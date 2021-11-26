Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Sacramento Kings (7-12) play against the Los Angeles Lakers (10-10) at STAPLES Center
Game Time: 10:30 PM EST on Friday November 26, 2021
Sacramento Kings 124, Los Angeles Lakers 124 (End OT2)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Dave McMenamin @mcten
First triple-OT game for the Lakers since March 22, 2011 when they beat the Suns 139-137. Covered that game too. Chris Kaman balled out if memory serves. – 1:24 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Marvin Bagley gave LeBron a walkway to the rim on that last drive. – 1:23 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings piss away the final possession, can’t get a shot off, had about :19 secs to convert. Kings and Lakers headed to a 3rd overtime at Staples. – 1:23 AM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Wow the Kings can’t get a shot off on the final possession. Headed to a third overtime. – 1:23 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
A 30 piece for De’Aaron Fox who drills another stepback. LeBron James answers right back. 124-124 – 1:22 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
De’Aaron Fox another jumper gives the Kings the 122-121 lead :50 to go 2OT. 28 for Fox. – 1:21 AM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Lakers should have relieved Frank Vogel of his duties. And promoted Jason Kidd to head coach. – 1:19 AM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Buddy Hield going to make all of So-Cal regret the Westbrook trade. – 1:18 AM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Best wishes to the people who were in Staples Center for Pistons-Clippers around 10 hours ago and are still there now for Kings-Lakers in a second overtime. – 1:18 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Buddy Hield with another triple. 120-119 Kings. 2 minutes remaining. – 1:17 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Lakers seeing the good and the bad of Buddy Hield that could have been for the taking this past summer – 1:14 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Minutes: LeBron 40, AD 39, Westbrook 41, Melo 35, Monk 33.
Fox has played 43 for Sacramento, and Haliburton 37. – 1:13 AM
Minutes: LeBron 40, AD 39, Westbrook 41, Melo 35, Monk 33.
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Why were Carmelo and Monk in the game for that defensive possession? That’s such an obvious defense for offense sub. – 1:12 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Buddy Hield hits the game-tying 3 and then the game-tying 2 at the death, LeBron misses second-straight buzzer-beater to win game. Double OT at STAPLES. pic.twitter.com/Olg8sWYxri – 1:12 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Buddy Hield ties it with a fadeaway jumper – LeBron James rims out a three on the other end. Kings and Lakers are headed to double-OT. – 1:11 AM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
One-legged jumper by Buddy Hield forces double OT vs. Lakers. – 1:11 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL get a screen/roll finish from Davis, who wanted an and-1 foul, but SAC has the ball with 9.0 seconds to play, trailing LAL 112-110. – 1:09 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Anthony Davis gets the layin, Alex Len fouled him too, but no whistle. Kings trail 112-110 with the possession with :09 left on the clock to possibly steal it at Staples. – 1:09 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Buddy Hield was 1/9 from distance before that clutch triple. – 1:08 AM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Big 3-pointer by Buddy Hield ties the game with 28.1 seconds remaining. pic.twitter.com/4quJNrlKPe – 1:07 AM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Watching Buddy Hield play basketball:
No no no no no NO NO NO NO YES!!!!!! – 1:07 AM
Watching Buddy Hield play basketball:
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
DEEP Buddy Hield three after another Kings stop. Game tied 110-110 with :28 to play in OT – 1:07 AM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
the lakers are one of the four or five least aesthetically enjoyable teams in the league – 1:06 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Marvin Bagley draws the offensive foul on LeBron, De’Aaron Fox drills the jumper on the other end. Lakers lead the Kings 110-107 1:06 left in OT – 1:05 AM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Great work by Bagley on LeBron for the defensive stop. Bucket by Fox. Kings down three with 1:06 to play. – 1:05 AM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Excellent job by Marvin Bagley on LeBron there. Just stayed down and didn’t bite. – 1:04 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Fox comes through with a hoop. Kings back within 3 at 110-107 with 1:06 remaining. – 1:04 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Wow. Super close call on a 24 second call. Play under review. It goes the Kings way. 110-105 with 1:20 remaining. – 1:04 AM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Nice play by the Kings there. Bagley finds Buddy cutting to the basket on the inbound for the And-1 layup. – 1:00 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron’s 4 for 4 from the FT line in OT, and has an assist for a Westbrook layup, to put LAL up 106-100 w/ 3:30 left. – 12:58 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Some big time “Clear out. I got it.” energy from Terence Davis in this game. Especially late. – 12:56 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Bagley is quietly up to 8 points an d4 rebounds. Getting OT minutes for Gentry. – 12:54 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Westbrook-Monk-LeBron-Melo-AD for OT.
