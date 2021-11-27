Beno Udrih officially announces his retirement

USA Today Sports

Two-time NBA champion Beno Udrih announced his retirement from basketball at 39 years of age. Even though Udrih played his last game three years ago with Zalgiris Kaunas and has been working as player development coach on the New Orleans Pelicans since 2020, he hadn’t officially put an end to his career until today (27/11) via a post on Instagram.
Source: EuroHoops.net

