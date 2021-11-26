Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

USA Today Sports

November 26, 2021

The Sacramento Kings (7-12) play against the Los Angeles Lakers (10-10) at STAPLES Center

Game Time: 10:30 PM EST on Friday November 26, 2021

Sacramento Kings 124, Los Angeles Lakers 124 (End OT2)

Dave McMenamin @mcten
First triple-OT game for the Lakers since March 22, 2011 when they beat the Suns 139-137. Covered that game too. Chris Kaman balled out if memory serves. – 1:24 AM
Mike Richman @mikegrich
Kings-Lakers is an absolute mess. – 1:24 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Marvin Bagley gave LeBron a walkway to the rim on that last drive. – 1:23 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings piss away the final possession, can’t get a shot off, had about :19 secs to convert. Kings and Lakers headed to a 3rd overtime at Staples. – 1:23 AM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Wow the Kings can’t get a shot off on the final possession. Headed to a third overtime. – 1:23 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
A 30 piece for De’Aaron Fox who drills another stepback. LeBron James answers right back. 124-124 – 1:22 AM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Fox gives the Kings the lead with 29.1 seconds to play! – 1:22 AM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
De’Aaron Fox is silky smooth right now. – 1:22 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
LeBron answers. All tied at 124-124. – 1:22 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Fox with the jumper again. That’s 30. Kings up. – 1:22 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
LeBron misses the first. – 1:21 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
De’Aaron Fox another jumper gives the Kings the 122-121 lead :50 to go 2OT. 28 for Fox. – 1:21 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Fox with the fallaway. 122-121 Kings. – 1:20 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Russ being sent to the shadow realm by Alex Len man – 1:20 AM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Lakers should have relieved Frank Vogel of his duties. And promoted Jason Kidd to head coach. – 1:19 AM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Buddy Hield going to make all of So-Cal regret the Westbrook trade. – 1:18 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Foul on LeBron. Who saw that coming? – 1:18 AM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Best wishes to the people who were in Staples Center for Pistons-Clippers around 10 hours ago and are still there now for Kings-Lakers in a second overtime. – 1:18 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Lakers answer, Buddy misses a 3. 121-120 Lakers. – 1:18 AM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
buddy hield refuses to yield – 1:17 AM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Another 3 by Buddy Hield. Kings lead 120-119. – 1:17 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Buddy Hield with another triple. 120-119 Kings. 2 minutes remaining. – 1:17 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Fox with the J. Kings score first. – 1:14 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Lakers seeing the good and the bad of Buddy Hield that could have been for the taking this past summer – 1:14 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Minutes: LeBron 40, AD 39, Westbrook 41, Melo 35, Monk 33.
Fox has played 43 for Sacramento, and Haliburton 37. – 1:13 AM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
The Kings are without two starters, and three if you count Mo Harkless leaving after eight minutes. The Lakers can’t beat them in regulation OR one overtime. – 1:13 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Why were Carmelo and Monk in the game for that defensive possession? That’s such an obvious defense for offense sub. – 1:12 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Buddy Hield hits the game-tying 3 and then the game-tying 2 at the death, LeBron misses second-straight buzzer-beater to win game. Double OT at STAPLES. pic.twitter.com/Olg8sWYxri1:12 AM

James Ham @James_HamNBA
Gritty performance by the Kings. – 1:12 AM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Have the Lakers played a normal game yet this season? – 1:11 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Buddy Hield ties it with a fadeaway jumper – LeBron James rims out a three on the other end. Kings and Lakers are headed to double-OT. – 1:11 AM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
BUDDY AGAIN. We’re headed to double-OT in LA 😱 – 1:11 AM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
One-legged jumper by Buddy Hield forces double OT vs. Lakers. – 1:11 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
only the Lakers. – 1:11 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL get a screen/roll finish from Davis, who wanted an and-1 foul, but SAC has the ball with 9.0 seconds to play, trailing LAL 112-110. – 1:09 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Anthony Davis gets the layin, Alex Len fouled him too, but no whistle. Kings trail 112-110 with the possession with :09 left on the clock to possibly steal it at Staples. – 1:09 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
AD with the bucket. 112-110 Lakers with 9 seconds remaining. – 1:09 AM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
The play they run: a Russ pick-and-roll to Davis for the lay-in. Lakers up 2 with 9 seconds left. Let’s see if they can will a stop. – 1:09 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
A 7-0 Kings run has the game tied once again. – 1:08 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Buddy Hield was 1/9 from distance before that clutch triple. – 1:08 AM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Lebron settling, just 2 of 10 from 3… – 1:07 AM
Sopan Deb @SopanDeb
Why did LeBron just try a step back against Alex Len?! He could literally walk around him. – 1:07 AM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Big 3-pointer by Buddy Hield ties the game with 28.1 seconds remaining. pic.twitter.com/4quJNrlKPe1:07 AM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Watching Buddy Hield play basketball:
No no no no no NO NO NO NO YES!!!!!! – 1:07 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
DEEP Buddy Hield three after another Kings stop. Game tied 110-110 with :28 to play in OT – 1:07 AM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
BUDDY TIES IT AT 110! – 1:07 AM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Buddy, Buddy, Buddy. A 3-pointer with 28.1 seconds left, 110-all.
