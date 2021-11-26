Washington Wizards vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Washington Wizards (11-7) play against the Oklahoma City Thunder (12-12) at Paycom Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday November 26, 2021
Washington Wizards 80, Oklahoma City Thunder 75 (Q4 09:38)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Davis Bertans went down in a heap just now on a defensive contest, forcing the Wizards to call a timeout. But he appears to be OK now on the bench. – 9:45 PM
Davis Bertans went down in a heap just now on a defensive contest, forcing the Wizards to call a timeout. But he appears to be OK now on the bench. – 9:45 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Poku with a few slick behind the back moves, a missed shot, a rebound and put back that rolled around the rim 27 times and falls in.
BY FAR the loudest the OKC crowd got tonight. – 9:39 PM
Poku with a few slick behind the back moves, a missed shot, a rebound and put back that rolled around the rim 27 times and falls in.
BY FAR the loudest the OKC crowd got tonight. – 9:39 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Another block for @Daniel Gafford!
His 7 blocks tonight are the most of his career 🖐 pic.twitter.com/YnHMlkQrRB – 9:39 PM
Another block for @Daniel Gafford!
His 7 blocks tonight are the most of his career 🖐 pic.twitter.com/YnHMlkQrRB – 9:39 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
leannn wit it
@luthebeast | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/OHGUP9CKbf – 9:37 PM
leannn wit it
@luthebeast | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/OHGUP9CKbf – 9:37 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Wizards’ defense, which allowed too many easy looks during the first 18 to 20 minutes of this game, has improved as the game has progressed. The Thunder are now shooting 39 percent from the field. – 9:35 PM
The Wizards’ defense, which allowed too many easy looks during the first 18 to 20 minutes of this game, has improved as the game has progressed. The Thunder are now shooting 39 percent from the field. – 9:35 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
QB1
(American rules.. idk Aussie ones) pic.twitter.com/oqowrovjPE – 9:32 PM
QB1
(American rules.. idk Aussie ones) pic.twitter.com/oqowrovjPE – 9:32 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Daniel Gafford has a new career-high with 7 blocks. Here is No. 7. pic.twitter.com/b1Nh102Qfx – 9:30 PM
Daniel Gafford has a new career-high with 7 blocks. Here is No. 7. pic.twitter.com/b1Nh102Qfx – 9:30 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Daniel Gafford has a career-high seven blocks midway through the third quarter. – 9:28 PM
Daniel Gafford has a career-high seven blocks midway through the third quarter. – 9:28 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Darius Bazley isn’t giving the Thunder much of anything offensively, which has become an alarming trend.
Bazley is shooting 17-of-73 (23%) in his last eight games. – 9:26 PM
Darius Bazley isn’t giving the Thunder much of anything offensively, which has become an alarming trend.
Bazley is shooting 17-of-73 (23%) in his last eight games. – 9:26 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Daniel Gafford has now tied a career-high with 6 blocks. and all in about 17 minutes of floor time. – 9:21 PM
Daniel Gafford has now tied a career-high with 6 blocks. and all in about 17 minutes of floor time. – 9:21 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Daniel Gafford has tied a career high for blocks in a game, with six. There are nine minutes remaining in the third quarter. – 9:21 PM
Daniel Gafford has tied a career high for blocks in a game, with six. There are nine minutes remaining in the third quarter. – 9:21 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Daniel Gafford has 5 blocks in 15 min. tonight, the most he’s had in a single game since being traded to the Wizards. His career-high is 6. – 9:15 PM
Daniel Gafford has 5 blocks in 15 min. tonight, the most he’s had in a single game since being traded to the Wizards. His career-high is 6. – 9:15 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
24 minutes to protect this lead.
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 9:03 PM
24 minutes to protect this lead.
