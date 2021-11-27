Orlando Magic vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Orlando Magic (4-16) play against the Cleveland Cavaliers (10-10) at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Saturday November 27, 2021
Orlando Magic 64, Cleveland Cavaliers 73 (Q3 03:56)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
That Tower City connection 👌
📺 #CavsMagic on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/nmztii0yiL – 9:20 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Magic’s Terrence Ross will not return to tonight’s game against the #Cavs with low back maintenance. – 9:17 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
🚨 INJURY UPDATE:
@Orlando Magic guard Terrence Ross will not return tonight at Cleveland due to low back maintenance. – 9:15 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
INJURY UPDATE:
Terrence Ross (lower back maintenance) will not return to tonight’s game. pic.twitter.com/ZD8XIDELHf – 9:15 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Terrence Ross (lower back maintenance) will not return to tonight’s @Orlando Magic game against the @Cavs. – 9:13 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
keep feeding @Wendell Carter Jr. tbh 🔥
9 PTS
5 REB
4-6 FG
@SASsoftware x #MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/Ss6Vx6Uxig – 9:10 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
HALFTIME BOX: Cleveland 54, Orlando 49 pic.twitter.com/wZdrw5SWPm – 9:03 PM
Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG
#Cavs up on ORL at H in Mobley’s return – 54-49; ORL, 48%FG, CLE, 47%; reb: CLE, 26, ORL, 17; CLE, 6 blocks; Garland, 13pts, 6-10FG, 6asst; Allen, 12pts, 6-7FG, 4reb, 3asst, 2blk; Mobley, 6pts, 5reb, blk. – 9:03 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
It’s a big block party in @RMFieldHouse tonight! pic.twitter.com/JIQn2ERDAw – 9:02 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
At the half: Cavs 54, Magic 49
The Magic will need to limit the Cavs’ points in the paint (32) and close the rebounding gap (26-17) in the second half if they hope to leave Cleveland with a W. – 9:01 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
At the end of the first half, #Cavs lead the Magic. 54-49.
Darius Garland leads the team with 13 points and six assists. Jarrett Allen has 12 points and 4 rebounds. In Evan Mobley’s 1st game back, he has six points, five rebounds and a block. He had a nice 3 to end the half. – 9:01 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Another game, another @Darius Garland buzzer-beater. #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/9ilcgEuauC – 8:52 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
LOGO CEDI BUZZER BEATER.
(It counts in our hearts) pic.twitter.com/CUcQXR3kVd – 8:41 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Even though it didn’t count, that was a heck of a shot from #Cavs Cedi Osman as the clock expired. – 8:34 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
END OF 1ST QUARTER BOX: Cleveland 27, Orlando 22 pic.twitter.com/en9fKBVhW3 – 8:33 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Welcome back, @Evan Mobley! #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/JUNmwiNHRd – 8:31 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
rook on rook 👀
📺: https://t.co/crRlH17cAR pic.twitter.com/NQZozPZss3 – 8:29 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
RoLo hooks for the TL <3
6 PTS
3-3 FG (3 hooks)
📺: https://t.co/crRlH17cAR pic.twitter.com/EH5SbVAop5 – 8:27 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
We’ve got one of Cleveland’s 2020 Olympic Gold Medalists in the house tonight 🥇
Thanks for joining us, @ktnago13! pic.twitter.com/Vyf0xEcrxw – 8:25 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Jarrett Allen is on a roll here in the first quarter, easily finding his way to the rim. He has 10 early points with just less than 4 minutes in left in the quarter. – 8:23 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
FRO the hammer down 🔨
📺 #CavsMagic on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/mYlnEkFuc1 – 8:17 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,150 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
#MagicTogether – 8:11 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Marcus Garrett from the Heat into Skyforce starting lineup tonight vs. Cleveland Charge:
Brandon Knight
Ja’Vonte Smart
Marcus Garrett
DJ Stewart
Micah Potter – 8:02 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Last one at home for November 🏠
10 minutes until #CavsMagic on @BallySportsCLE! pic.twitter.com/KaGmMv0qrR – 7:51 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
welcome to the starting five RoLo 🤝 pic.twitter.com/2sTQCeyLAh – 7:30 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Magic say center Mo Bamba will not play tonight at Cleveland due to low back spasms – 7:29 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
TONIGHT’S STARTERS
GAME 21 at CLEVELAND
2️⃣2️⃣F: @Franz Wagner
3️⃣4️⃣F: @Wendell Carter Jr.
4️⃣2️⃣C: @Robin Lopez
1️⃣4️⃣G: @Gary Harris
4️⃣G: @jalensuggs
⏰8 p.m.
📺@BallySportsFL (coverage begins at 7:30 p.m.)
📲Bally Sports App
📻@1045thebeat
#MagicTogether – 7:28 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
🚨 INJURY UPDATE:
@Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba will not play tonight at Cleveland due to low back spasms – 7:27 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Mo Bamba (back) is out tonight. Robin Lopez will start for the @Orlando Magic against the @Cleveland Cavaliers. – 7:19 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs starting lineup tonight against the Magic:
Darius Garland, Isaac Okoro, Lauri Markkanen, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.
The big lineup is back. – 7:16 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
#4 is back in the starting lineup 🤩 #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/0UbUKfhOwD – 7:15 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
The news you’ve all been waiting for 😍 #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/d5xXklLByn – 6:34 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Monty Williams said he’s indebted to the guys who helped build the Suns’ program, and he puts Jevon Carter right alongside guys like Ricky Rubio in that regard. He still stays in touch with Carter and said guys who work as hard as he does are what the league is all about. – 6:09 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
About that time for #CavsMagic!
🕗 8:00PM ET
📺 @BallySportsCLE
@betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/sHOkBr0ce4 – 5:10 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
with the left tho 👀
#SlowMoSaturday x @Cole Anthony pic.twitter.com/NMeikMLCeK – 3:35 PM
