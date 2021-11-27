Phoenix Suns vs. Brooklyn Nets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Phoenix Suns (16-3) play against the Brooklyn Nets (5-5) at Barclays Center
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Saturday November 27, 2021
Phoenix Suns 104, Brooklyn Nets 88 (Q4 06:55)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
That is JaVale McGee’s third double-double this season despite playing over 20 minutes only twice – 9:29 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
The Nets are down 16 with 5:55 left. If they can string together a couple of stops there’s a chance. – 9:28 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets trail 104-88 with 6:55 left. Can’t see the starters staying in much longer. – 9:27 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Booker sits with his fifth foul. Suns up 16 with 7:30 left. Whole lot of time left on a SEGABABA. – 9:26 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
MVP chants for KD at the line again. Fans trying to will Durant into an all-time performance. Nets down 16 with 7:24 to go in Q4. It’ll have to start soon. – 9:25 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Not to overstate the obvious that’s been stated many times before, but this is a game where the Nets could use a certain All-Star point guard that would allow them to take the struggling Harden off the ball. – 9:22 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Feels like the Nets have missed a million shots at the basket tonight. – 9:22 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
James Harden dribbled the ball off his foot for a turnover and a good portion of the fans here at Barclays booed. – 9:21 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Healthy amount of boos after Harden kicks a ball out of bounds for his seventh turnover. – 9:20 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Boos raining down at Barclays Center after yet another James Harden turnover. Harden is up to 6 turnovers and the Nets are down 21. #Nets – 9:20 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
James Harden getting booed after a kicked ball leads to a turnover. – 9:20 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Mikal Bridges attacking a closeout in the corner this season pic.twitter.com/GrgBAghtyV – 9:17 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Suns push lead back up 90-72 entering fourth. Kevin Durant doing all he can to keep Nets close with 24 points and seven rebounds. Suns look like the more complete and cohesive team on both ends tonight. – 9:14 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
11 3’s = 🍔!!!
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Bridges has 11 points, 7 steals and three rebounds.
He’s not the leading scorer or rebounder, but he’s been the difference maker tonight.
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
End of 3rd QTR: Nets 72, Suns 90
Kevin Durant (24 PTS, 7 REBS) , LaMarcus Aldridge (18 PTS, 6 REBS) and the Nets are getting humiliated. Phoenix has taken 17 more shots than Brooklyn and the bench still hasn’t stepped up. It’s not over yet though. – 9:12 PM
End of 3rd QTR: Nets 72, Suns 90
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the third quarter: Suns all over the Nets 90-72. Durant leads with 24. Brooklyn has 18 turnovers for 20 Phoenix points. Take those away and it’s a game. Phoenix’s bench is also doing a number on Brooklyn. – 9:12 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Kevin Durant ends the third quarter at 33 minutes. His season high is 39.
Suns up 18. You figure they can put this one away during KD’s rest. – 9:12 PM
Kevin Durant ends the third quarter at 33 minutes. His season high is 39.
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
After a scoreless second quarter, Booker comes back with 10 in the third and Suns push their lead in Brooklyn to 90-72. – 9:12 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
We’re once again in #PassTheSticks territory with the Nets down 20 here at the end of the 3rd. And once again, Kevin Durant responds with a basket. – 9:10 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Durant has 22 on 7-of-17 shooting, 3-of-5 from 3, but #Nets are down 20 as #Suns are shooting 12-of-33 on 3s. – 9:09 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Mikal Bridges becomes the third player this season to have at least 7 steals in a game. Chris Paul had 7 in Houston and the Clippers’ Paul George snagged eight in October. – 9:05 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Well the Suns’ lead is back up to 18. James Harden is 1-for-10 from the field and 0-for-4 from 3. Tough to have that in a game like this. – 9:04 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
James Harden gets a breather in the third and it has already been quite the roller-coaster game for Harden. He has 13 assists and 10 rebounds. But he also has six turnovers, has missed 9-of-10 shots and only has four points. – 9:03 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Bridges on the knockaway from behind on Durant.
He’s been all over the floor. #Suns up 18. – 9:02 PM
Bridges on the knockaway from behind on Durant.
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Nail on the head there from EJ. Nets worked really hard to get back in this game and another Suns run puts them down 18. We’ll see if they’ve got one more big push left in ’em. – 9:01 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Harden’s numbers:
4 points (1-of-10 FGs, 0-for-4 on 3s).
