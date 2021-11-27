Miami Heat vs. Chicago Bulls: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Miami Heat (12-7) play against the Chicago Bulls (7-7) at United Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Saturday November 27, 2021
Miami Heat 62, Chicago Bulls 56 (Q3 06:46)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Two players in this game have scored in double figures: Duncan Robinson with 16 and Lonzo Ball with 11. DeRozan missed a FT that would have given him 10. Heat lead #Bulls 62-56 mid-3rdQ – 9:30 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Vucevic has just 5 shots despite being guarded by smaller players on several possessions. Heat also have sent double-teams at him at times, and he’s always unselfish. Might be time to be a little selfish. – 9:26 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat ahead 59-53 with 7:30 left in the third quarter. Bulls up to 15 turnovers. Heat with just five turnovers. – 9:26 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Kyle Lowry’s second defensive rebound was the 3,500th of his career. – 9:24 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Try focusing only on Caruso and Ball throughout this entire sequence. Both have such great feel, so awesome when they are working together. pic.twitter.com/4d10CB0Fil – 9:21 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
PJ Tucker is the definition of solid
Almost want the volume to be higher on nights like this – 9:21 PM
PJ Tucker is the definition of solid
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Listening? we will give you a shout out—we love Bulls Nation. @670TheScore @Audacy @Chicago Bulls radio network – 9:19 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Javonte Green is ready to risk life and limb for a dunk at literally any point in a game – 9:19 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Down 3 at the half.
Caruso/Ball: 8 points each
Down 3 at the half.
Caruso/Ball: 8 points each
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
ZO GIVE & GO.
ZO GIVE & GO.
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Halftime Bulls down 49-46. Caruso and Ball each with 8. Ball: 8-7-4. Strus: 9pts. Bulls 29%-3s..13 turnovers, yet trail by only 3. Listen to @670TheScore @Audacy @Chicago Bulls radio network – 9:04 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Bulls trail the Heat 49-46 at the half.
Bulls trail the Heat 49-46 at the half.
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Halftime: Heat 49, Bulls 46. Miami with six more shot attempts than Chicago with the help of 13 Bulls turnovers. – 9:04 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat 49, Bulls 46 at half. None of the leading men have stepped up to this point. Strus leads the Heat with nine. – 9:03 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Such an odd game in Chicago. Feels like Miami is dominant, yet the Bulls trail by 3 at the half – 9:03 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Heat 49, Bulls 46 at half
Nobody for either team in double figures
Heat 49, Bulls 46 at half
Nobody for either team in double figures
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Bulls have struggled as teams blitz LaVine and DeRozan more and more because their roll guys don’t have great ball skills.
Bulls have struggled as teams blitz LaVine and DeRozan more and more because their roll guys don’t have great ball skills.
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Bulls averaging 27 shots per game from within the restricted area this season. Heat has managed to limit Bulls to just five shots at the rim, so far.
Bulls averaging 27 shots per game from within the restricted area this season. Heat has managed to limit Bulls to just five shots at the rim, so far.
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
No Tyler Herro, you expected this to be a game you’d have to grind out offensively
Miami’s defense has done their part, but they’re going to need one extra scoring push to begin the 2nd half
No Tyler Herro, you expected this to be a game you’d have to grind out offensively
Miami’s defense has done their part, but they’re going to need one extra scoring push to begin the 2nd half
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Max Strus with a team-high nine points in 11 minutes off the bench. – 8:57 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Just an odd first half to this point: Butler with just three shots, Lowry just one assist, Adebayo just one rebound. – 8:56 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Would Derrick Jones Jr. supplanting Tony Bradley as backup C have happened if Vooch didn’t land in health and safety protocols? Maybe. Maybe not. But that’s happened, at least for now. – 8:56 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls down 3, 42-39. 4:14 left 2nd. Robinson 8. Strus 7. Green, Caruso DeRozan each with 6. – 8:53 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
CHI SLAMA JAMA.
CHI SLAMA JAMA.