The ball has been sticking on LeBron in these last few possessions. The Lakers actually have to run something to win this one. – 1:07 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings get the stop. Hield from Burbank. All tied at 110-110. – 1:06 AM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
the lakers are one of the four or five least aesthetically enjoyable teams in the league – 1:06 AM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Three-point game with 1:06 left as James is called for an offensive foul for planting his shoulder in Bagley’s chest, then Fox, who has been cold all year, hits a jumper. – 1:05 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Marvin Bagley draws the offensive foul on LeBron, De’Aaron Fox drills the jumper on the other end. Lakers lead the Kings 110-107 1:06 left in OT – 1:05 AM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Great work by Bagley on LeBron for the defensive stop. Bucket by Fox. Kings down three with 1:06 to play. – 1:05 AM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Excellent job by Marvin Bagley on LeBron there. Just stayed down and didn’t bite. – 1:04 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Fox comes through with a hoop. Kings back within 3 at 110-107 with 1:06 remaining. – 1:04 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Wow. Super close call on a 24 second call. Play under review. It goes the Kings way. 110-105 with 1:20 remaining. – 1:04 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings down 7. Two minutes remaining. – 1:02 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
No double-team against LeBron is a mistake. – 1:00 AM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Nice play by the Kings there. Bagley finds Buddy cutting to the basket on the inbound for the And-1 layup. – 1:00 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Lakers up 3 with 3:00 to go in OT – 1:00 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Buddy Hield with the And-1. 106-103 Lakers. 3 minutes left. – 1:00 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Tremendous rebound for Bagley. – 12:59 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron’s 4 for 4 from the FT line in OT, and has an assist for a Westbrook layup, to put LAL up 106-100 w/ 3:30 left. – 12:58 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Lakers go up 106-100. – 12:57 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Some big time “Clear out. I got it.” energy from Terence Davis in this game. Especially late. – 12:56 AM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
The Lakers are doing what they need to do in this OT, especially Westbrook who just hit a lay-up and got a steal. But man, I’m sure they would love to save the time instead. – 12:56 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Lakers on the board first. Pair of free throws for LeBron. – 12:55 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Bagley is quietly up to 8 points an d4 rebounds. Getting OT minutes for Gentry. – 12:54 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Westbrook-Monk-LeBron-Melo-AD for OT.
Kings go Fox, Haliburton, Davis, Bagley and Len. – 12:54 AM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Going to take a few more to settle this one. pic.twitter.com/lPdj7y6Amw12:53 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Lakers really live in overtime this season.
10 wins, 10 losses… tonight, 100 points scored, 100 points allowed through four quarters – 12:53 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
And it’s back to overtime for the Lakers, for the second straight game, and 5th this season. They’re 4-0 so far.