10 rebounds.
13 assists.
6 turnovers.
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Harden having an all-or-nothing outing. 13 assists, but 1 for 10 with six turnovers. – 9:00 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker holds pose as 3 ball bounces around rim and drops.
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Booker gets his third foul. He’s got 5 mins or so left on his shift still so getting his 4th would put the Suns in trouble. – 8:57 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Bridges picking up Harden full court
This isn’t 2018-19 when Harden cooked Bridges his rookie year.
Plus Bridges is more effective on the offensive end. Has 11 on 5-of-7 shooting.
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Harden with 4-9-12 4 turnovers and 1-of-9 shooting is a box score I’ll tell ya – 8:55 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Timeout, Steve Nash: Some type of miscommunication on defense leaves Chris Paul with a wide-open floater at the rim. Bembry with his hands up like wtf happened?
Suns lead, 70-58. KD/LMA/DB each have 14, but Nets can’t seem to get stops here in Q3. – 8:52 PM
Timeout, Steve Nash: Some type of miscommunication on defense leaves Chris Paul with a wide-open floater at the rim. Bembry with his hands up like wtf happened?
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton stayed in front of Harden and didn’t give up a bucket as Harden missed jumper.
Then Crowder gets 3 on other end.
#Suns up 12 as Paul scores, prompting Nash to call timeout. #Suns – 8:52 PM
Ayton stayed in front of Harden and didn’t give up a bucket as Harden missed jumper.
Then Crowder gets 3 on other end.
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Just give the ball to LaMarcus Aldridge and get out the way – 8:51 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
James Harden couldn’t break down DeAndre Ayton on multiple attempts, settled for a heavily contested stepback 3 that clanked off the side of the rim. – 8:51 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
DA’s gotta talk there. Booker went to the corner cuz he didn’t know DA had recovered – 8:50 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
The way DeAndre Bembry is playing he might never come off the bench again. – 8:49 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Steve Nash just patted Aldridge on the butt after Booker knocked down a 3 in his face.
#Suns up seven as Bembry answers. Has 12.
Booker with 19. – 8:49 PM
Steve Nash just patted Aldridge on the butt after Booker knocked down a 3 in his face.
#Suns up seven as Bembry answers. Has 12.
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
HALF: Nets 46, Suns 56
Kevin Durant (12 PTS, 4 REBS), DeAndre’ Bembry (10 PTS) & the Nets are recovering well after from a slow start. Though, the job is not finished. Brooklyn’s bench has to step up, scoring only 6 points is not going to help their case. – 8:40 PM
HALF: Nets 46, Suns 56
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
After blowing out the Knicks last night the Suns led the Nets by as many as 20 in the 2nd Q before some good Brooklyn D helped close the gap to 56-46 at half – 8:38 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Driving, dropping, and beating the buzzer. 🚨 pic.twitter.com/IUsMus6TGv – 8:37 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
James Harden literally flopped backwards taking 3.
Ugh miss.
Paul scores to end half.
#Suns 56 #Nets 46.
McGee talked to Ayton as Suns went to locker room.
PHX: Devin Booker 16. Paul 12. Team: 17 pts off 15 Nets turnovers.
BKN: Durant 12, Bembry 10. Harden 4 (1-of-8 FGs) – 8:36 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
James Harden went 1-of-8 from the field for 4 points to go with 9 rebounds, 9 assists and 4 turnovers in the first half. – 8:36 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Halftime: Suns lead the Nets 56-46. Impressive the Nets were able to get it down to 10 after trailing by 20. DeAndre’ Bembry is the first half MVP. He’s been big on both ends of the floor. Aldridge has eight and five KD’s got 12. – 8:33 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Halftime: PHX 56, BKN 46
Booker: 16 Pts, 5-10 FG
Bridges: 9 Pts, 6 Stl
Paul: 12 Pts, 5-10 FG
Durant: 12 Pts, 4-10 FG – 8:33 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Suns take a 56-46 lead over the Nets into halftime. Nets woke up from the itis midway through the 2nd quarter, but against elite teams, this is way too much rope. Kevin Durant and DeAndre’ Bembry stood out during BKN’s 13-0 run, but 15 turnovers have crushed the Nets so far. – 8:33 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Nets had a 15-0 run to cut a 20-point deficit down to five. Chris Paul then had the last five of the half to make it 556-46. – 8:32 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Nets, Kevin Durant and their defense came to life, going on a 15-0 run at one point before heading into the half down 56-46. – 8:32 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
James Harden looked like he got RKO’d on that 3-point attempt. What in the hell – 8:31 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant and DeAndre’ Bembry sparked this Nets’ run with defense and energy. Picked up the whole team’s activity level. – 8:30 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets putting a 13-0 run together now. Durant corner 3 over Booker has the Suns’ lead down to seven. – 8:29 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns not exactly closing this half on the strongest note. That double-digit lead is now down to 7 – 8:29 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets on a 13-0 run. That KD 3-pointer has them within 51-44. #Suns #NBA – 8:29 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Hi, @Brooklyn Nets so glad you joined us in the 2nd quarter. – 8:29 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Durant picks Paul’s pocket, but then #Suns got back to force turnover.
