Bogdan Bogdanovic out at least two weeks

Chris Kirschner: Hawks say Bogdan Bogdanovic sustained a right ankle sprain. He’ll be reevaluated in two weeks. Cam Reddish has a left wrist sprain. His status will be determined by his response to daily treatment.
Source: Twitter @ChrisKirschner
Source: Twitter @ChrisKirschner
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Hawks say Bogdan Bogdanovic is out for at least two weeks with a right ankle sprain while Cam Reddish is sidelined for a TBD period by a left wrist sprain.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 8:10 PM
The Hawks say Bogdan Bogdanovic is out for at least two weeks with a right ankle sprain while Cam Reddish is sidelined for a TBD period by a left wrist sprain.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 8:10 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Hawks say Bogdan Bogdanovic had an MRI that confirmed a right ankle sprain. His status will be updated in approximately two weeks.
Cam Reddish had an MRI which confirmed a left wrist sprain. His status will be determined by his response to daily treatment. – 8:06 PM
Hawks say Bogdan Bogdanovic had an MRI that confirmed a right ankle sprain. His status will be updated in approximately two weeks.
Cam Reddish had an MRI which confirmed a left wrist sprain. His status will be determined by his response to daily treatment. – 8:06 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks say Bogdan Bogdanovic sustained a right ankle sprain. He’ll be reevaluated in two weeks. Cam Reddish has a left wrist sprain. His status will be determined by his response to daily treatment. – 8:01 PM
Hawks say Bogdan Bogdanovic sustained a right ankle sprain. He’ll be reevaluated in two weeks. Cam Reddish has a left wrist sprain. His status will be determined by his response to daily treatment. – 8:01 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Cam Reddish and Bogdan Bogdanovic will both get MRIs, per Nate McMillan. – 9:54 PM
Cam Reddish and Bogdan Bogdanovic will both get MRIs, per Nate McMillan. – 9:54 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks’ seven-game win streak is over, as the Knicks win 99-90. More importantly, Bogdan Bogdanovic and Cam Reddish left early with injuries. Can’t afford any long-term injuries to both.
Young: 33/4/7, 10/22 FG
Capela: 16/21, 8/14 FG
Collins: 12/9
Up next: @ Pacers Wednesday – 9:44 PM
Hawks’ seven-game win streak is over, as the Knicks win 99-90. More importantly, Bogdan Bogdanovic and Cam Reddish left early with injuries. Can’t afford any long-term injuries to both.
Young: 33/4/7, 10/22 FG
Capela: 16/21, 8/14 FG
Collins: 12/9
Up next: @ Pacers Wednesday – 9:44 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Bogdan Bogdanovic (right ankle sprain) has been ruled out for the rest of the game – 8:38 PM
Bogdan Bogdanovic (right ankle sprain) has been ruled out for the rest of the game – 8:38 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Hawks were fading and got down 10 after losing Cam Reddish and Bogdan Bogdanovic to injury, but Trae Young fought hard to keep them in it.
Knicks are up just one, 51-50, at halftime.
Young leads all scorers with 22 points (7-11 FG), w/ 3 assists. – 8:33 PM
Hawks were fading and got down 10 after losing Cam Reddish and Bogdan Bogdanovic to injury, but Trae Young fought hard to keep them in it.
Knicks are up just one, 51-50, at halftime.
Young leads all scorers with 22 points (7-11 FG), w/ 3 assists. – 8:33 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Bogdan Bogdanovic went down on the court after coming down wrong on his right leg/foot.
He’s being helped off back to the locker room and not putting weight on it. – 8:20 PM
Bogdan Bogdanovic went down on the court after coming down wrong on his right leg/foot.
He’s being helped off back to the locker room and not putting weight on it. – 8:20 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Bogdan Bogdanovic is down holding his right foot. He’s being helped off the floor putting no weight on his foot – 8:20 PM
Bogdan Bogdanovic is down holding his right foot. He’s being helped off the floor putting no weight on his foot – 8:20 PM
More on this storyline
Chris Kirschner: Bogdan Bogdanovic and Trae Young are good to go for tonight’s game -via Twitter @ChrisKirschner / November 26, 2021
Chris Kirschner: Bogdan Bogdanovic is good to go for tonight’s game -via Twitter @ChrisKirschner / November 15, 2021
Kevin Chouinard: For tonight’s game vs. Orlando: Bogdan Bogdanovic (right ankle soreness) is questionable. De’Andre Hunter and Onyeka Okongwu are out. -via Twitter @KLChouinard / November 15, 2021