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 9:03 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
heat up some leftovers, we’ll be right back pic.twitter.com/cKvdFrRfWq – 9:02 PM
heat up some leftovers, we’ll be right back pic.twitter.com/cKvdFrRfWq – 9:02 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Wizards had only four turnovers in the first half. A marked improvement so far from their previous five games. – 9:02 PM
The Wizards had only four turnovers in the first half. A marked improvement so far from their previous five games. – 9:02 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards go into halftime leading the Thunder 56-54. It took a 19-7 run to close the 2nd quarter to get it done. KCP has 11 pts. Gafford has 4 blocks, a career-high for a single half. – 9:00 PM
The Wizards go into halftime leading the Thunder 56-54. It took a 19-7 run to close the 2nd quarter to get it done. KCP has 11 pts. Gafford has 4 blocks, a career-high for a single half. – 9:00 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Halftime: Wizards 56, Thunder 54
KCP: 11p
Beal: 9p
Harrell: 8p
Williams: 11p
SGA: 10p 5r
Thunder are shooting 44.9% FG and have 6 three’s – 9:00 PM
Halftime: Wizards 56, Thunder 54
KCP: 11p
Beal: 9p
Harrell: 8p
Williams: 11p
SGA: 10p 5r
Thunder are shooting 44.9% FG and have 6 three’s – 9:00 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl keeps making threes. He’s 2-of-2 tonight, 24-of-58 (41%) on the season. – 9:00 PM
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl keeps making threes. He’s 2-of-2 tonight, 24-of-58 (41%) on the season. – 9:00 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Wizards lead the Thunder 56-54 at halftime. That was one of Daniel Gafford’s better halves this season, with good energy, no fouls but four blocks. And the second quarter was one of KCP’s best quarters of the season offensively, scoring nine points and looking assertive. – 9:00 PM
The Wizards lead the Thunder 56-54 at halftime. That was one of Daniel Gafford’s better halves this season, with good energy, no fouls but four blocks. And the second quarter was one of KCP’s best quarters of the season offensively, scoring nine points and looking assertive. – 9:00 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was off balance, about to fall, still had the vision to find his shooter, and bullet passed on a dime for an open 3 point bucket. Special. I would’ve fall flat on my face and wouldn’t be off the ground for a week. – 8:57 PM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was off balance, about to fall, still had the vision to find his shooter, and bullet passed on a dime for an open 3 point bucket. Special. I would’ve fall flat on my face and wouldn’t be off the ground for a week. – 8:57 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Daniel Gafford has 4 blocks in the first half already, all in 12 minutes on the floor. Sheesh. – 8:56 PM
Daniel Gafford has 4 blocks in the first half already, all in 12 minutes on the floor. Sheesh. – 8:56 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Mark Daigneault was yelling at the refs saying that the Wizards have one team foul all game long and they “called that!?” (weak foul) on Mike Muscala.
Lu Dort got free throws 3 seconds later. – 8:54 PM
Mark Daigneault was yelling at the refs saying that the Wizards have one team foul all game long and they “called that!?” (weak foul) on Mike Muscala.
Lu Dort got free throws 3 seconds later. – 8:54 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Daigneault getting after the officials: “Do you know how many team fouls Washington has in the game? I do. One!”
Wizards just picked up their second. – 8:53 PM
Daigneault getting after the officials: “Do you know how many team fouls Washington has in the game? I do. One!”
Wizards just picked up their second. – 8:53 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Trezz is familiar with the weight room 💪
#DCAboveAll | @Montrezl Harrell pic.twitter.com/uJ1bDke3mM – 8:52 PM
Trezz is familiar with the weight room 💪
#DCAboveAll | @Montrezl Harrell pic.twitter.com/uJ1bDke3mM – 8:52 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
I just want to watch Josh Giddey in a skills change and see how wild he can truly get with these bounce passes and passes in general. If he is pulling *this* off in an actual NBA game, how awesome must be be against air as a passer? Lol – 8:51 PM
