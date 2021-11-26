Milwaukee Bucks vs. Denver Nuggets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Milwaukee Bucks (11-8) play against the Denver Nuggets (9-9) at Ball Arena
Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Friday November 26, 2021
Milwaukee Bucks 46, Denver Nuggets 33 (Q2 06:23)
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
NBA power rankings: Significant movement from a number of teams this week as Warriors, Suns and Nets vie for No. 1 while Jazz, Hornets, Celtics and Bucks rise and Wizards, Nuggets, Lakers fall.
NBA power rankings: Significant movement from a number of teams this week as Warriors, Suns and Nets vie for No. 1 while Jazz, Hornets, Celtics and Bucks rise and Wizards, Nuggets, Lakers fall.
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Per source, Vlatko Cancar’s finger popped out. During the timeout, the Nuggets medical staff reset his finger and Cancar immedialtey re-entered the game. He did not miss a possession. – 9:45 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Vlatko Cancar understands that he does not get much time, so for every single moment that he’s in the game, he’s playing hard.
He’s also knocked down two 3-pointers.
Vlatko Cancar understands that he does not get much time, so for every single moment that he’s in the game, he’s playing hard.
He’s also knocked down two 3-pointers.
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
The Nuggets are 2-10 from 3 and Vlatko Cancar has both of those made 3s because of course he does. – 9:43 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Facu’s doing too much on defense again and it’s killing Denver’s rotations. – 9:43 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Vlatko Cancar just asked out fo the game. He hurt his hand or finger(s).
Vlatko Cancar just asked out fo the game. He hurt his hand or finger(s).
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks 4 of 11 from behind the three-point line but made 6 of 8 two-pointers – they shot 52% in the first quarter. – 9:38 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Positives for the Nuggets so far despite the injuries and 11-point defict:
-Zeke Nnaji is defending his ass off
-Vlatko Cancar is giving Denver good minutes
Positives for the Nuggets so far despite the injuries and 11-point defict:
-Zeke Nnaji is defending his ass off
-Vlatko Cancar is giving Denver good minutes
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
I am honestly impressed Denver is only down 11 points to the Bucks after one quarter.
The Nuggets have 3 turnovers and just 1 assist to go with only 1 made triple in 8 tries while letting the Bucks shoot 52.6% from the field.
I am honestly impressed Denver is only down 11 points to the Bucks after one quarter.
The Nuggets have 3 turnovers and just 1 assist to go with only 1 made triple in 8 tries while letting the Bucks shoot 52.6% from the field.
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Vlatko checks in, immediately does good stuff including hitting Denver’s first three. – 9:33 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
“but what if the Nuggets weren’t without Jokic Murray Porter Dozier and Hyland though I mean this would be a completely different situation we’re talking about here….” pic.twitter.com/w6GFFx7nwb – 9:33 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Nuggets are shooting 31% – but they do not have an offensive rebound with all those misses. #Bucks up 24-11. – 9:32 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nuggets are turning to Valtko Cancar off the bench with Dozier and Hyland out. This is Cancar’s season debut. – 9:32 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Jrue with the stepback 👌
Jrue with the stepback 👌
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Milwaukee is keying in on Facu.
Keep pushing him onto switches that have him out of position and on an island.
Milwaukee is keying in on Facu.
Keep pushing him onto switches that have him out of position and on an island.
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
The Nuggets bench unit is too small that I don’t know how Denver does not at least try to see what Bol can give them to help protect the rim. What else do they have to lose? Their backup guards cannot contain so bring in someone to erase shots. – 9:28 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks follow an early 7-0 run with a 10-0 run to go up 24-8 on the #Nuggets. – 9:27 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Bucks are running guard-on-guard actions involving Facu Campazzo to get Facu switched onto Holiday. It is working extremely well for the Bucks. – 9:26 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks are taking advantage of playing some poor teams the last week+
#Bucks are taking advantage of playing some poor teams the last week+
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Austin Rivers barely touches the rim on an open three. Nuggets down 21-8 and are 0/5 from 3. – 9:24 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks up 10 early – and once again are blistering from the field in the first quarter of a game at 63.6% – 9:23 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
The Nuggets have to be FLAWLESS against a team like the Bucks.
Milwaukee defends at a high level, knock down the 3-ball and have a one-man wrecking crew that plays unselfishly.
The Nuggets have to be FLAWLESS against a team like the Bucks.
