balanced a little bit, and his elbow lifted my arm, and I basically tried to swim move, swim down on him, on his arm,” James said. “And when I swung down on his arm, he got off balance and the left side of my hand grazed his face. And I knew right away. So, I knew right away I had caught some part of his head. So, I went over to apologize to him, and obviously, you guys saw what happened after that. But definitely accidental.” -via ESPN / November 25, 2021