I just want to watch Josh Giddey in a skills change and see how wild he can truly get with these bounce passes and passes in general. If he is pulling *this* off in an actual NBA game, how awesome must be be against air as a passer? Lol – 8:51 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Thunder entered tonight’s game 29th in the NBA in field goal percentage, at 41.0 percent. So far tonight, they’ve made 48.8 percent of their field goal attempts. – 8:50 PM
The Thunder entered tonight’s game 29th in the NBA in field goal percentage, at 41.0 percent. So far tonight, they’ve made 48.8 percent of their field goal attempts. – 8:50 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Can someone watching the Wizards broadcast please verify that Drew Gooden called Kenrich Williams’ afro mullet a “booty fade” – 8:49 PM
Can someone watching the Wizards broadcast please verify that Drew Gooden called Kenrich Williams’ afro mullet a “booty fade” – 8:49 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Really impressive skip pass by Giddey to Mann who created an open 3 on a drive and kick for Lu. It didn’t go down, but the process is there. With so many playmakers these lineups can become really deadly as OKC develops. – 8:48 PM
Really impressive skip pass by Giddey to Mann who created an open 3 on a drive and kick for Lu. It didn’t go down, but the process is there. With so many playmakers these lineups can become really deadly as OKC develops. – 8:48 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
TRE WAY 🤩
@Tre Mann | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/KBqrXokliG – 8:45 PM
TRE WAY 🤩
@Tre Mann | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/KBqrXokliG – 8:45 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Thunder pretty much getting whatever they want here on offense and the Wizards aren’t creating enough to combat it on the other end – 8:44 PM
Thunder pretty much getting whatever they want here on offense and the Wizards aren’t creating enough to combat it on the other end – 8:44 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Deni Avdija is playing tonight with black tape on his right thumb that wasn’t there on Wed. night against the Pelicans. Doesn’t seem to be bothering him much, though. – 8:44 PM
Deni Avdija is playing tonight with black tape on his right thumb that wasn’t there on Wed. night against the Pelicans. Doesn’t seem to be bothering him much, though. – 8:44 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Tre Mann has such a damn bright future. Watching his GL film, and tonight, he has really special traits. I trust OKC to develop him properly. Really interesting player to follow. – 8:44 PM
Tre Mann has such a damn bright future. Watching his GL film, and tonight, he has really special traits. I trust OKC to develop him properly. Really interesting player to follow. – 8:44 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Tre Mann can get himself about 3 feet of open space to shoot anytime time he chooses.
Crazy good shot creation abilities.
The Tre Mann breakout game is coming. – 8:40 PM
Tre Mann can get himself about 3 feet of open space to shoot anytime time he chooses.
Crazy good shot creation abilities.
The Tre Mann breakout game is coming. – 8:40 PM
Royce Young @royceyoung
That was a nasty step-back by Tre Mann. He created like 7 feet of space with it. – 8:40 PM
That was a nasty step-back by Tre Mann. He created like 7 feet of space with it. – 8:40 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Sure, it was against Davis Bertans, but Tre Mann just showed how much space he can create with that step-back. – 8:40 PM
Sure, it was against Davis Bertans, but Tre Mann just showed how much space he can create with that step-back. – 8:40 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wizards trail the Thunder 27-25 at the end of the 1st quarter. Beal leads the Wizards with 7 points. Zero TOs for Wiz so far, but they are 2-9 3PT and 37.5% from field. – 8:34 PM
Wizards trail the Thunder 27-25 at the end of the 1st quarter. Beal leads the Wizards with 7 points. Zero TOs for Wiz so far, but they are 2-9 3PT and 37.5% from field. – 8:34 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
After the 1st quarter, SGA has 8 points, 5 assists and 4 rebounds on perfect 4-4 shooting.
This man was listed as OUT this morning. – 8:33 PM
After the 1st quarter, SGA has 8 points, 5 assists and 4 rebounds on perfect 4-4 shooting.
