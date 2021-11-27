New Orleans Pelicans vs. Utah Jazz: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The New Orleans Pelicans (5-17) play against the Utah Jazz (7-7) at Vivint Arena
Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Saturday November 27, 2021
New Orleans Pelicans 105, Utah Jazz 127 (Final)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
David Locke @DLocke09
POSTCAST – Jazz get revenge and catch fire v. Pelicans – lockedonjazz.net/jazz/postcast-… – 11:58 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Watch Live: Brandon Ingram
#Pelicans | @Verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 11:55 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Mike Conley: “Tonight, everybody fed off each other. … Hopefully we take that lesson about playing for each other.” – 11:55 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Watch Live: Willy Hernangomez
#Pelicans | @Verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 11:51 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Instant analysis: Jazz blow out Pelicans in revenge game https://t.co/dY6s4NTrh5 pic.twitter.com/a6R3P8VNsk – 11:49 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Cough cough *ahem* people in @Tony Jones mentions could read this story about Jared Butler to understand why Forrest is getting spot minutes …. cough. …Just sayin. 😂
deseret.com/2021/11/24/227… – 11:44 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
📹| Spida’s well-rounded night: 21p | 7a | 7r | 3 3pm | 2s | 1b
#TakeNote | @ZionsBank pic.twitter.com/RESHVXYfwA – 11:42 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
📹| JC with 20 off the bench + 4 threes 🔥🔥🔥🔥
#TakeNote | @ZionsBank pic.twitter.com/R2JnyZ6dXW – 11:38 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Postgame recap ↩️
#Pelicans | @PanzuraStorage
nba.com/pelicans/news/… – 11:32 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Quin Snyder said the Jazz did a much better job tonight of treating the things that are important to them as though they were important. – 11:31 PM
Quin Snyder said the Jazz did a much better job tonight of treating the things that are important to them as though they were important. – 11:31 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
📹| 20 threes, Mike & Spida combine for 41 ⤵️
#podiumpostgame | @podiumhq pic.twitter.com/TPkYSXwmwP – 11:31 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
It’s crazy that the Jazz have played exactly one great game this season and are tied for the fourth best record in the league….but against the backdrop of what Phoenix and Golden State are doing, it’s clear this team still needs to play several levels better with consistency – 11:30 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
NEW: Utah’s upset bid over No. 18 BYU was alive for about 27 minutes of game action.
Then, the Utes ran out of gas, and BYU went to work.
Quick words off BYU’s 75-64 win at the Huntsman Center. More coming: sltrib.com/sports/utah-ut… – 11:30 PM
New Orleans Pelicans PR @PelicansPR
Postgame Interviews (11/27 at UTA):
Willie Green
Willy Hernangómez
Brandon Ingram – 11:30 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
POSTCAST – Jazz get revenge v. Pelicans in blowout win twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 11:29 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Watch Live: Willie Green
#Pelicans | @Verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 11:28 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Superior three-point shooting night lifts Utah to a dominant 127-105 home victory over #Pelicans. The two West teams split a two-game weekend series. @PanzuraStorage postgame wrap: https://t.co/7wAFy9AkOy pic.twitter.com/PrBHLtZdTX – 11:27 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Utah is seven-deep right now, and that doesn’t include Thioune, who couldn’t stay on the floor tonight with Mahorcic out of the mix.
That’s a thin lineup. – 11:24 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Scholarship counter: 𝟏𝟓
#UtahJazzScholarship pic.twitter.com/OrWCssvXhT – 11:23 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
From @EliasSports: Pelicans became 6th team over last 25 seasons to miss their first 20 3PA in a game.
11/27/21: NO at UTA (20)
10/30/21: BOS at WAS (20)
3/6/15: PHO at BRK (21)
11/1/14: BOS at HOU (21)
12/20/12: DEN at POR (finished 0/22)
12/10/12: POR vs. TOR (finished 0/20) – 11:20 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
FINAL: Jazz 127, Pelicans 105
New Orleans falls to 5-17.
