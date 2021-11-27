Washington Wizards vs. Dallas Mavericks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Washington Wizards (12-7) play against the Dallas Mavericks (7-7) at American Airlines Center
Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Saturday November 27, 2021
Washington Wizards 56, Dallas Mavericks 58 (Q2 03:17)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
(1/2) Those first five minutes of the second quarter were subpar for Washington, to say the least. One of the failings was that the Wizards played as if Montrezl Harrell wasn’t even on the floor. I know Harrell does a lot of damage on the offensive boards, but still … – 9:26 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Man, the Wizards were playing GREAT defense just a week ago.
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
THIS MAN DID IT AGAIN!
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
⚠️ POSTER ALERT ⚠️
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Luka Dončić scored 15 points in the first quarter, which is tied for his most in any quarter this season (15 in 3Q at LAC, 11/23/21).
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Maxi Kleber just had a follow-slam and the Mavericks are within 47-45. Kleber has 11 points in nine minutes. Luka leads the way with 15 points, four assists. – 9:16 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Kleber dunked on the follow-through and while still in mid-air pointed toward the sideline, it appeared toward Mavericks owner Mark Cuban. Impressive dexterity. – 9:16 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Davis Bertans is 1/12 from 3P range since returning from injury.
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
OH MY MAXI! 😳
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
The Wizards lead 41-36 after one in Dallas, matching their quarter-high for the season (vs. Indiana). Zippy, zippy offense.
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards lead the Mavs 41-36… at the end of the first quarter.
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
This first quarter has got to be Washington’s best offensive quarter of the season. They scored 41 points on 18-of-26 shooting from the field (69.2%), with only four points on fast breaks. They had just one turnover. Bradley Beal set the tone with his decision-making. – 9:08 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
As Kyle Kuzma ends first quarter with a three-point play, Mavericks surrender 41 in the opening frame and trail by five. Everybody left their defense at the Thanksgiving table. – 9:08 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Doncic checked out with 41 seconds left in the first quarter, already with 15 points and four assists. It’s the Doncic-Beal show so far. Bradley Beal has 13 points and four assists for the Wizards. – 9:07 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Maxi Kleber just fouled Montrezl Harrell and doubled over for a bit. Staying in the game. Mavericks having a terrible defensive first quarter, down 38-36. – 9:06 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
😮 Oh, it’s like that @Daniel Gafford 😮
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal has 11 points in 7 minutes on a perfect 5-for-5 from the field. Also 3 assists. Great start for him. – 8:59 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Luka Doncic is fascinating to watch, as so many players are. When he attacks off middle pick-and-rolls, it’s amazing how effective he is even though he doesn’t quite get to his spots with explosion. That’s a trait that’s even more evident by watching him in-person. – 8:58 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Challenge denied for Jason Kidd. Call upheld on block on Maxi Kleber. Three-point opp for Wizards. – 8:58 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
This has been a superb start for Bradley Beal, not just with his shooting but also with his decision-making in giving up the ball when Dallas brings two defenders to him. Beal is 4-for-4 from the field & has also been unselfish, with three assists. Washington leads Dallas 19-15. – 8:51 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Kyle Kuzma has drawn the Luka Doncic assignment to start the game tonight. – 8:41 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards are about to tip off against Luka Doncic and the Mavs on @NBCSWashington. You can also stream the game right here: smart.link/5bb65a2b6cedb?… – 8:34 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Your first five on the floor tonight.
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: DFS, Porzingis, WCS, Hardaway, Doncic
WAS starters: KCP, Kuzma, Gafford, Beal, Holiday
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Add: Paid a little juice and took Kuzma o2.5 assists (-130) pic.twitter.com/3M1356koLv – 7:56 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Academy Award winner Jamie Foxx is here for tonight’s Wizards-Mavericks game. pic.twitter.com/KpUmRBJT6a – 7:49 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Sasha Doncic says hello to Jamie Foxx, then a quick hello to Luka. pic.twitter.com/tNfnUIcE1C – 7:40 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Jamie Foxx tells me he sat with Luka and Luka’s father Sasha, in Jerry Jones’ suite Thursday. Guess they are buds now. pic.twitter.com/aembR5XAg1 – 7:38 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Rockets starters vs Hornets: Gordon, Mathews, Porter Jr, Tate, Wood.
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets starters: Mathews, Tate, Wood, Gordon, Porter Jr.
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Saturday night hoops in an hour.
📍 Dallas
🎙 @Team980
📺 @NBCSWashington
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 7:30 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Jalen Brunson (left foot injury) and Frank Ntilikina (right calf strain) will both miss tonight’s game against Washington. – 7:17 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wes Unseld Jr. says Deni Avdija will spend some time guarding Luka Doncic tonight. Unseld Jr. says part of defending Doncic is not being too aggressive because it plays into his hands; he draws fouls and creates open 3s for others. – 7:13 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
With Spencer Dinwiddie out, Aaron Holiday will start tonight in Dallas. Full starters:
Holiday
Beal
KCP
Kuzma
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
With Spencer Dinwiddie out on the second night of a back-to-back, tonight’s Wizards starters in Dallas will be Aaron Holiday, Bradley Beal, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma and Daniel Gafford. – 7:00 PM
Chris Miller @cmillsnbcs
Spencer Dinwiddie is listed as OUT with right knee injury maintenance against Dallas. – 6:58 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Jalen Brunson will be out tonight vs Washington (left foot). Jason Kidd said Brunson was sore after going through practice yesterday and is hopeful it’s just a one game absence – 6:54 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Per JKidd: Brunson is out tonight despite going through practice yesterday. Mavs-Wizards 7:40 tip @theeagledallas – 6:51 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Jalen Brunson out tonight. Jason Kidd said he hopes it’s a one-game thing. – 6:51 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Mavs sixth man Jalen Brunson (foot) is out vs. Wizards tonight. Day-to-day moving forward. Reserve guard Frank Ntilikina (calf) is still out as well. – 6:51 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Stepping into tonight’s office 💼
Rod Boone @rodboone
Asked James Borrego if he thinks he will have a minutes restriction on PJ Washington since it is a back to back, and if he is concerned about his cardio.
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Happy birthday to Brendan Haywood! 🥳
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Make sure to get to @AACenter early tonight!
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Support Black Owned this Small Business Saturday!
Our first Black Owned DMV Spotlight, presented by @CapitalOne, is @WeAreDCProper!
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Here’s a look outside and inside the American Airlines Center, where the Wizards will face the Mavericks on the second night of a back-to-back. pic.twitter.com/ONVIYC2FGF – 5:10 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Spencer Dinwiddie (right knee injury maintenance) will not play Saturday night in Dallas. – 4:38 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
As expected, the Wizards have listed Spencer Dinwiddie as out for tonight’s game here in Dallas, continuing with the early season plan of resting Dinwiddie on the second nights of back-to-backs. Dinwiddie is not quite 11 months removed from surgery to repair a partial ACL tear. – 4:22 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
A shoutout to the good folks at Medical City Las Colinas. In their care most of Friday for my first ever kidney stone. Those are as bad as they’re made out to be. Listen to your body. Wish I had 3 wks ago & this may have been avoided. Anyway, see y’all tonight for Mavs vs Wizards – 3:57 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Defending the three has been a strength this season.
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Brad and Luka are the ones to watch in Dallas tonight.
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The latest Chasing Stats takes a look at how Deni Avdija ranks among the best defenders in the NBA so far this season 🙅🏻♂️ nbcsports.com/washington/vid… – 2:44 PM
