Sixers list Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris as questionable for Saturday

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers center Joel Embiid (COVID) and Tobias Harris (strained left hip) are listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game vs. the #MinnesotaTimberwolves – 5:26 PM
#Sixers center Joel Embiid (COVID) and Tobias Harris (strained left hip) are listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game vs. the #MinnesotaTimberwolves – 5:26 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Sixers plan to list Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris (hip) as questionable for Saturday’s game against Minnesota, source tells ESPN. There’s a real possibility that Embiid could make his return after missing eight games with Covid. – 4:18 PM
Sixers plan to list Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris (hip) as questionable for Saturday’s game against Minnesota, source tells ESPN. There’s a real possibility that Embiid could make his return after missing eight games with Covid. – 4:18 PM
Tobias Harris @tobias31
Got my #Genopets Egg NFT ready to hatch on Cyber Monday in the Genesis Genopet NFT drop!
Excited to be backing the @genopets team building the world’s first #MoveToEarn NFT Game.
Check them out and get your Genopet Egg to mint with me on Monday. 🤞🏽🔥😱 pic.twitter.com/6XPUYLt76C – 2:31 PM
Got my #Genopets Egg NFT ready to hatch on Cyber Monday in the Genesis Genopet NFT drop!
Excited to be backing the @genopets team building the world’s first #MoveToEarn NFT Game.
Check them out and get your Genopet Egg to mint with me on Monday. 🤞🏽🔥😱 pic.twitter.com/6XPUYLt76C – 2:31 PM
Tobias Harris @tobias31
Happy Thanksgiving everyone!!! Cherish your loved ones, eat well, and stay blessed. – 12:17 PM
Happy Thanksgiving everyone!!! Cherish your loved ones, eat well, and stay blessed. – 12:17 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Former Phillies standout Jimmy Rollins was outside of the Sixers locker room postgame. He chatted with Tobias Harris and Doc Rivers. – 1:13 AM
Former Phillies standout Jimmy Rollins was outside of the Sixers locker room postgame. He chatted with Tobias Harris and Doc Rivers. – 1:13 AM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Sixers got completely locked up by the league’s best defense in the second half. They’ll fall to 10-9.
Still, a decent enough road trip considering the dire circumstances. Minnesota will be in Philly on Saturday and perhaps Joel Embiid will be there, too. – 12:41 AM
Sixers got completely locked up by the league’s best defense in the second half. They’ll fall to 10-9.
Still, a decent enough road trip considering the dire circumstances. Minnesota will be in Philly on Saturday and perhaps Joel Embiid will be there, too. – 12:41 AM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Seth Curry, Danny Green, and Tobias Harris were listed as questionable coming into the Warriors-Sixers game. Per Sixers PR, Curry and Green are available. Harris is out. – 8:29 PM
Seth Curry, Danny Green, and Tobias Harris were listed as questionable coming into the Warriors-Sixers game. Per Sixers PR, Curry and Green are available. Harris is out. – 8:29 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Tobias Harris will not play at Golden State tonight. Seth Curry and Danny Green are both in. – 8:26 PM
Tobias Harris will not play at Golden State tonight. Seth Curry and Danny Green are both in. – 8:26 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Sixers say Tobias Harris (left hip soreness) is out and Seth Curry and Danny Green are available tonight against Golden State. – 8:26 PM
Sixers say Tobias Harris (left hip soreness) is out and Seth Curry and Danny Green are available tonight against Golden State. – 8:26 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers SG Seth Curry and SF Danny Green will be available to play tonight vs. the Warriors.
PF Tobias Harris is out – 8:25 PM
#Sixers SG Seth Curry and SF Danny Green will be available to play tonight vs. the Warriors.
