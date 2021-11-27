Stephen Curry passes Scottie Pippen on all-time scoring list

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Klay Thompson is just now walking off the court back to the locker room. He’s accompanied by Steve Kerr, Steph Curry and Draymond Green who were all out there talking with him. – 12:55 AM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
On a 32-point night, Stephen Curry moves in 62nd place, passing Scottie Pippen, on the NBA all-time scoring list. – 12:23 AM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Final: Warriors 118, Blazers 103
-Curry 32, Wiggins 25
-Warriors post perfect November (9-0) at Chase Center
-All nine wins by double digits
-Overcame so-so 3p shooting by outscoring POR 64-42 in the paint – 12:21 AM
Adam Lauridsen @GSWFastBreak
Sunday feels like a scheduled loss. Early start. Saturday night in LA. Curry in Staples. Big game immediately following it. – 12:21 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
There’s a 10th straight double digit home win for the Warriors. They’re 17-2. Beat the Blazers by 15. All five starters in double figures: Curry 32, Wiggins 25, Poole 14, Looney 12, Draymond 12. – 12:19 AM
Adam Lauridsen @GSWFastBreak
Portland is going to need a lot of therapy to unpack the things Stephen Curry has done to them over the course of his career. – 12:09 AM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Game was tied at 42s with 2:49 to play in the first half, Warriors went on a 16-2 run thereafter to take a 14-point lead into the intermission. Curry goes 1-of-2 on the technical free throws, so Warriors by 15 to start the second half. – 11:21 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Warriors close half with 16-2 run,take 58-44 lead into locker room.
-Curry 18, Wiggins 11, Poole 10
-Held POR to 40.5 FG – 11:13 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Warriors went on a 16-2 run to close the second quarter after the score stood at 42-42. They lead 58-44 at halftime. Curry has 18 and Lillard has eight. – 11:12 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Oddly enough, it’s Jordan Poole who may be the one to extend Curry’s career. He’s a playmaker – 11:02 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Most of the Warriors’ bench gets up and flexes after Curry runs over Nassir Little (no charge call) – 10:43 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Daigneault said he thought Bradley Beal and Steph Curry gave Lu Dort the most trouble last season. Another big test for Dort tonight. – 6:35 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault said the two guys that got the best of Lu Dort last year were Bradley Beal and Steph Curry. They move so much it makes life hard. – 6:34 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
The #Sixers officially listed Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris as questionable for tomorrow vs. #Timberwolves. Seth Curry and Danny Green were not listed after they were questionable leading up to Wednesday’s game. – 4:31 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Most shots this year in the first 6 seconds of the shot clock
1. LaMelo Ball 58% EFG
2. Westbrook 45%
3. Giannis 66% EFG
4. Stephen Curry 69% EFG
5. Anthony Edwards 70% EFG
6. Ja Morant 63% EFG
7. Trae Young 59% EFG
8. LaVine 76% EFG
9. Dejounte 70% EFG
10. Booker 54% EFG – 3:23 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Obviously, defending Steph Curry is no easy task, but just how tough is it? Matisse Thybulle explains how hard it is. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2021/11/25/six… via @SixersWire #NBA – 1:45 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Two-time MVP Steph Curry is a ‘proud, proud brother’ of Sixers sharpshooter Seth Curry inquirer.com/sixers/golden-… via @phillyinquirer – 7:14 AM