They came from 12 down to force OT in Indy … tonight, they led by as many as 13, before SAC not only came back, but had a 5-point lead with 2:26 to play. – 12:53 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings going to the first overtime session of the season – 12:52 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
24% of Lakers games this season have gone to Overtime. – 12:52 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James misses a long jumper at the buzzer and the Lakers are heading to overtime with the Kings. LAL is 4-0 in OT so far this season. – 12:51 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings and Lakers headed to OT – 12:51 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Lakers losing the rebounding battle 46-43 to the Kings without Holmes and Barnes. They started DeAndre Jordan. One of the many weaknesses that has killed the Lakers this season reared its head again there. – 12:49 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
De’Aaron Fox ties the game with the second chance layin. Kings and Lakers tied at 100-100 with 21.7 to go. Lakers timeout. – 12:49 AM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Huge offensive rebound by Alex Len and the bucket by De’Aaron Fox to tie the game with 21.7 seconds to go. – 12:48 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Fox with the drive. All tied up at 100-100 with 21.7 remaining. Lakers ball. – 12:48 AM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
so, just turned on kings/lakers and why is sacramento’s lineup this lineup – 12:48 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Lakers retake the lead. Under a minute to play. – 12:47 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL led 88-76 on Monk’s bucket at the 8:57 mark.
Then SAC went on a 22-5 run to take a 5-point lead … until LAL responded with a 5-0 run to tie the game, capped by Monk’s 3. – 12:46 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Of all guys to lose track of, how do the Kings lose Monk in transition? – 12:46 AM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Malik Monk staring down Buddy Hield on the Kings bench after that huge three. – 12:45 AM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Tie game thanks to a wide-open Malik Monk 3-pointer. It looked like a potential blowout, but these Lakers don’t really do that this season. 98-all with 1:36 left. – 12:45 AM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Before that dunk from Russ, the Lakers had missed five straight field goal attempts. – 12:44 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Haliburton beats the buzzer on the drive. Kings up 98-93. – 12:44 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Still wild to me that this is the first season Bron doesn’t lead his team in turnovers… yet Bron still averages nearly a turnover per quarter – 12:43 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers, who led by 13 with 10:02 remaining in the 4th Q, find themselves down 94-93 to Sacramento with 3:40 remaining. – 12:42 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The sum of my ambitions for the Lakers is for them to play a single normal game. Just once, if it’s not too much trouble. – 12:41 AM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
I expect every Alex Len three to go in. – 12:41 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Alex Len’s three gives the Kings a 94-93 lead with 3:40 to go. 12 points for the Kings center – 12:41 AM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Alex Len 3-pointer puts the Kings up 94-93 with 3:40 remaining. – 12:41 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Alex Len triple. Kings lead 94-93. – 12:40 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Like many NBA players, Buddy Hield has struggled in the first game against his former team. AK – 12:40 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Haliburton with his 4th steal. Hits Len for the dunk. Kings within 2. – 12:40 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Peak floor spreading around LeBron, AD and Russ now with Ellington and Monk both in. LAL led 93-89 with 4:30 to play … but gave up a Len dunk on the first defensive trip. – 12:40 AM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Marvin Bagley’s corner threes are looking very nice. – 12:39 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Bagley with another 3 in crunch time. – 12:38 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Huge defensive play from TD. Kings ball down 88-84. – 12:36 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Now an 8-0 counter run from Sacramento, who’s right back in the game, trailing 88-84, at the 6:57 mark. – 12:34 AM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Down to a four-point game. The Lakers haven’t met a double-digit lead that they don’t want to give up. – 12:33 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Hield to the rack. 88-84 Lakers with 6:57 remaining. Gritty performance. – 12:33 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Len hits both freebies. They hit the rim a combined 23 times, but both fell. Kings within 6. – 12:32 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Not sure how Alex Len got the call here. – 12:31 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Terence Davis FINALLY drills a three – 12:31 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Big shot from TD. Kings down 88-80. – 12:30 AM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Kings are 9 of 19 at the free-throw line tonight. – 12:30 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Kings have been awful at the FT line tonight, now 9 for 19 (47.4%) after Len split a pair.