Kings go Fox, Haliburton, Davis, Bagley and Len. – 12:54 AM
Westbrook-Monk-LeBron-Melo-AD for OT.
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Going to take a few more to settle this one. pic.twitter.com/lPdj7y6Amw – 12:53 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Lakers really live in overtime this season.
10 wins, 10 losses… tonight, 100 points scored, 100 points allowed through four quarters – 12:53 AM
Lakers really live in overtime this season.
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
And it’s back to overtime for the Lakers, for the second straight game, and 5th this season. They’re 4-0 so far.
They came from 12 down to force OT in Indy … tonight, they led by as many as 13, before SAC not only came back, but had a 5-point lead with 2:26 to play. – 12:53 AM
And it’s back to overtime for the Lakers, for the second straight game, and 5th this season. They’re 4-0 so far.
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James misses a long jumper at the buzzer and the Lakers are heading to overtime with the Kings. LAL is 4-0 in OT so far this season. – 12:51 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Lakers losing the rebounding battle 46-43 to the Kings without Holmes and Barnes. They started DeAndre Jordan. One of the many weaknesses that has killed the Lakers this season reared its head again there. – 12:49 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
De’Aaron Fox ties the game with the second chance layin. Kings and Lakers tied at 100-100 with 21.7 to go. Lakers timeout. – 12:49 AM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Huge offensive rebound by Alex Len and the bucket by De’Aaron Fox to tie the game with 21.7 seconds to go. – 12:48 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Fox with the drive. All tied up at 100-100 with 21.7 remaining. Lakers ball. – 12:48 AM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
so, just turned on kings/lakers and why is sacramento’s lineup this lineup – 12:48 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL led 88-76 on Monk’s bucket at the 8:57 mark.
Then SAC went on a 22-5 run to take a 5-point lead … until LAL responded with a 5-0 run to tie the game, capped by Monk’s 3. – 12:46 AM
LAL led 88-76 on Monk’s bucket at the 8:57 mark.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Of all guys to lose track of, how do the Kings lose Monk in transition? – 12:46 AM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Malik Monk staring down Buddy Hield on the Kings bench after that huge three. – 12:45 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Still wild to me that this is the first season Bron doesn’t lead his team in turnovers… yet Bron still averages nearly a turnover per quarter – 12:43 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers, who led by 13 with 10:02 remaining in the 4th Q, find themselves down 94-93 to Sacramento with 3:40 remaining. – 12:42 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The sum of my ambitions for the Lakers is for them to play a single normal game. Just once, if it’s not too much trouble. – 12:41 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Alex Len’s three gives the Kings a 94-93 lead with 3:40 to go. 12 points for the Kings center – 12:41 AM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Alex Len 3-pointer puts the Kings up 94-93 with 3:40 remaining. – 12:41 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Like many NBA players, Buddy Hield has struggled in the first game against his former team. AK – 12:40 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Haliburton with his 4th steal. Hits Len for the dunk. Kings within 2. – 12:40 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Peak floor spreading around LeBron, AD and Russ now with Ellington and Monk both in. LAL led 93-89 with 4:30 to play … but gave up a Len dunk on the first defensive trip. – 12:40 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Now an 8-0 counter run from Sacramento, who’s right back in the game, trailing 88-84, at the 6:57 mark. – 12:34 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Hield to the rack. 88-84 Lakers with 6:57 remaining. Gritty performance. – 12:33 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Len hits both freebies. They hit the rim a combined 23 times, but both fell. Kings within 6. – 12:32 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Kings have been awful at the FT line tonight, now 9 for 19 (47.4%) after Len split a pair.