Utah led by 29 points in the first half, and that was pretty much it. Pels split the weekend in Salt Lake City. – 11:20 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Final: Jazz 127, Pelicans 100
Hayes 15 pts (3-3 on 3PT)
Valanciunas 12 pts & 12 rebs
Ingram 11 pts
Pels get crushed on the 2nd night of back-to-back games vs Utah after starting 0-20 on 3s. They fall to 5-17 this season. – 11:20 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz beat Pellies 127-105. Last night was a terrible loss, this one looked much more like what we expect: good basketball.
Mitchell had 21/7/7, Conley and Clarkson both had 20.
Home vs. Portland on Monday. Of course, RSL playoff game tomorrow. – 11:18 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Utah is hanging around here, down six and will have the rock coming out of the under-4. – 11:18 PM
Utah is hanging around here, down six and will have the rock coming out of the under-4. – 11:18 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Final: Jazz 127, Pelicans 105. New Orleans missed its first 20 3-point attempts. Two-game winning streak comes to an end. – 11:18 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Jazz defeat New Orleans 127-105 in perhaps the first time this season we have seen Utah put a full 48 minutes together. Utah moves to 13-7 on the season. The Jazz were focused on both ends tonight. Terrific performance. On to Monday night and Portland and Dame Lillard – 11:18 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
FINAL: Jazz 127, Pelicans 105
– JV: 12p, 12r
– Ingram: 11p, 4r, 3a
– Willy: 10p, 8r
– NAW: 10p, 3a
– Jaxson: 15p, 3/3 3P in final 7:48
Pels: 43.0 FG%, 8/35 3P (started 0/20), 17/21 FT
Jazz: 56.3 FG%, 20/25 3P, 17/22 FT
Pels fall to 5-17. – 11:17 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Jaxson Hayes has played some really good minutes in garbage time. – 11:17 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
FINAL: Jazz 127, Pelicans 105. Utah with seven players in double-digit scoring, led by a 21/7/7 effort from Donovan Mitchell. Jazz are now 13-7 on the season. Blazers visit on Monday. – 11:17 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Oregon Ducks regroup against Oregon State, now focus on rematch with Utah for Pac-12 title #GoDucks
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Utah has done the job on Alex Barcello, but Barcello keeps coming. He’s a player. – 11:12 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Pelicans started 0-20 from 3 and have gone 6-13 since. New Orleans is on an 11-0 run. Jazz still lead 122-95 with 2:22 to play. – 11:11 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
hey do you want to see the off-the-backboard oop again? of course you do. pic.twitter.com/4rAYNhKNLL – 11:04 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Jaxson Hayes becomes the second Pelican to make a 3 tonight. The reports out of Nashville were true! – 11:03 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Whiteside, Paschall, Oni, Butler, Forrest the lineup for Utah. Jazz’s triple-double-less streak continues. – 11:01 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pels respond to their most emotional win of the season by getting stomped in Utah and having an all-time bad shooting night.
Not great. – 11:00 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Rudy gets a dunk — and his streak of 50% FGs games continues — Hassan gets set to check in, and the Jazz lead by 40 with 7:48 to play. – 10:58 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Jaxson Hayes making his way to the floor. He’ll get some action in the final 7:48. – 10:58 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Jazz are up 38 points. Looks like Donovan won’t be getting back in. Triple-double watch ends with 8 minutes left in the game. Mitchell has 21 points, 7 rebounds, 7 assists. – 10:56 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Eric Paschall sighting! He’s in for Joe, who’s got 15p, 5r, 2a; 4-5 from 3. – 10:56 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Utah was “in the zone” shooting-wise for a big chunk of this game, including 11/19 on threes in first half pic.twitter.com/dq3QWxKtGd – 10:50 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
End 3Q: Jazz 96, Pelicans 67. Utah has one fewer point so far tonight than it did all of last game. They’ve hot 13 of 24 from 3. 19 assists on 34 buckets. 33-31 rebounding advantage. Only allowed 6 NO FB points. – 10:50 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Pelicans down 96-67 heading into the fourth quarter.
