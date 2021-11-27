Daily statistical milestones: Stephen Curry moves past Scottie Pippen and more

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.
Stephen Curry No. 62 in points now
Moved ahead of Scottie Pippen with 18,945 points. He’s now 59 away from Dale Ellis
CJ McCollum No. 63 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of CJ Miles and Shane Battier with 1,252 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Stephen Jackson
Buddy Hield No. 70 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Jason Williams and Damon Stoudamire with 1,239 three-pointers. He’s now 6 away from Dell Curry
Al Horford No. 91 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Gus Johnson with 7,380 rebounds. He’s now 24 away from Rasheed Wallace
Damian Lillard No. 94 in points now
Moved ahead of Jeff Malone with 17,233 points. He’s now 20 away from Kevin Willis
Bojan Bogdanovic No. 96 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Robert Covington with 1,100 three-pointers. He’s now 4 away from Latrell Sprewell
Evan Fournier No. 97 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Robert Covington and Maurice Williams with 1,097 three-pointers. He’s now 3 away from Bojan Bogdanovic
Russell Westbrook No. 101 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Dana Barros with 1,092 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Rudy Gay
Russell Westbrook No. 104 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Alonzo Mourning with 7,139 rebounds. He’s now 15 away from Ray Scott
Khris Middleton No. 108 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Lindsey Hunter with 1,077 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Gilbert Arenas
Myles Turner No. 114 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Bismack Biyombo with 928 blocks. He’s now 1 away from Derrick Favors
Jeff Green No. 116 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Channing Frye with 1,050 three-pointers. He’s now 3 away from Jae Crowder
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope No. 122 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Nick Young and Steve Blake with 1,041 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Richard Jefferson
George Hill No. 128 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Morris Peterson with 1,010 three-pointers. He’s now 4 away from Isaiah Thomas
Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 148 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Jerome Kersey with 800 blocks. He’s now 7 away from Tracy McGrady
Rudy Gobert No. 149 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Rony Seikaly with 6,432 rebounds. He’s now 33 away from Mickey Johnson
Draymond Green No. 158 in assists now
Moved ahead of Darren Collison with 3,554 assists. He’s now tied with Lamar Odom
Zach LaVine No. 161 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Donyell Marshall with 903 three-pointers. He’s now 8 away from Rasual Butler
DeMar DeRozan No. 171 in assists now
Moved ahead of Eddie Johnson with 3,440 assists. He’s now 6 away from Steve Blake
Anthony Davis No. 181 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Emeka Okafor with 5,972 rebounds. He’s now tied with Andre Iguodala
Draymond Green No. 182 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Dennis Johnson and Christian Laettner with 678 blocks. He’s now 3 away from Gerald Wallace
Eric Bledsoe No. 184 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Bruce Bowen and Eddie House with 819 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Jose Juan Barea
Donovan Mitchell No. 198 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of James Jones with 778 three-pointers. He’s now 12 away from Martell Webster
Enes Kanter No. 202 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Troy Murphy and Dan Issel with 5,709 rebounds. He’s now 6 away from Bob Dandridge
Nikola Vucevic No. 207 in blocks now
Moved ahead of James Johnson with 616 blocks. He’s now tied with Kevin Kunnert
Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 214 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Tom Gugliotta and Chris Kaman with 5,594 rebounds. He’s now 7 away from Julius Erving
Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 218 in points now
Moved ahead of Mychal Thompson and Paul Westphal with 12,833 points. He’s now 38 away from Rik Smits
Andrew Wiggins No. 220 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Charlie Villanueva and Keith Bogans with 717 three-pointers. He’s now 5 away from Ben McLemore
Draymond Green No. 221 in steals now
Moved ahead of John Long, Aaron McKie and PJ Brown with 914 steals. He’s now tied with Kemba Walker
Jeff Green No. 226 in points now
Moved ahead of Armen Gilliam and Jim Jackson with 12,703 points. He’s now 10 away from Bill Cartwright
Jrue Holiday No. 232 in points now
Moved ahead of Otis Birdsong with 12,560 points. He’s now 98 away from Nick Van Exel
Karl-Anthony Towns No. 237 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Mickael Pietrus and Austin Rivers with 680 three-pointers. He’s now 5 away from Bryon Russell
Alex Len No. 245 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Aaron Williams with 540 blocks. He’s now tied with Channing Frye and Chris Morris
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
– S. Curry: 32 pts, 7 reb, 8 ast
– T. Young: 31 pts, 10 ast, 12-16 fg
– D. Murray: 29 pts, 11 reb, 6 ast
– R. Westbrook: 29 pts, 10 reb, 11 ast
– Giannis: 24 pts, 13 reb, 7 ast
– D. Sabonis: 23 pts, 18 reb, +16
– C. Capela: 23 pts, 17 reb, 3 blk – 11:05 AM
The first duo to perform the feat was the @Milwaukee Bucks Gary Payton and Sam Cassell on March 8, 2003. pic.twitter.com/B9uJU4BzoO – 10:46 AM
✅ 24 PTS
✅ 13 REB
✅ 7 AST
✅ 10-13 FG
It’s the 142nd time Antetokounmpo has recorded at least 20p/10r/5a in a game.
The only active players with more such games are LeBron James (250) and Russell Westbrook (204). pic.twitter.com/6U5Kl0bfrv – 10:16 AM
– The Lakers are now 10-11.
– The Lakers led by 12 with 8:32 left in the 4th quarter.
– LeBron James: 30 pts, 11 ast & 7 reb, Russell Westbrook: 29 pts, 11 ast & 10 reb, Anthony Davis: 23 pts, 8 reb & 4 ast. – 1:55 AM
Westbrook played 51 minutes (29, 11, 10), LeBron 50 (30, 11, 7) and AD 49 (23, 8, 4) with a Sunday matchup with Detroit looming. – 1:46 AM
Fox has played 43 for Sacramento, and Haliburton 37. – 1:13 AM
No no no no no NO NO NO NO YES!!!!!! – 1:07 AM
Kings go Fox, Haliburton, Davis, Bagley and Len. – 12:54 AM
“To envision (these milestones), yeah somewhat — to actually think you’re going to get there the way you started, it’s kind of hard to really believe that.” – 12:31 AM
-Curry 32, Wiggins 25
-Warriors post perfect November (9-0) at Chase Center
-All nine wins by double digits
-Overcame so-so 3p shooting by outscoring POR 64-42 in the paint – 12:21 AM
