New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The New York Knicks (10-9) play against the Atlanta Hawks (9-9) at State Farm Arena
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Saturday November 27, 2021
New York Knicks 95, Atlanta Hawks 84 (Q4 05:15)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Whatever the outcome here, the Hawks have three off-days coming up to regroup. – 9:29 PM
Whatever the outcome here, the Hawks have three off-days coming up to regroup. – 9:29 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Hawks trail the Knicks 90-78 with 7:26 to play in the fourth and are currently shooting 35% from the field, which would be a season-low.
Knicks are shooting 50% FG. – 9:25 PM
Hawks trail the Knicks 90-78 with 7:26 to play in the fourth and are currently shooting 35% from the field, which would be a season-low.
Knicks are shooting 50% FG. – 9:25 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Trae is 5-for-9 from 3 – the rest of the Hawks are 3-for-23. Knicks up 12. – 9:24 PM
Trae is 5-for-9 from 3 – the rest of the Hawks are 3-for-23. Knicks up 12. – 9:24 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
John Collins just made a spectacular block on Obi Toppin at the rim. But the next time down, rather than jumping to contest he slides under Toppin, causing Toppin to hurt his elbow (looks to not be serious) and hitting his own head on the court. #fixthecharge – 9:24 PM
John Collins just made a spectacular block on Obi Toppin at the rim. But the next time down, rather than jumping to contest he slides under Toppin, causing Toppin to hurt his elbow (looks to not be serious) and hitting his own head on the court. #fixthecharge – 9:24 PM
Rebecca Haarlow @RebeccaHaarlow
What. A. GAME in ATL. Also, Fyi, Mitchell Robinson is available down the stretch. @MSGNetworks – 9:20 PM
What. A. GAME in ATL. Also, Fyi, Mitchell Robinson is available down the stretch. @MSGNetworks – 9:20 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks going with a lineup that has RJ Barrett as the player with the most experience – Sims, Quickley, Toppin and Grimes along with him. And it’s working. – 9:18 PM
Knicks going with a lineup that has RJ Barrett as the player with the most experience – Sims, Quickley, Toppin and Grimes along with him. And it’s working. – 9:18 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Hawks will enter the fourth quarter trailing the Knicks, 85-74.
Trae Young: 31 pts (5-9 from 3), 6 ast
Hawks overall are shooting 8-28 from 3 (28.6%), so the rest of the team has combined to go 3-19. – 9:15 PM
Hawks will enter the fourth quarter trailing the Knicks, 85-74.
Trae Young: 31 pts (5-9 from 3), 6 ast
Hawks overall are shooting 8-28 from 3 (28.6%), so the rest of the team has combined to go 3-19. – 9:15 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Gallinari should not get beat to his left to end 3Q when Collins smartly plays the clock and helps/doubles to his right side. He has had a tough night. – 9:15 PM
Gallinari should not get beat to his left to end 3Q when Collins smartly plays the clock and helps/doubles to his right side. He has had a tough night. – 9:15 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
This will be Trae Young’s fourth-straight game with 30-plus points:
11/22 vs. OKC (30 pts, 6 ast)
11/24 vs. SA (31 pts, 11 ast)
11/26 vs. MEM (31 pts, 10 ast)
Tonight in his first 29 minutes vs. Knicks (31 pts, 6 ast) – 9:11 PM
This will be Trae Young’s fourth-straight game with 30-plus points:
11/22 vs. OKC (30 pts, 6 ast)
11/24 vs. SA (31 pts, 11 ast)
11/26 vs. MEM (31 pts, 10 ast)
Tonight in his first 29 minutes vs. Knicks (31 pts, 6 ast) – 9:11 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Trae Young has poured in 30-or-more points in four straight games – the longest active 30+ scoring streak in the NBA this season and tied for second-longest of his career. Young leads the NBA in 30+ point outings this season with nine. – 9:11 PM
Trae Young has poured in 30-or-more points in four straight games – the longest active 30+ scoring streak in the NBA this season and tied for second-longest of his career. Young leads the NBA in 30+ point outings this season with nine. – 9:11 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
The sequence where the Hawks missed four (?) layups after what should have been two Trae assists cost the Hawks more than two points. Sapped the energy from the past few minutes. – 9:04 PM
