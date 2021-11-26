Jalen Green out at least a week

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Jalen Green out with a strained hamstring, will be reevaluated in a week. – 12:39 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Jalen Green did not go through practice today. Coach Silas says he has a strained hamstring and will be reevaluated in a week. – 12:39 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA
Jalen Green has a strained hamstring, per Silas. No timetable as of now. – 12:38 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
No sign of Jalen Green at Rockets practice. Will know more details shortly but likely to miss some time. – 12:18 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
The #Rockets are going with their starting lineup + Garrison Matthews in for Jalen Green to start the second half. – 9:16 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Garrison Mathews starts the second half for the Rockets in place of the injured Jalen Green – 9:16 PM
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
Here is video of Jalen Green’s drive. He stayed down for a few moments before his teammates helped him up. He would leave the game on the next defensive possession. He is OUT with a left leg injury. #Rockets pic.twitter.com/xlv0Y79cCF – 9:09 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Jalen Green is out for the game with a left lower leg injury. – 8:43 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA
Jalen Green back to the locker room. Might be from the hard tumble he took late in the first. Had to gather himself for a minute before taking his free throws. – 8:37 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Jalen Green looks like he’s headed to the locker room after a fall. – 8:35 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
#Rockets starters vs. Chicago: KPJ, Jalen Green, Eric Gordon, Jae’Sean Tate, Christian Wood. – 7:39 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Rockets starters:
Kevin Porter Jr.
Jalen Green
Eric Gordon
Jae’Sean Tate
Christian Wood – 7:38 PM
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
#Rockets Starters:
Eric Gordon
Jalen Green
Kevin Porter Jr.
Jae’Sean Tate
Christian Wood
Wood as the 5. – 7:31 PM
Kelly Iko: Silas said that Green wanted to practice today but couldn’t. Understands he’s anxious to get back on the floor quickly. -via Twitter @KellyIkoNBA / November 26, 2021
Adam Spolane: Rockets have ruled Jalen Green out the rest of tonight’s game with a left leg injury -via Twitter @AdamSpolane / November 24, 2021
David Hardisty: Jalen Green said he’s good to go on the hamstring. Probably only took him 2-3 weeks after the Summer League injury, according to him, to be back to normal. -via Twitter @clutchfans / September 27, 2021