LAL lead 88-77. – 12:30 AM
Kings have been awful at the FT line tonight, now 9 for 19 (47.4%) after Len split a pair.
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Malik Monk was 6 for 11 for 17 points at Indy, and is 7 for 8 tonight for 17 more. – 12:28 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
A quick 8-0 Lakers run to start the 4th Q gave them some breathing room, at 86-73. LeBron had B2B assists for Monk and Ellington 3’s, which is what the 4th Q and OT in Indy looked like as well. – 12:24 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Lakers an 8-0 run to begin the 4th, lead the Kings 86-73 with 9:53 to go. – 12:23 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Lakers pulling away. Gentry needs a timeout and he probably needs to put Fox in the game. 86-73 Lakers with 9:53 remaining. – 12:23 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Lakers with a 78-73 lead over the Kings headed to the 4th. A 35 point quarter for Los Angeles. Four Kings in double figures, led by De’Aaron Fox with 16. Russell Westbrook with 18 for the Lakers. – 12:19 AM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
I’m not buying the Kings offense being the strength of this team. Even on Black Friday. – 12:19 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL take a 78-73 lead into the 3rd Q, mostly thanks to a bench push from Malik Monk, who’s 5 for 6 from the field with a pair of 3rd Q 3’s.
Lakers have 14 TO’s to SAC’s 9, and are a -5 on the offensive glass, helping keep the Kings around. – 12:19 AM
LAL take a 78-73 lead into the 3rd Q, mostly thanks to a bench push from Malik Monk, who’s 5 for 6 from the field with a pair of 3rd Q 3’s.
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Harrison Barnes appeared to be doing some coaching during the last timeout, taking a moment to discuss something with Tyrese Haliburton. – 12:18 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings trail 78-73 heading to the fourth. Fox leads with 16 points. Haliburton has 12 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 steals. – 12:18 AM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
this ball movement: *𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐟’𝐬 𝐤𝐢𝐬𝐬* pic.twitter.com/9ddJUDWzM8 – 12:16 AM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
Former Utah State big man Neemias Queta had 24 points, 16 rebounds, seven blocks, two assists and two steals in 29 minutes to lead the Stockton Kings past the Salt Lake City Stars tonight – 12:13 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Huge triple from Haliburton. Kings hanging in. 70-68 Lakers with 2:08 remaining in 3Q. – 12:12 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
A beautifully crafty finish by @Malik Monk put LAL up 70-65, after he hit a 3 on the previous trip.
Monk was driving right to left, and SAC thought he might be going to a righty floater, but instead, he switched to a lefty finger roll. Very tricky to defend on the move. – 12:11 AM
A beautifully crafty finish by @Malik Monk put LAL up 70-65, after he hit a 3 on the previous trip.
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Always risky when AD’s in the paint.
(📺: @SpectrumSN) pic.twitter.com/23Le3Qo4Ly – 12:06 AM
Always risky when AD’s in the paint.
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
The officials from the last Kings game would have ejected LeBron James by now – 12:04 AM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
set the pace ⛹🏾♂️
The Kings finding some rhythm to get an 8-2 run. pic.twitter.com/fodmIUA7YP – 12:03 AM
set the pace ⛹🏾♂️
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Damn Tristan Thompson delivered a rough knee to the boys of Anthony Davis – 12:02 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Terence Davis needs a three in the worst way. 9/43 to start the season now (0/4 tonight) – 11:56 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings jump out to a 53-47 lead to being the 3rd. Lakers up to 11 turnovers right now and Sacramento trying to capitalize. – 11:54 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Terence Davis gets the second half start in place of the injured Moe Harkless – 11:50 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Anthony Davis was 0-for-3 from 3 in the first half tonight. He came into the game shooting just 18.9% from 3 this season. He shot 33% from 3 (and 38.3% in the playoffs) the year the Lakers won the championship – 11:48 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings forward Maurice Harkless will not return to tonight’s game against the Lakers due to left knee soreness. – 11:43 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Maurice Harkless will not return to tonight’s game due to left knee soreness. – 11:43 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers have Kings and Lakers for three games to start December.