LAL lead 88-77. – 12:30 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Malik Monk was 6 for 11 for 17 points at Indy, and is 7 for 8 tonight for 17 more. – 12:28 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Bagley with a nice And-1. Kings back within 10. – 12:27 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
A quick 8-0 Lakers run to start the 4th Q gave them some breathing room, at 86-73. LeBron had B2B assists for Monk and Ellington 3’s, which is what the 4th Q and OT in Indy looked like as well. – 12:24 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Lakers an 8-0 run to begin the 4th, lead the Kings 86-73 with 9:53 to go. – 12:23 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Lakers pulling away. Gentry needs a timeout and he probably needs to put Fox in the game. 86-73 Lakers with 9:53 remaining. – 12:23 AM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
It’s a 3-point bonzana, and suddenly the Lakers are up by 13. Monk, Ellington and Melo have all gotten in on it to start this quarter. – 12:23 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Lakers up 11 10:16 to go after a LeBron James three. – 12:23 AM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Hell of a leap by Marvin Bagley over a courtside fan, who must have seen her life flashing before her eyes. – 12:22 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Buddy not making Lakers regret much tonight – 12:21 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Lakers with a 78-73 lead over the Kings headed to the 4th. A 35 point quarter for Los Angeles. Four Kings in double figures, led by De’Aaron Fox with 16. Russell Westbrook with 18 for the Lakers. – 12:19 AM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
I’m not buying the Kings offense being the strength of this team. Even on Black Friday. – 12:19 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL take a 78-73 lead into the 3rd Q, mostly thanks to a bench push from Malik Monk, who’s 5 for 6 from the field with a pair of 3rd Q 3’s.
Lakers have 14 TO’s to SAC’s 9, and are a -5 on the offensive glass, helping keep the Kings around. – 12:19 AM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Harrison Barnes appeared to be doing some coaching during the last timeout, taking a moment to discuss something with Tyrese Haliburton. – 12:18 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings trail 78-73 heading to the fourth. Fox leads with 16 points. Haliburton has 12 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 steals. – 12:18 AM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
this ball movement: *𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐟’𝐬 𝐤𝐢𝐬𝐬* pic.twitter.com/9ddJUDWzM812:16 AM

Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Russ up to 18pts, Lakers lead 75-68…1 minute left in the 3rd – 12:15 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Buddy Hield is now 1-for-10 from the field. – 12:15 AM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
Former Utah State big man Neemias Queta had 24 points, 16 rebounds, seven blocks, two assists and two steals in 29 minutes to lead the Stockton Kings past the Salt Lake City Stars tonight – 12:13 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Huge triple from Haliburton. Kings hanging in. 70-68 Lakers with 2:08 remaining in 3Q. – 12:12 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
A beautifully crafty finish by @Malik Monk put LAL up 70-65, after he hit a 3 on the previous trip.
Monk was driving right to left, and SAC thought he might be going to a righty floater, but instead, he switched to a lefty finger roll. Very tricky to defend on the move. – 12:11 AM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Lakers take a 70-65 lead over the Kings. Russ has gotten it together in this half, especially getting to the line and leading the team with 15 points. – 12:09 AM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Always risky when AD’s in the paint.
(📺: @SpectrumSN) pic.twitter.com/23Le3Qo4Ly12:06 AM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
The officials from the last Kings game would have ejected LeBron James by now – 12:04 AM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
set the pace ⛹🏾‍♂️ 

The Kings finding some rhythm to get an 8-2 run. pic.twitter.com/fodmIUA7YP12:03 AM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Damn Tristan Thompson delivered a rough knee to the boys of Anthony Davis – 12:02 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Terence Davis needs a three in the worst way. 9/43 to start the season now (0/4 tonight) – 11:56 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings jump out to a 53-47 lead to being the 3rd. Lakers up to 11 turnovers right now and Sacramento trying to capitalize. – 11:54 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Terence Davis starts the third with Harkless out. – 11:50 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Terence Davis gets the second half start in place of the injured Moe Harkless – 11:50 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Anthony Davis was 0-for-3 from 3 in the first half tonight. He came into the game shooting just 18.9% from 3 this season. He shot 33% from 3 (and 38.3% in the playoffs) the year the Lakers won the championship – 11:48 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Maurice Harkless (left knee soreness) – will not return – 11:44 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings forward Maurice Harkless will not return to tonight’s game against the Lakers due to left knee soreness. – 11:43 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
The Kings say Mo Harkless’ night is done with knee soreness. – 11:43 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Moe Harkless will not return – knee soreness – 11:43 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Maurice Harkless will not return to tonight’s game due to left knee soreness. – 11:43 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Moe Harkless out for the game with left knee soreness. – 11:43 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers have Kings and Lakers for three games to start December.
Kings just shot 34.6% from the field, with Fox at 10 points on 11 shots. Missing Barnes/Holmes.