PF Tobias Harris is out – 8:25 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Per a Sixers official, Tobias Harris (hip) is out tonight, while Danny Green (hamstring) and Seth Curry (back) are available. – 8:25 PM
Per a Sixers official, Tobias Harris (hip) is out tonight, while Danny Green (hamstring) and Seth Curry (back) are available. – 8:25 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Seth Curry and Danny Green will both play tonight for the #sixers. Tobias Harris and Joel Embiid remain out. – 8:25 PM
Seth Curry and Danny Green will both play tonight for the #sixers. Tobias Harris and Joel Embiid remain out. – 8:25 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Danny Green and Seth Curry are playing tonight. Tobias Harris is out #Sixers – 8:25 PM
Danny Green and Seth Curry are playing tonight. Tobias Harris is out #Sixers – 8:25 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers SG Seth Curry and SG Danny Green will be available to play tonight vs. the Warriors.
PF Tobias Harris is out – 8:24 PM
#Sixers SG Seth Curry and SG Danny Green will be available to play tonight vs. the Warriors.
PF Tobias Harris is out – 8:24 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: “Optimism” Joel Embiid could return to 76ers Saturday nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/24/rep… – 7:02 PM
Report: “Optimism” Joel Embiid could return to 76ers Saturday nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/24/rep… – 7:02 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
There’s optimism Joel Embiid will return Saturday vs. the Timberwolves following a three-week absence due to COVID-19, per @Shams Charania.
Embiid has missed the Sixers’ last eight games. pic.twitter.com/9Z8wrsy37G – 3:05 PM
There’s optimism Joel Embiid will return Saturday vs. the Timberwolves following a three-week absence due to COVID-19, per @Shams Charania.
Embiid has missed the Sixers’ last eight games. pic.twitter.com/9Z8wrsy37G – 3:05 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: There’s optimism 76ers star Joel Embiid will return on Saturday vs. Minnesota following a three-week absence due to COVID-19. Embiid has been ramping up this week. If unable on Saturday, second game of home stand (Monday vs. Orlando) is possible. – 2:48 PM
Sources: There’s optimism 76ers star Joel Embiid will return on Saturday vs. Minnesota following a three-week absence due to COVID-19. Embiid has been ramping up this week. If unable on Saturday, second game of home stand (Monday vs. Orlando) is possible. – 2:48 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
We can talk about a ton of different Tyler Herro stats so far this season
But the craziest is the names behind him in PPG so far
Damian Lillard, Joel Embiid, etc
Just incredible to say the least – 10:46 AM
We can talk about a ton of different Tyler Herro stats so far this season
But the craziest is the names behind him in PPG so far
Damian Lillard, Joel Embiid, etc
Just incredible to say the least – 10:46 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers starters Tobias Harris (hip), Seth Curry (back) and Danny Green (hamstring) are all questionable for tomorrow’s game vs. the #GoldenStateWarriors. Joel Embiid (COVID) is out. – 9:35 PM
#Sixers starters Tobias Harris (hip), Seth Curry (back) and Danny Green (hamstring) are all questionable for tomorrow’s game vs. the #GoldenStateWarriors. Joel Embiid (COVID) is out. – 9:35 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Joel Embiid remains out tomorrow against the Warriors. Tobias Harris, Seth Curry and Danny Green are listed as questionable. – 6:46 PM
Joel Embiid remains out tomorrow against the Warriors. Tobias Harris, Seth Curry and Danny Green are listed as questionable. – 6:46 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Seth Curry, Danny Green, and Tobias Harris are questionable for tomorrow’s game vs. #Warriors
Joel Embiid remains out #Sixers – 6:32 PM
Seth Curry, Danny Green, and Tobias Harris are questionable for tomorrow’s game vs. #Warriors
Joel Embiid remains out #Sixers – 6:32 PM
More on this storyline
Ky Carlin: Seth Curry, Tobias Harris, and Danny Green are all questionable for tomorrow’s matchup with the Warriors Joel Embiid remains out with hopes of him returning on Saturday Ben Simmons remains out #Sixers -via Twitter @Ky_Carlin / November 23, 2021