Boston Celtics vs. Toronto Raptors: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Boston Celtics (10-10) play against the Toronto Raptors (11-11) at Scotiabank Arena
Game Time: 6:00 PM EST on Sunday November 28, 2021
Boston Celtics 109, Toronto Raptors 97 (Final)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka said he was encouraged by Jayson Tatum continuing to play the right way, despite Tatum’s poor-shooting night. – 8:36 PM
Ime Udoka said he was encouraged by Jayson Tatum continuing to play the right way, despite Tatum’s poor-shooting night. – 8:36 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
JB goes behind the back to Grant for the triple in tonight’s @JetBlue Play of the Game! pic.twitter.com/VsA2u99jsC – 8:35 PM
JB goes behind the back to Grant for the triple in tonight’s @JetBlue Play of the Game! pic.twitter.com/VsA2u99jsC – 8:35 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
LIVE Garden Report: Celtics vs Raptors Postgame Show | Powered by @betonline_ag, @calm & @insacannabis twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 8:33 PM
LIVE Garden Report: Celtics vs Raptors Postgame Show | Powered by @betonline_ag, @calm & @insacannabis twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 8:33 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jayson Tatum shot 2-16 tonight.
He is 8th in the league in made shots despite being 1st in attempts.
Tatum is shooting 39.5% on 21.8 attempts per game — only 5 players have shot below 40% on 20+ attempts per game in a whole season since the shot clock era (1954). pic.twitter.com/08AjNjUdmE – 8:31 PM
Jayson Tatum shot 2-16 tonight.
He is 8th in the league in made shots despite being 1st in attempts.
Tatum is shooting 39.5% on 21.8 attempts per game — only 5 players have shot below 40% on 20+ attempts per game in a whole season since the shot clock era (1954). pic.twitter.com/08AjNjUdmE – 8:31 PM
Abby Chin @tvabby
4th quarter issues… Not tonight in Toronto!
#Celtics Post Game Live on now with @Chris Mannix!! @NBCSBoston pic.twitter.com/AWo2vZniu3 – 8:25 PM
4th quarter issues… Not tonight in Toronto!
#Celtics Post Game Live on now with @Chris Mannix!! @NBCSBoston pic.twitter.com/AWo2vZniu3 – 8:25 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics win 109-97
Smart – 21/8/6
Richardson – 18 points
Horford – 17 points, 11 rebounds
Brown – 16 points
Grant – 15 points
Kanter – 9 points, 10 rebounds
Tatum – 8/7/10
Celtics – 24 assists on 34 baskets
VanVleet – 27 points
Barnes – 21 points
Raptors – 37.6% shooting – 8:24 PM
Celtics win 109-97
Smart – 21/8/6
Richardson – 18 points
Horford – 17 points, 11 rebounds
Brown – 16 points
Grant – 15 points
Kanter – 9 points, 10 rebounds
Tatum – 8/7/10
Celtics – 24 assists on 34 baskets
VanVleet – 27 points
Barnes – 21 points
Raptors – 37.6% shooting – 8:24 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Big win for the Celtics, who snap their two-game skid heading into one of the most difficult months any team in the league has to face in December, when they have 15 games & only one is against a below .500 team — and that’s the Lakers, who could be back there in a couple hours. – 8:24 PM
Big win for the Celtics, who snap their two-game skid heading into one of the most difficult months any team in the league has to face in December, when they have 15 games & only one is against a below .500 team — and that’s the Lakers, who could be back there in a couple hours. – 8:24 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Celtics beat Raptors 109-97 after strong fourth quarter. Marcus Smart finishes with 21 points, Josh Richardson 18 points off the bench, Jayson Tatum with a season-high 10 assists amid shooting struggles. – 8:23 PM
Celtics beat Raptors 109-97 after strong fourth quarter. Marcus Smart finishes with 21 points, Josh Richardson 18 points off the bench, Jayson Tatum with a season-high 10 assists amid shooting struggles. – 8:23 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Kanter is pretty funny. Whatever that little dance was after that bucket was, it was pretty funny. – 8:21 PM
Kanter is pretty funny. Whatever that little dance was after that bucket was, it was pretty funny. – 8:21 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Wow what a nice possession to answer that little spurt by the Raptors. C’s usually go for a knockout punch there that often costs them but they actually moved the ball and it resulted in a layup. – 8:21 PM
Wow what a nice possession to answer that little spurt by the Raptors. C’s usually go for a knockout punch there that often costs them but they actually moved the ball and it resulted in a layup. – 8:21 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Raps about to lose but I’m pretty sure Scottie Barnes just invented a new post move. – 8:21 PM
Raps about to lose but I’m pretty sure Scottie Barnes just invented a new post move. – 8:21 PM
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Romeo Langford has eight rebounds tonight, which is a career-high. – 8:18 PM
Romeo Langford has eight rebounds tonight, which is a career-high. – 8:18 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Josh Richardson has been huge for the Celtics in this one. Richardson, Romeo, and Kanter have been critical in this late 4th Q stretch – 8:18 PM
Josh Richardson has been huge for the Celtics in this one. Richardson, Romeo, and Kanter have been critical in this late 4th Q stretch – 8:18 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Josh Richardson has tied a season-high with 18 points. Huge return for him. – 8:18 PM
Josh Richardson has tied a season-high with 18 points. Huge return for him. – 8:18 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Another good game from Kanter and Langford off the bench.
The Celtics role players are the ones stepping up again. – 8:17 PM
Another good game from Kanter and Langford off the bench.
The Celtics role players are the ones stepping up again. – 8:17 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Homestand starts poorly; Memphis here Tuesday and the Raptors need some healthy bodies – 8:17 PM
Homestand starts poorly; Memphis here Tuesday and the Raptors need some healthy bodies – 8:17 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Not sure how many times Tatum will ever reach double-figures in assists before points or rebounds, but here we are tonight. – 8:17 PM
Not sure how many times Tatum will ever reach double-figures in assists before points or rebounds, but here we are tonight. – 8:17 PM
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Jayson Tatum has just eight points in 34 minutes but is up to 10 assists. – 8:16 PM
Jayson Tatum has just eight points in 34 minutes but is up to 10 assists. – 8:16 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
VanVleet threw a perfect lob to Mykhailiuk at the rim and then Svi very much seemed to be like “What am I doing up here?” and he fumbled the ball. – 8:13 PM
VanVleet threw a perfect lob to Mykhailiuk at the rim and then Svi very much seemed to be like “What am I doing up here?” and he fumbled the ball. – 8:13 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
21 points for the loved and trusted Marcus Smart.