Next trip. Durant 3.
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
DeAndre’ Bembry might be the Nets’ most active player tonight. He’s got eight and four. Has been cutting and getting to the rim. Also hitting the boards and causing deflections. – 8:28 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns current lineup: Payne, Paul, Booker, Crowder and Ayton.
Thoughts? – 8:27 PM
#Suns current lineup: Payne, Paul, Booker, Crowder and Ayton.
Phoenix Suns @Suns
✔️ 20k points
✔️ 10k assists
✔️ 5k rebounds
Already the first player in @NBA history with 20,000 points & 10,000 assists, @Chris Paul notches his 5,000th career rebound 👏 pic.twitter.com/ClZwG3FGcj – 8:26 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Mikal Bridges has 6 steals…and it’s not even halftime yet. – 8:26 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
The whole Mikal Bridges all defensive team talk is gaining momentum tonight.
James Harden one of the all-time great scorers, and Bridges is making it tougher than tough.
Harden 1-of-7 for four points (2-of-2 FTs) with four turnovers. #Suns up 51-35 with 4:52 left in 1st half. – 8:21 PM
The whole Mikal Bridges all defensive team talk is gaining momentum tonight.
James Harden one of the all-time great scorers, and Bridges is making it tougher than tough.
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
The Nets should run plays that result in open LaMarcus Aldridge mid-range jump shots as 65% of their offense – 8:21 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Chris Paul just grabbed his 5,000th career rebound. Makes him the only player in NBA history with 20,000 points, 10,000 assists and 5,000 rebounds. – 8:20 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Suns, playing the second of a New York back-to-back, have forced 11 turnovers already with 6:51 left to play in the first half. The Nets are struggling to get a good clean offensive set going. Phoenix is getting whatever it wants on the other end. Suns up 51-31. – 8:19 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
We’ve reached #PassTheSticks territory with the Nets down 17 here in the second quarter. – 8:18 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Durant scores over Johnson and he can do that over anyone in the league, but it wasn’t just a walk up shot or in rhythm.
#Suns up 44-29 as Millsap gets putback over Bridges. – 8:17 PM
Durant scores over Johnson and he can do that over anyone in the league, but it wasn’t just a walk up shot or in rhythm.
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
In 95 seconds:
Mikal Bridges steal
Mikal Bridges layup
Mikal Bridges layup
Mikal Bridges steal
Mikal Bridges dunk – 8:16 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Now it’s early, but #Nets haven’t played since Wednesday.
#Suns are coming off a back-to-back and look like the fresher team while the Nets look a step behind.
Has 10 turnovers that’s led to 15 Phoenix points. – 8:16 PM
Now it’s early, but #Nets haven’t played since Wednesday.
#Suns are coming off a back-to-back and look like the fresher team while the Nets look a step behind.
Sarah Kustok @sarahkustok
We got you for @Brooklyn Nets v @Phoenix Suns on @YESNetwork .. join us ! pic.twitter.com/RvZeWwQyuQ – 8:15 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Suns with another steal and basket for a 44-25 lead. They’ve taken 11 more shots than the Nets, who have 10 turnovers for 15 points. Phoenix – on a back-to-back – is playing at another speed. – 8:15 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns up 19, and now it’s been Mikal Bridges’ turn to dominate this 2nd quarter. Brooklyn can’t stop him from getting to the rim – 8:14 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
This is starting to set up as a slaughter. Mikal Bridges with the steal and score for a 44-25 lead with 8:50 left in the second quarter. Phoenix is making the most basic things difficult for the Nets. – 8:14 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Timeout, Steve Nash: Terrible basketball being played by the Nets, as has been the case against the legitimate contenders. The Suns are in the 2nd game of a back-to-back, yet the Nets look like they’re the team with dead legs.
