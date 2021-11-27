John Wall playing again with Rockets?

Adrian Wojnarowski: Houston Rockets guard John Wall has expressed his hopes to the organization that he can resume playing for the team in the near future, sources tell ESPN. Story soon.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Stephen Silas on John Wall report: “Yeah, Rafael and John spoke. As far as I know, John is wanting to come back and there’s going to be discussions around that. We’ll see. I just found out this afternoon.” – 6:18 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Stephen Silas says John Wall and Rafael Stone spoke. Silas says Wall wants to come back and there will be discussions about that moving forward. Silas said he was made aware of the discussions with Wall this afternoon – 6:18 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
Glad to see John Wall wants to play instead of wait for a trade that wasn’t coming. Can’t just throw away healthy seasons. HOU should acquiesce because a team that’s already lost 15 in a row will continue doing a decent job of “developing young players,” even with a 5x all star. – 6:07 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
John Wall ready to talk about playing again for Rockets houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n…) via @houstonchron – 4:49 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
One thing I am curious about now…John Wall wants to play and that’s been made public. If Houston wants to continue to not play him, does the NBA step in and start issuing fines? Do the Rockets make him active, but keep him benched? I’m guessing he plays, but a weird situation. – 4:12 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on John Wall and the Houston Rockets discussing a possible return to play: es.pn/3o6kDgt – 3:58 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
As long as Kevin Porter Jr. & Jalen Green still get plenty of minutes (and Green is currently injured) there’s no downside to John Wall playing for Houston. He’ll help them get organized and at least be more competitive. If he gets hurt, it’s not like there is trade value anyway. – 3:56 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Houston Rockets guard John Wall has expressed his hopes to the organization that he can resume playing for the team in the near future, sources tell ESPN. Story soon. – 3:43 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Why can the Rockets sit John Wall for seemingly as long as they want when the Pelicans, in (somewhat) similar circumstances, were forced by the NBA to play Anthony Davis? Good question.
Explored here in depth in my latest This Week In Basketball column: marcstein.substack.com/p/weekend-dime… – 12:45 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
🏀 Inside the John Wall situation in Houston …
🏀 Jalen Brunson’s significant role in Dallas on and off the floor …
🏀 More around-the-NBA notes and a Major Life Question RE: Thanksgiving …
All in my latest This Week In Basketball column out now: marcstein.substack.com/p/weekend-dime… – 11:00 AM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
John Wall just joined the Rockets bench with ice packs on both knees. He worked out on the floor before the game started – 8:21 PM
More on this storyline
Adrian Wojnarowski: Wall and Rockets had agreed on him sitting out until a trade could be found, but the five-time All-Star guard talked to Houston general manager Rafael Stone on Friday about restarting a dialogue on a return to the active roster, sources said. Sides plan to talk again on Sunday. -via Twitter @wojespn / November 27, 2021
Adrian Wojnarowski: For Wall to play this season, there is likely a compromise that needs to be found between respecting Wall’s stature as an All-Star on a super-max contract and Rockets’ desire to have him play a complementary role to help develop their young core. -via Twitter @wojespn / November 27, 2021