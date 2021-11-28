Fred VanVleet not commenting on refs "unless you have $25,000 to spare"

Josh Lewenberg: VanVleet on tonight’s foul/free throw disparity: “I promise if you write about it I will not be mad, but unless you have $25,000 to spare I’m gonna stay away from officiating comments other than to say it was a tough night for us on that end of the whistle.”
Source: Twitter @JLew1050
Source: Twitter @JLew1050
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Marcus Smart said that he was proud of the way Josh Richardson and other helped him out guarding Fred VanVleet down the stretch.
Smart said “Especially J-Rich. He bailed me out after (VanVleet) cooked me a couple of times.” – 9:10 PM
Marcus Smart said that he was proud of the way Josh Richardson and other helped him out guarding Fred VanVleet down the stretch.
Smart said “Especially J-Rich. He bailed me out after (VanVleet) cooked me a couple of times.” – 9:10 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
VanVleet said he’s fine with the officiating switching back to a tighter whistle, but the lack of communication both before and during the season has been disappointing. – 8:47 PM
VanVleet said he’s fine with the officiating switching back to a tighter whistle, but the lack of communication both before and during the season has been disappointing. – 8:47 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
VanVleet on tonight’s foul/free throw disparity: “I promise if you write about it I will not be mad, but unless you have $25,000 to spare I’m gonna stay away from officiating comments other than to say it was a tough night for us on that end of the whistle.” pic.twitter.com/d341C0sW3f – 8:47 PM
VanVleet on tonight’s foul/free throw disparity: “I promise if you write about it I will not be mad, but unless you have $25,000 to spare I’m gonna stay away from officiating comments other than to say it was a tough night for us on that end of the whistle.” pic.twitter.com/d341C0sW3f – 8:47 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics win 109-97
Smart – 21/8/6
Richardson – 18 points
Horford – 17 points, 11 rebounds
Brown – 16 points
Grant – 15 points
Kanter – 9 points, 10 rebounds
Tatum – 8/7/10
Celtics – 24 assists on 34 baskets
VanVleet – 27 points
Barnes – 21 points
Raptors – 37.6% shooting – 8:24 PM
Celtics win 109-97
Smart – 21/8/6
Richardson – 18 points
Horford – 17 points, 11 rebounds
Brown – 16 points
Grant – 15 points
Kanter – 9 points, 10 rebounds
Tatum – 8/7/10
Celtics – 24 assists on 34 baskets
VanVleet – 27 points
Barnes – 21 points
Raptors – 37.6% shooting – 8:24 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
VanVleet threw a perfect lob to Mykhailiuk at the rim and then Svi very much seemed to be like “What am I doing up here?” and he fumbled the ball. – 8:13 PM
VanVleet threw a perfect lob to Mykhailiuk at the rim and then Svi very much seemed to be like “What am I doing up here?” and he fumbled the ball. – 8:13 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Celtics have put the clamps on the Raptors, especially without Fred VanVleet on the court. When Boston defends like this, it can be a very good team. – 8:11 PM
Celtics have put the clamps on the Raptors, especially without Fred VanVleet on the court. When Boston defends like this, it can be a very good team. – 8:11 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Celtics up 10. The Raptors scored precisely one basket in the half court without VanVleet on the floor: Flynn’s desperation drive after a jump ball late in the clock. – 8:07 PM
Celtics up 10. The Raptors scored precisely one basket in the half court without VanVleet on the floor: Flynn’s desperation drive after a jump ball late in the clock. – 8:07 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 80-76 after three
Horford – 17 points, 11 rebounds
Grant – 15 points
Brown – 14 points
Smart – 13/7/5
Celtics – 39.6% shooting
Celtics – 16 turnovers
VanVleet – 25 points
Barnes – 17 points
Siakam – 12 points
Raptors – 38% shooting
Raptors – 10 offensive rebounds – 7:56 PM
Celtics lead 80-76 after three
Horford – 17 points, 11 rebounds
Grant – 15 points
Brown – 14 points
Smart – 13/7/5
Celtics – 39.6% shooting
Celtics – 16 turnovers
VanVleet – 25 points
Barnes – 17 points
Siakam – 12 points
Raptors – 38% shooting
Raptors – 10 offensive rebounds – 7:56 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics lead #Raptors 80-76 after a mini-run to end 3Q. Horford 17, GWilliams 15, Brown 14, Smart 13, Richardson 12, Tatum 4; VanVleet 25, Barnes 17 (12 in 3Q), Siakam 12. – 7:54 PM
#Celtics lead #Raptors 80-76 after a mini-run to end 3Q. Horford 17, GWilliams 15, Brown 14, Smart 13, Richardson 12, Tatum 4; VanVleet 25, Barnes 17 (12 in 3Q), Siakam 12. – 7:54 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Celtics lead 80-76 after 3. Does VanVleet get a rest? Let’s stick around to find out. – 7:53 PM
Celtics lead 80-76 after 3. Does VanVleet get a rest? Let’s stick around to find out. – 7:53 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Boston by 4 after three quarters
VanVleet’s got 25 for the Raptors who are somehow hanging around – 7:53 PM
Boston by 4 after three quarters
VanVleet’s got 25 for the Raptors who are somehow hanging around – 7:53 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 54-51 at the half
Brown – 11 points
Grant – 10 points
Richardson – 10 points
Horford – 9 points, 7 rebounds
Celtics – 34.1% shooting
Celtics – 19-20 FTs
Celtics – 12 turnovers
VanVleet – 16 points
Siakam – 12 points
Raptors – 7 turnovers
Raptors – 6-7 FTs – 7:12 PM
Celtics lead 54-51 at the half
Brown – 11 points
Grant – 10 points
Richardson – 10 points
Horford – 9 points, 7 rebounds
Celtics – 34.1% shooting
Celtics – 19-20 FTs
Celtics – 12 turnovers
VanVleet – 16 points
Siakam – 12 points
Raptors – 7 turnovers
Raptors – 6-7 FTs – 7:12 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Celtics up 54-51 at the half. Celtics up 7-3 in offensive rebounds, 19-6 at the free throw line. VanVleet has 16, Brown has 11. – 7:10 PM
Celtics up 54-51 at the half. Celtics up 7-3 in offensive rebounds, 19-6 at the free throw line. VanVleet has 16, Brown has 11. – 7:10 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics leading #Raptors 54-51 at half. Brown 11, GWilliams 10, Richardson 10, Tatum 4; VanVleet 16, Siakam 12.