Utah is +42 right now on 3-pointers (15/28 to 1/24). – 10:49 PM
Steve Luhm @sluhm
Remember when Colorado State botched a last-second field attempt and lost at Utah State?
I’ve never seen one play wreck season like this.
CSU has lost four straight since then, trail Nevada 31-0 and coach Steve Addazio was just ejected for two unsportsmanlike penalties. – 10:42 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Nickeil Alexander-Walker rattles one in from straight on. The drought is over. Pelicans make their first 3 of the game with 2:43 remaining in the third quarter. – 10:41 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Pelicans hit their first 3 of the game with 2:43 left in the 3Q. They’re now 1-21. – 10:40 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Pelicans have hit their first three of the game….in 21 attempts – 10:40 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
𝓯𝓪𝓷𝓬𝔂 with it!
@Bojan Bogdanovic ➡️ @Donovan Mitchell pic.twitter.com/7CI9yN2JsX – 10:37 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Bogdanovic to Mitchell off the glass for a bang out…Jazz up 87-54….just a terrific performance from them tonight – 10:34 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Bogdanovic to Mitchell off the glass for the dunk in transition… Jazz up 33. – 10:34 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Pels turnover, Jazz steal and runout, Bogey off the glass to Don … that was fun. 87-54 Utah, 4:16 left 3Q. – 10:33 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Beautiful cross-court pass from Bogey to Mike for the corner 3. Jazz extend the lead to 74-48 w/8:30 left 3Q. Pels now 0-18 from 3. Don w/17p, 7a, 6r. – 10:25 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Jazz are playing really really well tonight. No lulls. Focused every possession defensively. This has been their best game this season by miles and miles – 10:24 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
crocodile dun-three 🇦🇺
#TakeNote | @Joe Ingles pic.twitter.com/D77GT29Zjt – 10:23 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
BYU has never led in this thing.
Utah is defending its tail off, but the rebounding is a thing. Can’t keep giving away second and third chances. – 10:22 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Halftime: Utah 29, BYU 27.
Grinder of a first half both ways sees Utah defend to its capabilities against a bigger BYU team.
Alex Barcello: 4 points on 1-for-4 shooting, mostly with Rollie Worster all over him. – 10:17 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Ocho goes 3/3 from three in the half 🎱
#Pura3Pointer | @pura pic.twitter.com/mDvrgUC8ox – 10:09 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Donovan leads all scorers with 17 points at the break 🕷
JC with 10 off the bench ☮️
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/Te1umbpu3r – 10:05 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st: Jazz 64, Pelicans 45
Valanciunas 12 pts & 10 rebs
Ingram 8 pts & 3 assts
Graham 6 pts
3-pointers
Utah: 11-19
NOP: 0-15
Utah was really good at making shots in that 1st half. The Pels were really bad. – 10:05 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
HALFTIME: Jazz 64, Pelicans 45. Sloppy end to the 2Q for Utah, but they at least had plenty of cushion to withstand that 12-2 closing run by NO. Would seem to play into the omnipresent narrative of lack of focus. In the meantime, Don with 17p, 7a, 5r. Pelicans 0-15 from 3. – 10:05 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Utah is 2:46 without a point as it is tied at 21 with BYU at the under-8.
Cougars are now plus-9 on the glass and has eight offensive boards. – 10:04 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
HALF: Jazz 64, Pels 45
The Pels are 0/15 from the 3-pt line.
The Jazz are 11/19 from the 3-pt line.
