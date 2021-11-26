USA Today Sports

Former NBA center Alexis Ajinca retires

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Alexis Ajinca announces retirement at 33
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/12…12:23 PM

Alexis Ajinca: The time has come for me to turn the page as a professional player. Basketball has given me a lot. I thank the fans, clubs, coaches, volunteers and my teammates for all these moments. I thank my friends and family who have always supported me. -via Twitter @AjincaAlexis42 / November 26, 2021