Season-high 9 assists for Jayson Tatum. – 8:12 PM
21 points for the loved and trusted Marcus Smart.
Season-high 9 assists for Jayson Tatum. – 8:12 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Celtics have put the clamps on the Raptors, especially without Fred VanVleet on the court. When Boston defends like this, it can be a very good team. – 8:11 PM
Celtics have put the clamps on the Raptors, especially without Fred VanVleet on the court. When Boston defends like this, it can be a very good team. – 8:11 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics have their largest lead, 93-83, with 7:25 to go.
Celtics starters: -2
Celtics bench: +12 – 8:09 PM
Celtics have their largest lead, 93-83, with 7:25 to go.
Celtics starters: -2
Celtics bench: +12 – 8:09 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Boston has shot it awfully again, but the ball movement has been really good. 20 assists on 27 baskets. That includes 8 assists for Jayson Tatum, to help offset a terrible shooting night from him. – 8:08 PM
Boston has shot it awfully again, but the ball movement has been really good. 20 assists on 27 baskets. That includes 8 assists for Jayson Tatum, to help offset a terrible shooting night from him. – 8:08 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
9-0 run for Boston and it’s a 10 point game. Tatum up to 8 assists to make up for another terrible shooting night. – 8:08 PM
9-0 run for Boston and it’s a 10 point game. Tatum up to 8 assists to make up for another terrible shooting night. – 8:08 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Celtics up 10. The Raptors scored precisely one basket in the half court without VanVleet on the floor: Flynn’s desperation drive after a jump ball late in the clock. – 8:07 PM
Celtics up 10. The Raptors scored precisely one basket in the half court without VanVleet on the floor: Flynn’s desperation drive after a jump ball late in the clock. – 8:07 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
A Smart 3 and the #Celtics are up 10 with 7:25 left. #Raptors – 8:07 PM
A Smart 3 and the #Celtics are up 10 with 7:25 left. #Raptors – 8:07 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Smart is back in and he might go the final 8:22. He’s been Boston’s best playmaker tonight, so they need him out there. – 8:06 PM
Smart is back in and he might go the final 8:22. He’s been Boston’s best playmaker tonight, so they need him out there. – 8:06 PM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
Jayson Tatum is shooting 14-for-61 (22.3 percent) and 4-for-21 (19 percent) in his last three games. – 8:04 PM
Jayson Tatum is shooting 14-for-61 (22.3 percent) and 4-for-21 (19 percent) in his last three games. – 8:04 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jayson Tatum made a 3 five minutes into the game. He hasn’t hit a shot since. – 8:02 PM
Jayson Tatum made a 3 five minutes into the game. He hasn’t hit a shot since. – 8:02 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Payton Pritchard is shooting 14.8 percent (4-of-27) this month. Just a nightmare November for him amid inconsistent minutes. – 8:02 PM
Payton Pritchard is shooting 14.8 percent (4-of-27) this month. Just a nightmare November for him amid inconsistent minutes. – 8:02 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Tatum is trying to get himself going but he’s 1-for-12 and it’s resulting in empty possessions in a close game. BOS 84, TOR 81 with 9:46 left.
#Celtics #Raptors – 8:01 PM
Tatum is trying to get himself going but he’s 1-for-12 and it’s resulting in empty possessions in a close game. BOS 84, TOR 81 with 9:46 left.
#Celtics #Raptors – 8:01 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
The good news….Celtics lead the Raptors in Toronto, 80-76 through three.
The other news…after 20 games, the Celtics have been the NBA’s worst 4th quarter team. – 7:58 PM
The good news….Celtics lead the Raptors in Toronto, 80-76 through three.
The other news…after 20 games, the Celtics have been the NBA’s worst 4th quarter team. – 7:58 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Celtics win the 1st quarter by 1, 2nd quarter by 2, 3rd quarter by 1 for their 4 pt lead. Once again a preventable mistake (a 32 second Toronto possession fueled by 2 offensive rebounds) makes the lead smaller than it could have ben – 7:56 PM
Celtics win the 1st quarter by 1, 2nd quarter by 2, 3rd quarter by 1 for their 4 pt lead. Once again a preventable mistake (a 32 second Toronto possession fueled by 2 offensive rebounds) makes the lead smaller than it could have ben – 7:56 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 80-76 after three
Horford – 17 points, 11 rebounds
Grant – 15 points
Brown – 14 points
Smart – 13/7/5
Celtics – 39.6% shooting
Celtics – 16 turnovers
VanVleet – 25 points
Barnes – 17 points
Siakam – 12 points
Raptors – 38% shooting
Raptors – 10 offensive rebounds – 7:56 PM
Celtics lead 80-76 after three
Horford – 17 points, 11 rebounds
Grant – 15 points
Brown – 14 points
Smart – 13/7/5
Celtics – 39.6% shooting
Celtics – 16 turnovers
VanVleet – 25 points
Barnes – 17 points
Siakam – 12 points
Raptors – 38% shooting
Raptors – 10 offensive rebounds – 7:56 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Prior to tonight, Scottie Barnes had never attempted more than 3 3-pointers in a game. He just took 5 of them in that 3rd quarter. He had never hit more than 2 3s in game. He’s 4-of-8 tonight. The room w had 12 of his 17 pts in the 3rd. – 7:56 PM
Prior to tonight, Scottie Barnes had never attempted more than 3 3-pointers in a game. He just took 5 of them in that 3rd quarter. He had never hit more than 2 3s in game. He’s 4-of-8 tonight. The room w had 12 of his 17 pts in the 3rd. – 7:56 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics lead #Raptors 80-76 after a mini-run to end 3Q. Horford 17, GWilliams 15, Brown 14, Smart 13, Richardson 12, Tatum 4; VanVleet 25, Barnes 17 (12 in 3Q), Siakam 12. – 7:54 PM
#Celtics lead #Raptors 80-76 after a mini-run to end 3Q. Horford 17, GWilliams 15, Brown 14, Smart 13, Richardson 12, Tatum 4; VanVleet 25, Barnes 17 (12 in 3Q), Siakam 12. – 7:54 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Celtics lead 80-76 after 3. Does VanVleet get a rest? Let’s stick around to find out. – 7:53 PM
Celtics lead 80-76 after 3. Does VanVleet get a rest? Let’s stick around to find out. – 7:53 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
When Toronto blew out Boston in the Celtics home opener, the Raptors grabbed a ton of offensive boards and forced a bunch of turnovers.