BOS 19-20 FTs – 7:10 PM
#Celtics leading #Raptors 54-51 at half. Brown 11, GWilliams 10, Richardson 10, Tatum 4; VanVleet 16, Siakam 12.
BOS 19-20 FTs – 7:10 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Tatum should have just pulled his arm back. VanVleet wasn’t really trying to score there. That was about getting to the line. – 7:05 PM
Tatum should have just pulled his arm back. VanVleet wasn’t really trying to score there. That was about getting to the line. – 7:05 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
VanVleet with a PU3IT and a bowling ball drive, and this Lowry cosplay is becoming ridiculous. – 7:05 PM
VanVleet with a PU3IT and a bowling ball drive, and this Lowry cosplay is becoming ridiculous. – 7:05 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 27-26 after one
Horford – 6 points, 5 rebounds
Brown – 5 points
Celtics – 34.6% shooting
Celtics – 5 turnovers
VanVleet – 9 points
Siakam – 8 points
Mykhailiuk – 5 points
Raptors – 4-13 three-pointers
Raptors – 3 turnovers – 6:39 PM
Celtics lead 27-26 after one
Horford – 6 points, 5 rebounds
Brown – 5 points
Celtics – 34.6% shooting
Celtics – 5 turnovers
VanVleet – 9 points
Siakam – 8 points
Mykhailiuk – 5 points
Raptors – 4-13 three-pointers
Raptors – 3 turnovers – 6:39 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics shoot 34.6% but lead #Raptors 27-26 after 1Q. Horford 6, Brown 5, Richardson 4; VanVleet 9, Siakam 8. – 6:37 PM
#Celtics shoot 34.6% but lead #Raptors 27-26 after 1Q. Horford 6, Brown 5, Richardson 4; VanVleet 9, Siakam 8. – 6:37 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Siakam and FVV back for final 8.8 seconds and one offensive possession
Nick’s not messing around
Celtics 27, Raptors 26 after 1 – 6:37 PM
Siakam and FVV back for final 8.8 seconds and one offensive possession
Nick’s not messing around
Celtics 27, Raptors 26 after 1 – 6:37 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics at Raptors – Scotia Bank Arena – November 28, 2021 – Starters
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, G. Williams
Toronto – Fred VanVleet, Svi Mykhailiuk, Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam, Precious Achiuwa
OUT: Boston: Schroder, R. Williams Toronto: Anunoby, Trent Jr., pic.twitter.com/4LG04yu5uP – 5:40 PM
Celtics at Raptors – Scotia Bank Arena – November 28, 2021 – Starters
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, G. Williams
Toronto – Fred VanVleet, Svi Mykhailiuk, Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam, Precious Achiuwa
OUT: Boston: Schroder, R. Williams Toronto: Anunoby, Trent Jr., pic.twitter.com/4LG04yu5uP – 5:40 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Raptors starters tonight:
Precious Achiuwa
Pascal Siakam
Scottie Barnes
Svi Mykhailiuk
Fred VanVleet – 4:51 PM
Raptors starters tonight:
Precious Achiuwa
Pascal Siakam
Scottie Barnes
Svi Mykhailiuk
Fred VanVleet – 4:51 PM
More on this storyline
Anthony Slater: Steph Curry will finish with 33 points. Made seven more 3s. Sealed it with a three 3 flurry in 75 fourth quarter seconds, right after he was nearly ejected for getting after the referee. The Warriors are 18-2. -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / November 28, 2021
Kerith Burke: Kerr on Steph’s tech: “When he knows he’s right, the competitor in him comes out. He’ll kinda of lose his mind a little bit. It’ll often spurn him.” -via Twitter @KerithBurke / November 28, 2021
Jayson Tatum has something to say about the officiating on his Snapchat 👀 -via Twitter / November 28, 2021