Kings just shot 34.6% from the field, with Fox at 10 points on 11 shots. Missing Barnes/Holmes.
Lakers have Bron/AD/Russ, who have 21 points on 23 shots.
Tied at 43.
At least it’s shaping up to be a fun finish – 11:40 PM
Clippers have Kings and Lakers for three games to start December.
Kings just shot 34.6% from the field, with Fox at 10 points on 11 shots. Missing Barnes/Holmes.
Lakers have Bron/AD/Russ, who have 21 points on 23 shots.
Tied at 43.
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
HALFTIME: Kings and Lakers tied at 43.
👑 @De’Aaron Fox: 10 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST
👑 @realtristan13: 8 PTS, 4 REB
👑 @tyhaliburton22: 6 PTS, 4 REB – 11:40 PM
HALFTIME: Kings and Lakers tied at 43.
👑 @De’Aaron Fox: 10 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST
👑 @realtristan13: 8 PTS, 4 REB
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Halftime: Kings 43, Lakers 43.
Good news: Kings on pace for 100+ shots, something Alvin Gentry has mentioned as part of his plan to push the pace.
Bad news: Kings are just 18 of 52 (.353) from the field and 5 of 20 from 3-point range.
Also: Kings are outrebounding Lakers 31-24 – 11:37 PM
Halftime: Kings 43, Lakers 43.
Good news: Kings on pace for 100+ shots, something Alvin Gentry has mentioned as part of his plan to push the pace.
Bad news: Kings are just 18 of 52 (.353) from the field and 5 of 20 from 3-point range.
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Wild to me that Anthony Davis shoots 18% from 3 this year and he’s settling against the Kings. – 11:37 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings shot 34.6% from the field in the first half. Out rebounded the Lakers, but that can happen when you can’t hit a shot. – 11:37 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings get a nice boost from Tristan Thompson in the second quarter as the Kings and Lakers are tied 43-43 headed into halftime. 8 points, 4 boards from TT in his 9 minutes of action. Kings led by De’Aaron Fox’s 10 points, Lakers with 9 points from Anthony Davis. – 11:35 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Ugly but overall solid first half for Sacramento.
Kings & Lakers tied at 43 at half. First team to get a little offensive rhythm wins this game. – 11:34 PM
Ugly but overall solid first half for Sacramento.
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Still tied up going to the break in LA — 43-43. Ugly basketball. Fox is the only player in double-figures with 10 points. Tristan Thompson has 8. – 11:34 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Friday night Loser’s Lounge.
✅ No one got hurt
✅ @DLineCo doing ad reads
✅ Depth chart ranking Vlatko, Zeke, and JMyke
youtube.com/watch?v=UyoYqe… – 11:33 PM
Friday night Loser’s Lounge.
