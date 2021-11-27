Charlotte Hornets vs. Houston Rockets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Charlotte Hornets (13-8) play against the Houston Rockets (16-16) at Toyota Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Saturday November 27, 2021
Charlotte Hornets 74, Houston Rockets 73 (Q3 11:47)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
15 and 11 in the first half for Christian Wood, who is starting to look like last season’s Christian Wood – 9:21 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
We’ve got a close one in Houston.
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Great second quarter for @Terry Rozier 👌
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Christian Wood, playing center, has 15 points on 7-11 shooting and 11 rebounds in just 18 minutes.
Why did the Rockets move him to power forward again? – 9:20 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Rockets roll with small lineup to start against Hornets ift.tt/3xyEF67 – 9:19 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Rockets’ Stephen Silas reflects on Charlotte years even with Hornets entirely transformed ift.tt/313A9jW – 9:18 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets 73, Hornets 71 at half as Porter nails a 27-footer in the final second. He has 14 with four assists. Wood with 15p, 11r, his fourth double-double in five games. Hornets with 41 Q2 points, matching most vs. Rockets this season. – 9:16 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Kevin Porter Jr. just hit a buzzer beating three to put the Rockets ahead 73-71 before halftime. – 9:15 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
C-Wood showing the rim no mercy! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/osb4YEIhwH – 9:10 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Sengun can see everything on the court! 👀 pic.twitter.com/JnOZBpM1Mu – 9:07 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
MOVING ON 🆙📈
Congrats to @Terry Rozier on moving into 6th place on the 3PT Made list in franchise history! 👌
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Christian Wood is catching and dunking these passes very violently. – 9:06 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Mikal Bridges becomes the third player this season to have at least 7 steals in a game. Chris Paul had 7 in Houston and the Clippers’ Paul George snagged eight in October. – 9:05 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Take off @Nick Richards 💪💥
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Rockets coach Silas not worried about hot seat, “I believe in what I do” nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/27/roc… – 9:01 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Armoni Brooks has 9 points on 3-of-4 shooting from 3-point range w/6:45 left in the first half.
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Sengun sits with three assists, and two spectacular passes. But also four of the Rockets five turnovers and keeps giving up offensive rebounds. He doesn’t always look it, but he is 19, too. – 8:55 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
This pass by Alperen Sengun is next level pic.twitter.com/eGMM1GfWNI – 8:53 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
I’m going to pass out from witnessing a ridiculous no-look pass by Alperen Sengun at Toyota Center one day. – 8:52 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Jalen McDaniels just ruined what would’ve been an incredible highlight – 8:52 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
End of 1. 🔥
Highest total points for any quarter this season!
Rockets: 43
Hornets: 30
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets 43, Hornets 30 after 1. Rockets top scoring quarter of the season by seven points. Rockets shooting 53.8 %, 55.6 % on 3s, but did miss five free throws. Had just one turnover. Mathews with 10. – 8:45 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
The Rockets scored 43 points in the first quarter. It’s pretty clear the 2-big lineup needs to be scrapped – 8:45 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Rockets finish with a season-high 43 points in the first quarter, while turning the ball over just once! – 8:44 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
House missed a dunk on one end. The Hornets were at the rim on the other end in two seconds, including the time for Ball to get the rebound, leading to a clear-path foul. Tough two seconds. – 8:40 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
M3️⃣3️⃣LO!
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Alperen Sengun is once again ahead of Daniel Theis on the big man depth chart – 8:38 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Armoni Brooks and Danuel House are the first Rockets off the bench – 8:31 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Mathews going to the line with a chance to make it 30-13 when Rockets make their first substitutions. Brooks, House will check in in another change to the rotation after House’s big game on Wednesday. – 8:30 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Why hasn’t Garrison Mathews been able to find a home? He’s 6’5 and can shoot – 8:26 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Gordon with four assists in 5 1/2 minutes. His season high is five, both times when he started at the point with Porter out. Rockets shooting 61.5%, 3 of 5 on 3s, early. – 8:25 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
No hesitation behind the arc! 💦 pic.twitter.com/stRMo50oLH – 8:24 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Mathews from the corner! 💦
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – John Wall ready to talk about playing again for Rockets ift.tt/3nZd62K – 8:18 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Court Vision 👁👁
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Whenever Christian Wood plays center, you find yourself asking “Why does he ever play any other position?” – 8:16 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Garrison Mathews, making his 25th NBA start and first with the Rockets, hits a corner 3 to start. He has shot 41 % on 3s as a starter. houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 8:15 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
#Rockets starters vs the Hornets! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/t48nvvjsML – 8:09 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Jalen Green standing in the lane during Hornets introductions, taking a few shots, looking restless already. – 8:06 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
No @jalen Green (hamstring) for the #Rockets tonight , but that’s him out there pregame w/ the classic @DefLeppard tee. pic.twitter.com/bAq7hec2Tr – 8:02 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
2nd half of this back-to-back coming soon!
