Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Charlotte Hornets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Minnesota Timberwolves (9-10) play against the Charlotte Hornets (8-8) at Spectrum Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Friday November 26, 2021
Minnesota Timberwolves 115, Charlotte Hornets 133 (Final)
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
NBA power rankings: Significant movement from a number of teams this week as Warriors, Suns and Nets vie for No. 1 while Jazz, Hornets, Celtics and Bucks rise and Wizards, Nuggets, Lakers fall.
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 9:50 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Kelly: 27 PTS, 7 3PT
Miles: 18 PTS, 7 REB
Gordon: 18 PTS, 6 AST, 6 REB
PJ: 17 PTS, 6 REB
Terry: 15 PTS, 3 3PT
Jalen: 14 PTS, 8 REB
LaMelo: 10 PTS, 13 AST
Hornets: Win
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/gAr7wqmI2h – 9:32 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Tonight’s @HusqvarnaUSA Player of the Game is @Kelly Oubre! 😘
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/foN0zoETCC – 9:30 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
While saying the Wolves missed Patrick Beverley, Chris Finch said there was a “litany” of guys who needed to play better. Was not thrilled with the team’s focus. – 9:28 PM
While saying the Wolves missed Patrick Beverley, Chris Finch said there was a “litany” of guys who needed to play better. Was not thrilled with the team’s focus. – 9:28 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
How much do we love this team?! 😍
#AllFly | @NewAmsterdam pic.twitter.com/nsYqjMhSP8 – 9:16 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Daniel Gafford has 5 blocks in 15 min. tonight, the most he’s had in a single game since being traded to the Wizards. His career-high is 6. – 9:15 PM
Daniel Gafford has 5 blocks in 15 min. tonight, the most he’s had in a single game since being traded to the Wizards. His career-high is 6. – 9:15 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Tre is hoopin!! 🔥
@Tre Jones: 8 PTS & 4/4 FG in 5 min! pic.twitter.com/baV4Z9tfy4 – 9:15 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
There’s a wave goin’ on tonight 🏄🌊👌
@Kelly Oubre | #AllFly pic.twitter.com/Pw5yrTQmlt – 9:01 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
D3RRICK WHIT3 👌
@Derrick White is catching fire! 8 PTS & 2 3PM in 8 MIN pic.twitter.com/4FpSsNVxGF – 8:54 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Heading into the fourth quarter, the @Minnesota Timberwolves trail 99-83.
Towns is leading the way with 21 points, his 14th 20+ point game of the season (282nd career). He’s added 7 rebounds and 6 assists, nearing his second career triple-double. – 8:48 PM
Spencer Percy @QCHspencer
Something is definitely happening with this #Hornets team and there is no way I’m emotionally ready for whatever the season outcome is. – 8:42 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Wolves entered the night No. 1 in the NBA in opponent 3 pt % (30.1).
Hornets are just strafing them tonight. 17-32 (52%)) – 8:41 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Charlotte on a 10-0 run with 9 of those points being Oubre threes. He’s on fire tonight and the Hornets are cruising up 17. – 8:41 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
𝙁𝙇𝘼𝙎𝙃 𝙂𝙊𝙍𝘿𝙊𝙉
@Gordon Hayward | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/42NUykC0ux – 8:33 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Put your two arms up… TOUCHDOWN! 🏈
@Miles Bridges x @LaMelo Ball
#AllFly | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/jRqosVrUXN – 8:21 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
17 fast-break points for Charlotte in the first half. That’s got to stop for the Wolves to win. – 8:15 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
A little 𝖇𝖔𝖔𝖒 to end the half 🕺
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/wty9lqPgUN – 8:05 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Minnesota trails 68-58 at the half.
Four @Minnesota Timberwolves are in double-figures led by Beasley who has a team-high 15 points in 14+ minutes off the bench. – 8:05 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Backbreaker of a sequence to end the half for the Wolves. They get a steal and had numbers on the break, but McDaniels gets blocked. Charlotte converts the home-run pass for a layup to go up 68-58 at the half. – 8:04 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
OUBR3! 👌
@Kelly Oubre | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/nlsfoYyuyl – 7:54 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Charlotte shooting 10-of-18 from 3-point range. Wolves could use some of their bench to cool off (Oubre 6-9, Jalen McDaniels 3-4). – 7:54 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Contact? No problem for @Gordon Hayward! 💪
#AllFly | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/YDclGuEucB – 7:47 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls on an 18-0 run. Lead 43-27. Coby with 14 points in 9 min off the bench. – 7:45 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Hayward jumpers, Hayward 3-point play, Oubre 3, Rozier 3 and the Hornets are up 10 on an 11-0 run. – 7:43 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Great to have you back @PJ Washington! 🉑
#AllFly | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/ajEOufG1qC – 7:35 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
At the end of the first quarter, the @Minnesota Timberwolves trail 30-28.
Russell leads all with 11 points, his third double-figure scoring first quarter of the season.
Towns has 7 points and 2 rebounds after one quarter of play. – 7:34 PM
At the end of the first quarter, the @Minnesota Timberwolves trail 30-28.
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Oubre cans a 3 to end the quarter and Charlotte takes a 30-28 lead into the second. Russell was 5 for 5 to help the Wolves overcome 7 turnovers. – 7:33 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Finch said he wouldn’t be altering D-Lo’s rotation subs with Beverley out. McLaughlin in early here. – 7:22 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Russell hit a 3, got caught mean-mugging for the crowd and Rozier caught a touchdown inbound pass for a layup. Then Rozier with a steal and layup, timeout Finch. – 7:15 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Back at it on the home court!