Suns up, 44-25. Nets with 10 turnovers @ 8:50 Q2. – 8:14 PM
Timeout, Steve Nash: Terrible basketball being played by the Nets, as has been the case against the legitimate contenders. The Suns are in the 2nd game of a back-to-back, yet the Nets look like they’re the team with dead legs.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Bridges steal and jam.
Timeout Nets.
#Suns up 19 early in 2nd.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
What is very apparent right now is Brooklyn lacks size and need Durant and Harden to go off against big-time competition.
Durant has 5 on 2-of-5.
Harden 2 on 1-of-7. Has six rebounds and six assists, but #Suns up 17 as Bridges gets to rim. – 8:12 PM
What is very apparent right now is Brooklyn lacks size and need Durant and Harden to go off against big-time competition.
Durant has 5 on 2-of-5.
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets have Harden, Mills, Millsap, James Johnson and Carter on the floor. Looks like Griffin is officially out of the rotation. That being said, this is a tough lineup to score with. – 8:12 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Phoenix not only making possessions tough for the Nets on offense but the Suns are making it hard for the Nets to just pass the ball to each other. – 8:11 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Mikal Bridges scores in transition off turnover. #Suns now up 18. – 8:10 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets fans, you know when Steve Nash repeatedly harps on playing with better pace, getting into their actions early, swinging the ball second side? That first quarter by the #Suns is exactly what he’s on about. Textbook. #NBA – 8:09 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns 34, #Nets 20 after 1.
Booker 16. McGee 4 off the bench as he gave the too short sign after playing over the top of #Nets defense. – 8:08 PM
#Suns 34, #Nets 20 after 1.
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Double digit lead at the end of the first frame. pic.twitter.com/HLDTcz7N1j – 8:07 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns with 11 points off 8 Nets turnovers in the first quarter. Great job by them to execute on the offensive end to benefit from a poor offensive start for Brooklyn. Up 14. – 8:06 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: PHX 34, BKN 20
Booker: 16 Pts, 5-8 FG
Paul: 4 Pts, 2 Ast
McGee: 4 Pts, 5 Reb
Bembry: 6 Pts – 8:06 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
End of 1st QTR: Nets 20, Suns 34
DeAndre’ Bembry (6 PTS), Kevin Durant (5 PTS) & the Nets are not playing like they want it more than the Suns. Fortunately for them, there is still 3 more quarters left to change that. Brooklyn also only managed to put up 17 shots to Phoenix’s 28. – 8:06 PM
End of 1st QTR: Nets 20, Suns 34
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
The Nets are honestly lucky to only be down 14 the way they played. Suns lead, 34-20, after a hot quarter for Devin Booker, who has 16 points on 5/9 FG. Nets shooting just 14.3% from downtown, generally a marker for how they perform in a game. 3 more quarters, but ugly to start. – 8:06 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Very sharp start by the Suns, who lead the Nets 34-20 after one. Booker was in double figures before Durant even scored and has 16 points. – 8:06 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the first quarter: Suns lead the Nets 34-20. Suns giving the Nets a course in title contention. They get into their actions early, are disruptive defensively and the continuity is obvious. Nets have had some passes where the receiver wasn’t even expecting it. – 8:05 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
JaVale McGee just out-talls all the Nets and scores after grabbing at least 2 OREBs on his own misses. – 8:04 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Landry Shamet hits his first 3, a wide-open look from the corner that he shot from many many times as a Net – 8:03 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
JaVale McGee set to check in for Ayton with 2:59 left in 1st. #Suns – 7:58 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Awesome steal on the closeout by Booker pic.twitter.com/FJ4uMhzOtC – 7:58 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker is FEELING himself right now. Just making plays all over the place in yet another scorching first quarter – 7:57 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Bruce Brown checks in with 4:27 in the first after missing the past two games. #Nets – 7:55 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Yet another game where Cam Thomas sees first quarter minutes. Thomas got a small ovation from the Barclays Center crowd. He’s becoming a regular. #Nets – 7:55 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Bruce Brown and Cam Thomas check in with 4:17 left in the first quarter. – 7:55 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
It would appear that winning 15 games in a row gets you in a certain type of rhythm.