Toronto has 10 offensive rebounds right now.
Boston has 16 turnovers already. – 7:53 PM
When Toronto blew out Boston in the Celtics home opener, the Raptors grabbed a ton of offensive boards and forced a bunch of turnovers.
Toronto has 10 offensive rebounds right now.
Boston has 16 turnovers already. – 7:53 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Boston by 4 after three quarters
VanVleet’s got 25 for the Raptors who are somehow hanging around – 7:53 PM
Boston by 4 after three quarters
VanVleet’s got 25 for the Raptors who are somehow hanging around – 7:53 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Scottie Barnes is good. This rookie class overall is really good. The NBA is loaded in young talent right now. – 7:51 PM
Scottie Barnes is good. This rookie class overall is really good. The NBA is loaded in young talent right now. – 7:51 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Let’s see what happens when they put Justin Champagnie , Scottie Barnes and Precious Achiuwa on the floor! – 7:49 PM
Let’s see what happens when they put Justin Champagnie , Scottie Barnes and Precious Achiuwa on the floor! – 7:49 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Celtics-Raptors is an interesting matchup because both teams have focused on acquiring switchable players, but slightly different types — Boston somewhat more concerned with shooting, Toronto more with size and ballhandling. – 7:48 PM
Celtics-Raptors is an interesting matchup because both teams have focused on acquiring switchable players, but slightly different types — Boston somewhat more concerned with shooting, Toronto more with size and ballhandling. – 7:48 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
This turned into bit of a track meet. I think Toronto called that timeout just because they needed to rest a second – 7:47 PM
This turned into bit of a track meet. I think Toronto called that timeout just because they needed to rest a second – 7:47 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics are in the bonus for the final 5:31 of the third quarter. Free throw disparity has really helped Boston tonight. – 7:42 PM
Celtics are in the bonus for the final 5:31 of the third quarter. Free throw disparity has really helped Boston tonight. – 7:42 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Scottie Barnes made a 3! Guess he is playing tonight, hadn’t noticed him much – 7:39 PM
Scottie Barnes made a 3! Guess he is playing tonight, hadn’t noticed him much – 7:39 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Celtics have spent a lot of the night in different levels of drop coverage on pick-and-roll, but their switching out toward the corners has been great for shutting down a lot of Toronto’s drives from the corners and forcing guys to pick up their dribble too far from the hoop. – 7:31 PM
Celtics have spent a lot of the night in different levels of drop coverage on pick-and-roll, but their switching out toward the corners has been great for shutting down a lot of Toronto’s drives from the corners and forcing guys to pick up their dribble too far from the hoop. – 7:31 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
They’re reviewing the Achiuwa elbow to Horford’s chops to see if it’s a Flagrant
This point in Flagrant Time there’s no telling what they will decide – 7:31 PM
They’re reviewing the Achiuwa elbow to Horford’s chops to see if it’s a Flagrant
This point in Flagrant Time there’s no telling what they will decide – 7:31 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I miss the Jayson Tatum from before the Monstars stole his talent. – 7:30 PM
I miss the Jayson Tatum from before the Monstars stole his talent. – 7:30 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Chris Boucher just ran to the locker room 🤷🏻♂️ He’s no longer on the bench – 7:29 PM
Chris Boucher just ran to the locker room 🤷🏻♂️ He’s no longer on the bench – 7:29 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
It’s weird to hear Toronto fans this quiet. I think the refs have done a lot to take the fans out of it. Both teams are playing pretty sleepy too. – 7:29 PM
It’s weird to hear Toronto fans this quiet. I think the refs have done a lot to take the fans out of it. Both teams are playing pretty sleepy too. – 7:29 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Nick Nurse not messing around in the first half – quick hook for Scottie Barnes after a couple of early turnovers, and a DNP for the struggling Chris Boucher, who’s minutes went to Isaac Bonga. Messages sent. – 7:21 PM
Nick Nurse not messing around in the first half – quick hook for Scottie Barnes after a couple of early turnovers, and a DNP for the struggling Chris Boucher, who’s minutes went to Isaac Bonga. Messages sent. – 7:21 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
The box score says the Raptors committed nine personal fouls in the second quarter. I’m pretty sure it was 18, though. – 7:20 PM
The box score says the Raptors committed nine personal fouls in the second quarter. I’m pretty sure it was 18, though. – 7:20 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Raptors defenders doing a lot of reaching in the first half. On one hand, they’ve forced 12 Boston turnovers, leading to an 18-2 edge in transition. On the other, it’s put the Celtics on the line 20 times (compared to just 7 FTA for Toronto). Celts by 3 at the break. – 7:17 PM
Raptors defenders doing a lot of reaching in the first half. On one hand, they’ve forced 12 Boston turnovers, leading to an 18-2 edge in transition. On the other, it’s put the Celtics on the line 20 times (compared to just 7 FTA for Toronto). Celts by 3 at the break. – 7:17 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Celtics up 3 at the half but they certainly could be living more comfortably right now. 12 turnovers for 11 Raptors points and they’re shooting 7-20 from 2 and 7-21 from 3. This lead could be double digits if they cleaned things up a bit – 7:13 PM
Celtics up 3 at the half but they certainly could be living more comfortably right now. 12 turnovers for 11 Raptors points and they’re shooting 7-20 from 2 and 7-21 from 3. This lead could be double digits if they cleaned things up a bit – 7:13 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 54-51 at the half
Brown – 11 points
Grant – 10 points
Richardson – 10 points
Horford – 9 points, 7 rebounds
Celtics – 34.1% shooting
Celtics – 19-20 FTs
Celtics – 12 turnovers
VanVleet – 16 points
Siakam – 12 points
Raptors – 7 turnovers
Raptors – 6-7 FTs – 7:12 PM
Celtics lead 54-51 at the half
Brown – 11 points
Grant – 10 points
Richardson – 10 points
Horford – 9 points, 7 rebounds
Celtics – 34.1% shooting
Celtics – 19-20 FTs
Celtics – 12 turnovers
VanVleet – 16 points
Siakam – 12 points
Raptors – 7 turnovers
Raptors – 6-7 FTs – 7:12 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Celtics up 54-51 at the half. Celtics up 7-3 in offensive rebounds, 19-6 at the free throw line. VanVleet has 16, Brown has 11. – 7:10 PM
Celtics up 54-51 at the half. Celtics up 7-3 in offensive rebounds, 19-6 at the free throw line. VanVleet has 16, Brown has 11. – 7:10 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics leading #Raptors 54-51 at half. Brown 11, GWilliams 10, Richardson 10, Tatum 4; VanVleet 16, Siakam 12.
