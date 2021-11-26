Ja Morant suffers left knee injury

Michael C. Wright: Oh, they’re saying left knee injury for Ja Morant. He will not return to this one.
Source: Twitter @mikecwright
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
Re: Ja Morant: No obvious MOI but he appears to be favoring medial aspect of knee (MCL/medial meniscus?). He does have a history of loose bodies in the knee, having undergone a previous scope on the opposite knee. – 9:49 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Grizzlies’ Ja Morant leaves game with ugly knee injury nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/26/gri… – 9:42 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Ja Morant has returned to the bench. He is in black sweats. – 9:40 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Grizzlies Ja Morant left tonight’s game against the Atlanta Hawks late in the first quarter after appearing to suffer a knee injury.
Grizzlies Ja Morant left tonight’s game against the Atlanta Hawks late in the first quarter after appearing to suffer a knee injury.
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
I know everybody is hoping @Ja Morant is going to be okay.
I know everybody is hoping @Ja Morant is going to be okay.
Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston
Grizzlies calling it a left knee injury for Ja Morant, who won’t return tonight. Worst case scenario would be an Achilles, so the fact that it’s not listed as an ankle injury might be a tiny bit of good news. I’m reaching here, to be fair. – 9:00 PM
Michael C. Wright @mikecwright
Oh, they’re saying left knee injury for Ja Morant. He will not return to this one. – 8:59 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Grizzlies announced Ja Morant is OUT for the rest of the night with a left knee injury. – 8:59 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Ja Morant has a left knee injury and will not return to the game. – 8:59 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Ja Morant left tonight’s game and was helped to the locker room. Morant has been playing at an All-Star level for the Grizzlies ranking eighth in points (25.3), ninth in player efficiency rating (24.9), and 11th in assists (7.1) and steals (1.7) per game. pic.twitter.com/NSZFIwcKhg – 8:52 PM
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
Ja Morant gets stepped on right foot, but looks like his injury is to his left leg/ankle/knee. pic.twitter.com/NOZs2HBf9A – 8:40 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Ja Morant exits the game with an injury. Hope this isn’t serious. Kings play in Memphis on Sunday.
Ja Morant exits the game with an injury. Hope this isn’t serious. Kings play in Memphis on Sunday.
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Ja Morant’s injury was kind of a weird one. Collins moved over to double him on defense, Ja looked like he stepped on Collins’ foot with his right foot but as he was hopping to his left foot and he seemed to be grabbing his left knee as a result. – 8:35 PM
Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston
Oh no, Ja Morant looked like he twisted his ankle then immediately hobbled off the court and is headed to the locker room. – 8:29 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Ja Morant is heading back to the locker room… not entirely sure what happened pic.twitter.com/HXC9apqViI – 8:28 PM
Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston
Is there a rule prohibiting Ja Morant from doing anything offensively? Never seen the Grizzlies go out of their way to avoid him like they have so far tonight. – 8:26 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Ja Morant setting a high pick for Jaren Jackson Jr. Haven’t seen that much. Jaren got tot eh rim and scored. – 8:16 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Kevin Huerter is getting the first crack at guarding Ja Morant. – 8:13 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
I’ve got a quick break so @Chris Herrington is covering the game tonight.
I’ve got a quick break so @Chris Herrington is covering the game tonight.
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Ja Morant with some outside work in the corner pocket before tonight’s game pic.twitter.com/amb0XrSTvE – 7:28 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Most shots this year in the first 6 seconds of the shot clock
1. LaMelo Ball 58% EFG
2. Westbrook 45%
3. Giannis 66% EFG
4. Stephen Curry 69% EFG
5. Anthony Edwards 70% EFG
6. Ja Morant 63% EFG
7. Trae Young 59% EFG
8. LaVine 76% EFG
9. Dejounte 70% EFG
10. Booker 54% EFG – 3:23 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant is not just a basketball player, he’s a performer. It’s why his stardom is skyrocketing.
“I feel like if I was a dancer, I would have that touch like Michael Jackson,” Morant said. “I would be able to just look at somebody and they would faint.” dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 9:51 AM
Ja Morant is not just a basketball player, he’s a performer. It’s why his stardom is skyrocketing.
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
The influential Ja Morant makes moves both on and off the floor for the Memphis Grizzlies https://t.co/2MRhMi0fI6 pic.twitter.com/s0N1NWso9p – 8:15 AM
