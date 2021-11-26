Patrick Beverley out at least two weeks

Jace Frederick: Patrick Beverley will be “re-evaluated” in a couple weeks, per Chris Finch. Oof.
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Chris Finch said they’ll re-evaluate Patrick Beverley (left adductor strain) in about two weeks. So he’ll be out at least until then. – 11:41 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Per Timberwolves: Patrick Beverley (Left Groin) is OUT for the remainder of the game. – 9:29 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Beasley starting the second half for Beverley. Doesn’t look like the Wolves will have him. – 9:27 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Wolves got only 5 minutes each from Towns and Beverley, yet still lead 30-27 after 1.
Edwards and Beasley with 9 each.
Butler 7 pts, 2r, 1a for Miami – 8:36 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Patrick Beverley is questionable to return with a left leg injury. Not good. Not good at all for Wolves. – 8:34 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Per Timberwolves: Patrick Beverley is questionable to return because of a left leg injury. – 8:33 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Per Wolves: Patrick Beverley is QUESTIONABLE to return – Left Leg. – 8:33 PM