This man was listed as OUT this morning. – 8:33 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
After a stretch of several games with higher-than-average turnover numbers, the Wizards did not have a single turnover during tonight’s first quarter. They trail the Thunder 27-25. – 8:33 PM
After a stretch of several games with higher-than-average turnover numbers, the Wizards did not have a single turnover during tonight’s first quarter. They trail the Thunder 27-25. – 8:33 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Beal and Bertans created a shot for Deni Avdija that was about as wide open as possible on a halfcourt three. He knocked it down. pic.twitter.com/NrGD5VJNPO – 8:33 PM
Beal and Bertans created a shot for Deni Avdija that was about as wide open as possible on a halfcourt three. He knocked it down. pic.twitter.com/NrGD5VJNPO – 8:33 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
“thank you for changing my life”
“i’m literally Lu Dort” pic.twitter.com/GuRn82DfNH – 8:32 PM
“thank you for changing my life”
“i’m literally Lu Dort” pic.twitter.com/GuRn82DfNH – 8:32 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Montrezl Harrell was effective on both ends during his initial stint, but the stint ended early. He’s at the end of the bench for now and doesn’t appear to be hurt. – 8:30 PM
Montrezl Harrell was effective on both ends during his initial stint, but the stint ended early. He’s at the end of the bench for now and doesn’t appear to be hurt. – 8:30 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
✏️ Erased this shot ✏️
#DCAboveAll | @Daniel Gafford pic.twitter.com/jQ0FFX80he – 8:28 PM
✏️ Erased this shot ✏️
#DCAboveAll | @Daniel Gafford pic.twitter.com/jQ0FFX80he – 8:28 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Thunder have scored 14 of their first 25 points in the paint. OKC eschews mid-range shots, preferring to limit its attempts to at the hoop and from 3-point range. OKC has made 11 of its 19 attempts — a great percentage considering Washington has zero turnovers. – 8:26 PM
The Thunder have scored 14 of their first 25 points in the paint. OKC eschews mid-range shots, preferring to limit its attempts to at the hoop and from 3-point range. OKC has made 11 of its 19 attempts — a great percentage considering Washington has zero turnovers. – 8:26 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards are down 10 points to the Thunder with 3:42 left in the 1st quarter. Losers of 4 of their last 5, the Wiz are having some trouble getting back to playing the way they did to start the season. – 8:26 PM
The Wizards are down 10 points to the Thunder with 3:42 left in the 1st quarter. Losers of 4 of their last 5, the Wiz are having some trouble getting back to playing the way they did to start the season. – 8:26 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
That was a really nice mid range move by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. – 8:24 PM
That was a really nice mid range move by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. – 8:24 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Tre Mann is checking in for his first (NBA) minutes in nine days. – 8:23 PM
Tre Mann is checking in for his first (NBA) minutes in nine days. – 8:23 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
SGA out here pulling a Giddey.
Shai has 5 assists in the first 7 minutes. – 8:22 PM
SGA out here pulling a Giddey.
Shai has 5 assists in the first 7 minutes. – 8:22 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
love this duo 🤍
@Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ➡️ @Josh Giddey pic.twitter.com/sBosfmtsZR – 8:22 PM
love this duo 🤍
@Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ➡️ @Josh Giddey pic.twitter.com/sBosfmtsZR – 8:22 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Big slam by Big Dan the big man.
#DCAboveAll | @Daniel Gafford pic.twitter.com/IxEfJ8MwTg – 8:21 PM
Big slam by Big Dan the big man.
#DCAboveAll | @Daniel Gafford pic.twitter.com/IxEfJ8MwTg – 8:21 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s ankle is perfectly fine after that slam. Goodness that’s nasty, partner. – 8:21 PM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s ankle is perfectly fine after that slam. Goodness that’s nasty, partner. – 8:21 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Based on that filthy dunk on Daniel Gafford, SGA’s ankle is just fine. – 8:20 PM
Based on that filthy dunk on Daniel Gafford, SGA’s ankle is just fine. – 8:20 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Daniel Gafford bringing some energy early on the young guys. He’s up to three blocks already. – 8:20 PM
Daniel Gafford bringing some energy early on the young guys. He’s up to three blocks already. – 8:20 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Washington State up early in Seattle.
Cougs win the North with a win today + an Oregon State win tomorrow.
Oregon controls its own destiny, needs just a win tomorrow for Utes-Ducks Part Deux. – 8:17 PM
Washington State up early in Seattle.
Cougs win the North with a win today + an Oregon State win tomorrow.
Oregon controls its own destiny, needs just a win tomorrow for Utes-Ducks Part Deux. – 8:17 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
SGA’s right ankle is heavily taped.
Daigneault said SGA had “autonomy” in his rehab process. – 8:15 PM
SGA’s right ankle is heavily taped.
