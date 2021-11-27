Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Minnesota Timberwolves (9-10) play against the Philadelphia 76ers (9-9) at Wells Fargo Center
Game Time: 6:00 PM EST on Saturday November 27, 2021
Minnesota Timberwolves 37, Philadelphia 76ers 30 (Q2 07:49)
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Wolves with a new rotation tonight without Patrick Beverley
6.5 minutes in: Bolmaro for Russell
7 in: Beasley for Prince
9.5 in: McDaniels for Vanderbilt
11 in: Reid for Towns
Start of 2nd: Prince + Russell for Edwards + Bolmaro
DLo stays in role as leader of 2nd unit – 6:45 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
The #Timberwolves lead 35-20 after one quarter. Minnesota is shooting 65.2% compared to 25% by the Sixers. Towns leads all scorers with 15 and Edwards has 12. Embiid leads the Sixers with 7 – 6:40 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Beasley with the corner triple at the buzzer to give the @Minnesota Timberwolves a 35-20 lead after one.
Towns with 15 points to lead the Wolves, his 14th double-figure scoring quarter of the season.
Minnesota is outrebounding the 76ers 16-5 after one quarter of play. – 6:40 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
6-6 from the floor.
15 PTS in the 1st.
best shooting big man in the league 😼 pic.twitter.com/xIGj2BUxXX – 6:40 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
That first quarter couldn’t have gone much better for the Timberwolves. Towns with 15, Edwards with 12. More activity defensively even if they’re allowing some open looks. 16-5 rebounding edge. – 6:38 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
After one quarter, the Timberwolves have a 20-0 points in the paint edge over the Sixers. – 6:38 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
get you a man who does it all, @Tyrese Maxey!🙅♂️ pic.twitter.com/3m0unVnnGc – 6:34 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Sixers averaging just 81.3 points per 100 plays in the half court so far in this one, according to @Ben Falk, which isn’t going to get it done. Minnesota’s a much improved defensive team this year, ranking 7th overall defensively and 3rd in the half court. – 6:34 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers shooting 3-12 from the field, including missing all three of their threes and trail the #Timberwolves, 23-17 with 2:35 left in half quarter. – 6:33 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Bolmaro’s biggest help to the lineup early on here might be defensively more than offensively. Wolves had him on Maxey. – 6:33 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
A semi-regular rotation tonight for the first time in a minute: Green for Thybulle, then Drummond for Embiid and Niang for Harris in the first quarter. Reminder that Milton is not available tonight. – 6:30 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
When Chris Finch talked about a “litany” of players that needed to be better last night, I’m presuming one of them was Anthony Edwards. Edwards has been much better so far tonight with 10 early points. – 6:30 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Leandro Bolmaro the first sub of the game for the Timberwolves tonight – 6:27 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Wolves throw first punch in Wolves-Sixers — 13 to 4, 4.5 minutes into the game, Sixers call timeout.
KAT scores a quick 7 on Embiid. Wolves love when KAT is quarded by 5s (even if it’s Joel). It’s when KAT is guarded by 4s and doubled that the Wolves offense usually stalls out. – 6:21 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Minnesota starts the game up 13-4 with 7:23 left in the first quarter.
Towns leads all with 7 points while Vanderbilt has 6 rebounds so far.
Last game at Philadelphia (4/3/21), Towns finished with 39 points, 14 rebounds and 5 assists. – 6:21 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Early timeout for Doc with the Sixers trailing 13-4. Philly has not yet made a field goal (0-for-6), while Anthony Edwards just flew in for an uncontested dunk. – 6:19 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Wolves are on a back to back but Philadelphia looks like the more sluggish team after coming back from a west-coast trip. 13-4 Wolves, timeout Doc Rivers. – 6:18 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Timberwolves goin with doubling Joel Embiid on the catch when he’s within the 3-point arc.
KAT is Embiid’s primary matchup, Ant has been the roving doubler. – 6:16 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Wolves sent a double team with Edwards after Embiid on that last touch. – 6:14 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Tobias Harris returns with the clean Kobe 6 PEs. pic.twitter.com/rtdvQZsJkY – 6:13 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Towns and Embiid seemed to have a cordial little chat before tip. – 6:11 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Huge ovation for #Sixers star center Joel Embiid, who is back after missing 8 games due to COVID-19. Lots of boos for the Timerbwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns. – 6:09 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Back behind the basket as the Timberwolves and 76ers get ready for tip-off. pic.twitter.com/DQROzYgeQo – 6:00 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Joel Embiid is back ‼️
Embiid will play tonight against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the team announced.
➡️ https://t.co/8NX85DtO2q pic.twitter.com/s81h3YmsGV – 5:54 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
it’s show time, Philadelphia.
🎥The Grind, hydrated by @BioSteelSports 💪 pic.twitter.com/z3WEdQVShN – 5:53 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Injury Report:
Karl-Anthony Towns is AVAILABLE.