📍 – 🏠
🆚 – @Minnesota Timberwolves
⏰ – 7PM EST
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
📻 – @WFNZ 610 AM/102.5 FM pic.twitter.com/G3iwltessn – 7:00 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
On the road in Charlotte with tip-off a few minutes away. pic.twitter.com/6UGKSgF1tD – 6:59 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Injury Report:
Josh Okogie is AVAILABLE. Patrick Beverley (Left Adductor Strain) is OUT. pic.twitter.com/rFUczUuS3e – 6:59 PM
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Injury Report:
Josh Okogie is AVAILABLE. Patrick Beverley (Left Adductor Strain) is OUT. pic.twitter.com/rFUczUuS3e – 6:59 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
New 🖐️ tonight vs MIN.
#AllFly | @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/cisgm3mvNJ – 6:30 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT vs MIN
Mason Plumlee (R Calf Strain) is OUT.
#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/XIL0VEK6TM – 6:26 PM
INJURY REPORT vs MIN
Mason Plumlee (R Calf Strain) is OUT.
#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/XIL0VEK6TM – 6:26 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
From shootaround earlier, Jaden McDaniels on playing his brother Jalen and if it adds any extra meaning:
“Still a regular game for me. I don’t really see it like that until after the game or before. Then in between the lines we can’t be brothers.” – 5:57 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
FWIW, Mason Plumlee didn’t warm up during his usual pregame window. He’s typically out by now and almost finishing the routine. Guessing Nick Richards would get the starting nod in his place. Could be a little Kentucky Wildcat v. Kentucky Wildcat action at center tonight. – 5:52 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
NEWS: The @Minnesota Timberwolves today announced the team has transferred two-way guard McKinley Wright IV to the @iawolves, the team’s NBA G League affiliate. – 5:47 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
This squad loves to FLY! Check out some of the best dunks of the season so far 💥
#AllFly | @drpepper pic.twitter.com/CkmH8ob58L – 5:45 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
A rarity: The #Hornets have a home game tonight. Then it’s back on the road once more for a five-day, three city tour. Should be a good one with 2 of the top 3 picks from last year’s draft on the court and Anthony Edwards and LaMelo Ball both playing well. pic.twitter.com/9fTC7uVi0n – 5:40 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers center Joel Embiid (COVID) and Tobias Harris (strained left hip) are listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game vs. the #MinnesotaTimberwolves – 5:26 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
JB is live from the Hive 🕺🏽 #MINvsCHA twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 5:17 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
This was LA’s most complete non-Timberwolves half of the season.
Clippers lead Pistons 64-40 at halftime, with Mann scoring 11 2nd quarter points.
Pistons held to 32.6% FGs, similar to Mavericks Tuesday. Unlike Tuesday, Clippers didn’t foul or excessively turn ball over. – 4:39 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
The #Sixers officially listed Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris as questionable for tomorrow vs. #Timberwolves. Seth Curry and Danny Green were not listed after they were questionable leading up to Wednesday’s game. – 4:31 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Our Black Friday Pack is the gift that keeps on giving🤪
For as low as $30, you can watch the Jazz take on the Pelicans and the Timberwolves: https://t.co/As349LrCoE pic.twitter.com/6oj9o30jCS – 4:23 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Sixers plan to list Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris (hip) as questionable for Saturday’s game against Minnesota, source tells ESPN. There’s a real possibility that Embiid could make his return after missing eight games with Covid. – 4:18 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
One thing we talked about a lot in Jarred Vanderbilt’s free agency was how he would be graded by others as a defender.
Defensive EPM had him 98th percentile. Teams didn’t give him credit for that, for one reason or another.
Well, Vanderbilt is 97th percentile this season. pic.twitter.com/NmUxeJczON – 3:46 PM
One thing we talked about a lot in Jarred Vanderbilt’s free agency was how he would be graded by others as a defender.
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
If the Minnesota Timberwolves win tonight in Charlotte, it will be the Wolves sixth win in a row.
The last time the Wolves won six in a row Anthony Edwards was two years old (April 2004). – 3:28 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Most shots this year in the first 6 seconds of the shot clock
1. LaMelo Ball 58% EFG
2. Westbrook 45%
3. Giannis 66% EFG
4. Stephen Curry 69% EFG
5. Anthony Edwards 70% EFG
6. Ja Morant 63% EFG
7. Trae Young 59% EFG
8. LaVine 76% EFG
9. Dejounte 70% EFG
10. Booker 54% EFG – 3:23 PM
Most shots this year in the first 6 seconds of the shot clock
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Trivia time 🤓 How many different players have recorded a 20PT game for the Hornets this season?
#AllFly | @SociosHoops – 3:21 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Wolves guard Patrick Beverley sidelined at least two weeks by left adductor strain. startribune.com/wolves-guard-p… – 3:03 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Friday night hoops.
6 straight on the line.
Wolves at Hornets
6 PM, Spectrum Center
📺 » @BallySportsNOR
📻 » @wccoradio
📲 » https://t.co/gPhx0nfm0i
Preview » https://t.co/KHau6hy9nK pic.twitter.com/q1b9OJq6UF – 2:08 PM
Friday night hoops.
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Anthony Edwards on Jimmy Butler going chest-to-chest with him: “That s*** be fake” nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/26/ant… – 2:02 PM