Lakers have Bron/AD/Russ, who have 21 points on 23 shots.
Tied at 43.
At least it’s shaping up to be a fun finish – 11:40 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
HALFTIME: Kings and Lakers tied at 43.  
👑 @De’Aaron Fox: 10 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST  
👑 @realtristan13: 8 PTS, 4 REB  
👑 @tyhaliburton22: 6 PTS, 4 REB – 11:40 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Halftime: Kings 43, Lakers 43.
Good news: Kings on pace for 100+ shots, something Alvin Gentry has mentioned as part of his plan to push the pace.
Bad news: Kings are just 18 of 52 (.353) from the field and 5 of 20 from 3-point range.
Also: Kings are outrebounding Lakers 31-24 – 11:37 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Wild to me that Anthony Davis shoots 18% from 3 this year and he’s settling against the Kings. – 11:37 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings shot 34.6% from the field in the first half. Out rebounded the Lakers, but that can happen when you can’t hit a shot. – 11:37 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings get a nice boost from Tristan Thompson in the second quarter as the Kings and Lakers are tied 43-43 headed into halftime. 8 points, 4 boards from TT in his 9 minutes of action. Kings led by De’Aaron Fox’s 10 points, Lakers with 9 points from Anthony Davis. – 11:35 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
HALFTIME: Still tied at 43 all.
No Laker in double digits, led by Anthony Davis with 9 points. LeBron with 7 points and 5 assists. De’Aaron Fox leads the Kings with 10 points. – 11:34 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Ugly but overall solid first half for Sacramento.
Kings & Lakers tied at 43 at half. First team to get a little offensive rhythm wins this game. – 11:34 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Still tied up going to the break in LA — 43-43. Ugly basketball. Fox is the only player in double-figures with 10 points. Tristan Thompson has 8. – 11:34 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Friday night Loser’s Lounge.
✅ No one got hurt
@DLineCo doing ad reads
✅ Depth chart ranking Vlatko, Zeke, and JMyke
youtube.com/watch?v=UyoYqe…11:33 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
make sure everyone eats 😤  
  
@Tyrese Haliburton makes his first assist of the night to @Tristan Thompson pic.twitter.com/ANEg5J2vjb11:33 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA
Tristan Thompson came to play. – 11:32 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Malik with back-to-back dunks 💪 pic.twitter.com/lNjbzJ5ceO11:31 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA
With Holmes and Barnes out, the Kings need Buddy Hield to hit his shots. So far, 0-for-5, including 4 misses from 3. This is a moment to shine against a team that almost traded for him, not fade. – 11:24 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
With AD now at the 5 after 8 minutes apeice from Jordan and then Howard, the Lakers got running in transition, as Monk scored consecutive fastbreak dunks off a missed Kings 3, then a Kings turnover, doubling LAL’s lead from 4 to 8. – 11:24 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
I know it’s still just a four-point game, but to my eyes, the Lakers looked far more organized during that six-minute stretch led by LeBron, contesting well and running offense that made sense. Misses and Sac makes made it look a little less impressive. – 11:22 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Haliburton with his second triple. Kings need him to be aggressive if they have any shot in this one. – 11:17 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Three straight LeBron assists in the 2nd Q have gone for 3’s, with 2 to ‘Melo, and 1 to Ellington, as LAL lead 29-24. – 11:16 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I’m not home tonight but I’ve got the Laker game cast on my phone. I was genuinely surprised to see “Carmelo Anthony misses 3-point shot,” but then it loaded and he’d immediately made two of them. I fucking love Staples Melo. – 11:14 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Lakers and Kings knotted at 20-20 after the opening period. Sacramento shooting under 30%, Los Angeles not much better at 35%. – 11:08 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
All tied at 20 after a 1st Q that wasn’t the most crisp for either team. LAL were 7 for 20 from the field, and 4 of 8 at the FT line, and SAC 8 of 27, and 2 for 6 at the stripe.