BOS 19-20 FTs – 7:10 PM
#Celtics leading #Raptors 54-51 at half. Brown 11, GWilliams 10, Richardson 10, Tatum 4; VanVleet 16, Siakam 12.
BOS 19-20 FTs – 7:10 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Tatum is shooting 80% from the line coming into tonight, but it feels like it’s way lower than that. – 7:07 PM
Tatum is shooting 80% from the line coming into tonight, but it feels like it’s way lower than that. – 7:07 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Tatum should have just pulled his arm back. VanVleet wasn’t really trying to score there. That was about getting to the line. – 7:05 PM
Tatum should have just pulled his arm back. VanVleet wasn’t really trying to score there. That was about getting to the line. – 7:05 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
VanVleet with a PU3IT and a bowling ball drive, and this Lowry cosplay is becoming ridiculous. – 7:05 PM
VanVleet with a PU3IT and a bowling ball drive, and this Lowry cosplay is becoming ridiculous. – 7:05 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors right in it; imagine what it’d be like if they’d defend without fouling – 7:04 PM
Raptors right in it; imagine what it’d be like if they’d defend without fouling – 7:04 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Celtics making up for being out scored 15-2 in fastbreak points by outscoring Toronto 18-3 on free throws – 7:04 PM
Celtics making up for being out scored 15-2 in fastbreak points by outscoring Toronto 18-3 on free throws – 7:04 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
I get so much joy out of the cosmic balancing out that is the Boston Celtics basically giving us Desmond Bane.
No more hard feelings @celticsblog. I have healed. – 7:04 PM
I get so much joy out of the cosmic balancing out that is the Boston Celtics basically giving us Desmond Bane.
No more hard feelings @celticsblog. I have healed. – 7:04 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Celtics struggling from the floor but the Raptors are bailing them out by sending them to the free throw line. Boston now 17-17 from the line. Toronto: 3-3. – 7:03 PM
Celtics struggling from the floor but the Raptors are bailing them out by sending them to the free throw line. Boston now 17-17 from the line. Toronto: 3-3. – 7:03 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Celtics are 18-for-18 at the free throw line. That’s offset another poor shooting night from the field. – 7:03 PM
The Celtics are 18-for-18 at the free throw line. That’s offset another poor shooting night from the field. – 7:03 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Celtics have struggled with their shot tonight but they’ve done a nice job of getting offense from both second chance points and, in particular, at the free throw line, where they are now 18-for-18 for the game and there’s still 3 minutes to go in the second quarter. – 7:03 PM
The Celtics have struggled with their shot tonight but they’ve done a nice job of getting offense from both second chance points and, in particular, at the free throw line, where they are now 18-for-18 for the game and there’s still 3 minutes to go in the second quarter. – 7:03 PM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
Grant Williams might be the Celtics’ best player in the first half. – 7:02 PM
Grant Williams might be the Celtics’ best player in the first half. – 7:02 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
At some point, the Raptors gotta tamp down their aggressiveness when the opponent is in the penalty. Just reckless attempts to reach for steals putting the Celtics on the line. – 7:02 PM
At some point, the Raptors gotta tamp down their aggressiveness when the opponent is in the penalty. Just reckless attempts to reach for steals putting the Celtics on the line. – 7:02 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics have lived at the FTs line in the first half. 17-17. – 7:02 PM
#Celtics have lived at the FTs line in the first half. 17-17. – 7:02 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
By making all four of his free throws in the first half, Grant Williams is now at the magic 50/40/90 shooting numbers for the season. – 7:01 PM
By making all four of his free throws in the first half, Grant Williams is now at the magic 50/40/90 shooting numbers for the season. – 7:01 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
9 turnovers for the Celtics already. That’s helped push the Raptors to a 13-2 lead in fastbreak points. – 6:57 PM
9 turnovers for the Celtics already. That’s helped push the Raptors to a 13-2 lead in fastbreak points. – 6:57 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
9-2 Raptors run and the C’s are hurting themselves — Smart with a sloppy closeout to step into Malachi Flynn’s landing space, Jaylen Brown not getting back after the dunk and confusion on defense, a turnover leading to a breakaway dunk. Tough lapse there – 6:56 PM
9-2 Raptors run and the C’s are hurting themselves — Smart with a sloppy closeout to step into Malachi Flynn’s landing space, Jaylen Brown not getting back after the dunk and confusion on defense, a turnover leading to a breakaway dunk. Tough lapse there – 6:56 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Udoka needs to get Smart back in the game and here he comes to check in. #Celtics #Raptors – 6:51 PM
Udoka needs to get Smart back in the game and here he comes to check in. #Celtics #Raptors – 6:51 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors get two buckets in transition off defence and it’s like Showtime Lakers for this group
Cs up 5 – 6:46 PM
Raptors get two buckets in transition off defence and it’s like Showtime Lakers for this group
Cs up 5 – 6:46 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Enes Kanter’s jersey still reads “Kanter” on the back and #Raptors PA announcer calls him Kanter. (Enter “Coming to America” jokes)
#Celtics – 6:45 PM
Enes Kanter’s jersey still reads “Kanter” on the back and #Raptors PA announcer calls him Kanter. (Enter “Coming to America” jokes)
#Celtics – 6:45 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
If he could play enough (and he can’t because of his defense), Enes Kanter would lead the NBA in rebounding. He’s truly an elite rebounder. – 6:45 PM
If he could play enough (and he can’t because of his defense), Enes Kanter would lead the NBA in rebounding. He’s truly an elite rebounder. – 6:45 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Four assists already for Tatum. He’s doing what he can to get other guys involved, while still getting up plenty of shots of his own. – 6:43 PM