The sequence where the Hawks missed four (?) layups after what should have been two Trae assists cost the Hawks more than two points. Sapped the energy from the past few minutes. – 9:04 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Mitchell Robinson is getting worked on while sitting on the floor next to the Knicks bench. – 9:02 PM
Mitchell Robinson is getting worked on while sitting on the floor next to the Knicks bench. – 9:02 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Mitchell Robinson with his fourth foul and limps off – caught his left leg as he fouled and now being tended to on the bench by trainers. – 9:01 PM
Mitchell Robinson with his fourth foul and limps off – caught his left leg as he fouled and now being tended to on the bench by trainers. – 9:01 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
With 8:08 left in the third Randle rebounds a Barrett miss and scores his first points of the night. – 8:55 PM
With 8:08 left in the third Randle rebounds a Barrett miss and scores his first points of the night. – 8:55 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Another John Collins to Clint Capela assist!
Wrote about Collins’ passing recently: ajc.com/sports/atlanta… – 8:54 PM
Another John Collins to Clint Capela assist!
Wrote about Collins’ passing recently: ajc.com/sports/atlanta… – 8:54 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Randle has turned down numerous drives when he spots Capela coming into the picture. – 8:52 PM
Randle has turned down numerous drives when he spots Capela coming into the picture. – 8:52 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Trae Young is just on fire right now.
Ended the second quarter with 8 straight points, opens the third with a 3-pointer, then two quick assists to Clint Capela to put the Hawks back in front of the Knicks, 57-51. – 8:49 PM
Trae Young is just on fire right now.
Ended the second quarter with 8 straight points, opens the third with a 3-pointer, then two quick assists to Clint Capela to put the Hawks back in front of the Knicks, 57-51. – 8:49 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
7-0 run for the Hawks to start the third quarter. A 3 from Trae and 2 assists to Capela.
Trae is in total control tonight – 8:49 PM
7-0 run for the Hawks to start the third quarter. A 3 from Trae and 2 assists to Capela.
Trae is in total control tonight – 8:49 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Trae takes over again out of the intermission – a three, then a pair of lobs to Capela for dunks. Knicks down 57-51, a 7-0 run in just 86 seconds. – 8:49 PM
Trae takes over again out of the intermission – a three, then a pair of lobs to Capela for dunks. Knicks down 57-51, a 7-0 run in just 86 seconds. – 8:49 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Lou Williams is playing in his 1083rd career game tonight, tying Dell Curry and Antawn Jamison for 85th place in NBA history. – 8:47 PM
Lou Williams is playing in his 1083rd career game tonight, tying Dell Curry and Antawn Jamison for 85th place in NBA history. – 8:47 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Solomon Hill starting the third quarter with Bogdanovic out for the rest of the game – 8:47 PM
Solomon Hill starting the third quarter with Bogdanovic out for the rest of the game – 8:47 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Maybe Kemba’s best assist this season would have been to tell Randle to take a rest game tonight – the Hawks don’t seem to be his ideal opponent. 0-for-5, 0 points, 2 assists, 2 rebounds in the first half. – 8:39 PM
Maybe Kemba’s best assist this season would have been to tell Randle to take a rest game tonight – the Hawks don’t seem to be his ideal opponent. 0-for-5, 0 points, 2 assists, 2 rebounds in the first half. – 8:39 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Bogdanovic will not return after spraining his right ankle. That’s no Bogey or Reddish for Atlanta i the second half. – 8:38 PM
Bogdanovic will not return after spraining his right ankle. That’s no Bogey or Reddish for Atlanta i the second half. – 8:38 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
After blowing out the Knicks last night the Suns led the Nets by as many as 20 in the 2nd Q before some good Brooklyn D helped close the gap to 56-46 at half – 8:38 PM