Lakers had 3 TO’s to 1 for the Kings. – 11:08 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
The design of Sacramento’s shorts makes it seem like they all put them on off-center, like my kids used to because they didn’t know how to get themselves dressed. BK – 11:08 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
All tied at 20-20 at Staples after 1Q. Fox leads Kings with 5 points. Lots of hustle and heart, very little made hoops for Kings. – 11:08 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
End of the 1st Qtr, Lakers and Kings tied at 20… – 11:07 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
You can feel Damian Jones’ confidence through the TV. – 11:04 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Not sure Dwight needed to bite on that potential triple from Jones. BK – 11:03 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Alvin Gentry has already gone 10-deep in the first quarter of this Kings-Lakers game. All hands on deck with Harrison Barnes and Richaun Holmes out of the lineup. – 11:03 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Laker 10-day contract legend Damian Jones sinks his first shot against from the baseline, sound the Revenge Game alarm – 11:02 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Damian Jones with a turn around 18-footer with the shot clock running down. He may be a Transformer. – 11:02 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Nice job early from Terence Davis. 4 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists in 7 minutes. #StayReady10:59 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Anthony Davis not having a great night at the line, and he’s frustrated about it, waving off Melo’s dap at the line. He expects himself to be an 80 percent shooter at least from the stripe. – 10:58 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Alvin Gentry keeps the 4 guard lineup with Marvin Bagley checking in and obviously playing the five in this spot – 10:57 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Focus is on Kings game, but Neemias Queta has 24 points, 16 rebounds and 7 blocks for Stockton in the fourth quarter against Salt Lake City. – 10:56 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
One day Kings vs Lakers will be meaningful again to people outside Sacramento. – 10:56 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
The footwork. The finish. The Brow. pic.twitter.com/AZbHzqDgec10:53 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Dejounte has tied career-high with 29 points (12-30-21 vs. Lakers). – 10:53 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings go to a four-guard lineup against the Lakers with Fox-Mitchell-Davis-Hield-Len. – 10:53 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Fox drills a triple. Kings up 9-8. – 10:52 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings super small right now – 10:52 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Former future Laker Buddy Hield checks into the game. – 10:51 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Sluggish start here from LAL’s bigger starting lineup, as they convert just 3 of 11 FG’s, to lead 6-5 with SAC going 2 for 12.
Kings are really lacking talent in the frontcourt with Barnes and Holmes both out. – 10:49 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Terence Davis gets some run tonight – 10:45 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings go 0-7/0-6 to start the game but the Lakers can’t shoot either. Tied 2-2 after 3 minutes. – 10:45 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Early Terence Davis sighting. – 10:45 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
there are games you’re gonna want to tell your grandchildren about — i got the feeling that Lakers-Kings tonight ain’t one of em – 10:45 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Kings chucking bricks early. – 10:44 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Kings are 0-7 to start the game and all of them have been great looks. – 10:43 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings are scoreless through the first 2:30. Lucky to trail 2-0. – 10:43 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
LeBron hikes it to Westbrook and we’re underway. – 10:42 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
The Hawks scored a season-high 132 points tonight on 52-89 FG (.584 FG%), 13-27 3FG (.481 3FG%) and a season-high 33 assists.
Atlanta’s 32-point margin of victory is its largest this season and is tied for its largest since 11/15/17 vs. SAC (+46, 126-80). – 10:41 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Harrison Barnes is probably the Sacramento Kings’ best trade chip this season. We will see what the team looks like without him…
I expect struggles and a noticeable absence. – 10:37 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Ready for the Show.
#LakeShow x @DWS_Group pic.twitter.com/B26MBNVe7E10:28 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Tonight’s a beautiful night for a De’Aaron Fox takeover game in Los Angeles. – 10:25 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings make it official:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Tyrese Haliburton
F – Moe Harkless
F – Chimezie Metu
C – Alex Len – 10:12 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
LeBron fined for doing “Sam Cassell” celebration during win over Pacers nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/26/leb…10:12 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Friday Night Five
#SuitingUpTogether | @ToyotaSoCal pic.twitter.com/sHELxVNQmL10:09 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Tonight’s Starting Lineup powered by @Verizon ⬇️   
     
👑 @De’Aaron Fox   
👑 @Tyrese Haliburton
👑 @Moe Harkless
👑 @Chimezie Metu
👑 @alexlen pic.twitter.com/6mj0d3Z09L10:05 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Still chuckling over this response from my old friend @Sam Amick when I told him the Kings were activating Lou King the other night against the Blazers.