– JV: 12p, 10r
– Ingram: 8p, 3r, 3a – 10:04 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Halftime!!!! Utah leads New Orleans 64-45….Mitchell with 17 and 7 assists and 5 rebounds – 10:04 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Very much in Jazz Triple Double Watch mode: Mitchell has 17/5/7 at the half. Can he do what Carlos Boozer did that one time? – 10:03 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Someone from the Jazz bench yelled “HELL NO” before NAW let that one go. He was right. – 9:59 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jazz have been talking for a looong time now about their poor effort on the boards, and how it can’t be up to just Rudy. They have a 17-15 rebounding edge tonight, despite just 1 from Gobert. Mitchell has 5, Whiteside, Gay, even Ingles have 3 apiece. They need to keep this up. – 9:56 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Jazz are up 62-33, Mitchell is squarely on triple double watch and the Pelicans look like they’ve had enough of this one…. – 9:51 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Is Rudy Gay a better player than Bob Cousy was? Discuss pic.twitter.com/cJQSl0TMGX – 9:51 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Rudy Gay was lying when he said don’t expect him to hit 5 threes every night. – 9:50 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
#Pelicans have shot 40% from three-point range in six of their last nine games (after doing so only twice in the first 12), but they’re 0/10 tonight. Jazz are scorching at 10/15 from deep, getting a lot of good looks on high picks – 9:50 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Like, a good bit of this is that the Jazz are making 67% of 3s tonight, and the Pelicans are making 0%. But it’s still just a higher level of play. The blender is whirring. – 9:48 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
WILLY 🔨🔨
📺: @BallySportsNOLA
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/VrqT8XjfJw – 9:48 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
don’t say “screen assist”
(#RoundballRoundup listeners know) pic.twitter.com/e1bta7AvrO – 9:48 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Couple suspect shots in this stretch for the Jazz, but they’ve gone in, so all is well. It’s a 55-33 Utah lead with 6:34 left til halftime. Don is up to 13p, 5a, 4r. – 9:48 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Pelicans trail the Jazz 55-33 with 6:34 left in the first half.
There’s no doubt that AD is going to be forced to wear turtlenecks for the rest of the season. – 9:47 PM
Pelicans trail the Jazz 55-33 with 6:34 left in the first half.
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
The Pelicans should petition to ban the 3-point line in the second half. – 9:45 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Joe with his second 3PM of the quarter ☕️☕️
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/tAgyC5ciKP – 9:44 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
The disparity in 3-pointers is getting so out of hand:
Pelicans: 0-9
Jazz: 9-14 – 9:44 PM
The disparity in 3-pointers is getting so out of hand:
Pelicans: 0-9
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
It really is fun to watch how different guys get their shots. Like Mitchell uses his quickness to create space, and Rudy Gay just rocks guys to sleep between two screens and is very casual – 9:44 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
BYU took an early punch from Utah, but is now settled in and defending.
Utes lead, 7-6, at the under-16. – 9:43 PM
BYU took an early punch from Utah, but is now settled in and defending.
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
in our hearts, this half-court heave counted 🖤❤️🧡💛
#TakeNote | @Donovan Mitchell pic.twitter.com/Jb53CDZzMK – 9:39 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st: Jazz 37, Pelicans 23
Valanciunas 6 pts & 7 rebs
Ingram 4 pts & 2 assts
Mitchell 8 pts & 5 assts
Jazz come out and blitz the Pels after their shocking loss last night. Went 6-8 on 3s. – 9:38 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
End 1Q: Jazz 37, Pelicans 23. Despite a few iffy late possessions (Rudy Gobert iso?), that was a great opening period for Utah — 6-8 from 3, 7-7 FTs (including 5 by Bogey), 6 assists on 12 buckets, 8p each from Don and JC, and 7 each from Bogey and Mike. NO goes 0-7 from 3. – 9:37 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Jazz started just like good teams do, bouncing back from a loss in which they took an opponent for granted and pummeling them from the tip in the next contest.
Pelicans trail 37-23 after one. – 9:37 PM
Jazz started just like good teams do, bouncing back from a loss in which they took an opponent for granted and pummeling them from the tip in the next contest.