Daigneault said SGA had “autonomy” in his rehab process. – 8:15 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Wizards City Edition jerseys look amazing on OKC’s court. My goodness. – 8:14 PM
Wizards City Edition jerseys look amazing on OKC’s court. My goodness. – 8:14 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
First three Thunder buckets:
Josh Giddey layup
Josh Giddey assist to JRE for 3
Josh Giddey layup, assist from SGA – 8:14 PM
First three Thunder buckets:
Josh Giddey layup
Josh Giddey assist to JRE for 3
Josh Giddey layup, assist from SGA – 8:14 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
City starters ❄️
Presented by @EnableMidstream pic.twitter.com/RRqnYJkNj9 – 8:11 PM
City starters ❄️
Presented by @EnableMidstream pic.twitter.com/RRqnYJkNj9 – 8:11 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
These white outs are the second coolest Thunder uniform in their history. They still play really well even after the honeymoon phase. – 8:02 PM
These white outs are the second coolest Thunder uniform in their history. They still play really well even after the honeymoon phase. – 8:02 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Thunder starters vs Wizards
SGA
Dort
Giddey
Bazley
Robinson-Earl
JRE has started 12 of 19 OKC games. – 8:00 PM
Thunder starters vs Wizards
SGA
Dort
Giddey
Bazley
Robinson-Earl
JRE has started 12 of 19 OKC games. – 8:00 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Let’s get to work 💼
#DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/OfWXnGRSre – 7:57 PM
Let’s get to work 💼
#DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/OfWXnGRSre – 7:57 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
About that time ⏰
#DCAboveAll | @Kyle Kuzma pic.twitter.com/rE2M9fugif – 7:35 PM
About that time ⏰
#DCAboveAll | @Kyle Kuzma pic.twitter.com/rE2M9fugif – 7:35 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Tonight’s first 5️⃣ #DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/xCe7rqbjhD – 7:30 PM
Tonight’s first 5️⃣ #DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/xCe7rqbjhD – 7:30 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Bringing the heat 🔥
#DCAboveAll | @Montrezl Harrell pic.twitter.com/9fnTkFEj5j – 7:29 PM
Bringing the heat 🔥
#DCAboveAll | @Montrezl Harrell pic.twitter.com/9fnTkFEj5j – 7:29 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Getting in that zone.
#DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/nEyiKOPRAC – 7:08 PM
Getting in that zone.
#DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/nEyiKOPRAC – 7:08 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Soon.
📍 Oklahoma City
📺 @NBCSWashington+
🎙 @Team980
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 7:00 PM
Soon.
📍 Oklahoma City
📺 @NBCSWashington+
🎙 @Team980
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 7:00 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wes Unseld Jr. said the other day he wants more production from his starters, but will roll with the same five vs. OKC tonight:
Dinwiddie, Beal, KCP, Kuzma, Gafford – 6:38 PM
Wes Unseld Jr. said the other day he wants more production from his starters, but will roll with the same five vs. OKC tonight:
Dinwiddie, Beal, KCP, Kuzma, Gafford – 6:38 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Daigneault said he thought Bradley Beal and Steph Curry gave Lu Dort the most trouble last season. Another big test for Dort tonight. – 6:35 PM
Daigneault said he thought Bradley Beal and Steph Curry gave Lu Dort the most trouble last season. Another big test for Dort tonight. – 6:35 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault said the two guys that got the best of Lu Dort last year were Bradley Beal and Steph Curry. They move so much it makes life hard. – 6:34 PM
Mark Daigneault said the two guys that got the best of Lu Dort last year were Bradley Beal and Steph Curry. They move so much it makes life hard. – 6:34 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Mark Daigneault on Josh Giddey: “I haven’t said one thing to him about one turnover this season. Cause he’s got the guts to make the play.” – 6:33 PM
Mark Daigneault on Josh Giddey: “I haven’t said one thing to him about one turnover this season. Cause he’s got the guts to make the play.” – 6:33 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault on why Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey’s pairing will work together “The intentions of both of those guys is for it to work…We are really confident that it’s going to work because of the caliber of people we are working with.” – 6:31 PM
Mark Daigneault on why Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey’s pairing will work together “The intentions of both of those guys is for it to work…We are really confident that it’s going to work because of the caliber of people we are working with.” – 6:31 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
No changes to the Wizards’ starters tonight in Oklahoma City. They will be Spencer Dinwiddie, Bradley Beal, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma and Daniel Gafford. – 6:31 PM
No changes to the Wizards’ starters tonight in Oklahoma City. They will be Spencer Dinwiddie, Bradley Beal, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma and Daniel Gafford. – 6:31 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Aaron Wiggins is inactive tonight, per Daigneault.
Wiggins goes from starting on Wednesday to inactive on Friday. That’s a pretty good example of how the Thunder is shuffling things around this season. – 6:28 PM
Aaron Wiggins is inactive tonight, per Daigneault.