After blowing out the Knicks last night the Suns led the Nets by as many as 20 in the 2nd Q before some good Brooklyn D helped close the gap to 56-46 at half – 8:38 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Bogdan Bogdanovic (right ankle sprain) has been ruled out for the rest of the game – 8:38 PM
Bogdan Bogdanovic (right ankle sprain) has been ruled out for the rest of the game – 8:38 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Bogi (right ankle sprain) will not return to the game, Hawks say. – 8:38 PM
Bogi (right ankle sprain) will not return to the game, Hawks say. – 8:38 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Bogdan Bogdanovic (right ankle sprain) will not return to tonight’s game. – 8:38 PM
Bogdan Bogdanovic (right ankle sprain) will not return to tonight’s game. – 8:38 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Clint Capela pulled down 14 rebounds in tonight’s first half. It’s the first time this season Capela has recorded 14-or-more rebounds in a first half and only the ninth time in his career. – 8:36 PM
Clint Capela pulled down 14 rebounds in tonight’s first half. It’s the first time this season Capela has recorded 14-or-more rebounds in a first half and only the ninth time in his career. – 8:36 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
NY up 1 on ATL at the half 51-50
Knicks bench has outscored ATL by 14 points.
Combo of Obi, IQ, Grimes, and Sims have scored 24 points on 10-of-14 shooting (71.4%)
11 points in just 9 minutes for Obi Toppin, who was electric in that first half pic.twitter.com/MtJAeydIIO – 8:35 PM
NY up 1 on ATL at the half 51-50
Knicks bench has outscored ATL by 14 points.
Combo of Obi, IQ, Grimes, and Sims have scored 24 points on 10-of-14 shooting (71.4%)
11 points in just 9 minutes for Obi Toppin, who was electric in that first half pic.twitter.com/MtJAeydIIO – 8:35 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Hawks were fading and got down 10 after losing Cam Reddish and Bogdan Bogdanovic to injury, but Trae Young fought hard to keep them in it.
Knicks are up just one, 51-50, at halftime.
Young leads all scorers with 22 points (7-11 FG), w/ 3 assists. – 8:33 PM
Hawks were fading and got down 10 after losing Cam Reddish and Bogdan Bogdanovic to injury, but Trae Young fought hard to keep them in it.
Knicks are up just one, 51-50, at halftime.
Young leads all scorers with 22 points (7-11 FG), w/ 3 assists. – 8:33 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks down 51-50 to the Knicks at the end of the first half.
Young: 22, 7/11 FG
Collins: 7/6
Capela: 14 rebounds
Hawks: 38 percent FG, 28 percent from 3
Knicks: 24 bench points to Hawks’ 11 – 8:33 PM
Hawks down 51-50 to the Knicks at the end of the first half.
Young: 22, 7/11 FG
Collins: 7/6
Capela: 14 rebounds
Hawks: 38 percent FG, 28 percent from 3
Knicks: 24 bench points to Hawks’ 11 – 8:33 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Trae has 22 points at halftime, but knicks up 51-50. Even with Burks pushed to the starting lineup it’s the bench that carries them again – building a 10-point lead before starters came back. – 8:32 PM
Trae has 22 points at halftime, but knicks up 51-50. Even with Burks pushed to the starting lineup it’s the bench that carries them again – building a 10-point lead before starters came back. – 8:32 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Man. Knicks were up by 10. Thibs subbed out Obi for Julius Randle and the lead disappeared in two minutes. – 8:30 PM
Man. Knicks were up by 10. Thibs subbed out Obi for Julius Randle and the lead disappeared in two minutes. – 8:30 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Trae Young is willing the Hawks in this game. Now up to 20 on 6 of 10 shooting. – 8:30 PM
Trae Young is willing the Hawks in this game. Now up to 20 on 6 of 10 shooting. – 8:30 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Alec Burks may have missed the part in the scouting report on Trae’s range. – 8:30 PM
Alec Burks may have missed the part in the scouting report on Trae’s range. – 8:30 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Young Knicks – with Randle watching from bench – built a 10-point lead late in second quarter. It’s uncanny. – 8:27 PM
Young Knicks – with Randle watching from bench – built a 10-point lead late in second quarter. It’s uncanny. – 8:27 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Oh. My. Quentin Grimes went behind the back and threw a sweet alley-oop to Obi.
