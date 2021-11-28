Detroit Pistons vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Detroit Pistons (4-15) play against the Los Angeles Lakers (11-11) at STAPLES Center
Game Time: 9:30 PM EST on Sunday November 28, 2021
Detroit Pistons 42, Los Angeles Lakers 40 (Q2 03:53)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pistons are on a 9-0 run, and are back up 42-40 after the 3 from Jerami – 10:29 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Good kick-out from Killian there. Pass was a little off but the idea was right and Grant had enough time to grab the ball, rotate it, eat dinner and then get a shot off. Pistons up 42-40. – 10:29 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Jordan said he will give up goat status to LeBron tonight if the league allows Rick Mahorn, 63, and Bill Laimbeer, 64, to suit up for the Pistons – 10:27 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
That was a great pass from Jerami to Stewart in transition. Lakers don’t seem very interested in running – 10:27 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
That was a nice find by Jerami Grant to get Isaiah an easy layup. Good transition play by Detroit. – 10:26 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
“A 3-pointer by James: Good!” #ChickHearnNight pic.twitter.com/XZHpoVwZZn – 10:24 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Frank with the double pump slam ⬆️⬇️
@BallySportsDET | @Frank Jackson pic.twitter.com/nCXOO4f3g8 – 10:23 PM
Frank with the double pump slam ⬆️⬇️
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Tough start for the LAL bench tonight on offense.
Melo’s 0 for 5, THT 0 for 3, Monk 0 for 1. Ellington’s layup is their only bucket.
The Pistons, meanwhile, who lead the NBA in bench scoring (which reveals a weak starting lineup), have 19 of Detroit’s 33 points. – 10:19 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Hami jumps in slow motion, nice oop there. Pistons up 33-32 with 7:52 to go until halftime – 10:18 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
How many shots at the rim are the Lakers going to miss tonight? – 10:18 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Josh-to-Hami oop is back. Pistons take a one-point lead. Play created by a nice rim contest by Isaiah Stewart. – 10:18 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
The Pistons are trying to attack with whoever Reaves is checking. – 10:14 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Really bad sequence for Westbrook, with a turnover, then gambling for a steal as the Lakers get back in transition, leaving the defense even more compromised. Pistons end the possession a dunk on the break. AK – 10:14 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
First 12 done.
🔹 @Jerami Grant: 7 PTS / 2 AST / 2 REB
🔹 @Hamidou Diallo: 4 PTS / 1-2 FG
🔹 @Isaiah Stewart & @Frank Jackson with 3 PTS each pic.twitter.com/dYPtF58OpK – 10:13 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron at center on defense to start the 2nd Q. ‘Melo, Westbrook, Reaves and Ellington alongside. – 10:11 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Today is Wayne Ellington’s birthday. Staples Center is playing Stevie Wonder’s rendition of “Happy Birthday” while showing Ellington on the Jumbotron – 10:10 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL hold a narrow 23-21 lead after the 1st Q, with Anthony Davis scoring 13 points on 5 of 7 FG’s and a pair of FT’s.
Meanwhile, Austin Reaves just checked in for his first action since Nov. 8.
He’s the fourth Laker off the bench, with Ellington and Howard yet to enter. – 10:09 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
End of 1: Lakers 23, Pistons 21. Detroit shot 7-18 overall, Lakers 9-19.
Grant: 7 points
Anthony Davis: 13 points, 5-7 shooting – 10:09 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
END OF 1Q: Lakers 23, Pistons 21.
Jerami Grant with 7 points, Hamidou Diallo with 4
Detroit is 2 of 5 from 3, but just 5 of 13 on 2s. – 10:08 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
In honor of #ChickHearnNight the GOAT will be calling tonight’s highlights 🎙️ pic.twitter.com/MOGCV3YXxV – 10:07 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Anthony Davis: 11 points on 5-7 shooting, 1-1 from 3.
Rest of Lakers: 10 points, 4-11 shooting, 1-6 from 3. – 10:06 PM
Anthony Davis: 11 points on 5-7 shooting, 1-1 from 3.