✅ No one got hurt
✅ @DLineCo doing ad reads
✅ Depth chart ranking Vlatko, Zeke, and JMyke
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
make sure everyone eats 😤
@Tyrese Haliburton makes his first assist of the night to @Tristan Thompson pic.twitter.com/ANEg5J2vjb – 11:33 PM
make sure everyone eats 😤
James Ham @James_HamNBA
With Holmes and Barnes out, the Kings need Buddy Hield to hit his shots. So far, 0-for-5, including 4 misses from 3. This is a moment to shine against a team that almost traded for him, not fade. – 11:24 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
With AD now at the 5 after 8 minutes apeice from Jordan and then Howard, the Lakers got running in transition, as Monk scored consecutive fastbreak dunks off a missed Kings 3, then a Kings turnover, doubling LAL’s lead from 4 to 8. – 11:24 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Haliburton with his second triple. Kings need him to be aggressive if they have any shot in this one. – 11:17 PM
Haliburton with his second triple. Kings need him to be aggressive if they have any shot in this one. – 11:17 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Three straight LeBron assists in the 2nd Q have gone for 3’s, with 2 to ‘Melo, and 1 to Ellington, as LAL lead 29-24. – 11:16 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I’m not home tonight but I’ve got the Laker game cast on my phone. I was genuinely surprised to see “Carmelo Anthony misses 3-point shot,” but then it loaded and he’d immediately made two of them. I fucking love Staples Melo. – 11:14 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Lakers and Kings knotted at 20-20 after the opening period. Sacramento shooting under 30%, Los Angeles not much better at 35%. – 11:08 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
All tied at 20 after a 1st Q that wasn’t the most crisp for either team. LAL were 7 for 20 from the field, and 4 of 8 at the FT line, and SAC 8 of 27, and 2 for 6 at the stripe.
Lakers had 3 TO’s to 1 for the Kings. – 11:08 PM
All tied at 20 after a 1st Q that wasn’t the most crisp for either team. LAL were 7 for 20 from the field, and 4 of 8 at the FT line, and SAC 8 of 27, and 2 for 6 at the stripe.
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
The design of Sacramento’s shorts makes it seem like they all put them on off-center, like my kids used to because they didn’t know how to get themselves dressed. BK – 11:08 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
All tied at 20-20 at Staples after 1Q. Fox leads Kings with 5 points. Lots of hustle and heart, very little made hoops for Kings. – 11:08 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Not sure Dwight needed to bite on that potential triple from Jones. BK – 11:03 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Alvin Gentry has already gone 10-deep in the first quarter of this Kings-Lakers game. All hands on deck with Harrison Barnes and Richaun Holmes out of the lineup. – 11:03 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Damian Jones with a turn around 18-footer with the shot clock running down. He may be a Transformer. – 11:02 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Nice job early from Terence Davis. 4 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists in 7 minutes. #StayReady – 10:59 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Alvin Gentry keeps the 4 guard lineup with Marvin Bagley checking in and obviously playing the five in this spot – 10:57 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Focus is on Kings game, but Neemias Queta has 24 points, 16 rebounds and 7 blocks for Stockton in the fourth quarter against Salt Lake City. – 10:56 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
One day Kings vs Lakers will be meaningful again to people outside Sacramento. – 10:56 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
The footwork. The finish. The Brow. pic.twitter.com/AZbHzqDgec – 10:53 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Dejounte has tied career-high with 29 points (12-30-21 vs. Lakers). – 10:53 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings go to a four-guard lineup against the Lakers with Fox-Mitchell-Davis-Hield-Len. – 10:53 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Sluggish start here from LAL’s bigger starting lineup, as they convert just 3 of 11 FG’s, to lead 6-5 with SAC going 2 for 12.
Kings are really lacking talent in the frontcourt with Barnes and Holmes both out. – 10:49 PM
Sluggish start here from LAL’s bigger starting lineup, as they convert just 3 of 11 FG’s, to lead 6-5 with SAC going 2 for 12.
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings go 0-7/0-6 to start the game but the Lakers can’t shoot either. Tied 2-2 after 3 minutes. – 10:45 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Kings are 0-7 to start the game and all of them have been great looks. – 10:43 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
The Hawks scored a season-high 132 points tonight on 52-89 FG (.584 FG%), 13-27 3FG (.481 3FG%) and a season-high 33 assists.
Atlanta’s 32-point margin of victory is its largest this season and is tied for its largest since 11/15/17 vs. SAC (+46, 126-80). – 10:41 PM
The Hawks scored a season-high 132 points tonight on 52-89 FG (.584 FG%), 13-27 3FG (.481 3FG%) and a season-high 33 assists.