Quality stuff from the Knicks youth. – 8:23 PM
Oh. My. Quentin Grimes went behind the back and threw a sweet alley-oop to Obi.
Quality stuff from the Knicks youth. – 8:23 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Bogdan Bogdanovic went down on the court after coming down wrong on his right leg/foot.
He’s being helped off back to the locker room and not putting weight on it. – 8:20 PM
Bogdan Bogdanovic went down on the court after coming down wrong on his right leg/foot.
He’s being helped off back to the locker room and not putting weight on it. – 8:20 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Bogdan Bogdanovic is down holding his right foot. He’s being helped off the floor putting no weight on his foot – 8:20 PM
Bogdan Bogdanovic is down holding his right foot. He’s being helped off the floor putting no weight on his foot – 8:20 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Bogdonovic down in pain., turned his ankle..Reddish already to the locker room. – 8:19 PM
Bogdonovic down in pain., turned his ankle..Reddish already to the locker room. – 8:19 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Suns, playing the second of a New York back-to-back, have forced 11 turnovers already with 6:51 left to play in the first half. The Nets are struggling to get a good clean offensive set going. Phoenix is getting whatever it wants on the other end. Suns up 51-31. – 8:19 PM
Suns, playing the second of a New York back-to-back, have forced 11 turnovers already with 6:51 left to play in the first half. The Nets are struggling to get a good clean offensive set going. Phoenix is getting whatever it wants on the other end. Suns up 51-31. – 8:19 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Cam Reddish is out for the rest of the game with a left wrist sprain – 8:18 PM
Cam Reddish is out for the rest of the game with a left wrist sprain – 8:18 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Cam Reddish (left wrist sprain) will not return to the game. – 8:18 PM
Cam Reddish (left wrist sprain) will not return to the game. – 8:18 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Cam Reddish (left wrist sprain) will not return to tonight’s game. – 8:18 PM
Cam Reddish (left wrist sprain) will not return to tonight’s game. – 8:18 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Jericho Sims making a difference but Knicks lucky the Hawks have missed a bunch of wide open 3pointers – 8:16 PM
Jericho Sims making a difference but Knicks lucky the Hawks have missed a bunch of wide open 3pointers – 8:16 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Cam Reddish went to the locker room. He was on the injury report with left wrist pain and it looked like he just hurt that wrist before the timeout – 8:12 PM
Cam Reddish went to the locker room. He was on the injury report with left wrist pain and it looked like he just hurt that wrist before the timeout – 8:12 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Looked like Cam Reddish may have tweaked his left wrist on that last play. He’s walking back to the locker room now. – 8:11 PM
Looked like Cam Reddish may have tweaked his left wrist on that last play. He’s walking back to the locker room now. – 8:11 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
End of the first quarter: Knicks 28, Hawks 27
Trae Young: 9 pts, 3 ast, 2 reb
Knicks went 4-7 from 3. – 8:05 PM
End of the first quarter: Knicks 28, Hawks 27
Trae Young: 9 pts, 3 ast, 2 reb
Knicks went 4-7 from 3. – 8:05 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Knicks up 28-27 at the end of the first quarter.
Young: 9/2/3
Collins/Capela: 4 each
Randle: 0/4 FG – 8:04 PM
Knicks up 28-27 at the end of the first quarter.