Tas Melas @TasMelas
I was wrong about these Bulls City Edition jerseys. They are simple and slick. pic.twitter.com/wFyCVBTusE – 8:49 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Could Bulls VP Arturas Karnisovas look to address the lack of size at some point this season? Evaluation, evaluation, evaluation …
Read it:
Could Bulls VP Arturas Karnisovas look to address the lack of size at some point this season? Evaluation, evaluation, evaluation …
Read it:
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Cleanest City Edition jerseys in the league, if we do say so ourselves. pic.twitter.com/YSXceIp0mi – 8:44 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Heat presenting such an array of challenges to Bulls’ offense. Their switching forces lot of iso offense/jumpers, physicality in driving/passing lanes has contributed to 10 Chicago turnovers, and Bulls’ fastbreak chances have been limited with Miami taking good care of ball – 8:43 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Kyle will literally take a charge anywhere pic.twitter.com/Djn1wpicRl – 8:42 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls with 10 first half turnovers with 10:18 to play in the half. – 8:42 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
If Miami can survive this lineup, they’re in a great spot tonight – 8:41 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
The 8 turnovers and LaVine shooting 1 for 4 says one thing
The 8 turnovers and LaVine shooting 1 for 4 says one thing
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Bulls came out cold from long range in that first quarter, going 2-for-9 from behind the arc despite getting some crystal clear looks. – 8:37 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Heat committed just 1 TO in 1st quarter. They rarely beat themselves. And such discipline forces Bulls more into halfcourt sets. Heat own 4th-ranked defense, one ahead of the Bulls. Bulls managed just 20 points in period. – 8:37 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of first quarter: Heat 27, Bulls 20. Chicago with eight turnovers, Miami with one turnover. – 8:36 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Max Strus checks in after not playing in the last two games. – 8:33 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
#MIAvsCHI UPDATE: Tyler Herro (illness) has officially been ruled out of tonight’s game vs the Bulls. – 8:32 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Caleb Martin stepping into the Tyler Herro role seamlessly is pretty ideal lol – 8:32 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
PJ Tucker breaks out the Pantone Jordan 10s in Chicago. 🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/qvv1M9Uxi8 – 8:30 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls trail 19-14. 35%fg. 2-8-3s. Vucevic 5pts 5 reb. Adebayo: 6pts 3:19 left 1st. – 8:27 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
TURN THE AC ALL THE WAY UP 🥶
TURN THE AC ALL THE WAY UP 🥶
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
With that three-pointer, Duncan Robinson moved into sole possession of fifth place on the Heat’s all-time list for threes made. – 8:24 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
With his first 3-pointer, Robinson extended his franchise record to 68 consecutive games with at least one conversion, which also is the NBA’s second-longest streak to Stephen Curry. The 3-pointer also move him past Goran Dragic for fifth on the Heat all-time list. – 8:24 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Alex Caruso checks in and promptly smashes a dunk over P.J. Tucker to the delight of the United Center crowd – 8:22 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Alex Caruso…waking the folks up in Chicago after a slow start – 8:22 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Miami’s doing what they did against Utah and Gobert
PJ guarding DeRozan so he ends up guarding Vucevic every time down following the screen – 8:19 PM
Miami’s doing what they did against Utah and Gobert
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
I just want to watch P.J. Tucker battle vs. Vucevic all night. – 8:19 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
PJ Tucker, as one would expect, is doing a phenomenal job defending Nikola Vucevic in the post – 8:18 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
With the way Vuc is dipping off PJ, Bam needs to win his matchup all night
With the way Vuc is dipping off PJ, Bam needs to win his matchup all night
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Zach comes out firing 🔥
Zach comes out firing 🔥
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Herro out
Of course everyone has to step up
But this feels like a Lowry game
Or at least it should be – 8:09 PM
Of course everyone has to step up
But this feels like a Lowry game
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Congratulations to @Jimmy Butler his 650th regular season NBA game…great teammate, great man. – 8:07 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Checking in on DeMar’s Kobes tonight. pic.twitter.com/ewvvKXD2xT – 8:03 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Marcus Garrett from the Heat into Skyforce starting lineup tonight vs. Cleveland Charge:
Brandon Knight
Ja’Vonte Smart
Marcus Garrett
DJ Stewart
Micah Potter – 8:02 PM
Brandon Knight
Ja’Vonte Smart
Marcus Garrett
DJ Stewart
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Tonight is the 167th consecutive regular-season appearance for Duncan Robinson, the second-longest streak in the franchise’s 34 seasons. The record is 174 by Glen Rice, from 1992 to ’94. – 7:47 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Dewayne Dedmon producing positive minutes off Heat bench: ‘He has been so vital to our team’ miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Dedmon holds a team-best plus/minus of plus-99 and the Heat has outscored teams by 17.8 points per 100 possessions when he has been on the court this season – 7:47 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Tonight’s game is Jimmy Butler’s 650th career regular-season appearance. – 7:40 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Tonight’s game is Bam Adebayo’s 200th career regular-season start, now three from tying Shaquille O’Neal for 16th on the Heat all-time list. – 7:39 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
#MiamiMashup returns tonight in Chicago 👀 and Duncan Robinson is 1 KaBoom away from 5th place on Miami’s All-Time list
#MiamiMashup returns tonight in Chicago 👀 and Duncan Robinson is 1 KaBoom away from 5th place on Miami’s All-Time list
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Usual Heat starters tonight vs. Bulls: Lowry, Butler, Robinson, Tucker and Adebayo.
Usual Heat starters tonight vs. Bulls: Lowry, Butler, Robinson, Tucker and Adebayo.
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Usual Heat starters: Adebayo, Tucker, Butler, Robinson and Lowry. Tyler Herro is available, but that doesn’t mean he will play, only that he is “active.” – 7:32 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Same starters tonight vs. Miami!
Same starters tonight vs. Miami!
Jason Jackson @TheJaxShow
Don’t ever miss the action – we are here if you are remote, on the move or just like how we get down on #HEATRadio! The party always starts 30 mins before the tip and tonight the debut of #HEATRadioTheater featuring #MaxStrus 📻TUNE IN📻 pic.twitter.com/n9KUf9PU8N – 7:29 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry back on the court together pic.twitter.com/Dn6e2W0NaK – 7:13 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Is DeMar DeRozan a top-five MVP candidate this season? JJ Redick believes he is.
