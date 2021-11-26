Kings not trading De'Aaron Fox, Tyrese Haliburton

And despite strong preseason chatter that a slow start in Sacramento could lead to a potential Ben Simmons trade with Philadelphia, there remains no significant current discussion between the Sixers and Kings. Fox and Tyrese Halliburton are still deemed unavailable, and second-year standout Tyrese Maxey has emerged as a legitimate starting point guard in Philadelphia.
Source: Jake Fischer @ Bleacher Report
Source: Jake Fischer @ Bleacher Report
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings gameday live: Tyrese Haliburton urges fans to ‘stay with us’ after win over Blazers. New, notes, quotes, analysis from Sacramento’s win over Portland.
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 3:17 AM
Kings gameday live: Tyrese Haliburton urges fans to ‘stay with us’ after win over Blazers. New, notes, quotes, analysis from Sacramento’s win over Portland.
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 3:17 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
“It wasn’t the prettiest, but we figured it out.” -Tyrese Haliburton – 12:54 AM
“It wasn’t the prettiest, but we figured it out.” -Tyrese Haliburton – 12:54 AM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Tyrese Haliburton was asked if he had a message for the fans during his courtside interview after the game.
“Stay with us,” he said. “Stay with us.” – 12:41 AM
Tyrese Haliburton was asked if he had a message for the fans during his courtside interview after the game.
“Stay with us,” he said. “Stay with us.” – 12:41 AM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings beat the Blazers 125-121. Much better effort than we’ve seen from this team in a while. Started the game without Richaun Holmes. Finished it without De’Aaron Fox and Harrison Barnes. Good win for Sacramento. – 12:38 AM
Kings beat the Blazers 125-121. Much better effort than we’ve seen from this team in a while. Started the game without Richaun Holmes. Finished it without De’Aaron Fox and Harrison Barnes. Good win for Sacramento. – 12:38 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
So no Richaun Holmes, no De’Aaron Fox and no Harrison Barnes the rest of the way for the Kings, who cling to a 109-108 lead over the Trail Blazers with 3:49 to go. – 12:17 AM
So no Richaun Holmes, no De’Aaron Fox and no Harrison Barnes the rest of the way for the Kings, who cling to a 109-108 lead over the Trail Blazers with 3:49 to go. – 12:17 AM
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
De’Aaron Fox getting tossed was a wild scene. Wouldn’t stop talking – 12:14 AM
De’Aaron Fox getting tossed was a wild scene. Wouldn’t stop talking – 12:14 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
De’Aaron Fox issued a second technical and tossed with 6:06 to play. Kings lead Blazers 106-105 – 12:12 AM
De’Aaron Fox issued a second technical and tossed with 6:06 to play. Kings lead Blazers 106-105 – 12:12 AM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
De’Aaron Fox has been ejected after picking up a second technical. – 12:12 AM
De’Aaron Fox has been ejected after picking up a second technical. – 12:12 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Trail Blazers lead the Kings 71-69 at the half. Sacramento’s pace was improved in that first half. De’Aaron Fox leads the way with 19 & Alex Len with 12 in the starting role for Richaun Holmes. Damian Lillard with 17 for Portland. – 11:10 PM
Trail Blazers lead the Kings 71-69 at the half. Sacramento’s pace was improved in that first half. De’Aaron Fox leads the way with 19 & Alex Len with 12 in the starting role for Richaun Holmes. Damian Lillard with 17 for Portland. – 11:10 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
De’Aaron Fox with 17 first half points (7/10), really heating up in the second quarter, tied the game at 59-59 with 2:58 before the half. Damian Lillard matching him with 17 for Portland – 10:56 PM
De’Aaron Fox with 17 first half points (7/10), really heating up in the second quarter, tied the game at 59-59 with 2:58 before the half. Damian Lillard matching him with 17 for Portland – 10:56 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings starters vs. Blazers:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Tyrese Haliburton
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Moe Harkless
C – Alex Len – 9:35 PM
Kings starters vs. Blazers:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Tyrese Haliburton
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Moe Harkless
C – Alex Len – 9:35 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Starters:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Tyrese Haliburton
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Moe Harkless
C – Alex Len – 9:32 PM
Starters:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Tyrese Haliburton
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Moe Harkless
C – Alex Len – 9:32 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
PODCAST: NBA trainer @Joe_Abunassar of @impactbball helped create the player-development space. We discussed the evolution of player development, his work with Kevin Garnett, Chauncey Billups, Kyle Lowry, DeMar DeRozan, Tyrese Haliburton, etc. and more: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 7:00 PM
PODCAST: NBA trainer @Joe_Abunassar of @impactbball helped create the player-development space. We discussed the evolution of player development, his work with Kevin Garnett, Chauncey Billups, Kyle Lowry, DeMar DeRozan, Tyrese Haliburton, etc. and more: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 7:00 PM
More on this storyline
There is room for hope; six of Sacramento’s 11 losses have come by single digits. Perhaps Gentry’s veteran savvy and fresh voice can fix enough problems around narrow margins to salvage the Kings’ playoff chances. That would likely have to come without any major trade fixes in the near future. Sacramento brass expect Gentry, Fox, and the Kings to recapture what led to their strong start themselves, as opposed to making any other stark personnel changes, sources told B/R. -via Bleacher Report / November 26, 2021
And the Kings won’t yet discuss any framework that includes either De’Aaron Fox or Tyrese Haliburton, sources said. -via Bleacher Report / October 14, 2021
According to a source with knowledge of their situation, the Kings spoke to the Sixers weeks ago and made it clear that both De’Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton would not be included in a possible Simmons deal. That stance, the source said, has not and will not change and the internal expectation is that the core of their roster will remain the same heading into training camp later this month. -via The Athletic / September 1, 2021
Main Rumors, Trade, Ben Simmons, De'Aaron Fox, Tyrese Haliburton, Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers, Sacramento Kings