Four assists already for Tatum. He’s doing what he can to get other guys involved, while still getting up plenty of shots of his own. – 6:43 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 27-26 after one
Horford – 6 points, 5 rebounds
Brown – 5 points
Celtics – 34.6% shooting
Celtics – 5 turnovers
VanVleet – 9 points
Siakam – 8 points
Mykhailiuk – 5 points
Raptors – 4-13 three-pointers
Raptors – 3 turnovers – 6:39 PM
Celtics lead 27-26 after one
Horford – 6 points, 5 rebounds
Brown – 5 points
Celtics – 34.6% shooting
Celtics – 5 turnovers
VanVleet – 9 points
Siakam – 8 points
Mykhailiuk – 5 points
Raptors – 4-13 three-pointers
Raptors – 3 turnovers – 6:39 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Battle of the two lowest scoring benches in the league, and so far, it’s a 7-0 advantage for the Celtics reserves. Raptors got just 15 points from their bench in Indy on Friday, need something from those guys tonight – 6:39 PM
Battle of the two lowest scoring benches in the league, and so far, it’s a 7-0 advantage for the Celtics reserves. Raptors got just 15 points from their bench in Indy on Friday, need something from those guys tonight – 6:39 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Celtics up 1 after 1. Some better ball movement but not where they want to be. Some more wide open misses. Defensively the Raptors got a couple of baskets attacking Kanter late. – 6:38 PM
Celtics up 1 after 1. Some better ball movement but not where they want to be. Some more wide open misses. Defensively the Raptors got a couple of baskets attacking Kanter late. – 6:38 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics shoot 34.6% but lead #Raptors 27-26 after 1Q. Horford 6, Brown 5, Richardson 4; VanVleet 9, Siakam 8. – 6:37 PM
#Celtics shoot 34.6% but lead #Raptors 27-26 after 1Q. Horford 6, Brown 5, Richardson 4; VanVleet 9, Siakam 8. – 6:37 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Continuing a theme, the Raptors win VanVleet’s 11 minutes 26-22, lose his one minute on the bench 5-0, and trail by one after a quarter. – 6:37 PM
Continuing a theme, the Raptors win VanVleet’s 11 minutes 26-22, lose his one minute on the bench 5-0, and trail by one after a quarter. – 6:37 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Siakam and FVV back for final 8.8 seconds and one offensive possession
Nick’s not messing around
Celtics 27, Raptors 26 after 1 – 6:37 PM
Siakam and FVV back for final 8.8 seconds and one offensive possession
Nick’s not messing around
Celtics 27, Raptors 26 after 1 – 6:37 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Payton Pritchard getting some Q1 minutes with Dennis Schroder out tonight. It would be really good to see Pritchard get it going. – 6:35 PM
Payton Pritchard getting some Q1 minutes with Dennis Schroder out tonight. It would be really good to see Pritchard get it going. – 6:35 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Marcus Smart has done a much better job at getting to the rim recently – 6:31 PM
Marcus Smart has done a much better job at getting to the rim recently – 6:31 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Josh Richardson was the Celtics first sub tonight. He came on for Tatum. Presumably Tatum will come back when Brown goes out later in Q1. – 6:28 PM
Josh Richardson was the Celtics first sub tonight. He came on for Tatum. Presumably Tatum will come back when Brown goes out later in Q1. – 6:28 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The one guy you can’t lose for Toronto is Mykhailiuk. No reason he should be that open. Not great defense from the Celtics there. – 6:25 PM
The one guy you can’t lose for Toronto is Mykhailiuk. No reason he should be that open. Not great defense from the Celtics there. – 6:25 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Al Horford had a rough game vs the Spurs, but he’s had a really active start tonight. – 6:22 PM
Al Horford had a rough game vs the Spurs, but he’s had a really active start tonight. – 6:22 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka said after Friday’s loss that Celtics players care too much about getting themselves going vs playing as a team. Jaylen Brown has forced three drives already, which seems to back up Udoka’s thoughts. – 6:21 PM
Ime Udoka said after Friday’s loss that Celtics players care too much about getting themselves going vs playing as a team. Jaylen Brown has forced three drives already, which seems to back up Udoka’s thoughts. – 6:21 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Offensive foul on Jaylen. Nurse wins the challenge. #Celtics #Raptors – 6:19 PM
Offensive foul on Jaylen. Nurse wins the challenge. #Celtics #Raptors – 6:19 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Nick Nurse pulls Scottie Barnes for Yuta Watanabe 90 seconds into the game, Watanabe tries to take a charge right away and Nurse challenges it. It’s 4-2. Nurse really is a mad man. – 6:17 PM
Nick Nurse pulls Scottie Barnes for Yuta Watanabe 90 seconds into the game, Watanabe tries to take a charge right away and Nurse challenges it. It’s 4-2. Nurse really is a mad man. – 6:17 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Nurse is going to challenge a call 2:08 into the game. This may be a record, even for Nurse. #Celtics #Raptors – 6:16 PM
Nurse is going to challenge a call 2:08 into the game. This may be a record, even for Nurse. #Celtics #Raptors – 6:16 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Very early sub by Nick Nurse. Yuta Watanabe on for Scottie Barnes less than two minutes into the game. – 6:15 PM
Very early sub by Nick Nurse. Yuta Watanabe on for Scottie Barnes less than two minutes into the game. – 6:15 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
That was the right kind of first possession Boston wants. All the right passes, a cut, paint touches, and an opportunity to score.
Good start. Now do it, like, 80 more times – 6:13 PM
That was the right kind of first possession Boston wants. All the right passes, a cut, paint touches, and an opportunity to score.
Good start. Now do it, like, 80 more times – 6:13 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Boston’s best offense has come when they move the ball. That’s not surprising at all.
The second-best offense has come when Marcus Smart has worked out of the post. That’s at least somewhat of a surprise. – 6:12 PM
Boston’s best offense has come when they move the ball. That’s not surprising at all.