Couple jumpers not falling for the Nets but the Suns’ offense is flowing already. They’ve got 21 points six minutes in. – 7:51 PM
It would appear that winning 15 games in a row gets you in a certain type of rhythm.
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets trail the Suns 21-8 with 6:10 left in the first quarter. Devin Booker has 12 points in six minutes. Phoenix is a well-oiled machine. They guard, they space the floor and have a lot of options offensively. A good reminder that the Nets aren’t known for their starts. – 7:50 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
After that James Harden turnover midway through the first, the #Nets trail the #Suns 21-8. Booker already has a dozen for Phoenix. – 7:50 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton turnaround jumper.
#Suns up 21-8 as they’re 8-of-12.
They’ve nearly made shots than Brooklyn has attempted (4-of-9).
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Timeout, Steve Nash: The Suns are out to an early 21-8 lead here in Brooklyn. Do the Nets still have the itis? My column. – 7:49 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Devin Booker already in double figures less than five minutes into the game in Brooklyn, where Phoenix is looking for its 16th straight victory. – 7:49 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Crowd starting applaud Booker after last bucket, a 3.
Has 12 on 4-of-5 shooting.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Bridges on Harden, got help from Crowder, who picks up foul, but they had Harden in a tight trap.
Very tight. Harden fell down. #Suns – 7:48 PM
Bridges on Harden, got help from Crowder, who picks up foul, but they had Harden in a tight trap.
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Nash leaving Patty Mills in with 2 fouls. Have to think he comes in with Cam Thomas if Mills picks up No. 3 early. – 7:48 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Booker going downhill with KD or Harden on him. Bridges picking up Harden full court. Suns are going to make them earn it.
14-6 early lead. Booker with 9. – 7:47 PM
Booker going downhill with KD or Harden on him. Bridges picking up Harden full court. Suns are going to make them earn it.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Durant can get a shot off from anywhere on the floor.
#Suns trying to make them as tough as possible. Durant 0-for-3 to start. #Suns up 14-6. – 7:47 PM
Durant can get a shot off from anywhere on the floor.
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Savvy CP3 flop gets a second foul on Patty Mills. #Suns already up 14-6 early. – 7:47 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker bucket. Has 9 early on 3-of-3 shooting. #Suns up eight as Patty Mills picks up 2nd foul. – 7:46 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Mills on Bridges so the Suns post up Mikal off a make and Bridges hits the and-1 fadeaway – 7:46 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker 3, then a quick word for the courtside seaters.
#Suns up 9-4 as Paul scores. – 7:44 PM
Booker 3, then a quick word for the courtside seaters.
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant’s passing is so underrated. He just created an open dunk for DeAndre’ Bembry by looking off his man. – 7:44 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
KD on Booker
Harden on Crowder
Crowder on KD
Bridges on Harden
Booker on Mills – 7:44 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets gave up open shots and offensive rebounds in the opening minute. – 7:42 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Kevin Durant being guarded by Jae Crowder.
#Suns up 2-0 with Mikal Bridges running around with crazy energy tracking down loose balls. – 7:42 PM
Kevin Durant being guarded by Jae Crowder.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Is a Landry Shamet revenge game loading? Ex-Nets always seem to get theirs. – 7:39 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Correction: The Harden rally game wasn’t the last time the Nets and Suns played. They played in April. Forgive me. – 7:36 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from Barclays. Nets-Suns tip shortly. Bruce Brown is back. The Suns have won 15 straight. The Nets have won four in a row. This should be a good one. Buckle up. – 7:36 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Jevon Carter getting ready to face his former team tonight. #Suns #NetsWorld #Nets. pic.twitter.com/LXiRyHnlVp – 7:26 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Big game on deck.
Nets 🆚 Suns
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“It depends on if you’re winning.”
