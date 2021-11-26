Mavericks confident they'll be able to re-sign Jalen Brunson

Behind the scenes, Mavericks officials continue to express confidence that they will re-sign Brunson, who becomes an unrestricted free agent in July if Dallas does not sign him to a contract extension by June 30. Brunson and defensive specialist Dorian Finney-Smith are both eligible for extensions before the end of this salary-cap year and the Mavericks naturally hope to keep both given the significant roles they’ve seized.
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Jalen Brunson dodged a bullet, but feared the worst when he was injured on Tuesday.
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Excellent news for the Mavericks that Jalen Brunson (foot) was able to practice. He said he feared the worst when Zubac stepped on his foot. Story to come. – 2:25 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Mavs are finishing up practice and we’re told Jalen Brunson went through at least a portion of it, which seems like good news given how much pain he appeared to be in when he got his foot stepped on against the Clips. – 2:10 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Jalen Brunson @jalenbrunson1
Don’t understand why you guys get mad… all I said was happy thanksgiving just like everyone else 🙄 – 9:05 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd said X-Rays on Jalen Brunson’s left foot were negative: “We’ll have more for you tomorrow.” – 1:40 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Mavericks officially determine Jalen Brunson will not return because of a left foot injury – 12:14 AM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Left foot injury for Jalen Brunson suffered with just under 5 mins left in 2Q. He’s questionable to return. Clippers lead Mavs 48-42 at half on BSSW. – 11:49 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Mavs say Jalen Brunson has a left foot injury, and is questionable to return – 11:37 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
With Jalen Brunson questionable to return after taking a spill and injuring his left foot, Mavs have Trey Burke out on the floor right now with Luka Doncic on bench with three fouls. – 11:33 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
More injury trouble for Dallas: The Mavs say Jalen Brunson (left foot injury) is questionable to return. – 11:33 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jalen Brunson limped back to the Mavs’ locker room after his last bucket. – 11:29 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
It appears Jalen Brunson suffered a left foot injury on that last drive. He limped to the bench, but couldn’t put much weight on his leg. – 11:28 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Jalen Brunson turned an ankle, and to add insult to injury, was called for traveling.
Dallas calls timeout with 4:56 left in first half. LA up 37-32 and Paul George still hasn’t made a field goal (3 points, 0/5 FGs, 0/2 3s) – 11:28 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Jalen Brunson hobbles off to Dallas’ bench after his last bucket. – 11:27 PM