Young: 9/2/3
Collins/Capela: 4 each
Randle: 0/4 FG – 8:04 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
A good sign: Knicks won the first quarter even though Julius Randle was scoreless. – 8:04 PM
A good sign: Knicks won the first quarter even though Julius Randle was scoreless. – 8:04 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
I am exaggerating, but I don’t think John Collins has missed a post up jumper this season – 8:02 PM
I am exaggerating, but I don’t think John Collins has missed a post up jumper this season – 8:02 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
7:33 in and this lineup held its own – tied 19-19 with the Hawks. They haven’t slowed Trae, but who would? – 7:50 PM
7:33 in and this lineup held its own – tied 19-19 with the Hawks. They haven’t slowed Trae, but who would? – 7:50 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
With his first three-pointer tonight, Trae Young has 549 in his career, and has tied Steve Smith for fifth place in Hawks history … The top four are Mookie Blaylock (1,050), Joe Johnson (908), Kyle Korver (818) and Jason Terry (648). – 7:46 PM
With his first three-pointer tonight, Trae Young has 549 in his career, and has tied Steve Smith for fifth place in Hawks history … The top four are Mookie Blaylock (1,050), Joe Johnson (908), Kyle Korver (818) and Jason Terry (648). – 7:46 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
The Hawks have very intricate handshakes during player introductions. – 7:38 PM
The Hawks have very intricate handshakes during player introductions. – 7:38 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Usual Hawks starters for tonight:
Trae Young
Bogdan Bogdanovic
Kevin Huerter
John Collins
Clint Capela
Knicks will start RJ Barrett, Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson, Evan Fournier and Alec Burks. – 7:06 PM
Usual Hawks starters for tonight:
Trae Young
Bogdan Bogdanovic
Kevin Huerter
John Collins
Clint Capela
Knicks will start RJ Barrett, Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson, Evan Fournier and Alec Burks. – 7:06 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Knicks are starting Barrett, Randle, Robinson, Fournier, and Burks. – 7:05 PM
Knicks are starting Barrett, Randle, Robinson, Fournier, and Burks. – 7:05 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Who’s ready for some Saturday night hoops? pic.twitter.com/85VoH605ur – 7:00 PM
Who’s ready for some Saturday night hoops? pic.twitter.com/85VoH605ur – 7:00 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
These Knicks aren’t playing tonight against the Hawks due to injury and rest:
Derrick Rose
Kemba Walker
Nerlens Noel
Taj Gibson – 7:00 PM
These Knicks aren’t playing tonight against the Hawks due to injury and rest:
Derrick Rose
Kemba Walker
Nerlens Noel
Taj Gibson – 7:00 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Things To L👀k Out For In The Nets vs. Suns Game:
▪️The Nets are the second best defensive team in league for opponent field goal percentage at 42.5%.
▪️Devin Booker is fresh off of scoring a game-high 32 points last night versus the Knicks.
▪️Irving, Harris & Claxton are out. – 6:59 PM
Things To L👀k Out For In The Nets vs. Suns Game:
▪️The Nets are the second best defensive team in league for opponent field goal percentage at 42.5%.
▪️Devin Booker is fresh off of scoring a game-high 32 points last night versus the Knicks.
▪️Irving, Harris & Claxton are out. – 6:59 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“It’s just depends. Some nights it catches up with you. Some nights you play better on the second night than you did the first.”
Nets coach Steve Nash as #Suns are on 2nd night of back-to-back in Brooklyn.
If Suns play better than they did in Friday’s 21-point win vs. Knicks? pic.twitter.com/fqoto8GzyX – 6:34 PM
“It’s just depends. Some nights it catches up with you. Some nights you play better on the second night than you did the first.”
Nets coach Steve Nash as #Suns are on 2nd night of back-to-back in Brooklyn.