The second-best offense has come when Marcus Smart has worked out of the post. That’s at least somewhat of a surprise. – 6:12 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Interesting to see SportsNet bill Raptors-Celtics as a matchup between Jayson Tatum and Scottie Barnes. Big game for both teams, as Boston tries to get a win ahead of a brutal schedule in December and Toronto looks to start a 7-game homestand off with a victory. – 6:10 PM
Interesting to see SportsNet bill Raptors-Celtics as a matchup between Jayson Tatum and Scottie Barnes. Big game for both teams, as Boston tries to get a win ahead of a brutal schedule in December and Toronto looks to start a 7-game homestand off with a victory. – 6:10 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Once more unto the breach, dear friends, once more.
Let’s see what the Celtics have in store tonight. – 6:10 PM
Once more unto the breach, dear friends, once more.
Let’s see what the Celtics have in store tonight. – 6:10 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Back at it on Celtics Pre-Game Live on @NBCSBoston. Alongside @Abby Chin taking you up to Celtics-Raptors at 6 pm. Talking Tatum’s struggles, effort issues, @Enes Kanter name change and more. @DIRECTV Ch. 630. pic.twitter.com/6ndx1JDMnq – 5:44 PM
Back at it on Celtics Pre-Game Live on @NBCSBoston. Alongside @Abby Chin taking you up to Celtics-Raptors at 6 pm. Talking Tatum’s struggles, effort issues, @Enes Kanter name change and more. @DIRECTV Ch. 630. pic.twitter.com/6ndx1JDMnq – 5:44 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
“𝙄 𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙮 𝙢𝙤𝙩𝙞𝙫𝙖𝙩𝙚𝙙. 𝙄 𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙮 𝙝𝙪𝙢𝙗𝙡𝙚. 𝙄𝙩 𝙨𝙝𝙤𝙬𝙨 𝙢𝙚 𝙬𝙝𝙖𝙩 𝙝𝙖𝙧𝙙 𝙬𝙤𝙧𝙠 𝙘𝙖𝙣 𝙙𝙤.”
@Dejounte Murray (29 PTS, 11 REB, 6 AST, 3 STL) delivered down the stretch vs. Boston in another big time performance 💯 pic.twitter.com/KxbQP9Zl9I – 5:42 PM
“𝙄 𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙮 𝙢𝙤𝙩𝙞𝙫𝙖𝙩𝙚𝙙. 𝙄 𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙮 𝙝𝙪𝙢𝙗𝙡𝙚. 𝙄𝙩 𝙨𝙝𝙤𝙬𝙨 𝙢𝙚 𝙬𝙝𝙖𝙩 𝙝𝙖𝙧𝙙 𝙬𝙤𝙧𝙠 𝙘𝙖𝙣 𝙙𝙤.”
@Dejounte Murray (29 PTS, 11 REB, 6 AST, 3 STL) delivered down the stretch vs. Boston in another big time performance 💯 pic.twitter.com/KxbQP9Zl9I – 5:42 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics at Raptors – Scotia Bank Arena – November 28, 2021 – Starters
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, G. Williams
Toronto – Fred VanVleet, Svi Mykhailiuk, Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam, Precious Achiuwa
OUT: Boston: Schroder, R. Williams Toronto: Anunoby, Trent Jr., pic.twitter.com/4LG04yu5uP – 5:40 PM
Celtics at Raptors – Scotia Bank Arena – November 28, 2021 – Starters
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, G. Williams
Toronto – Fred VanVleet, Svi Mykhailiuk, Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam, Precious Achiuwa
OUT: Boston: Schroder, R. Williams Toronto: Anunoby, Trent Jr., pic.twitter.com/4LG04yu5uP – 5:40 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
As I only partially jumped the gun on earlier, Jaylen Brown is available to play for the Celtics today. – 5:35 PM
As I only partially jumped the gun on earlier, Jaylen Brown is available to play for the Celtics today. – 5:35 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Alright, let’s do this again. Which Raptors table are you sitting at? pic.twitter.com/pTwKumtqM3 – 5:25 PM
Alright, let’s do this again. Which Raptors table are you sitting at? pic.twitter.com/pTwKumtqM3 – 5:25 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
He obviously did better than 3 out of 5 on the citizenship test.
We’ll cover my conversation with Enes today and the coach and team’s reaction to his milestone tomorrow on Celtics Tonight at the bottom of the hour @1057WROR. pic.twitter.com/SQuzpWTsyF – 5:17 PM
He obviously did better than 3 out of 5 on the citizenship test.
We’ll cover my conversation with Enes today and the coach and team’s reaction to his milestone tomorrow on Celtics Tonight at the bottom of the hour @1057WROR. pic.twitter.com/SQuzpWTsyF – 5:17 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jaylen Brown is available to play tonight for the Celtics at the Raptors.
Josh Richardson is also available to play as well.
Dennis Schroder and Robert Williams are both out. – 5:03 PM
Jaylen Brown is available to play tonight for the Celtics at the Raptors.
Josh Richardson is also available to play as well.
Dennis Schroder and Robert Williams are both out. – 5:03 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Al Horford getting some work in as the Celtics return to Toronto for the first time since 2019. pic.twitter.com/dzziiQnOt9 – 5:01 PM
Al Horford getting some work in as the Celtics return to Toronto for the first time since 2019. pic.twitter.com/dzziiQnOt9 – 5:01 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jaylen Brown getting shots up as he warms up ahead of tonight’s 6 pm start in Toronto. Brown is expected to play and is looking fine during his pregame routine. pic.twitter.com/YVeKqVPBOB – 4:55 PM
Jaylen Brown getting shots up as he warms up ahead of tonight’s 6 pm start in Toronto. Brown is expected to play and is looking fine during his pregame routine. pic.twitter.com/YVeKqVPBOB – 4:55 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Raptors starters tonight:
Precious Achiuwa
Pascal Siakam
Scottie Barnes
Svi Mykhailiuk
Fred VanVleet – 4:51 PM
Raptors starters tonight:
Precious Achiuwa
Pascal Siakam
Scottie Barnes
Svi Mykhailiuk
Fred VanVleet – 4:51 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
After tonight, the Celtics and Raptors will have already played three times in the season’s first 5.5 weeks.