📍 – Houston, TX
🆚 – @Houston Rockets
⏰ – 8PM EST
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
There’s John Wall putting up shots before tonight’s game. He has had conversations with GM Rafael Stone about returning to playing for the #Rockets as acknowledged by HC Silas before tonight’s game. pic.twitter.com/h2vrWdNlYP – 7:35 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
#Rockets starters vs. Charlotte: Kevin Porter Jr., Jae’Sean Tate, Eric Gordon, Christian Wood, Garrison Mathews. – 7:34 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Rockets starters vs Hornets: Gordon, Mathews, Porter Jr, Tate, Wood.
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets starters: Mathews, Tate, Wood, Gordon, Porter Jr.
Hornets: Hayward, Bridges, Washington, Rozier, Ball. – 7:32 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Rockets starters:
Kevin Porter Jr
Eric Gordon
Garrison Matthews
Jae’Sean Tate
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT vs HOU
Mason Plumlee (R Calf Strain) is OUT.
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Congrats to our rooks @James Bouknight and @Kai Jones on scoring their first NBA points last night!
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: John Wall wants to return to play, is in talks with Rockets nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/27/rep… – 7:00 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
in the building 🥶
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip pic.twitter.com/WWL8BJCo0W – 6:59 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Asked James Borrego if he thinks he will have a minutes restriction on PJ Washington since it is a back to back, and if he is concerned about his cardio.
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Since before the season began, this squad has been all the way locked in. 💪
The next episode of Reel Access is coming soon 🎬 pic.twitter.com/JNbdhNhLtA – 6:42 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Wolves activity in defense is night and day from Charlotte – 6:36 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Nuggets have the worst Net Rating in the NBA in the last six games at -16.0. Houston is next at -14.1.
Denver ranks 20th in ORTG and 29th in DRTG. 0.1 away from 30th. – 6:26 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Stephen Silas would not reveal who starts in place of Jalen Green. – 6:21 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Stephen Silas on John Wall report: “Yeah, Rafael and John spoke. As far as I know, John is wanting to come back and there’s going to be discussions around that. We’ll see. I just found out this afternoon.” – 6:18 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Stephen Silas says John Wall and Rafael Stone spoke. Silas says Wall wants to come back and there will be discussions about that moving forward. Silas said he was made aware of the discussions with Wall this afternoon – 6:18 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
Glad to see John Wall wants to play instead of wait for a trade that wasn’t coming. Can’t just throw away healthy seasons. HOU should acquiesce because a team that’s already lost 15 in a row will continue doing a decent job of “developing young players,” even with a 5x all star. – 6:07 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
John Wall ready to talk about playing again for Rockets houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n…) via @houstonchron – 4:49 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Always in the right place at the right time 🕺🛸
@LaMelo Ball | @ArrowExt pic.twitter.com/KtQSzstfy1 – 4:48 PM
David Cobb @DavidWCobb
Are there any Ole Miss fans watching this Iron Bowl and running the scenarios in their heads?
–if Bama loses to Auburn+UGA
— the Big 12 champion has 2 Ls
— Stanford upsets Notre Dame
— Houston beats Cincinnati
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
One thing I am curious about now…John Wall wants to play and that’s been made public. If Houston wants to continue to not play him, does the NBA step in and start issuing fines? Do the Rockets make him active, but keep him benched? I’m guessing he plays, but a weird situation. – 4:12 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Another one at home tonight vs @Charlotte Hornets! 🚀
⏰ 7:00 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on John Wall and the Houston Rockets discussing a possible return to play: es.pn/3o6kDgt – 3:58 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
As long as Kevin Porter Jr. & Jalen Green still get plenty of minutes (and Green is currently injured) there’s no downside to John Wall playing for Houston. He’ll help them get organized and at least be more competitive. If he gets hurt, it’s not like there is trade value anyway. – 3:56 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Houston Rockets guard John Wall has expressed his hopes to the organization that he can resume playing for the team in the near future, sources tell ESPN. Story soon. – 3:43 PM