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Utah comes out on fire hitting 6/8 from 3 and taking a 37-23 lead into the 2Q over New Orleans. – 9:37 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Jazz lead the Pelicans 37-23 after one quarter. Best 12 minutes Utah has played all week….. – 9:36 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
I’d just goaltend everything in Utah, refs haven’t been getting that call right for at least a week now. – 9:33 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
For Utah: Rollie Worster, David Jenkins Jr., Both Gach, Riley Battin, Branden Carlson
For BYU: Te’Jon Lucas, Alex Barcello, Gideon George, Caleb Lohner, Gavin Baxter.
——–
Gach for Marco Anthony, I expect Gach to get the first crack at Alex Barcello. – 9:30 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Jazz jump out to a 30-14 lead with 3:36 left in the first quarter. Lot of good stuff happening. Maybe last night’s loss was the right kind of smack in the face? – 9:29 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
After a 19-4 Utah run, the Pelicans are trailing 30-14 with 3:36 left in the 1st quarter.
New Orleans without a make from three (0-5) or an attempt from the free throw line. Meanwhile the Jazz are 5-7 from deep and 5-5 from the charity stripe. – 9:29 PM
After a 19-4 Utah run, the Pelicans are trailing 30-14 with 3:36 left in the 1st quarter.
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
This is the pissed off effort. Utah up 30-14…..3:36 remaining in the first quarter: Mitchell with 8 and 4 assists. Conley with 7…. – 9:28 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
So, this is different. Jazz off to a 30-14 lead on the Pelicans — on a 19-4 run right now. Mitchell’s making his pull-up threes and doing a good job of finding his teammates, too: has 4 assists already. – 9:28 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Strong offensive start for the Jazz — they’re hitting 3s (5-7 vs. NO’s 0-5) and getting to the FT line (5-5 vs. NO’s 0-0). Donovan Mitchell has a quick 8p, and Utah leads 30-14 with 3:36 left 1Q. – 9:27 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
between the arch & the logo: OCHO
#TakeNote | @Rudy Gay pic.twitter.com/Cq4cXepae5 – 9:25 PM
Rebecca Haarlow @RebeccaHaarlow
What. A. GAME in ATL. Also, Fyi, Mitchell Robinson is available down the stretch. @MSGNetworks – 9:20 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
So far I like the shots the Jazz have been getting and they’ve at least tried to get back and get in front of the ball. Baby steps – 9:19 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
BI gettin it going early 💪
📺: @BallySportsNOLA
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/TSPXbNCjCl – 9:18 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
7:06 remaining in the first quarter: the Jazz lead New Orleans 11-10…. – 9:17 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Mitchell Robinson is getting worked on while sitting on the floor next to the Knicks bench. – 9:02 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Mitchell Robinson with his fourth foul and limps off – caught his left leg as he fouled and now being tended to on the bench by trainers. – 9:01 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Last night, the Pelicans became the first team since 2013 (BOS 11/9/13) to hit go-ahead 3-pointers with two seconds or less in each half.
– Willy Hernangomez’s 3 to end 2Q (46-45)
– Devonte Graham’s 3 with 1.3 left (98-87)
Per @ESPNStatsInfo research. – 8:51 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Joe filling in for Royce ☕️
#StartingLineup | @ZionsBank pic.twitter.com/Sr13XTeCRe – 8:51 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Marco Anthony will sit tonight vs. BYU.
Anthony is not going through warmups.
Utah is already down Gabe Madsen and Bostyn Holt, now down a pretty capable perimeter defender. – 8:44 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters tonight:
Devonte’ Graham
Josh Hart
Brandon Ingram
Herb Jones
Jonas Valanciunas – 8:35 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
First five for tonight 🖐
#Pelicans | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/SMkqo951IV – 8:34 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Almost game time! Be sure to download the #Pelicans app to keep up with all of the action.
📲: https://t.co/4bmEJzuiPI
@Verizon | #WBD pic.twitter.com/fcm4NoROYO – 8:19 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Miami’s doing what they did against Utah and Gobert
PJ guarding DeRozan so he ends up guarding Vucevic every time down following the screen – 8:19 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
The crocheted bag is back 👀
#VivintCam | @vivinthome pic.twitter.com/HLCw6nVjpS – 7:50 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Make your Pelicans Pick N' Roll predictions before halftime for a shot at a $200 team shop gift card courtesy of @CaesarsRewards!