If Suns play better than they did in Friday’s 21-point win vs. Knicks? pic.twitter.com/fqoto8GzyX – 6:34 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Bogdan Bogdanovic and Cam Reddish, who were both listed as questionable, are good to go for tonight’s game – 6:33 PM
Bogdan Bogdanovic and Cam Reddish, who were both listed as questionable, are good to go for tonight’s game – 6:33 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Good news for the Hawks, as both Bogdan Bogdanovic (left hamstring soreness) and Cam Reddish (left wrist pain) will be available for the Hawks tonight. – 6:33 PM
Good news for the Hawks, as both Bogdan Bogdanovic (left hamstring soreness) and Cam Reddish (left wrist pain) will be available for the Hawks tonight. – 6:33 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Noel is out tonight in Hotlanta. No Noel. No Gibson. No Kemba. No Derrick. Bring on the Nets Tuesday. – 6:29 PM
Noel is out tonight in Hotlanta. No Noel. No Gibson. No Kemba. No Derrick. Bring on the Nets Tuesday. – 6:29 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Noel is a game- time decision. Thibodeau won’t reveal starting lineup with Rose and Walker out. – 6:00 PM
Noel is a game- time decision. Thibodeau won’t reveal starting lineup with Rose and Walker out. – 6:00 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
“I knew it was going to take a couple games before I feel like myself again, but finally I’ve started feeling that I’m back.”
– Clint Capela
Wrote about Capela getting back to form a few days ago:
ajc.com/sports/atlanta… – 5:47 PM
“I knew it was going to take a couple games before I feel like myself again, but finally I’ve started feeling that I’m back.”
– Clint Capela
Wrote about Capela getting back to form a few days ago:
ajc.com/sports/atlanta… – 5:47 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns coach Monty Williams thankful for rookie year with #Knicks (w/videos) https://t.co/YROwcR4t1D via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/1KrMMAQokx – 5:37 PM
#Suns coach Monty Williams thankful for rookie year with #Knicks (w/videos) https://t.co/YROwcR4t1D via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/1KrMMAQokx – 5:37 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Last night, Trae Young (31 PTS, 10 AST) and Clint Capela (23 PTS, 17 REB), became the first pair of teammates to tally a 30+ PTS / 10+ AST and 20+ PTS /15+ REB double-double within the first three quarters of the same game in the last 25 seasons, per @EliasSports. – 4:30 PM
Last night, Trae Young (31 PTS, 10 AST) and Clint Capela (23 PTS, 17 REB), became the first pair of teammates to tally a 30+ PTS / 10+ AST and 20+ PTS /15+ REB double-double within the first three quarters of the same game in the last 25 seasons, per @EliasSports. – 4:30 PM
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
🏀 HABERSHOW w/ @Amin Elhassan 🏀
@ReneeMontgomery joins us to discuss the hottest team in the East (ATL), being co-owner/VP of the Dream, UConn and her West Virginia roots.
🍎: https://t.co/8sydMMk5mL
✳️: https://t.co/gBFO9cV0OU pic.twitter.com/vJ6gUx7tfc – 3:00 PM
🏀 HABERSHOW w/ @Amin Elhassan 🏀
@ReneeMontgomery joins us to discuss the hottest team in the East (ATL), being co-owner/VP of the Dream, UConn and her West Virginia roots.
🍎: https://t.co/8sydMMk5mL
✳️: https://t.co/gBFO9cV0OU pic.twitter.com/vJ6gUx7tfc – 3:00 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks Injury Report – 11/27 at ATL: Questionable – Noel (sore right knee); Out – Gibson (sore groin), Rose (sprained right ankle) and Walker (rest) – 1:36 PM
Knicks Injury Report – 11/27 at ATL: Questionable – Noel (sore right knee); Out – Gibson (sore groin), Rose (sprained right ankle) and Walker (rest) – 1:36 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Derrick Rose (ankle), Kemba Walker (rest) and Taj Gibson (groin) are out tonight vs. ATL, Knicks say. Nerlens Noel (knee) is questionable. – 1:36 PM
Derrick Rose (ankle), Kemba Walker (rest) and Taj Gibson (groin) are out tonight vs. ATL, Knicks say. Nerlens Noel (knee) is questionable. – 1:36 PM