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Shocker: Isaiah Stewart is not loved here. pic.twitter.com/by6KvYYZQT – 10:00 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
AD is cooking. Nine points on 4-5 shooting with 3:30 left in the first. Pistons down 16-13 – 9:59 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Killian lays it in effortlessly ✨
@BallySportsDET | @Killian Hayes pic.twitter.com/Q7dCbP33qD – 9:56 PM
Killian lays it in effortlessly ✨
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL’s lead is 14-13 at the 2nd time out, at the 4:49 mark.
Detroit hasn’t punished LAL’s 4 early turnovers, shooting just 5 of 13, and 1 of 4 from 3. – 9:55 PM
LAL’s lead is 14-13 at the 2nd time out, at the 4:49 mark.
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Lakers 14, Pistons 13 with 4:49 left in the 1Q. Jerami Grant with seven points. – 9:54 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Much better energy from LAL out of the time out, as AD scored twice at the rim, and LeBron dunked in transition after a steal, to tie the game at 7. – 9:48 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
This Lakers starting lineup has struggled for the past few games especially.
A shorthanded Kings group went up 13-11 last game, and then outscored LAL 10-4 to start the 3rd Q.
Tonight, Detroit opened on a 7-1 run, forcing the first time out. – 9:46 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Nice start for the Pistons so far. Grant knocked down a 3 to give them a 7-1 lead. Pistons are 3-5 from the floor, Lakers are 0-3 – 9:44 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Jerami Grant with a quick five points, Isaiah Stewart with two. Pistons up 7-1 over the Lakers. – 9:44 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Loud boos for Isaiah Stewart during pregame intros pic.twitter.com/Fb5KRokP0i – 9:41 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Isaiah Stewart got some rousing boos at Staples Center ahead of playing the Lakers a week after his incident with LeBron James. pic.twitter.com/fUTVH0QRtG – 9:37 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Isaiah Stewart got a nice round of boos from Lakers fans when he was announced. – 9:36 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Isaiah Stewart, as you would guess, gets a heap of boos at Staples. The opposite of the game Friday against the Clippers lol. – 9:36 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Killian Hayes is back in the starting lineup, along with Cade Cunningham, Saddiq Bey, Jerami Grant and Isaiah Stewart – 9:26 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Welcome back to the Starting 5, @Killian Hayes 🤝
@Kia | #Pistons pic.twitter.com/wBqEyebfoz – 9:16 PM
Welcome back to the Starting 5, @Killian Hayes 🤝
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Arkansas’ Finest
#LakeShow x @DWS_Group pic.twitter.com/Ke5bVGZlvS – 9:14 PM
Arkansas’ Finest
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Tonight’s first shift.
#SuitingUpTogether | @ToyotaSoCal pic.twitter.com/f9uKVw30bD – 9:06 PM
Tonight’s first shift.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Both LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart are starting.
What are we thinking? Handshake? Light dap? Hug? No interaction at all? Hands thrown at the tip? – 9:02 PM
Both LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart are starting.
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
To those #Pistons fans observing, we wish you a Happy Hanukkah! 🕎 pic.twitter.com/LRb9C71fc4 – 8:30 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Memphis BBQ. After a thrilling triple OT win over the Lakers Friday, the Kings looked like a team building moment. That idea ended quickly on Sunday when they were run off the court by the Grizzlies by a final of 128-101. Here are 6 quick thoughts from the drubbing. – 8:24 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Big win for the Celtics, who snap their two-game skid heading into one of the most difficult months any team in the league has to face in December, when they have 15 games & only one is against a below .500 team — and that’s the Lakers, who could be back there in a couple hours. – 8:24 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Casey said he thought Jerami Grant wore down having to defend Anthony Davis in the second half last week, and he didn’t want to play Luka Garza against Davis. Having Stewart tonight should help. – 8:14 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Casey when asked about why the Lakers are struggling defensively/Frank Vogel: “Last I checked, he won a championship here. I have my own problems. I’m teaching a bunch of pups who (are old enough) to be playing at Gonzaga.” – 8:13 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Pistons coach Dwane Casey said he and his team “Spent no time talking about the incident whatsoever … Guys are professionals.”
He said he was more upset that Detroit lost its mojo in the second half last week and blew the huge lead to the Lakers. – 8:12 PM
Pistons coach Dwane Casey said he and his team “Spent no time talking about the incident whatsoever … Guys are professionals.”