Check it out on the home page of the Pelicans app: https://t.co/2LbNOG6ixX pic.twitter.com/IleGTXaCU5 – 7:42 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Checking in from the Huntsman Center, where roughly half the upper bowl is open for the first time this season.
That indicates the expectation is 10,000+ tonight for Utah-BYU. – 7:42 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Quin Snyder said Mike Conley is playing for a few reasons, including Royce O’Neale not playing and because there was no travel between these back to back games.
Said Mike always prefers to play more. – 7:34 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Watch Live: Willie Green
#Pelicans | @Verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 7:31 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Despite tonight being a B2B for the Jazz, Mike Conley will play tonight. Coach Quin Snyder said Conley’s overall minutes, the lack of travel, the coming schedule, and Royce’s absence all played a factor in the decision. – 7:29 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Back at it 😎
#UltraDrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/YdYIPQXqeT – 7:14 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Jazz game plan on Brandon Ingram last night was outstanding. The key was how Royce O’Neale dealt with Jonas in the post. Not sure who can fulfill that – 7:14 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Usual Hawks starters for tonight:
Trae Young
Bogdan Bogdanovic
Kevin Huerter
John Collins
Clint Capela
Knicks will start RJ Barrett, Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson, Evan Fournier and Alec Burks. – 7:06 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Anthony Brown got destroyed by Utah last week, but he was terrific today against Oregon State.
350+ all-purpose in a game the Ducks had to have. – 6:44 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
This game is OVER. 31-9. Fourth quarter. Oregon State didn’t show up. Ducks bounce back from a debacle at Utah. Will face Utah again next week in Pac-12 title game. – 6:06 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
A lot of Utah fans turned into the Incredible Hulk after last week, screaming to bring on Oregon again.
Ducks are one half from accommodating that request. – 4:52 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
An MRI determines that second year center Udoka Azubuike has suffered a subluxation of the right ankle. He has no fractures, which is good news. He will continue to undergo tests, but initially this seems like the same injury he suffered last season – 4:15 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Saturday’s #Pelicans injury report presented by @MorrisBartLLC remains unchanged from first game of Utah back-to-back. https://t.co/nPYaR0N0oA pic.twitter.com/ELPPtLiC3b – 4:08 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Udoka Azubuike suffered a subluxation in his right ankle. X-rays revealed no fractures.
Initially it’s looking like he suffered same injury as last season. – 4:03 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
initial news on Dok per Jazz is dislocation
Initial imaging determined that Udoka Azubuike suffered a subluxation in his right ankle. X-rays revealed no fractures. Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) results will continue to be reviewed to determine Azubuike’s recovery process. – 4:01 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Per the @Utah Jazz.
Udoka Azubuike was examined by Utah Jazz and University of Utah medical personnel last night in Salt Lake City. Initial imaging determined that Azubuike suffered a subluxation in his right ankle. X-rays revealed no fractures. – 4:00 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Take a look at what the team has been up to on this week's #Pelicans on social
#WBD | @SmoothieKing
nba.com/pelicans/galle… – 3:43 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Mike Conley is on track to play in the back end of a back to back for the first time this season. Pretty strong message to how much this team is trying to shake it’s slump – 3:05 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Doesn’t look like the @Utah Jazz plan to rest Mike Conley tonight on the back end of this back to back.
Probably for the best after an up and down few weeks of play from the team. – 3:03 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Top 10 dunks for the last week of November 💥
#DunksOfTheWeek | @WasatchFord pic.twitter.com/KA5GJDRIX2 – 3:02 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Utah Jazz injury report:
QUESTIONABLE – Royce O’Neale (right foot/ankle sprain)
OUT – Udoka Azubuike (right ankle injury)
*—more to come soon on Dok – 3:00 PM
