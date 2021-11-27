Beno Udrih officially announces his retirement

Two-time NBA champion Beno Udrih announced his retirement from basketball at 39 years of age. Even though Udrih played his last game three years ago with Zalgiris Kaunas and has been working as player development coach on the New Orleans Pelicans since 2020, he hadn’t officially put an end to his career until today (27/11) via a post on Instagram.
Source: EuroHoops.net
Beno Udrih: “Basketball has been a part of my life professionally since I was 16 years old, and is something I hope I never have to give up. I now want to be a coach just as badly as I wanted to be a professional player back when I was a kid. I hope to share my knowledge and guide the next generation, just as many coaches did for me.” -via EuroHoops.net / November 27, 2021