Patrick Beverley (Left Adductor Strain) is OUT. pic.twitter.com/S0Hc71s9PU – 5:36 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tonight’s starting five:
• @Matisse Thybulle
• @Tobias Harris
• @Joel Embiid
• @Seth Curry
• @Tyrese Maxey
🏀@RothmanOrtho pic.twitter.com/CdHmN7OHpg – 5:33 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Karl-Anthony Towns will play for the Timberwolves tonight vs. the Sixers. – 5:32 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris are playing and starting for #Sixers. Shake Milton (left groin soreness) is out. – 5:31 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Sixers starters:
Maxey
Curry
Thybulle
Harris
Embiid
Shake Milton is out with left groin soreness. – 5:30 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Tobias Harris (hip) and Joel Embiid (COVID) will both play tonight vs. #Timberwolves. – 5:28 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris are set to return tonight, per @Shams Charania – 5:27 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris will play for Sixers tonight, source tells ESPN. – 5:27 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
76ers‘ Joel Embiid (COVID-19) and Tobias Harris (hip) will return to lineup tonight vs. Minnesota. – 5:26 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
My @PrizePicks for Wolves-Sixers
Vanderbilt over 6.5 pts
– Take advantage of KAT likely being out
Green over 6.0 pts
– Wolves D susceptible to shifting perimeter spacer
DLo over 18.5 pts, under 6.0 asts
– This game will call for more DLo shooting/scoring pic.twitter.com/FUwJr2xwwc – 5:23 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
We’ve got a Joel Embiid sighting.
Embiid has missed the previous 9 games in the league’s health and safety protocols. He’s officially listed as questionable for tonight’s game against the Wolves, with a final determination made after his pregame routine. pic.twitter.com/C2CuZ273RI – 5:18 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Embiid out here going through pregame routine now. Sonny Hill watching carefully pic.twitter.com/uYhdZFC6yx – 5:14 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Tobias Harris pregame. He hasn’t played in a week due to left hip soreness. pic.twitter.com/CnYbt5nbMI – 4:37 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers forward Tobias Harris shooting pregame 3-pointers: pic.twitter.com/tJlG1qKDls – 4:35 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
did ya miss this game? guess whose shoes. 👀
👟@SoleSavy pic.twitter.com/gfWpyxPnY3 – 4:24 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Doc Rivers did not have an update on either Joel Embiid (health and safety protocols) or Tobias Harris (hip) at his pregame availability. He said they both participated in a low-minute scrimmage yesterday. – 4:21 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Danny Green will continue to come off the bench tonight, per Doc Rivers. Green’s still on a minutes restriction but his minutes will slightly increase #Sixers – 4:21 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Danny Green will come off the bench again and be allowed to play a bit more than against Golden State (17 mins), per Doc Rivers. – 4:20 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers: Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris are game-time decision. ‘We’ll see.’ – 4:17 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris are both game-time decisions, Doc Rivers said. – 4:17 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris played in a low minute scrimmage yesterday, Doc Rivers says, and sounds like their status is still TBD heading into tonight’s game – 4:17 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Doc Rivers says “we’ll see” about Tobias Harris and Joel Embiid playing tonight. So, they are game time decisions #Sixers – 4:17 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
definitely not on the west coast anymore! ☃️🧥 pic.twitter.com/wIxZZzNZsm – 4:05 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Anthony Edwards Takes FLIGHT Again | Top 10 Sophomore Plays Week 5 sportando.basketball/en/anthony-edw… – 3:39 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers PG Ben Simmons is at the Wells Fargo Center, according to sources. No word if he’ll remain here for tonight’s game. – 3:32 PM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Per source, Ben Simmons spent some time this afternoon at WFC for individual practice with handful of coaches, staff. – 2:58 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Karl-Anthony Towns has been downgraded to questionable for tonight’s game in Philadelphia, due to a finger sprain on his right hand. – 1:38 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
Shake is always rockin’ the 🐐’s shoes on the court. But what does @Shake Milton flex off the court?
📽️ GAMEDAY KICKS 👟 Pres. By @SoleSavy pic.twitter.com/3G47PXksqK – 1:30 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Timberwolves say Karl-Anthony Towns is questionable for tonight’s game at Philadelphia because of a right index finger sprain.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 1:15 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Minnesota @Minnesota Timberwolves Status Report in advance of tonight’s game at Philadelphia:
OUT
Patrick Beverley – Left Adductor Strain
McKinley Wright IV – G League Two-Way – 12:50 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Gameday. Let’s get it.
Wolves at Sixers
5pm CT, Wells Fargo Center
📺 » @BallySportsNOR
📻 » @wccoradio
📲 » https://t.co/gPhx0nfm0i
Preview » https://t.co/BKH96Z2FCZ pic.twitter.com/eaxnmcI2Zs – 12:03 PM