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Harrison Barnes is probably the Sacramento Kings’ best trade chip this season. We will see what the team looks like without him…
I expect struggles and a noticeable absence. – 10:37 PM
Harrison Barnes is probably the Sacramento Kings’ best trade chip this season. We will see what the team looks like without him…
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Ready for the Show.
#LakeShow x @DWS_Group pic.twitter.com/B26MBNVe7E – 10:28 PM
Ready for the Show.
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Tonight’s a beautiful night for a De’Aaron Fox takeover game in Los Angeles. – 10:25 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings make it official:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Tyrese Haliburton
F – Moe Harkless
F – Chimezie Metu
C – Alex Len – 10:12 PM
Kings make it official:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Tyrese Haliburton
F – Moe Harkless
F – Chimezie Metu
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
LeBron fined for doing “Sam Cassell” celebration during win over Pacers nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/26/leb… – 10:12 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Friday Night Five
#SuitingUpTogether | @ToyotaSoCal pic.twitter.com/sHELxVNQmL – 10:09 PM
Friday Night Five
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Tonight’s Starting Lineup powered by @Verizon ⬇️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @Tyrese Haliburton
👑 @Moe Harkless
👑 @Chimezie Metu
👑 @alexlen pic.twitter.com/6mj0d3Z09L – 10:05 PM
Tonight’s Starting Lineup powered by @Verizon ⬇️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @Tyrese Haliburton
👑 @Moe Harkless
👑 @Chimezie Metu
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Still chuckling over this response from my old friend @Sam Amick when I told him the Kings were activating Lou King the other night against the Blazers.
Sammy says: “If he plays well, are you going to say he’s Lou-King good?” 😂 – 10:02 PM
Still chuckling over this response from my old friend @Sam Amick when I told him the Kings were activating Lou King the other night against the Blazers.
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
DOUBLE-DOUBLE MELO! 💪
Break up the Thanksgiving leftovers with 50% off @yourlocaldomino tomorrow with code HORNETS!
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/Efo26bTNrW – 10:01 PM
DOUBLE-DOUBLE MELO! 💪
Break up the Thanksgiving leftovers with 50% off @yourlocaldomino tomorrow with code HORNETS!
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings starters vs. Lakers:
PG – De’Aaron Fox
SG – Tyrese Haliburton
SF – Maurice Harkless
PF – Chimezie Metu
C – Alex Len – 10:01 PM
Kings starters vs. Lakers:
PG – De’Aaron Fox
SG – Tyrese Haliburton
SF – Maurice Harkless
PF – Chimezie Metu
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Play Lakers Pick ‘Em for your chance to win tickets to the December 12 game vs the Magic. – 9:59 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Suns have now won 15 in a row since Kings forward Harrison Barnes hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to beat them way back on Oct. 27. – 9:53 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
NBA power rankings: Significant movement from a number of teams this week as Warriors, Suns and Nets vie for No. 1 while Jazz, Hornets, Celtics and Bucks rise and Wizards, Nuggets, Lakers fall.
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 9:50 PM
NBA power rankings: Significant movement from a number of teams this week as Warriors, Suns and Nets vie for No. 1 while Jazz, Hornets, Celtics and Bucks rise and Wizards, Nuggets, Lakers fall.
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Richaun Holmes is not with the Kings in Los Angeles due to a non-covid related illness, but there is hope he will be able to rejoin the team in Memphis for Sunday’s game against the Grizzlies. – 9:40 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Man. Dok injury does not look great. It was during the 1st quarter of the Stars game against the Stockton Kings. Had to be helped off the floor, absolutely no weight on his right foot. Poor kid. – 9:39 PM
Noel Harris @NorCalNoel916
It’s a beautiful night for high school football. The Sac-Joaquin Section Division I championship contest between No. 1 Rocklin and No. 3 Folsom kicks off in less than 20 minutes. pic.twitter.com/XdvKWOtJyL – 9:36 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
This one could be rough tonight. Then again, it’s the perfect “Kings have no business winning” type of night. – 9:36 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Neemias Queta is off to a fast start with Stockton tonight. 8 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals and a block in 5 minutes. – 9:16 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Shining for the City of Stars 🌟 pic.twitter.com/QfOdfFbHOF – 9:12 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
“I don’t think either one is long term.” -Alvin Gentry on both Harrison Barnes and Richaun Holmes.