Sammy says: “If he plays well, are you going to say he’s Lou-King good?” 😂 – 10:02 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
DOUBLE-DOUBLE MELO! 💪
Break up the Thanksgiving leftovers with 50% off @yourlocaldomino tomorrow with code HORNETS!
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/Efo26bTNrW10:01 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings starters vs. Lakers:
PG – De’Aaron Fox
SG – Tyrese Haliburton
SF – Maurice Harkless
PF – Chimezie Metu
C – Alex Len – 10:01 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Starters: Westbrook, Bradley, LeBron, AD and Jordan. – 10:00 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Play Lakers Pick ‘Em for your chance to win tickets to the December 12 game vs the Magic. – 9:59 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Suns have now won 15 in a row since Kings forward Harrison Barnes hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to beat them way back on Oct. 27. – 9:53 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
NBA power rankings: Significant movement from a number of teams this week as Warriors, Suns and Nets vie for No. 1 while Jazz, Hornets, Celtics and Bucks rise and Wizards, Nuggets, Lakers fall.
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac…9:50 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Richaun Holmes is not with the Kings in Los Angeles due to a non-covid related illness, but there is hope he will be able to rejoin the team in Memphis for Sunday’s game against the Grizzlies. – 9:40 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Man. Dok injury does not look great. It was during the 1st quarter of the Stars game against the Stockton Kings. Had to be helped off the floor, absolutely no weight on his right foot. Poor kid. – 9:39 PM
Noel Harris @NorCalNoel916
It’s a beautiful night for high school football. The Sac-Joaquin Section Division I championship contest between No. 1 Rocklin and No. 3 Folsom kicks off in less than 20 minutes. pic.twitter.com/XdvKWOtJyL9:36 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
This one could be rough tonight. Then again, it’s the perfect “Kings have no business winning” type of night. – 9:36 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Neemias Queta is off to a fast start with Stockton tonight. 8 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals and a block in 5 minutes. – 9:16 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Shining for the City of Stars 🌟 pic.twitter.com/QfOdfFbHOF9:12 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA
“I don’t think either one is long term.” -Alvin Gentry on both Harrison Barnes and Richaun Holmes.
Gentry said medical staff is optimistic that Barnes won’t miss much time. He’s day-to-day.
Holmes has a non-covid related illness. Absence not related to eye injury. – 9:09 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Both Harrison Barnes and Richaun Holmes are out for Sacramento tonight.
The Kings will start Chimezie Metu and Alex Len in their places. – 9:07 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings coach Alvin Gentry says he’ll start Chimezie Metu and Alex Len with Harrison Barnes and Richaun Holmes out of the lineup. – 9:07 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings interim coach Alvin Gentry said he will start Chimezie Metu and Alex Len as replacements in the starting five. – 9:06 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings interim coach Alvin Gentry says he doesn’t think either injuries to Harrison Barnes & Richaun Holmes are more than day-to-day. Holmes is also a little under the weather but not COVID related – 9:06 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
This 19 point lead for the Spurs is their largest lead since the 11/10 game against the Kings. – 9:03 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Both Anthony Davis and Austin Reaves are available tonight.
The Lakers are as healthy as they’ve been so far this season (Nunn/Ariza out). We’ll see how Vogel utilizes the guard spots especially, and where he can work Reaves in w/Westbrook, Bradley, THT, Monk and Ellington. – 8:52 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Austin Reeves good to go tonight against the Kings.
No Harrison Barnes and Richaun Holmes for the Kings. – 8:50 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Anthony Davis, Lebron James & Austin Reaves all avail tonight vs the Kings
@ESPNLosAngeles8:48 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Austin Reaves is available, Frank Vogel says. – 8:47 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Ja Morant exits the game with an injury. Hope this isn’t serious. Kings play in Memphis on Sunday.
