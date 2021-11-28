DeMarcus Cousins to Bucks

Adrian Wojnarowski: Free agent center DeMarcus Cousins plans to sign a one-year deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, source tells ESPN.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Bucks signing DeMarcus Cousins to non-guaranteed deal theathletic.com/news/bucks-sig… – 5:47 PM
Ryan McDonough @McDNBA
DeMarcus Cousins non-guaranteed contract means the Bucks could waive him at any point (until the NBA’s guarantee date in early January) and have no further salary obligations after he’s waived
This contract gives Milwaukee up to 1.5 months to evaluate Cousins fit with their club – 5:38 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
When today started, DeMarcus Cousins wasn’t a Buck, Bob Stoops wasn’t a coach and Lincoln Riley was certainly not the USC coach. – 5:35 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The Milwaukee #Bucks are set to sign DeMarcus Cousins jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 5:30 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
DeMarcus Cousins joining the Bucks with his eyes on the ring
eurohoops.net/de/1276523/dem… – 5:11 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone last month: “I think it’s crazy that DeMarcus Cousins is not in the league right now.”
Malone on Friday: “Back in the ’80s, ’90s it seemed like everybody had that true center, shot-blocker. Not everybody has that luxury these days.”
Today: Milwaukee signs Cousins – 5:11 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on DeMarcus Cousins agreeing to a deal with the Milwaukee Bucks: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 5:09 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
DeMarcus Cousins to sign with Milwaukee Bucks a non-guaranteed deal
sportando.basketball/en/demarcus-co… – 4:38 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Milwaukee’s Brook Lopez (back) has only been able to play in one game this season … so the win-now reigning champs have made a win-now move by striking a deal with the best available center: DeMarcus Cousins.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 4:36 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
The Bucks are signing C DeMarcus Cousins to a non-guaranteed deal, per @Shams Charania. pic.twitter.com/gN88d5GX43 – 4:34 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Free agent center DeMarcus Cousins plans to sign a one-year deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, source tells ESPN. – 4:29 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski: Bucks kept an open roster spot, needed size and will bring Cousins into a strong culture on a non-guaranteed deal. Cousins played well for Clippers in significant stretches a season ago, and stayed in shape awaiting an opportunity. Now Cousins gets a deal on the defending champs. -via Twitter @wojespn / November 28, 2021
Shams Charania: The Milwaukee Bucks are signing four-time All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins to a non-guaranteed deal, multiple sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / November 28, 2021
Harrison Wind: Michael Malone pregame in Minnesota asked about the evolution of the big man. He brings up DeMarcus Cousins who he coached in Sacramento: “I think it’s crazy that DeMarcus is not in the league right now. That guy is a very, very talented player.” -via Twitter @HarrisonWind / October 30, 2021