They won’t play again until the end of March. – 4:50 PM
After tonight, the Celtics and Raptors will have already played three times in the season’s first 5.5 weeks.
They won’t play again until the end of March. – 4:50 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Tonight’s @Invisalign Starting Line Up pic.twitter.com/9nZpei0IQJ – 4:50 PM
Tonight’s @Invisalign Starting Line Up pic.twitter.com/9nZpei0IQJ – 4:50 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Coach Udoka emphasizes the need to become more collectively vocal: “That will take us to another level as a team.” – 4:43 PM
Coach Udoka emphasizes the need to become more collectively vocal: “That will take us to another level as a team.” – 4:43 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Quick newser on Goran Dragic being gone from the Raptors for now to deal with a personal issue: theathletic.com/news/raptors-g… – 4:38 PM
Quick newser on Goran Dragic being gone from the Raptors for now to deal with a personal issue: theathletic.com/news/raptors-g… – 4:38 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka said it doesn’t matter who the leadership comes from. He encourages the entire roster to hold each other accountable.
Udoka said that Al Horford and Marcus Smart are generally the most vocal Celtics players, but that everyone is starting to speak up more. – 4:37 PM
Ime Udoka said it doesn’t matter who the leadership comes from. He encourages the entire roster to hold each other accountable.
Udoka said that Al Horford and Marcus Smart are generally the most vocal Celtics players, but that everyone is starting to speak up more. – 4:37 PM
Mike Ganter @Mike_Ganter
So Anunoby (hip pointer) remains out joined by Gary Trent Jr. (calf) joining already scratched Khem Birch (swollen knee) . Svi Mykhailiuk starts in Trent’s place. – 4:37 PM
So Anunoby (hip pointer) remains out joined by Gary Trent Jr. (calf) joining already scratched Khem Birch (swollen knee) . Svi Mykhailiuk starts in Trent’s place. – 4:37 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Jaylen Brown is working out now with intent to play. Schroder’s ankle injury is a one-game issue according to Udoka. Wanted to give him a few days off. #Celtics #Raptors. – 4:36 PM
Jaylen Brown is working out now with intent to play. Schroder’s ankle injury is a one-game issue according to Udoka. Wanted to give him a few days off. #Celtics #Raptors. – 4:36 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
The Celtics celebrated Enes Kanter becoming a US Citizen last week, who is a Turkish national but has been labeled an enemy of the state because of his criticism of the President there. Udoka says he is “all for” Kanter adding a last name of “Freedom” as @Shams Charania reported. – 4:35 PM
The Celtics celebrated Enes Kanter becoming a US Citizen last week, who is a Turkish national but has been labeled an enemy of the state because of his criticism of the President there. Udoka says he is “all for” Kanter adding a last name of “Freedom” as @Shams Charania reported. – 4:35 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
For Raptors, Birch, Trent, Anunoby all out, Yuta in, Svi starts in Trent’s spot – 4:35 PM
For Raptors, Birch, Trent, Anunoby all out, Yuta in, Svi starts in Trent’s spot – 4:35 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
So, with Anunoby, Trent and Birch out, Dragic away from the team, and Johnson with the 905, the Raptors will have 11 active bodies vs Boston tonight, including Watanabe who’s on a minute restriction. – 4:35 PM
So, with Anunoby, Trent and Birch out, Dragic away from the team, and Johnson with the 905, the Raptors will have 11 active bodies vs Boston tonight, including Watanabe who’s on a minute restriction. – 4:35 PM
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Ime Udoka says the Celtics congratulated Enes Kanter as a group last week for getting his American citizenship. That becomes official on Monday.
Added that they’re all for Kanter’s name change as it is something he wants to express. – 4:33 PM
Ime Udoka says the Celtics congratulated Enes Kanter as a group last week for getting his American citizenship. That becomes official on Monday.
Added that they’re all for Kanter’s name change as it is something he wants to express. – 4:33 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Ime Udoka on Enes Kanter’s name change: “We’re all for it.” Says team also congratulated him on earning U.S. citizenship this past week. – 4:33 PM
Ime Udoka on Enes Kanter’s name change: “We’re all for it.” Says team also congratulated him on earning U.S. citizenship this past week. – 4:33 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka said the Celtics expect Dennis Schroder to miss just this one game. With two days off on Monday and Tuesday, Boston took the opportunity to give Schroder the night off to recover from two different sprained right ankles in the last couple of weeks. – 4:33 PM
Ime Udoka said the Celtics expect Dennis Schroder to miss just this one game. With two days off on Monday and Tuesday, Boston took the opportunity to give Schroder the night off to recover from two different sprained right ankles in the last couple of weeks. – 4:33 PM
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Jaylen Brown is going through his normal pregame routine with the intention to play tonight. – 4:31 PM
Jaylen Brown is going through his normal pregame routine with the intention to play tonight. – 4:31 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka said that Jaylen Brown is going through his normal pregame warmup with the intention of playing tonight. Brown is feeling good, per Udoka. – 4:31 PM
Ime Udoka said that Jaylen Brown is going through his normal pregame warmup with the intention of playing tonight. Brown is feeling good, per Udoka. – 4:31 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Goran Dragic stepping away from the Toronto Raptors #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/12… – 4:31 PM
Goran Dragic stepping away from the Toronto Raptors #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/12… – 4:31 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Nick Nurse says there is still a bit of injury management to be done with Yuta Watanabe so there is a minutes restriction as well as a shift restriction. Can’t play for an extended period of time currently. – 4:26 PM
Nick Nurse says there is still a bit of injury management to be done with Yuta Watanabe so there is a minutes restriction as well as a shift restriction. Can’t play for an extended period of time currently. – 4:26 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Yuta Watanabe is still on a minutes restriction. Perhaps more minutes total but shorter stints. – 4:26 PM
Yuta Watanabe is still on a minutes restriction. Perhaps more minutes total but shorter stints. – 4:26 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