Gentry said medical staff is optimistic that Barnes won’t miss much time. He’s day-to-day.
Holmes has a non-covid related illness. Absence not related to eye injury. – 9:09 PM
“I don’t think either one is long term.” -Alvin Gentry on both Harrison Barnes and Richaun Holmes.
Gentry said medical staff is optimistic that Barnes won’t miss much time. He’s day-to-day.
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Both Harrison Barnes and Richaun Holmes are out for Sacramento tonight.
The Kings will start Chimezie Metu and Alex Len in their places. – 9:07 PM
Both Harrison Barnes and Richaun Holmes are out for Sacramento tonight.
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings coach Alvin Gentry says he’ll start Chimezie Metu and Alex Len with Harrison Barnes and Richaun Holmes out of the lineup. – 9:07 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings interim coach Alvin Gentry said he will start Chimezie Metu and Alex Len as replacements in the starting five. – 9:06 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings interim coach Alvin Gentry says he doesn’t think either injuries to Harrison Barnes & Richaun Holmes are more than day-to-day. Holmes is also a little under the weather but not COVID related – 9:06 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
This 19 point lead for the Spurs is their largest lead since the 11/10 game against the Kings. – 9:03 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Both Anthony Davis and Austin Reaves are available tonight.
The Lakers are as healthy as they’ve been so far this season (Nunn/Ariza out). We’ll see how Vogel utilizes the guard spots especially, and where he can work Reaves in w/Westbrook, Bradley, THT, Monk and Ellington. – 8:52 PM
Both Anthony Davis and Austin Reaves are available tonight.
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Austin Reeves good to go tonight against the Kings.
No Harrison Barnes and Richaun Holmes for the Kings. – 8:50 PM
LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Austin Reeves good to go tonight against the Kings.
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Anthony Davis, Lebron James & Austin Reaves all avail tonight vs the Kings
@ESPNLosAngeles – 8:48 PM
Anthony Davis, Lebron James & Austin Reaves all avail tonight vs the Kings
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Ja Morant exits the game with an injury. Hope this isn’t serious. Kings play in Memphis on Sunday.
pic.twitter.com/9u4GTi6kGk – 8:36 PM
Ja Morant exits the game with an injury. Hope this isn’t serious. Kings play in Memphis on Sunday.
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Looking forward to talk Lakers/Warriors with @StephanieReady & @Steve Smith on @NBATV. Tune in at 5:45 pm PT! on.nba.com/32wcN7b – 8:19 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James was fined for his Sam Cassell dance in the Pacers game, the league announced pic.twitter.com/pqHAfmVLq9 – 8:13 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
LeBron loses a little extra money for the Sam Cassell dance. pic.twitter.com/6xBnANkyCJ – 8:11 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
LeBron James fined $15K. #LakeShow #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/YRzUNOGMhs – 8:11 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
The NBA just informed reporters via email that they issued a fine to Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James – 8:04 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Another penalty for LeBron James. $15,000 fine for obscene gesture on the court and warned for using profane language during media availability in response to league imposed discipline. – 8:02 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
NBA says LeBron James has been fined $15,000 for making an obscene gesture on the playing court and warned for using profane language during media availability in response to league imposed discipline. – 8:02 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The NBA announces it has fined LeBron James $15k for an inappropriate gesture in the Lakers’ win over the Pacers earlier this week. – 8:02 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
LeBron James has been fined $15,000 for his Sam Cassell gesture in the 4th quarter of the Lakers’ OT win in Indy.
fieldhousefiles.substack.com/p/lebron-ignor… – 8:01 PM
LeBron James has been fined $15,000 for his Sam Cassell gesture in the 4th quarter of the Lakers’ OT win in Indy.
