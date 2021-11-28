Daily statistical milestones: Kyle Lowry moves past Clyde Drexler and more

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.
Kyle Lowry No. 34 in assists now
Moved ahead of Clyde Drexler with 6,128 assists. He’s now 7 away from Scottie Pippen
Andre Drummond No. 53 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Elton Brand with 9,043 rebounds. He’s now 40 away from Johnny Green
Evan Fournier No. 96 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Bojan Bogdanovic and Robert Covington with 1,101 three-pointers. He’s now 3 away from Randy Foye and Latrell Sprewell
Andre Drummond No. 97 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Rick Mahorn with 1,008 blocks. He’s now 13 away from Robin Lopez
Rudy Gay No. 97 in steals now
Moved ahead of Norm Nixon with 1,188 steals. He’s now 4 away from Carmelo Anthony
Rudy Gay No. 98 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Maurice Williams with 1,097 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Robert Covington
Rudy Gay No. 99 in points now
Moved ahead of Bob Cousy with 16,965 points. He’s now 172 away from Grant Hill
Kevin Durant No. 138 in assists now
Moved ahead of Ray Williams with 3,783 assists. He’s now 21 away from Derek Fisher
Jimmy Butler No. 145 in steals now
Moved ahead of Alex English and Johnny Newman with 1,069 steals. He’s now 2 away from Joe Johnson
DJ Augustin No. 146 in assists now
Moved ahead of Boris Diaw with 3,687 assists. He’s now 15 away from Larry Drew
Kevin Durant No. 154 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Donyell Marshall with 6,384 rebounds. He’s now 10 away from DeMarcus Cousins
D’Angelo Russell No. 155 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Tobias Harris and Brandon Jennings with 920 three-pointers. He’s now tied with George McCloud and Jose Manuel Calderon
Paul Millsap No. 159 in points now
Moved ahead of Rod Strickland with 14,464 points. He’s now 3 away from Ricky Pierce
Jonas Valanciunas No. 177 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Hot Rod Williams and Alton Lister with 5,999 rebounds. He’s now tied with Joe Graboski
Kevin Durant No. 181 in steals now
Moved ahead of Eric Bledsoe and Dell Curry with 987 steals. He’s now 1 away from Shane Battier
Terry Rozier No. 202 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Patrick Beverley and Jamal Mashburn with 771 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Rick Fox
Nikola Vucevic No. 206 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Kevin Kennert with 618 blocks. He’s now tied with Andre Iguodala
Kristaps Porzingis No. 231 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Orlando Woolridge with 570 blocks. He’s now 1 away from Keon Clark
✅ 39 PTS
✅ 9 REB
✅ 7 AST
✅ 4 STL
Durant is averaging a league-leading 28.6 PPG with shooting splits of 54.8/41.1/85.4.
He has scored at least 19 points in each of his 19 games this season. pic.twitter.com/7SUUIEM5gu – 10:31 AM
– J. Embiid: 42 pts, 14 reb, 2 blk
– K. Durant: 39 pts, 9 reb, 7 ast
– D. Russell: 35 pts, 8 ast, 2 stl
– C. Wood: 33 pts, 16 reb, 2 blk
– D. Garland: 26 pts, 11 ast, +16
– B. Beal: 26 pts, 7 ast, 10-14 fg
– K. Porter Jr: 23 pts, 8 reb, 12 ast – 10:24 AM
All 3 of them were assisted by Kyle Lowry – 9:47 AM
He looks extremely dialed in on the looks he’s getting. – 2:34 AM
