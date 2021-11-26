Toronto Raptors vs. Indiana Pacers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Toronto Raptors (9-10) play against the Indiana Pacers (12-12) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday November 26, 2021
Toronto Raptors 81, Indiana Pacers 92 (End Q3)
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Pacers by 11 heading to the fourth
Wonder if the Raptors have one run left in ’em and if someone off the bench can provide something – 9:47 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
92-81 Pacers after 3. Somebody, anybody has to provide some scoring off the bench for the Raptors. – 9:46 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Scottie Barnes has taken a beating tonight – getting fouled, taking hits, a couple hard falls, aggravating the thumb injury, and he’s visibly exhausted. He’s gonna be sore tomorrow but, man, he’s powering through tonight. What a performance from the rook. – 9:46 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
It’s been a productive night on both ends for Kelan Martin and Torrey Craig. Along with Duarte, the trio has combined for 38pts off the bench.
Raptors’ bench has 11. – 9:43 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Billy Donovan pleased by Bulls’ response and consistency against Orlando after subpar performances against Pacers and Rockets. Praised ball movement, defensive disruption and coming out better in third quarter – 9:36 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Rick Carlisle using a timeout there because Sabonis is having an issue with the contact in his right eye.
Pacers up 75-67 with 6:32 left in the 3rd. – 9:31 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
VanVleet picks up his 3rd foul. Then, 9 seconds later, he gets called for his 4th. Nurse is challenging it, as he should, but going to be tough to overturn. Not ideal, given how this team has looked with/without FVV on the floor, and that we’re only 2 minutes into the 2nd half. – 9:23 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Nick challenging VanVleet’s fourth PF; might have been wiser — and more likely have been successful — challenging the third, which should have been a no-call, I’d say – 9:22 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Letting Sabonis get post position inside the restricted area on two straight possessions is sub-optimal defence – 9:19 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
here are tonight’s @PointsBetIN Numbers at the Half pic.twitter.com/qCfYWwrIfi – 9:10 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
A couple nights after allowing 71 1st-half pts & 61% shooting in Memphis, Raptors surrender 66 pts on 58% through 24 mins in Indy.
VanVleet’s been awesome again, and some good stuff from Siakam/Trent offensively, but the Raps are gonna need another inspired 2nd-half effort on D. – 9:04 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers closed the half on a a 17-6 run to separate from the Raptors after a back-and-forth game. It’s 66-57.
Sabonis has 12/6, Duarte with 12 and Kelan Martin added 11 in 10mins off the bench.
Of note, Raptors’ Scottie Barnes reaggrevated his right thumb. – 9:03 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Pacers lead 66-57 at the half. Another rough night for the defence, and the bench. – 9:03 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Tough finish to the half and the Raptors have now allowed at least 61 points in the first half of five of the six games on the road trip
They’re down 66-57 at the half – 9:02 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Scottie Barnes just asked out of the game after aggravating the right thumb injury that he sustained the last time the Raps were in Indiana (and cost him a couple games). He’s headed to the locker room. – 9:00 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Scottie Barnes coming out, grabbing his thumb after Holiday swiped the ball away from him in the post. – 8:59 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
you look at the pacers the past decade and i don’t think they should be allowed to play “no mediocre” in the arena – 8:45 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Dunking Domas
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Nurse has found something with Trent and the 2nd unit. He’s bailed them out a few times, but Raptors are having a hard time getting into their O with VanVleeet on the bench. – 8:40 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Playing Dalano Banton without a true point guard is a good way to assure Gary Trent can get his dancing in. – 8:39 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
steal & assist 👏👏
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Siakam and VanVleet have come out and set the tone tonight. Between them, they’ve got 13 of the Raptors’ first 24 points and 5 of the team’s 7 assists.
Defensive concerns remain, but the Raps are looking great offensively. They’ve hit 10 of their 16 shots (4-6 3P). – 8:26 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
First five games on this trip for Raptors
– In 182 minutes with VanVleet on, they’re +27
– In 58 minutes with him off, they’re -31. – 8:19 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Former Pacers head coach Nate Bjorkgren is not with the Raptors in Indy. He’s coaching the Canadian men’s national team, filling in for Nick Nurse in the interim, with hopes of qualifying for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. – 8:17 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
under the lights ✨
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The NBA announces it has fined LeBron James $15k for an inappropriate gesture in the Lakers’ win over the Pacers earlier this week. – 8:02 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The NBA has fined LeBron James $15,000 for his Sam Cassell celebration on a clutch 3-pointer in Lakers’ win over Indiana. – 8:00 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
The usual — for now — Raptors starters: VanVleet, Trent, Barnes, Siakam, Achiuwa – 7:50 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
ready to roll
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
tonight’s 5️⃣
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Boston Celtics @celtics
Ime Udoka says Josh Richardson (non-COVID illness) may meet us tomorrow in San Antonio to fly with us to Toronto. Rob Williams (non-COVID illness) is a couple of days behind Richardson in his recovery. – 7:09 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Per Ime Udoka, Josh Richardson stayed home in Boston today but will meet Celtics in SA to travel to Toronto with the hope of playing. Rob Williams remaining in isolation as of now because he got the flu a few days after Richardson. – 7:08 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Report for tonight’s game vs. Toronto:
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
On playing the four as in Toronto, Serge Ibaka said:
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Nick Nurse is “hoping it’s any day now” but not today as OG Anunoby remains out for tonight in Indianapolis – 6:38 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
OG Anunoby is OUT again tonight vs Indiana. Raptors had hoped to have him back at some point on this trip but he wasn’t ready. Hope is to have him back “any day now”, Nurse says. – 6:37 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
OG Anunoby remains out for the Raptors. Nick Nurse says they’re hoping he can return “any day now.” – 6:36 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
OG Anunoby will not play tonight. “I’m hoping it’s any day now,” Nurse says. – 6:36 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Listened in on Dwane Casey’s postgame. He’d played Ibaka next to Jonas Valanciunas often in TOR and said that a double-center lineup puts “no limitations” on Ibaka. “He can play with anybody,” Casey said. – 6:17 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Welcome to the West Coast
Open Gym presented by @Bell
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Not a bad debut for the Clippers breaking out power forward Serge Ibaka (in front of Ibaka’s former Raptors coach, Dwane Casey)
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
This week on Raptors Rundown:
➡️ Raptors are finally back at the crib on Sunday
➡️ @Raptors905 look to improve their Showcase Cup record in Delaware this weekend
➡️ Yuta Watanabe on my wri’, wri’
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