OG Anunoby and Gary Trent Jr. have been downgraded to OUT for tonight’s game vs the Celtics. – 4:22 PM
OG Anunoby and Gary Trent Jr. have been downgraded to OUT for tonight’s game vs the Celtics. – 4:22 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Anunoby, Trent Jr. and Birch are OUT tonight for #Raptors vs. #Celtics. – 4:22 PM
Anunoby, Trent Jr. and Birch are OUT tonight for #Raptors vs. #Celtics. – 4:22 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
OG Anunoby (hip pointer) and Gary Trent (calf) are out. No timeline for Anunoby. Looks to be just a deep painful bruise for Trent. – 4:21 PM
OG Anunoby (hip pointer) and Gary Trent (calf) are out. No timeline for Anunoby. Looks to be just a deep painful bruise for Trent. – 4:21 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Anunoby and Trent are both OUT vs Boston today. Birch was ruled out yesterday. – 4:21 PM
Anunoby and Trent are both OUT vs Boston today. Birch was ruled out yesterday. – 4:21 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Tonight we’ll plan to set the tone early, being physical from the start. pic.twitter.com/rx19efXuYG – 4:12 PM
Tonight we’ll plan to set the tone early, being physical from the start. pic.twitter.com/rx19efXuYG – 4:12 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Further to this comment from the Raptors GM Bobby Webster on Goran Dragic, my understanding is this is a long-term play. Nothing is locked, but Dragic will likely remain in Slovenia attending to family matters and training until trade deadline and/our buyout market heats up: pic.twitter.com/bCaxxh0v6X – 4:07 PM
Further to this comment from the Raptors GM Bobby Webster on Goran Dragic, my understanding is this is a long-term play. Nothing is locked, but Dragic will likely remain in Slovenia attending to family matters and training until trade deadline and/our buyout market heats up: pic.twitter.com/bCaxxh0v6X – 4:07 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Raptors say that Goran Dragic has been excused from the team while he “manages a personal matter”, with no timetable for his return. Per Bobby Webster, “(Goran) has been a complete professional… He will continue to work out and stay in shape during his time away” pic.twitter.com/RtJpsfoVkm – 3:50 PM
Raptors say that Goran Dragic has been excused from the team while he “manages a personal matter”, with no timetable for his return. Per Bobby Webster, “(Goran) has been a complete professional… He will continue to work out and stay in shape during his time away” pic.twitter.com/RtJpsfoVkm – 3:50 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Goran Dragic stepping away from Raptors: pic.twitter.com/LLjIqSzkpW – 3:50 PM
Goran Dragic stepping away from Raptors: pic.twitter.com/LLjIqSzkpW – 3:50 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Toronto Raptors GM Bobby Webster on Goran Dragic pic.twitter.com/OiqHjzGOoX – 3:48 PM
Toronto Raptors GM Bobby Webster on Goran Dragic pic.twitter.com/OiqHjzGOoX – 3:48 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Statement from GM Bobby Webster on Goran Dragic. pic.twitter.com/g9oJxtsAhp – 3:48 PM
Statement from GM Bobby Webster on Goran Dragic. pic.twitter.com/g9oJxtsAhp – 3:48 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Goron Dragic will step away from the Raptors indefinitely for personal reasons. pic.twitter.com/VFW06NoNMs – 3:47 PM
Goron Dragic will step away from the Raptors indefinitely for personal reasons. pic.twitter.com/VFW06NoNMs – 3:47 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Raptors issue statement as Goran Dragic will step away from the team indefinitely to manage a personal matter. pic.twitter.com/mOPyv1FRjL – 3:47 PM
Raptors issue statement as Goran Dragic will step away from the team indefinitely to manage a personal matter. pic.twitter.com/mOPyv1FRjL – 3:47 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Goran Dragic taking some time away from the Raptors
“Goran is taking some time away from the team, with our full support, to manage a personal matter,” GM Bobby Webster 1/2 – 3:47 PM
Goran Dragic taking some time away from the Raptors
“Goran is taking some time away from the team, with our full support, to manage a personal matter,” GM Bobby Webster 1/2 – 3:47 PM
Mike Ganter @Mike_Ganter
Raptors’ little-used point guard Goran Dragic is officially on leave from the team for personal reasons with full support of the club. – 3:47 PM
Raptors’ little-used point guard Goran Dragic is officially on leave from the team for personal reasons with full support of the club. – 3:47 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Raptors say they are granting Goran Dragic time away from the team to manage a personal matter. pic.twitter.com/Qjsu8Qbglh – 3:46 PM
Raptors say they are granting Goran Dragic time away from the team to manage a personal matter. pic.twitter.com/Qjsu8Qbglh – 3:46 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Raptors guard Goran Dragic will be away from team indefinitely due to personal reasons. – 3:46 PM
Raptors guard Goran Dragic will be away from team indefinitely due to personal reasons. – 3:46 PM
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
Giants Fans most-hated Eagles:
1. DeSean Jackson
2. Boston Scott
…
3. Everyone Else – 3:20 PM
Giants Fans most-hated Eagles:
1. DeSean Jackson
2. Boston Scott
…
3. Everyone Else – 3:20 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Happy #Hanukkah to all our fans celebrating 🕯 pic.twitter.com/td8BOZAEj4 – 2:29 PM
Happy #Hanukkah to all our fans celebrating 🕯 pic.twitter.com/td8BOZAEj4 – 2:29 PM
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
That speed burst from Jaylen Waddle is incredible pic.twitter.com/tQsZcedI2q – 2:13 PM
That speed burst from Jaylen Waddle is incredible pic.twitter.com/tQsZcedI2q – 2:13 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
The Raptors have been out-rebounded in 4 of the 5 games Khem Birch has missed this season (-26 on the boards).
They’ve only been out-rebounded in 4 of the 15 games he’s played (+59 on the boards). – 1:43 PM
The Raptors have been out-rebounded in 4 of the 5 games Khem Birch has missed this season (-26 on the boards).
They’ve only been out-rebounded in 4 of the 15 games he’s played (+59 on the boards). – 1:43 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Celtics’ Enes Kanter changing name to Enes Kanter Freedom nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/28/cel… – 1:02 PM
Celtics’ Enes Kanter changing name to Enes Kanter Freedom nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/28/cel… – 1:02 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
Kobe Bryant made a surprising admission about his 81-point performance against the Raptors.
#Lakers #LakeShow #NBA
sportscasting.com/kobe-bryant-sh… – 12:51 PM
Kobe Bryant made a surprising admission about his 81-point performance against the Raptors.
#Lakers #LakeShow #NBA
sportscasting.com/kobe-bryant-sh… – 12:51 PM