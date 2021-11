Dwight Howard on NBA Top 75 snub: 'It was upsetting'

GQ: You’ve said a lot in the last month about not making the NBA’s 75th anniversary list. Why were you upset about that? Dwight Howard: I think that what I have done in my career, there’s no way it cannot be recognized. It was upsetting, at first. But, I didn’t take it too seriously. I felt before that I wasn’t gonna be on it because it felt like [the NBA] was trying to phase me out. People think I’m trying to blame the NBA for certain things, but I look at how certain things have happened in my career and I know some of these things are not on me. I’ve watched how I rarely get talked about when they mention [the Lakers]. It’s like I’m an afterthought. Like damn.Source: Tyler R. Tynes, Condé Nast @ GQ.com