That brought laughter into the room as Monty Williams was asked about having joy in seeing young players develop. #Suns pic.twitter.com/A7vTE1aSmW – 7:06 PM
That brought laughter into the room as Monty Williams was asked about having joy in seeing young players develop. #Suns pic.twitter.com/A7vTE1aSmW – 7:06 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Jevon is just a grinder and a good good dude. He was with us from Day 1.” Monty Williams on forner #Suns guard Jevon Carter, who is with #Nets after trade brought Landry Shamet to Phoenix.
“I still stay in touch with him. I just love him. He’s what the league should be about.” pic.twitter.com/EJba9oVMof – 7:05 PM
“I still stay in touch with him. I just love him. He’s what the league should be about.” pic.twitter.com/EJba9oVMof – 7:05 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“There’s a joy being in the #NBA. I think it would be a lot tougher if you didn’t look at it that way, but we have guys who genuinely love to play basketball.”
Monty Williams on this November schedule (16 games in 30 days) as #Suns finish 4-game road trip tonight at Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/o98Q8QLBKr – 7:03 PM
“There’s a joy being in the #NBA. I think it would be a lot tougher if you didn’t look at it that way, but we have guys who genuinely love to play basketball.”
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
That’s the same lineup that posted the #Nets best win of the season: a 123-104 road victory over the #Celtics two days ago. – 7:03 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets will start Harden, Mills, Durant, Bembry and Aldridge vs. the red-hot #Suns. #NBA – 7:02 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets starting James Harden, Patty Mills, Kevin Durant, DeAndre’ Bembry and LaMarcus Aldridge. Interesting to see how long Steve Nash will ride DeAndre’ Bembry over Bruce Brown for. Brown is available and Nash said he will play. – 7:01 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets starters vs. Phoenix: Harden, Mills, Durant, Bembry and Aldridge. – 7:01 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
The Nets’ Starters vs. the Suns:
👨🏿🍳James Harden
👷🏾♂️Patty Mills
🔒DeAndre’ Bembry
🪣Kevin Durant
🎯LaMarcus Aldridge – 7:01 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Things To L👀k Out For In The Nets vs. Suns Game:
▪️The Nets are the second best defensive team in league for opponent field goal percentage at 42.5%.
▪️Devin Booker is fresh off of scoring a game-high 32 points last night versus the Knicks.
▪️Irving, Harris & Claxton are out. – 6:59 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Suns coach Monty Williams on Patty Mills’ spirit: “If you’re on the other side you want to break his neck. But if you are with him its like man I love that guy. When I used to compete against the #Spurs & he was down there waving that towel I just wanted to go tackle him.” #Nets – 6:57 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Worked out today✅
Ate right today ✅
Filed some heat to @NYDNSports just now ✅
Nets beat hottest team in NBA? TBD – 6:54 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Saying hello to an old face. 👋
@Mikal Bridges 🤝 @Jevon Carter pic.twitter.com/Sdek7QoaZ7 – 6:49 PM
Saying hello to an old face. 👋
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Thankful for all y’all 🙌
@SociosHoops pic.twitter.com/r7Qsd5KQVL – 6:36 PM
Thankful for all y’all 🙌
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“It’s just depends. Some nights it catches up with you. Some nights you play better on the second night than you did the first.”
Nets coach Steve Nash as #Suns are on 2nd night of back-to-back in Brooklyn.
If Suns play better than they did in Friday’s 21-point win vs. Knicks? pic.twitter.com/fqoto8GzyX – 6:34 PM
“It’s just depends. Some nights it catches up with you. Some nights you play better on the second night than you did the first.”
Nets coach Steve Nash as #Suns are on 2nd night of back-to-back in Brooklyn.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“You have to be a really good team. You just can’t get hot for 15 games. ” Nets coach Steve Nash as he was part of #Suns franchise record 17-game win streak in 2006-07 season.
#Suns on current 15-game win streak going into tonight’s game in Brooklyn. #NetsWorld . pic.twitter.com/GoejMZ6Z5H – 6:31 PM
“You have to be a really good team. You just can’t get hot for 15 games. ” Nets coach Steve Nash as he was part of #Suns franchise record 17-game win streak in 2006-07 season.
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
DeAndre Bembry on Kyrie: “I try to give him his space because I know he’s just one of those people that needs his space sometimes to collect his thoughts & his energy.” Adds he’s checked in & “I know he’ll figure this out and get through it.” #Nets #NBA nypost.com/2021/11/27/net… – 6:29 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Noel is out tonight in Hotlanta. No Noel. No Gibson. No Kemba. No Derrick. Bring on the Nets Tuesday. – 6:29 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
IQ.