Wiggins goes from starting on Wednesday to inactive on Friday. That’s a pretty good example of how the Thunder is shuffling things around this season. – 6:28 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault says Aaron Wiggins is inactive tonight. He has played a lot of minutes tonight but there is a limited number of days two way players can play so they don’t want to waste one. – 6:28 PM
Mark Daigneault says Aaron Wiggins is inactive tonight. He has played a lot of minutes tonight but there is a limited number of days two way players can play so they don’t want to waste one. – 6:28 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is back. He’ll start tonight, per Mark Daigneault. – 6:27 PM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is back. He’ll start tonight, per Mark Daigneault. – 6:27 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Kenrich Williams on Lu Dort: “The way Lu plays inspires the whole team.”
Kenny Hustle saying this about Dort is the Spider-Man pointing meme personified. pic.twitter.com/CcP51uRdu3 – 6:19 PM
Kenrich Williams on Lu Dort: “The way Lu plays inspires the whole team.”
Kenny Hustle saying this about Dort is the Spider-Man pointing meme personified. pic.twitter.com/CcP51uRdu3 – 6:19 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Different vibes, still fresh.
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/pDZeKJ7tTN – 6:15 PM
Different vibes, still fresh.
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/pDZeKJ7tTN – 6:15 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Terance Mann has been grabbing at the back of his neck some — but still he’s got 11 points on 4-for-9 shooting — his first-half field goal attempts more than he’s taken in 15 other games this season, and five shy of the 14 he took in the Clips’ win over OKC on Nov. 1. – 4:38 PM
Terance Mann has been grabbing at the back of his neck some — but still he’s got 11 points on 4-for-9 shooting — his first-half field goal attempts more than he’s taken in 15 other games this season, and five shy of the 14 he took in the Clips’ win over OKC on Nov. 1. – 4:38 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
All 2021-22 single-game tickets are on sale…NOW! ⚡
Be here 🎟️ | https://t.co/WfWa62lAIx pic.twitter.com/C48ctg4NF8 – 4:00 PM
All 2021-22 single-game tickets are on sale…NOW! ⚡
Be here 🎟️ | https://t.co/WfWa62lAIx pic.twitter.com/C48ctg4NF8 – 4:00 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
This is the deal you’re going to want to tell your friends about!
Get your tickets NOW ⬇️
#DCAboveAll – 3:54 PM
This is the deal you’re going to want to tell your friends about!
Get your tickets NOW ⬇️
#DCAboveAll – 3:54 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Backcourt battle.
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/bmvnwhwqB8 – 3:40 PM
Backcourt battle.
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/bmvnwhwqB8 – 3:40 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Kuz has been hauling in the boards this season.
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/O8KIEIcfJU – 3:20 PM
Kuz has been hauling in the boards this season.
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/O8KIEIcfJU – 3:20 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
In two games against the Thunder last season, Bradley Beal recorded a 64.3% true shooting percentage and scored over 30 points in both matchups.
#DCAboveAll | @DXCTechnology pic.twitter.com/NKY8hyYX32 – 3:00 PM
In two games against the Thunder last season, Bradley Beal recorded a 64.3% true shooting percentage and scored over 30 points in both matchups.
#DCAboveAll | @DXCTechnology pic.twitter.com/NKY8hyYX32 – 3:00 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
After a hard-earned day off for Thanksgiving, the Thunder turns the page to tonight’s matchup with the Wizards, a surprise 4-seed in the Eastern Conference playoff picture.
@OUHealth Game Day Report
📝 | https://t.co/MAGyDh2K51 pic.twitter.com/z5UbNW6uYI – 2:45 PM
After a hard-earned day off for Thanksgiving, the Thunder turns the page to tonight’s matchup with the Wizards, a surprise 4-seed in the Eastern Conference playoff picture.
@OUHealth Game Day Report
📝 | https://t.co/MAGyDh2K51 pic.twitter.com/z5UbNW6uYI – 2:45 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (right ankle sprain) has been upgraded to questionable for tonight. – 2:12 PM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (right ankle sprain) has been upgraded to questionable for tonight. – 2:12 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Getting shots up and working on a few things this morning 👌
#DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/gRAVc3wXIx – 2:00 PM
Getting shots up and working on a few things this morning 👌
#DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/gRAVc3wXIx – 2:00 PM