Milwaukee defends at a high level, knock down the 3-ball and have a one-man wrecking crew that plays unselfishly.
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Pat Connaughton goes down to the ground after appearing to be hit by Jeff Green in the face on a euro step rip through.
Pat Connaughton goes down to the ground after appearing to be hit by Jeff Green in the face on a euro step rip through.
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Not a good start for JaMychal Green. Mishandled a pass, lost track of Bobby Portis in the lane, missed a dunk, and was late to close on an open corner three.
Not a good start for JaMychal Green. Mishandled a pass, lost track of Bobby Portis in the lane, missed a dunk, and was late to close on an open corner three.
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nuggets are not on the same page to start. Offense is stagnant, players arent ready for passes coming their way, their defensive rotations are being executed wrong. Not ideal. Malone took a timeout after 3:17 to get the Nuggets back on the same page. – 9:14 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
It’s only fitting Khris surpasses 10,000 career points with a three!! pic.twitter.com/NemezvJKNV – 9:14 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Khris gets the first bucket of the game & earns his 10,000th career point. pic.twitter.com/4AgTwbaQhJ – 9:12 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nice hesitation by Barton to create space to get to the rim to open the scoring for the Nuggets. – 9:12 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
JaMychal Green wins the tip, and Will Barton III misses the first shot of the game, a 3-pointer over Jrue Holiday. Khris Middleton hits a 3 on the other end to open the scoring. – 9:12 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Jeff Green is on Giannis to start and Gordon is defending Middleton. – 9:11 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Grayson warming up out west.
Grayson warming up out west.
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Though not as loud and pronounced as in Denver, a “Let’s go, Bulls” chant has broken out here at Amway Center. – 9:00 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Bobby reached double figures in scoring in each of his last 10 games.
Bobby reached double figures in scoring in each of his last 10 games.
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
The Nuggets announced Bones Hyland will also miss tonight’s game with an ankle sprain. – 8:39 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nuggets annoucne Bones Hyland is offically out tonight against the Bucks. – 8:36 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Bones Hyland (right ankle sprain) is OUT for tonight’s game.
Bones Hyland (right ankle sprain) is OUT for tonight’s game.
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nuggets will start:
Monte Morris
Will Barton III
Aaron Gordon
Jeff Green
Nuggets will start:
Monte Morris
Will Barton III
Aaron Gordon
Jeff Green
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets starters vs. Bucks: Morris, Barton, Gordon, Jeff/JaMychal Green – 8:32 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Tonight’s starters vs. @Milwaukee Bucks
Tonight’s starters vs. @Milwaukee Bucks
Katy Winge @katywinge
Keys to the game
Nuggets vs Bucks
🔑 3 Pt Line – Bucks make 15 a game and shoot 41. 41% of offense comes from 3.
🔑 Transition defense – Giannis is lethal in transition
🔑 Turnovers – force them, score off them, don’t commit them!
#MileHighBasketball
Keys to the game
Nuggets vs Bucks
🔑 3 Pt Line – Bucks make 15 a game and shoot 41. 41% of offense comes from 3.
🔑 Transition defense – Giannis is lethal in transition
🔑 Turnovers – force them, score off them, don’t commit them!
#MileHighBasketball
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Bet Denver goes big tonight against Milwaukee (Gordon, Green, Green). Curious to see what that means for the second unit with Dozier now out. Vlatko would seemingly be in line to make his debut next to Zeke Nnaji at the 5.
Bet Denver goes big tonight against Milwaukee (Gordon, Green, Green). Curious to see what that means for the second unit with Dozier now out. Vlatko would seemingly be in line to make his debut next to Zeke Nnaji at the 5.
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
Bucks in Denver tonight. The site of one of the more memorable regular season games of the Bud era early in the 2018-19 season.
Bucks in Denver tonight. The site of one of the more memorable regular season games of the Bud era early in the 2018-19 season.
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
The Bucks notched just their 10th win all-time (10-40) in Denver in February, 2021.
The Bucks notched just their 10th win all-time (10-40) in Denver in February, 2021.
Katy Winge @katywinge
Coach Malone said Bones Hyland is “more doubtful than anything” so I wouldn’t expect to see him tonight yet either.
Coach Malone said Bones Hyland is “more doubtful than anything” so I wouldn’t expect to see him tonight yet either.
