Daily statistical milestones: Kyle Lowry moves past Clyde Drexler and more

November 28, 2021

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.

Kyle Lowry No. 34 in assists now

Moved ahead of Clyde Drexler with 6,128 assists. He’s now 7 away from Scottie Pippen

Andre Drummond No. 53 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Elton Brand with 9,043 rebounds. He’s now 40 away from Johnny Green

Evan Fournier No. 96 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Bojan Bogdanovic and Robert Covington with 1,101 three-pointers. He’s now 3 away from Randy Foye and Latrell Sprewell

Andre Drummond No. 97 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Rick Mahorn with 1,008 blocks. He’s now 13 away from Robin Lopez

Rudy Gay No. 97 in steals now

Moved ahead of Norm Nixon with 1,188 steals. He’s now 4 away from Carmelo Anthony

Rudy Gay No. 98 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Maurice Williams with 1,097 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Robert Covington

Rudy Gay No. 99 in points now

Moved ahead of Bob Cousy with 16,965 points. He’s now 172 away from Grant Hill

Kevin Durant No. 138 in assists now

Moved ahead of Ray Williams with 3,783 assists. He’s now 21 away from Derek Fisher

Jimmy Butler No. 145 in steals now

Moved ahead of Alex English and Johnny Newman with 1,069 steals. He’s now 2 away from Joe Johnson

DJ Augustin No. 146 in assists now

Moved ahead of Boris Diaw with 3,687 assists. He’s now 15 away from Larry Drew

Kevin Durant No. 154 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Donyell Marshall with 6,384 rebounds. He’s now 10 away from DeMarcus Cousins

D’Angelo Russell No. 155 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Tobias Harris and Brandon Jennings with 920 three-pointers. He’s now tied with George McCloud and Jose Manuel Calderon

Paul Millsap No. 159 in points now

Moved ahead of Rod Strickland with 14,464 points. He’s now 3 away from Ricky Pierce

Jonas Valanciunas No. 177 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Hot Rod Williams and Alton Lister with 5,999 rebounds. He’s now tied with Joe Graboski

Kevin Durant No. 181 in steals now

Moved ahead of Eric Bledsoe and Dell Curry with 987 steals. He’s now 1 away from Shane Battier

Terry Rozier No. 202 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Patrick Beverley and Jamal Mashburn with 771 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Rick Fox

Nikola Vucevic No. 206 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Kevin Kennert with 618 blocks. He’s now tied with Andre Iguodala

Kristaps Porzingis No. 231 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Orlando Woolridge with 570 blocks. He’s now 1 away from Keon Clark


Justin Kubatko @jkubatko Kevin Durant last night:
✅ 39 PTS
✅ 9 REB
✅ 7 AST
✅ 4 STL
Durant is averaging a league-leading 28.6 PPG with shooting splits of 54.8/41.1/85.4.
He has scored at least 19 points in each of his 19 games this season. pic.twitter.com/7SUUIEM5gu10:31 AM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat As Heat round NBA quarter pole, a sense of early-season strides made | 10 thoughts on where they stand. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Jimmy Butler, “I mean, yeah, we could be better. We’re 13-7. It’s not great. But for right now, it’s where we’re at.” – 10:29 AM
JD Shaw @JShawNBA NBA’s best from November 27:
– J. Embiid: 42 pts, 14 reb, 2 blk
– K. Durant: 39 pts, 9 reb, 7 ast
– D. Russell: 35 pts, 8 ast, 2 stl
– C. Wood: 33 pts, 16 reb, 2 blk
– D. Garland: 26 pts, 11 ast, +16
– B. Beal: 26 pts, 7 ast, 10-14 fg
– K. Porter Jr: 23 pts, 8 reb, 12 ast – 10:24 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305 Gabe Vincent hit 3 triples in a 2 minute span in last nights 4th quarter
All 3 of them were assisted by Kyle Lowry – 9:47 AM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops It’s only been 6 games, but Rudy Gay is shooting 63 percent from three for the @Utah Jazz on 3.7 attempts per game.
He looks extremely dialed in on the looks he’s getting. – 2:34 AM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef Jimmy Butler on the new-look Bulls: “They’re a really good team. It’s always great to see Chicago winning, and they’re having fun out there in the stands. The organization, the city deserves that. I think they’re gonna do extremely well this year.” – 12:07 AM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin Andre Drummond only had 1 bucket on the night and it was the biggest one for Philly. The team reacts to the wild tip in after the loss. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2021/11/27/six… via @SixersWire #NBA12:05 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305 A Jimmy Butler-Kyle Lowry postgame presser montage pic.twitter.com/VXk11rsTkW11:36 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop Asked DeMar DeRozan if he can put into words his bond with Kyle Lowry. He said he couldn’t. Then he did, eloquently:”If my mom had another son, it’d be Kyle.If his mom had another son, it’d be me. That’s as simple as I can put it. That’s how close we are. That’s what it is to me” – 11:20 PM