Competitive spirit.
Toughness.
Qualities Steve Nash appreciates about Chris Paul. #Suns #NBA75 #NetsWorld pic.twitter.com/CQVZwP7AFN – 6:27 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets continue to support Kyrie Irving, but know he ‘needs his space’ #NBA nypost.com/2021/11/27/net… via @nypostsports – 6:18 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Monty Williams said he’s indebted to the guys who helped build the Suns’ program, and he puts Jevon Carter right alongside guys like Ricky Rubio in that regard. He still stays in touch with Carter and said guys who work as hard as he does are what the league is all about. – 6:09 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“We’ll see.” Monty Williams on JaVale McGee (ankle soreness) availability tonight. #Suns – 6:05 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Getting chilly in the Borough.
@goatapp pic.twitter.com/G2oYa0Fl4W – 6:04 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams said “We’ll see” when asked about JaVale McGee’s availability tonight. He was listed as questionable – 6:02 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Life without Kyrie Irving?
Nets coach Steve Nash addresses questions in relation to their offense. #Suns #NetsWorld pic.twitter.com/x3jRizBdrt – 6:02 PM
Life without Kyrie Irving?
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
🗣 Bruce is AVAILABLE for tonight’s game pic.twitter.com/KAPjVlamlx – 5:56 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Nets coach Steve Nash, of course, was the star of the Suns’ 2006-07 team that won 15 games in a row and then started a streak of a franchise-record 17 straight less than two weeks later. Phoenix went 33-2 across 35 games in that stretch and won 61 games that year. – 5:56 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Steve Nash admits Bruce Brown and DeAndre’ Bembry are not historically great shooters, but they always find a way to impact the team with their natural awareness on when to cut to the basket. – 5:55 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“For a 6’3 guy, he rolls extremely well.”
⁃Steve Nash on Bruce Brown. – 5:52 PM
“For a 6’3 guy, he rolls extremely well.”
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Nash on Bruce Brown: “Bruce is in. Bruce will play.” #Nets – 5:51 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“It’s fools gold to say we have a big advantage — They know what it’s like to play off a back to back.”
⁃Steve Nash on the Phoenix Suns not allowing fatigue to impact their dominate play. – 5:51 PM
“It’s fools gold to say we have a big advantage — They know what it’s like to play off a back to back.”
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Steve Nash says facing the Suns, winners of 15 straight, will be a great measuring stick for the Nets while they are still finding out about themselves and tinkering with rotations and roles with Kyrie Irving out and others like Joe Harris out due to injury. – 5:50 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“This team has great balance, depth and options.”
⁃Steve Nash on the Phoenix Suns. – 5:49 PM
“This team has great balance, depth and options.”
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“This is great. These are the exciting regular season games — There’s a little more in the building tonight with them playing light outs.”
⁃Steve Nash on playing the Phoenix Suns. – 5:49 PM
“This is great. These are the exciting regular season games — There’s a little more in the building tonight with them playing light outs.”
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns coach Monty Williams thankful for rookie year with #Knicks (w/videos) https://t.co/YROwcR4t1D via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/1KrMMAQokx – 5:37 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Bruce Brown is available for tonight’s game against the Suns, the Nets say. – 5:25 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets rule Bruce Brown available for tonight’s game against the Suns. – 5:23 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
JaVale McGee (right ankle soreness) is listed as questionable for tonight’s Suns game in Brooklyn. Abdel Nader (right knee injury management) is just listed as out now after being questionable the last two games. – 4:35 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Warriors Wire lists the team’s top salary for each season since 1990-91, including Chris Mullin, Baron Davis, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/who-was-… – 4:00 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
I loathe the NCAA with, as the saying goes, the white hot intensity of a thousands suns and have no interest at all in its football
But Michigan-Ohio State today seems quite fun – 3:33 PM
I loathe the NCAA with, as the saying goes, the white hot intensity of a thousands suns and have no interest at all in its football
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
“I mean we’re playing for our life bro. This is what we do. We can be tired after the game… I’m leading the league in minutes and miles ran per game and I’m OK. So anything under that, you should be OK.” pic.twitter.com/ugMbZ0O1Xq – 2:47 PM