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic is missing his fourth-straight game with a right wrist sprain tonight. I thought he’d be back. Next chance for him to return is Monday in Miami where Denver starts a seven-game 13-day road trip. – 7:25 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Knicks fan who can’t get MSG on Comcast? Look at Denver. Nuggets haven’t been on TV in a majority of homes for 3 seasons. It’s what happens when RSNs + cable providers can’t find a deal at a time of new TV economics. On Adam Silver’s “canary in the mine”:
Knicks fan who can’t get MSG on Comcast? Look at Denver. Nuggets haven’t been on TV in a majority of homes for 3 seasons. It’s what happens when RSNs + cable providers can’t find a deal at a time of new TV economics. On Adam Silver’s “canary in the mine”:
Katy Winge @katywinge
The great @ZoraStephenson asked Coach Malone how to slow down Giannis tonight.
Coach Malone paused, laughed a bit, and then said, “Well, that can be a depressing conversation at times.”
The great @ZoraStephenson asked Coach Malone how to slow down Giannis tonight.
Coach Malone paused, laughed a bit, and then said, “Well, that can be a depressing conversation at times.”
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Malone said the conversations about slowing down Giannis are “depressing” as the Nuggets prepare for the Bucks and I can’t think of a better way to describe dealing with Giannis. – 7:21 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Malone said Nikola Jokic is out tonight. Bones Hyland is doubtful but will go through warmups. – 7:17 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Nikola Jokić (right wrist sprain) is OUT for tonight’s game.
Nikola Jokić (right wrist sprain) is OUT for tonight’s game.
Katy Winge @katywinge
Nikola Jokić warming up ahead of Nuggets vs Bucks.
Nikola Jokić warming up ahead of Nuggets vs Bucks.
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Nikola Jokic is getting shots up ahead of tonight’s game against Milwaukee. No brace just some tape around the right wrist. Bones Hyland also getting warmed up. pic.twitter.com/pHSKuI0uVo – 7:08 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
City Edition 𝓽𝓱𝓻𝓮𝓪𝓭𝓼 tonight 🔥
City Edition 𝓽𝓱𝓻𝓮𝓪𝓭𝓼 tonight 🔥
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Hope we get Jokić v Giannis today. Good warmup for Jokić v Haslem on Monday. – 5:58 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Looking to keep the good times rollin’ vs. Milwaukee!
Sign up with @PointsBetUSA to receive a 100% deposit match up to $250: https://t.co/UL60YlSTeH
Looking to keep the good times rollin’ vs. Milwaukee!
Sign up with @PointsBetUSA to receive a 100% deposit match up to $250: https://t.co/UL60YlSTeH
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Nikola Jokic is the NBA MVP but his own fans can’t see him play. Nuggets games aren’t on TV for most of Denver for a 3rd season. It’s not just a cable TV story; it’s about changing tech and economics, and people hurt by it.
Nikola Jokic is the NBA MVP but his own fans can’t see him play. Nuggets games aren’t on TV for most of Denver for a 3rd season. It’s not just a cable TV story; it’s about changing tech and economics, and people hurt by it.
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Nuggets Nation, here is your chance to win this one-of-a-kind Custom City Edition Basketball!
👉 https://t.co/AKrgWt1rnt
Nuggets Nation, here is your chance to win this one-of-a-kind Custom City Edition Basketball!
👉 https://t.co/AKrgWt1rnt
David Locke @DLocke09
Most shots this year in the first 6 seconds of the shot clock
1. LaMelo Ball 58% EFG
2. Westbrook 45%
3. Giannis 66% EFG
4. Stephen Curry 69% EFG
5. Anthony Edwards 70% EFG
6. Ja Morant 63% EFG
7. Trae Young 59% EFG
8. LaVine 76% EFG
9. Dejounte 70% EFG
Most shots this year in the first 6 seconds of the shot clock
1. LaMelo Ball 58% EFG
2. Westbrook 45%
3. Giannis 66% EFG
4. Stephen Curry 69% EFG
5. Anthony Edwards 70% EFG
6. Ja Morant 63% EFG
7. Trae Young 59% EFG
8. LaVine 76% EFG
9. Dejounte 70% EFG
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
🚨 Black Friday Deals!! 🚨
Tickets starting at $20 & includes a $10 food & beverage credit.
🚨 Black Friday Deals!! 🚨
Tickets starting at $20 & includes a $10 food & beverage credit.
