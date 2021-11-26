Dwight Howard on NBA Top 75 snub: 'It was upsetting'

GQ: You’ve said a lot in the last month about not making the NBA’s 75th anniversary list. Why were you upset about that? Dwight Howard: I think that what I have done in my career, there’s no way it cannot be recognized. It was upsetting, at first. But, I didn’t take it too seriously. I felt before that I wasn’t gonna be on it because it felt like [the NBA] was trying to phase me out. People think I’m trying to blame the NBA for certain things, but I look at how certain things have happened in my career and I know some of these things are not on me. I’ve watched how I rarely get talked about when they mention [the Lakers]. It’s like I’m an afterthought. Like damn.
Fred Katz @FredKatz
“Where is the miscommunication? Where is the lie with my stats?”
As part of our top-75 series, I spoke to Dwight Howard about his legacy, leaving Orlando and L.A., how he reacts to all the top 75 lists & more.
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Friday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss whether LeBron playing more small ball C could help the Lakers find an identity, and Dwight’s interview in GQ, where he talks hoops, snakes and roses. #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Dwight Howard.
Our @fredkatz on the 3x Defensive Player of the Year, and why he’s raw about not being on the NBA’s 75th Anniversary team: bit.ly/3G68TRh – 10:00 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Giannis Antetokounmpo last night:
✅ 12-17 FG
It’s the 26th time Antetokounmpo has scored at least 30 points while shooting 70% from the field.
The only active players with more such games are LeBron James and Dwight Howard, both with 32. pic.twitter.com/7gNk8sTWqG – 9:41 AM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
At the Half, Pacers up 66-60…
@ESPNLosAngeles – 8:13 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Dwight Howard pops Sabonis in the nose. Sabonis was bleeding and in a lot of pain. (That may need readjusted after the game.)
Officials reviewed it, but it was confirmed as a common foul. – 7:47 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Terance Mann offensive foul on his Dirk tribute wound up being a turnover, a personal foul, a flagrant 1 … and Mann has four fouls.
But Dwight Powell missed both FTs. – 12:23 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Frank Vogel is really going to have to rethink this, “Let me have Dwight Howard guard Randle” plan. – 8:03 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Thibs going with a Julius Randle and Obi Toppin front court early tonight. Toppin guarding Dwight Howard. – 7:54 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
DeAndre Jordan isn’t mobile, but Julius Randle just went by Dwight Howard like he was a statue. – 7:50 PM
Austin Kent @AustinKent
Dwight Howard shooting .714 from beyond the arc is the storyline mainstream sports media needs to be pushing right now. pic.twitter.com/E7OWMPmAjS – 3:59 PM
He calls his exclusion from the league’s list “very disrespectful” and comes armed with reasons why. “You hear people say, ‘He was only dominant for a couple of years.’ I didn’t know eight years of being an All-Star, being dominant for eight years, was a couple of years,” he said. “I didn’t know winning three Defensive Player of the Year awards in a row, and it should’ve been four, is something that is considered not good. “There’s guys who don’t have those many accolades. I’m the (youngest) player that’s (reached) 1,000, 2,000, 3,000 all the way up to 9,000 rebounds. That doesn’t add up. So, where is the miscommunication? Where is the lie with my stats?” -via The Athletic / November 26, 2021
Howard uses a 32-point, 30-rebound game he had during his one season in Charlotte, only the second 30-30 game in the NBA since 1982, to push against the critics. “Their take even on the 30-30 game was, ‘Well, he could’ve been doing that every night if he just took the game seriously,’” he said. “It’s like, it doesn’t make any sense. I did something that hasn’t been done — once in 35 years by Kevin Love.” -via The Athletic / November 26, 2021
Dwight Howard: I’ve been in the league a long time. I’ve made an impact on every team I’ve been on, on and off the court, and it never gets recognized. So, I thought it was kind of crazy, but I figured I’d get the short end of the stick. I told my friends and the people I’m close to that I’m gonna start working harder and find other ways to generate positive messages to people. Making a list like that is only to get everybody riled up. To try to compare people’s careers, that doesn’t matter. To compare somebody to somebody else? No. We’re all unique individuals. This is a waste of energy. -via GQ.com / November 26, 2021