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
On the LeBron-Isaiah altercation last week, Casey said he was upset that the Pistons lost a 15-point lead. Isn’t concerned about them playing each other again tonight. “I thought we lost momentum in all of that. It’s in the rear view mirror, guys are professionals.” – 8:11 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Casey when asked about Isaiah-LeBron: “I’m more upset we gave up a 15-point lead. (The incident) is in the rearview mirror.” – 8:11 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Dwane Casey said Killian Hayes will play tonight. The second-year guard missed four games with a hand/thumb injury. – 8:09 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Sunday Whites for Chick Hearn Night 🤍
#LakeShow x @bibigoUSA pic.twitter.com/n8t38q0UWC – 8:07 PM
Sunday Whites for Chick Hearn Night 🤍
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Frank Vogel said they don’t anticipate anything occuring with the rematch against Detroit and the Stewart/LeBron situation from last week, but they’ll have a “raised awareness” out on the floor. – 8:02 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
PG just got finished speaking postgame, and since it’s a doubleheader here, Lakers pregame is almost underway.
Paul had to do media in hallway, and ducked into the room to see if Frank Vogel was there to do pregame media, but he wasn’t, so he continued on to the set up outside – 8:01 PM
PG just got finished speaking postgame, and since it’s a doubleheader here, Lakers pregame is almost underway.
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tonight’s @HenryFordNews status/injury update against the Los Angeles Lakers: pic.twitter.com/bMHV2WgjeX – 7:55 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Ahead of Lakers-Pistons today, a last look back on the 3OT loss to the Kings and three numbers that underscore the Lakers’ issues: ocregister.com/2021/11/27/the… – 7:51 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors get two buckets in transition off defence and it’s like Showtime Lakers for this group
Cs up 5 – 6:46 PM
Raptors get two buckets in transition off defence and it’s like Showtime Lakers for this group
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Noel Harris @NorCalNoel916
The Kings were swept by the Grizzlies last season, but Memphis is playing without Ja Morant and Sacramento is coming off a thrilling, 3-OT road victory over the Lakers on Friday night.
How y’all feeling, Kings fans? – 5:53 PM
The Kings were swept by the Grizzlies last season, but Memphis is playing without Ja Morant and Sacramento is coming off a thrilling, 3-OT road victory over the Lakers on Friday night.
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Sunday Funday in L.A.
Share a photo of your #Pistons pride or upload one here to be featured in our @UWMLife Reppin’ the D shoutout → https://t.co/js4XQ9JbRs pic.twitter.com/Rp8S86zMeJ – 5:30 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Warriors-Clippers at 12:30pm followed by Pistons-Lakers at 6:30pm is a wild turnaround for arena workers. Impressive. – 4:35 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Tinseltown 🆚 Motor City
⏰: 6:30 p.m. PT
📺: @SpectrumSN
📻: ESPN LA 710 & 1330 KWKW
#LakeShow x @socios
nba.com/lakers/news/th… – 4:32 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
That’s it for Coach Jenkins. Time for a pregame poll.
Hypothetically, Ja Morant returns almost a month from today, Dec. 29th, at home against the Lakers. Between tonight and that game Memphis plays 16 games.
Assuming the roster stays the same – how many do the Grizzlies win? – 4:29 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Los Angeles is primed to be the center of the sports world over the next decade: Super Bowl, World Cup, Olympics, etc. L.A. has two teams in every major sport, but when every team is at their best, USC football is the city’s third most popular team behind the Lakers and Dodgers. – 4:28 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1972, the @Detroit Pistons Bob Lanier scored a career-high 48 points in a 120-116 win over the Trail Blazers.
Lanier shot 19-35 from the field and 10-12 from the FT line. He also snagged 16 rebounds. pic.twitter.com/7gwQgYGJO9 – 4:01 PM
📅 On this day in 1972, the @Detroit Pistons Bob Lanier scored a career-high 48 points in a 120-116 win over the Trail Blazers.
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
We’ve got the Lakers at their place tonight.
📺: @BallySportsDET pic.twitter.com/UcIfr1gNLA – 4:00 PM
We’ve got the Lakers at their place tonight.