Is DeMar DeRozan a top-five MVP candidate this season? JJ Redick believes he is.
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Worked out today✅
Ate right today ✅
Filed some heat to @NYDNSports just now ✅
Nets beat hottest team in NBA? TBD – 6:54 PM
Ate right today ✅
Filed some heat to @NYDNSports just now ✅
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Erik Spoelstra on Max Strus, “We had a great day yesterday going to DePaul and sharing that moment with him.”
“Max has been terrific for us. He’s another guy who’s come up through our program with a different path.”
He will 100% get minutes tonight Tyler or not
Erik Spoelstra on Max Strus, “We had a great day yesterday going to DePaul and sharing that moment with him.”
“Max has been terrific for us. He’s another guy who’s come up through our program with a different path.”
He will 100% get minutes tonight Tyler or not
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Erik Spoelstra on Tyler Herro being listed as questionable tonight, “He started to feel a little bit off last night. Same thing this morning. We’ll see how he feels in the next hour.”
“Under the weather,” he says
Erik Spoelstra on Tyler Herro being listed as questionable tonight, “He started to feel a little bit off last night. Same thing this morning. We’ll see how he feels in the next hour.”
“Under the weather,” he says
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tyler Herro now listed as questionable for tonight’s game vs. Bulls with overall body soreness. – 6:38 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Tyler Herro now listed as questionable for the Heat due to “overall body, soreness.” – 6:37 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Tyler Herro questionable with general body soreness. @670TheScore @Chicago Bulls @Miami Heat 6:45 pre. – 6:35 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Tyler Herro is questionable vs. Bulls tonight, Heat say. Termed it “overall body soreness” – 6:34 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Bulls coach Billy Donovan on the Heat, “I think they’re one of the best teams not only in the East but the league.” Heat-Bulls at 8 Eastern. – 6:23 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Bulls coach Billy Donovan on Heat: “I think they’re one of the best teams not only in the East, but in the league.” – 6:22 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Billy Donovan on Heat: “I think they’re one of the best teams not only in the East but the league.” – 6:21 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
“Kaboom. How are you man?” Bulls coach Billy Donovan in greeting @EReidMiamiHeat during pregame media session in Chicago. – 6:20 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Another W up for grabs tonight. Let’s get it.
@LiquiMolyUSA | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/qeNQfhkLFI – 6:00 PM
@LiquiMolyUSA | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/qeNQfhkLFI – 6:00 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Ira Winderman: Brass knuckles or quick whistles in Heat-Nuggets rematch? Ex-NBA executive weighs in sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:57 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — When it comes to Heat-Bulls, it’s a complicated story of hate and love for Jimmy Butler. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:57 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Do Heat have core belief in their rotation? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:56 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
And just like that, my last Miami Hurricanes game as a beat writer: ✅
It’s been an absolute pleasure covering the program these last five months, despite all the nuttiness that’s come with it lol
Still one last story/Twitter Space coming tomorrow.
Hope y’all tune in! 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/iFluFRcnfI – 5:56 PM
It’s been an absolute pleasure covering the program these last five months, despite all the nuttiness that’s come with it lol
Still one last story/Twitter Space coming tomorrow.
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
It’s time for another @goaawol digital shirt toss 🙌
It’s time for another @goaawol digital shirt toss 🙌
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Charleston Rambo says he hasn’t made a decision on whether he’ll play in Miami’s bowl game. – 4:46 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: Miami Dolphins make three more roster moves, the latest in a flurry of transactions this week: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 4:26 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Manny Diaz says he will be making some home visits for Miami tomorrow, starting the 2-1/2 week sprint toward signing day. – 4:04 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
FINAL: Miami 47, Duke 10.
Canes finish regular season 7-5 and 5-3 in ACC. – 3:45 PM
Canes finish regular season 7-5 and 5-3 in ACC. – 3:45 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Dewayne Dedmon continues to produce very positive minutes off the Heat’s bench: ‘He has been so vital to our team’ miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 3:17 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
End of 3Q: Miami 47, Duke 10.
End of 3Q: Miami 47, Duke 10.
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Thad Franklin with a 9-yard TD run.
Miami 47, Duke 10 with 1:16 left in the 3Q. – 3:07 PM
Miami 47, Duke 10 with 1:16 left in the 3Q. – 3:07 PM
Duke tried the fake punt, but Miami stops them.
Hurricanes start drive on Duke’s 32. – 2:49 PM
Duke tried the fake punt, but Miami stops them.
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
First time Miami has had 30-0 runs on the same opponent’s home field in consecutive seasons. – 2:43 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Borregales with a 43-yard FG. He’s 4 of 4 today.
Miami 33, Duke 10 with 9:43 in the 3Q. – 2:42 PM
Miami 33, Duke 10 with 9:43 in the 3Q. – 2:42 PM