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
NBA fines LeBron James $15,000 for “making an obscene gesture on the playing court and warned for using profane language during media availability” in regards to his previous one-game suspension – 8:01 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The NBA has fined LeBron James $15,000 for his Sam Cassell celebration on a clutch 3-pointer in Lakers’ win over Indiana. – 8:00 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Back home and wearing Gold.
#LakeShow x @bibigoUSA pic.twitter.com/9lVU0ndX0I – 7:52 PM
Back home and wearing Gold.
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Don’t miss the newest Backstage: Lakers, tonight, after the post game show.
⏰: 11 p.m. PT
📺: @SpectrumSN pic.twitter.com/oLpRh78ZJw – 7:28 PM
Don’t miss the newest Backstage: Lakers, tonight, after the post game show.
⏰: 11 p.m. PT
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Dating back to the start of Wednesday’s victory vs. the Lakers, Evan Fournier has made 9 of his last 12 three-pointers.
Over NY’s last 3+ games, Fournier is 14-of-25 (56%) from downtown.
He’s a good shooter. – 7:20 PM
Dating back to the start of Wednesday’s victory vs. the Lakers, Evan Fournier has made 9 of his last 12 three-pointers.
Over NY’s last 3+ games, Fournier is 14-of-25 (56%) from downtown.
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Isaiah Stewart’s full quote on the incident with LeBron James pic.twitter.com/xJgwCaLWul – 6:58 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Isaiah Stewart on incident w LeBron James, part II: “My main focus right now is on my team and my teammates, getting back to playing basketball. I’m not going to let that define who I am. I’m going to let what Detroit drafted me for define who I am and the way I play basketball.” – 6:39 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Isaiah Stewart on the incident with LeBron James, part I: “It’s going to be my last time addressing it. I watched the film. Me, personally, like I said, I didn’t feel like it was an accident. But this is my last time addressing it.” – 6:39 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings C Richaun Holmes and F Harrison Barnes are out for tonight’s game with the Lakers. – 6:08 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
I asked Isaiah Stewart about the incident with LeBron James. This is the first time he publicly addressed it — and he said it’s gonna be his last. pic.twitter.com/jLP7xsCWZt – 6:05 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Portland’s Robert Covington gets a $15k fine for tossing his mask at an official from Wednesday’s game vs. Kings. pic.twitter.com/7DdOGx3CN3 – 6:02 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Stewart on the LeBron incident: “I didn’t feel like it was an accident … my main focus is on my teammates and getting back to playing basketball. I’m not going to let that define who I am. I’ll let the reasons why the Pistons drafted me define who I am.” – 6:01 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Stewart on the LeBron incident: “This is going to be my last time addressing it. I watched the film. I didn’t feel like it was an accident. My focus is on my team and playing basketball. I won’t let that define who I am. What Detroit drafted me for is what will define who I am.” – 6:01 PM
Noel Harris @NorCalNoel916
At halftime of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division VII championship game, No. 3 Le Grand leads No. 1 Woodland Christian 21-0. – 5:55 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Harrison Barnes and Richaun Holmes have both been ruled out for tonight’s matchup against the Lakers. Alvin Gentry is going to have to get creative. – 5:42 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Ep. 11 of The Kings Beat Podcast is live! @Sean Cunningham joins the show to discuss Alvin Gentry’s first win and much more. Make sure to subscribe! kings-beat.beehiiv.com/p/ep-11-kings-… – 5:09 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
ICYMI, Friday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss whether LeBron at center can help the Lakers find their identity, and @TylerRickyTynes‘s fun interview with Dwight in GQ. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/sho… – 4:40 PM
ICYMI, Friday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss whether LeBron at center can help the Lakers find their identity, and @TylerRickyTynes‘s fun interview with Dwight in GQ. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