pic.twitter.com/9u4GTi6kGk8:36 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Looking forward to talk Lakers/Warriors with @StephanieReady & @Steve Smith on @NBATV. Tune in at 5:45 pm PT! on.nba.com/32wcN7b8:19 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James was fined for his Sam Cassell dance in the Pacers game, the league announced pic.twitter.com/pqHAfmVLq98:13 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon
LeBron loses a little extra money for the Sam Cassell dance. pic.twitter.com/6xBnANkyCJ8:11 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
LeBron James fined $15K. #LakeShow #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/YRzUNOGMhs8:11 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin
The NBA just informed reporters via email that they issued a fine to Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James – 8:04 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Another penalty for LeBron James. $15,000 fine for obscene gesture on the court and warned for using profane language during media availability in response to league imposed discipline. – 8:02 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
NBA says LeBron James has been fined $15,000 for making an obscene gesture on the playing court and warned for using profane language during media availability in response to league imposed discipline. – 8:02 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The NBA announces it has fined LeBron James $15k for an inappropriate gesture in the Lakers’ win over the Pacers earlier this week. – 8:02 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
LeBron James has been fined $15,000 for his Sam Cassell gesture in the 4th quarter of the Lakers’ OT win in Indy.
fieldhousefiles.substack.com/p/lebron-ignor…8:01 PM
JD Shaw @JShawNBA
Lakers superstar LeBron James has been fined $15,000 for making an obscene gesture on the court, per release. He’s also been warned for using profane language during a media availability in response to discipline. – 8:01 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
NBA fines LeBron James $15,000 for “making an obscene gesture on the playing court and warned for using profane language during media availability” in regards to his previous one-game suspension – 8:01 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The NBA has fined LeBron James $15,000 for his Sam Cassell celebration on a clutch 3-pointer in Lakers’ win over Indiana. – 8:00 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Back home and wearing Gold.
#LakeShow x @bibigoUSA pic.twitter.com/9lVU0ndX0I7:52 PM

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Don’t miss the newest Backstage: Lakers, tonight, after the post game show.
⏰: 11 p.m. PT
📺: @SpectrumSN pic.twitter.com/oLpRh78ZJw7:28 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Dating back to the start of Wednesday’s victory vs. the Lakers, Evan Fournier has made 9 of his last 12 three-pointers.
Over NY’s last 3+ games, Fournier is 14-of-25 (56%) from downtown.
He’s a good shooter. – 7:20 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Isaiah Stewart’s full quote on the incident with LeBron James pic.twitter.com/xJgwCaLWul6:58 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Isaiah Stewart on incident w LeBron James, part II: “My main focus right now is on my team and my teammates, getting back to playing basketball. I’m not going to let that define who I am. I’m going to let what Detroit drafted me for define who I am and the way I play basketball.” – 6:39 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Isaiah Stewart on the incident with LeBron James, part I: “It’s going to be my last time addressing it. I watched the film. Me, personally, like I said, I didn’t feel like it was an accident. But this is my last time addressing it.” – 6:39 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings C Richaun Holmes and F Harrison Barnes are out for tonight’s game with the Lakers. – 6:08 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
I asked Isaiah Stewart about the incident with LeBron James. This is the first time he publicly addressed it — and he said it’s gonna be his last. pic.twitter.com/jLP7xsCWZt6:05 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Portland’s Robert Covington gets a $15k fine for tossing his mask at an official from Wednesday’s game vs. Kings. pic.twitter.com/7DdOGx3CN36:02 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Stewart on the LeBron incident: “I didn’t feel like it was an accident … my main focus is on my teammates and getting back to playing basketball. I’m not going to let that define who I am. I’ll let the reasons why the Pistons drafted me define who I am.” – 6:01 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Stewart on the LeBron incident: “This is going to be my last time addressing it. I watched the film. I didn’t feel like it was an accident. My focus is on my team and playing basketball. I won’t let that define who I am. What Detroit drafted me for is what will define who I am.” – 6:01 PM
Noel Harris @NorCalNoel916
At halftime of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division VII championship game, No. 3 Le Grand leads No. 1 Woodland Christian 21-0. – 5:55 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Harrison Barnes and Richaun Holmes have both been ruled out for tonight’s matchup against the Lakers. Alvin Gentry is going to have to get creative. – 5:42 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Ep. 11 of The Kings Beat Podcast is live! @Sean Cunningham joins the show to discuss Alvin Gentry’s first win and much more. Make sure to subscribe! kings-beat.beehiiv.com/p/ep-11-kings-…5:09 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
ICYMI, Friday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss whether LeBron at center can help the Lakers find their identity, and @TylerRickyTynes‘s fun interview with Dwight in GQ. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/sho…4:40 PM

